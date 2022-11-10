A map showing the location of SP Travel CenterView gallery

SP Travel Center

2331 dothan road

bainbridge, GA 39819

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Drink

$1.79+

Tea

$1.79+

Water

Coffee

$1.49

Milk

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.19

OJ

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.79+

Fountain Drink (Copy)

$1.79+

Breakfast Platters

SP Breakfast Platter

$9.99

Three Egg Breakfast Platter

$8.99

Two Pancake Platter

$6.99

French Toast Platter

$7.99

Biscuit and Gravy Platter

$7.99

Omelet Platter

$7.99

Oatmeal and Toast Platter

$4.99

SP Ham Breakfast

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.49

Wrap Around

$2.49

Breakfast Biscuit

$2.49

Egg Sandwich

$1.99

Country Ham Biscuit

$4.99

Country Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Breakfast Sides

s/o Grits

$1.49

s/o Hash Browns

$1.99

s/o Egg

$0.99

s/o Bacon

$2.59

s/o Patty Sausage

$2.79

s/o Link Sausage

$2.59

s/o Country Ham

$3.99

s/o Toast

$0.99

s/o Biscuit

$0.99

s/o Pancake

$1.99

s/o Sausage Gravy

$1.49

s/o Breakfast Ham

$3.99

s/o Hash Brown Supreme

$4.99

s/o French Toast

$1.99

6oz. Breakfast Steak

$7.99

Omelet Only

Omelet

$3.99

Apps

Fried Gator Tail App

$10.99

Cheese Sticks App

$7.99

Fried Pickles App

$5.99

Grouper Fingers App

$10.99

Wings App

$9.99

Dinners

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Grilled Beef Liver

$8.49

Pork Chop

$11.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

SP Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Black Angus Ribeye

$24.99

Fried Catfish

$15.49

Shrimp

$16.99

Gulf Grouper

$17.99

Seafood Combo Platter

$23.99

Daily Lunch Buffet

Daily Lunch Buffet

$9.99

Kids Daily Lunch Buffet

$7.99

Veggie Plate

$7.99

Sunday Lunch Buffet

Sunday Lunch Buffet

$12.99

Kids Sunday Lunch Buffet

$7.99

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Buffet Extras

Buffet Meat

$3.79

Buffet Veggie

$2.19

Breakfast Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$7.99

Saturday Blue Plate

Blue Plate

$7.99

Sunday Night

Sunday Night Chicken

$6.99

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Customers Choice Salad

$11.99

Kids Menu

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$7.49

Kids Jr. Burger

$7.49

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.49

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.49

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Club Sandwich

$6.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.49

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Burgers

Patty Melt

$9.99

Single Cheeseburger

$7.99

Double Cheeseburger

$8.49

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket

$8.99

Shrimp Basket

$8.49

Grouper Finger Basket

$10.99

Catfish Filet Basket

$9.99

Fried Gator Tail

$9.99

Wednesday Special

Wing Special

$8.00

Wing Special & Fries

$10.00

Pitcher

$6.00

Prime Rib

Prime Rib Sandwich

$8.99

8 oz. Prime Rib Entrée

$12.99

12 oz. Prime Rib Entrée

$19.99

16 oz. Prime Rib Entrée

$24.99

Tuesday Special

Taco Salad Special

$5.99

Quesadilla

$5.99

1/2 Quesadilla

$3.99

3 Tacos

$6.99

BBQ

Smoked Chicken

$8.99

Pulled Pork

$8.99

Ribs

$9.99

2 Ribs & 1/4 Chicken

$10.99

Lunch Specials

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Philly Sub

$7.49

1/4 Burger Special

$7.49

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.99

Soup

8 oz. Soup

$3.49

16 oz. Soup

$5.49

Other Specials

Country Fried Steak Special

$7.49

Hamburger Steak Special

$10.99

Mullet

$11.95Out of stock

Catfish Plate Special

$12.99

12oz Ribeye Special

$17.99

Hibachi

$10.99

Single Cheese Burger Basket w Drink

$7.99

Valentine's Weekend

12 oz Ribeye for 2

$31.99

16 oz Ribeye for 2

$41.99

Meats

1/4 Pound Patty

$4.00

1/2 Pound Patty

$4.00

Hamburger Steak Patty

$5.99

Catfish

$4.00

6 Shrimp

$9.99

Chicken Breast

$3.79

Country Fried Steak

$3.59

Liver

$4.99

1 Pork Chop

$3.79

Misc.

