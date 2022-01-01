  • Home
Spade & Spatula ~ Ca. Gastropub Blue Jay Village

No reviews yet

27214 State Hwy 189

Ste G

Blue Jay, CA 92317

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Brisket & Risotto

Brisket & Risotto

$22.00

Salmon & Risotto

Salmon & Risotto

$22.00

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Burgers

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.00

California Burger

$16.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Pastrami Burger

$16.00

Green Chili Burger

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

7 oz wagyu beef patty, cheddar cheese, ketchup, yellow mustard, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle slices on a brioche bun

Hamburger

$15.00

7 oz wagyu beef patty, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, yellow mustard, red onion, pickle slices on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

$17.00

7 oz wagyu beef patty, marble rye bread, cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, grilled onions

Veggie Burgers

Classic Veggie Burger

$15.00

BBQ Veggie Burger

$15.00

Spicy Veggie Burger

$15.00

Cali Veggie

$17.00

house veggie burger patty, avocado slices, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli

House Fries

House Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

Side Salad Ranch

$5.00

Side Salad Blue Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad Toasted Sesame

$5.00

Side Salad Vegan Ranch

$5.50

Side Salad Strawberry Vinaigrette

$5.00

Side Salad Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad Tahini Lemon

$5.00

Side Salad Balsamic Vinaigrette

$5.00

Fruit

Fruit

$5.00

SAUCES

Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Tahini Lemon

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Crema

$1.00

Strawberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Toasted Sesame

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Barbeque

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Vegan Aioli

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

LUNCH

Bella Cheesesteak

$13.00

Sauteed portabella slices, onions, bell peppers, topped with munster cheese and toasted on our house ciabatta. Vegan friendly option available

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Charbroiled organic chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato on our house bun

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Pastrami on toasted rye bread with melted gruyere cheese, yellow mustard and garlic aioli. Served with a dill pickle and your choice of rooties or a side salad

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Tuna salad on toasted multigrain bread, lettuce, tomato and garlic aioli. Your choice of rooties or a side salad

House Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Toasted multigrain bread, white cheddar and gruyere cheeses, garlic aioli, sauteed kale, onion and garlic and dijon mustard. Served with your choice of rooties or a side salad.

SALADS

Strawberry Sunflower Salad

Strawberry Sunflower Salad

$14.00

Local salad greens, fresh strawberry slices, goats cheese, toasted sunflower seeds, and dates. Served with strawberry vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Local Salad greens, crunchy chickpeas, cucumber chunks, tomato, red onion and tahini lemon dressing.

Toasted Sesame Salad

$12.00

Local Salad Greens, cucumber, green onion, snow peas, toasted sesame seeds, carrot, cabbage and fried wonton strips. Served with toasted sesame dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh cut romaine lettuce, squeeze of lemon, tossed in shredded Parmesan cheese and house croutons. Served with Caesar dressing.

DESSERTS

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Vegan Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

BURGERS

Beef and Plant Based Burgers
CLASSIC VEGGIE BURGER

CLASSIC VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

House Made Veggie Burger Patty (crimini mushroom and barley based) Dijon Mustard, Vegan Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato

BBQ VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

Veggie Burger Patty, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions

SPICY VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

Veggie Burger Patty, Ortega Chili, Chipotle Aioli, Fried Onions

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$15.00

1/4 lb Beef (briscuit, chuck), Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato

BLUE CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

1/4 lb (briscuit, chuck), Blue Cheese Spread, Balsamic Reduction, Candied Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato

BBQ BACON BURGER

$15.00

1/4 lb (briscuit, chuck), Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato

PASTRAMI BURGER

$15.00

1/4 lb (briscuit, chuck), Pastrami, Gruyere Cheese, Yellow Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

GREEN CHILI BURGER

$15.00

1/4 lb beef patty (briscuit, chuck), Ortega Chili, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli

White

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Savignon Blanc

$9.00

White $10

$10.00

White $12

$12.00

Red

House Cabernet Savignon

$8.00

Red $10

$10.00

Red $12

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

27214 State Hwy 189, Ste G, Blue Jay, CA 92317

Directions

