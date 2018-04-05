Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spaced Out Pizzeria

7 Reviews

$

351 Whitney Rd

Spartanburg, SC 29303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

4pc Chicken Tender

$7.99

6pc Chicken Tender

$10.99Out of stock

Breadsticks

$6.99

Bruschetta

$9.99

Cheese FRIES

$8.99

Cheese STIX

$6.99

Cheesebread

$8.99

Chips

$4.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fries

$4.99

Half Order Fries

$2.99

Kids Tender Basket

$5.99

Large Fried Pickles

$9.99

Orion's Belt

$6.99

Pepperoni Roll

$6.99

Poppers- Japs

$8.99

Pork Rinds

$5.99

Pretzels And Queso

$8.99

Space Balls

$7.99

Space Balls Dbl Order

$9.99

Pizza

Slice

$4.50Out of stock

Lunch Slice Special

$7.00

Small

$8.99

Medium

$10.99

Large

$12.99

Sides & Sauces

$1.00

Large 1 Topp

$9.99

Wings

Wings (6)

$7.99

Wings (12)

$14.99

Wings (20)

$21.99

Wings (30)

$32.99

Wings (50)

$52.99

(6) Boneless Wings

$8.99

(12) Boneless Wings

$14.99

(20) Boneless Wings

$21.99

(30) Boneless Wings

$31.99

(50) Boneless Wings

$50.99

$0.50 Wings (6)

$3.00

$0.50 Wings (12)

$6.00

$0.50 Wings (20)

$10.00

$0.50 Wings (30)

$15.00

$0.50 Wings (50)

$25.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.99

Subs

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$8.99

Meatball Marinara Sub

$8.99

Philly Sub

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$8.99

Calzones

Calzone

$9.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$11.99
Mother Day Baked Spaghetti

Mother Day Baked Spaghetti

$22.00

Desserts

Asteroids

$6.99

Asteroids DBL Order

$11.99

Cannoli

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Pizza

$7.99

Comets

$5.99

Ice Cream Cone

$4.99Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.99Out of stock

S'mores Pizza

$9.99

Oreo Pizza

$9.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry Desert Pizza

$8.99

Caramel Apple Desert Pizza

$8.99

Sides & Sauces

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Bee Sting

$1.00

Side Carolina Gold

$1.00

Side Citrus Chipotle

$1.00

Side General Tso

$1.00

Side Happy Ending

$1.00

Side Jamaican Jerk

$1.00

Side Katana

$1.00

Side Korean BBQ

$1.00

Side Mango Habanero

$1.00

Side Maui Owie

$1.00

Side Secret Weapon

$1.00

Side Teriyaki

$1.00

Side Thai Chili

$1.00

Side Mild

$1.00

Side Hot

$1.00

Side XHot

$1.00

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side 1000 Island

$1.00

Side Italian

$1.00

Side Caesar

$1.00

Side Ketchup

$1.00

Side Mustard

$1.00

Side Icing

$1.00

Side Pepperoni

$1.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Of Jalepeno

$1.00

Side Balsamic

$1.00

1 Meatball

$2.00

1 Chicken Wing

$1.75

Side French

$1.00

Side Pesto

$1.00

1 Boneless Wing

$1.75

1 Chicken Tender

$2.20

Tuesday

Pizza 1 Small

$8.99

Spaced Out Margarita

$6.99

Margarita

$6.00

$2 Domestics

$2.00

Friday

Free Space Balls w/ ANY Large

$14.99

Saturday

2 Lg 1 Topping + 20 Traditional Special

$35.99

Sunday

10" Small Dessert Pizza

1/2 Price Apps

$3.99+

$3 Drafts

$3.00

$1.50 Domestics

$1.50

2 Lg 1 Topping + 20 Traditional Special

$35.99

Pints

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Steel Hands Tropical IPA

$5.25

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.25

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$6.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.25

To-Go Drink Options

20 oz. Coke

$2.75

20 oz. Sprite

$2.75

2 Liter Coke

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.99

2 Liter Sprite

$2.99

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.99

1/2 Gal Sweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 Gal Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Party Platters

20 Piece Tender

$19.99

50 Piece Tender

$49.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Laid back Nostalgic Pizzeria with a Sci-Fi twist.

Location

351 Whitney Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sully's Steamers - Spartanburg, SC
orange starNo Reviews
578 N Church St Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurantnext
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg
orange starNo Reviews
176 Liberty St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Holliday Brewing - Drayton
orange starNo Reviews
1802 Drayton Road, Suite 125 Spartanburg, SC 29307
View restaurantnext
Fr8yard
orange starNo Reviews
125 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
The Tulip Tree
orange star4.5 • 18
121 W Main St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Cribbs Kitchen - Downtown Spartanburg
orange starNo Reviews
226B West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spartanburg

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
orange star4.2 • 1,753
774 Spartan Blvd Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurantnext
The Kennedy
orange star4.8 • 973
221 E. Kennedy Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - Hub City
orange star4.5 • 341
930 East Main St Spartanburg, SC 29302
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
John's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.8 • 41
311 Bennett Dairy Road Spartanburg, SC 29307
View restaurantnext
The Tulip Tree
orange star4.5 • 18
121 W Main St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spartanburg
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (18 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston