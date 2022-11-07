Main picView gallery

Space City Birria Tacos and More 415 Milam

13 Reviews

$$

415 Milam St

Houston, TX 77583

Order Again

Popular Items

Agua Fresca
4 Quesabirrias W/Consomé

Birria Menu

2 Quesabirrias W/Consomé

2 Quesabirrias W/Consomé

$6.99

Corn tortillas, chopped beef, melted Oaxaca cheese, served with consome, cilantro, chopped onions, and a lime wedge

4 Quesabirrias W/Consomé

4 Quesabirrias W/Consomé

$13.99

Corn tortillas, chopped beef, melted Oaxaca cheese, served with cilantro, chopped onions, and a lime wedge

Birria-Dilla

$12.99

Lunch Special

$12.99

2 Quesabirrias w/consome with a side of Mexican rice and your choice of beans (refried or charro) served with cilantro, onions, and a lime wedge

Ramen Birria

$7.99

1 Quesabirria

$3.50

Tacos and More

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$9.99

5 mini corn tortillas served with your choice of meat, topped with cilantro, chopped onions, and lime.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

Large flour tortilla, loaded with your choice of meat and Oaxaca cheese. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Tortas

Tortas

$9.99Out of stock

Large Toasted Telera bread with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and crema mexicana served with your choice of meat.

Homemade Nachos

$8.99

Gourmet Burgers

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$7.99Out of stock

It's like an Angel and a Cheeseburger had a baby. That's the only way to describe this burger.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

How does a Chicken Sandwich become the best seller at a Burger place? It's THAT good.

Sides

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$2.99

Mommas homemade rice

Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$2.99

The best charro beans you’ve ever had or your money back.

Sour Cream

$1.79

Avocado

$1.79
Elote

Elote

$5.99

It’s Corn!

Guac

$2.99Out of stock

Fries

$2.99

Lettuce

Refried Beans

$1.99

Jalapeños

$0.99

Drinks

Agua Fresca

Agua Fresca

$3.99

We make different and fresh Aguas Frescas daily. Jamaica, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Horchata, Cucumber lime, to name a few. Call for details.

Water Bottle

$2.00

Can Drink

$1.50

Energy Drink

$2.99
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.99
Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$3.99
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.79

Mundel

$2.79
Topo

Topo

$2.79
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.70

Mandarin, Pineapple, or Fruit Punch Call store for more flavors

Sangría

$2.79

Dessert (Limited)

Carrot Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$4.99Out of stock
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Space City Birria Tacos and More is bringing authentic Mexican Food to Downtown Houston. We serve Birria, Tacos de Trompo, Fajita, and more! We are Mexican owned and operated. The recipes have been in our family for generations and we are excited to show the world our great food. What sets us apart from the rest is that our food is made fresh, from scratch, and daily. Our secret ingredient is Love and Passion. When you do something with passion you do it right and you do it with joy. We look forward to serving you and hearing Your feed back. Gracias y Buen Provecho!

Location

415 Milam St, Houston, TX 77583

Directions