Texas Toast

$0.99

Hush Puppies

$0.99

Gravy

$1.49

Sliced Tomato

$1.49

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.49

Dessert

$1.99

Ice Cream

Sides

Cheese Grits

$2.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Steamed Broccoli

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Steamed Veggies

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Fried Okra

$2.49

Dinner Salad

$2.99

Hash Browns

$1.99

Pizza

Single Hunk

$3.19

Double Hunk

$6.19

Whole Pizza

$10.99

Add Pizza

$9.99

Limited Offer Pizza

$11.99

Wings

Single Order

$4.39

Double Order

$8.49

Party Size

$16.99

Wing Bites

Single Order

$3.39

Double Order

$6.19

Party Size

$12.99

Wing Combos

Hunk Pizza and Single Order Wings

$6.59

Whole Pizza Double Order Wings

$17.79

Wing Bite Combos

Hunk of Pizza Single Order Wingbites

$5.79

Whole Pizza Double Wingbites

$15.79

Chicken

2 pc

$3.89

3 pc

$5.09

4 pc

$6.49

8 pc

$7.99

12 pc

$11.99

16 pc

$15.79

25 pc

$23.99

2 pc

$4.39

3 pc

$5.49

4 pc

$6.59

8 pc

$10.99

12 pc

$14.99

16 pc

$19.99

25 pc

$30.99

2 pc

$4.49

3 pc

$5.59

4 pc

$6.89

8 pc

$11.99

12 pc

$15.99

16 pc

$20.59

Whole Wing

$1.39

Leg

$1.59

Breast

$2.39

Thigh

$1.59

Tender

$1.49

Cajun Tenders

4 pc

$5.29

6 pc

$7.39

8 pc

$8.99

12 pc

$12.49

25 pc

$22.99

Single Tender

$1.49

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$3.69

Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal

$5.29

Fried Shrimp

5 pc

$3.99

10 pc

$6.79

16 pc

$8.99

Fried Fish

1 pc

$3.99

2 pc

$6.59

3 pc

$8.79

Traditional Wings

5 pc

$4.99

10 pc

$8.99

20 pc

$15.99

40 pc

$29.99

1 pc

$1.89

Family Meals

Chicken and Tenders

$23.99

Tenders

$16.49

Biscuits

Each

$0.69

2

$1.29

6

$3.29

Each

$0.69

2

$1.29

6

$3.29

Sides

Small

$2.19

Large

$3.99

Add On Meal

$1.50

Small

$2.19

Large

$3.99

Add On Meal

$1.50

Small

$2.19

Large

$3.99

Add on Meal

$1.50

Small

$2.19

Large

$3.99

Add On Meal

$1.50

Fries

Small

$1.79

Large

$1.99

Family

$3.39

Small

$1.79

Large

$1.99

Family

$3.39

Small

$1.79

Large

$1.99

Family

$3.39

Snacks

Boudin Bites

$0.89

2 Boudin Bites

$1.75

Boneless Wings 6pc

$3.29

Boneless Wings 10pc

$4.89

Chicken Cracklins

$3.99

Corndogs

$1.79

Crispitos

$1.79

Specials

Cracklin Special

$4.00

Family Special

$14.99

Extra Sauce

BBQ

$0.49

Buffalo

$0.49

Cajun Sweet & Sour

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

Original

$0.49

Ranch

$0.49

Tartar

$0.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2331 dothan road, bainbridge, GA 39819

