Bitelo Brazilian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1850 S. Lakeline Blvd #200, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Salerno Cucina Italiana - 1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120
4.3 • 155
1310 Cypress Creek Road, SUite 120 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cedar Park
More near Cedar Park