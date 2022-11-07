Space City Birria Tacos and More 415 Milam

Restaurant info

Space City Birria Tacos and More is bringing authentic Mexican Food to Downtown Houston. We serve Birria, Tacos de Trompo, Fajita, and more! We are Mexican owned and operated. The recipes have been in our family for generations and we are excited to show the world our great food. What sets us apart from the rest is that our food is made fresh, from scratch, and daily. Our secret ingredient is Love and Passion. When you do something with passion you do it right and you do it with joy. We look forward to serving you and hearing Your feed back. Gracias y Buen Provecho!