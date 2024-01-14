Space DC 1355 U Street Northwest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
An out of the world experience!
Location
1355 U Street Northwest, Washington dc, DC 20009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Poppin Mess - Champagne & Dessert Bar - 1301 U Street Northwest
No Reviews
1301 U Street Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington dc
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant