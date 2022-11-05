A map showing the location of Spades by Crown 4022 Lancaster AveView gallery

Spades by Crown 4022 Lancaster Ave

No reviews yet

4022 lancaster ave

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Mussels

$15.00

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of chicken, lamb, or beef (Add $6)

Sliders

$12.00

Your choice of chicken, lamb, or beef

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$10.00

House Soup

$7.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Your choice of chicken, lamb, or beef (Add $4)

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Served with chips

Cauliflower

$12.00

Party tray

$100.00

French fries

$4.00

Cheese fries

$8.00

Salmon Cheese Fries

$14.00Out of stock

Pretzel bites

$10.00Out of stock

Crab cakes

$18.00

Mozzarella sticks

$12.00

Lemon pepper wings

$12.00

Onion rings

$10.00

Loaded mac n cheese

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

720 package

$600.00

2 pr

$1800 package

$1,500.00

Sandwiches

Gourmet Burger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$12.00

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Entrees

Fried Rice

$12.00

Served with peppers and broccoli. Mix and match proteins: Jerk Chicken ($4), Shrimp ($6), Salmon ($10)

Alfredo Pasta

$14.00

Mix and match proteins: Jerk Chicken ($4), Shrimp ($6), Salmon ($10)

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Served with garlic mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley

Southern Fried Chicken & Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Cassava Leaf & Rice

$18.00

Option of white or brown rice. Freshly chopped cassava leaves cooked in Palm oil with assorted meats: lamb, smoked turkey, and chicken

Jollof Rice & Stew

$18.00

West African party rice with assorted vegetables with a side of tomato stew. Chicken or beef.

Potato Greens & Rice

$18.00

Option of white or brown rice. Freshly chopped cassava leaves cooked in Palm oil with assorted meats: lamb, smoked turkey, and chicken

Pepper Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

Option of fries or plantain. Grilled chicken covered in a spicy peanut sauce

Pepper Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Served over white rice: Pepper soup with assorted meats

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Served with yellow rice and cabbage

Chicken fingers

$14.00

New York Strip Steak

$20.00

Fish sandwhich

$12.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Citron

$11.00

Tito's

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Amsterdam

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$22.00

DBL Ciroc

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$22.00

DBL Tito's

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Amsterdam

$16.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$24.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1800 Coconut

$9.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$16.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$16.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$22.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$28.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$18.00

DBL 1800 Coconut

$18.00

DBL Don Julio

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Black Label

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Black Label

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$20.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy Martin

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Hennessy

$24.00

DBL Remy Martin

$28.00

Cocktails

Blueberry Lemonade

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Daiquiri Virgin

$15.00

Greyhound

$15.00

Hennessy Sidecar

$18.00

Hurricane

$18.00

Incredible Hulk

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Madras

$15.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Margarita

$18.00

Available in watermelon, strawberry, or peach

Martini

$15.00

Available in apple, watermelon, or raspberry

Mimosa

$15.00

Screwdriver

$15.00

Sea Breeze

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Royal Punch

$15.00

Hennessy, 99 bananas, Peach Schnapps, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice.

Crown Royale

$16.00

Crown Royal Apple, Apple Pucker, Watermelon Pucker, and cranberry juice

Electric Lemonde

$15.00

1800 Coconut, lime juice, lemon juice, Blue Caracao, and pineapple juice

Rose Sangria

$15.00

Titos Vodka, Rosato, strawberry cordials, passionfruit cordials, and Sprite

Sex in the City

$15.00

Titos Vodka, Watermelon Pucker, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice

Jolly Rancher

$18.00

Crown Royal Apple, Apple Pucker, and cranberry juice

$8 Margarita

$8.00

$6 Shots

$6.00

Beer

BTL Heineken

$7.00

BTL Corona

$7.00

BTL Coors Light

$7.00

BTL Budweiser

$7.00

BTL Miller's Lite

$7.00

BTL Guinness

$7.00

BTL Yuengling

$7.00

BTL Bud Light

$7.00

Wine

GLS Sweet Red

$8.00

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Sweet Red

$65.00

BTL Merlot

$65.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS White Zinfandel

BTL Chardonnay

$75.00

BTL White Zinfandel

GLS Rose

$8.00

BTL Rose

$65.00

NA Beverages

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$8.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Tonic water

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Clear Fruit

$3.00

Calypso

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Everfresh

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Bottle Service

$720 section package

$600.00

2 premium bottles

$2400 package

$2,000.00

$1200 package

$1,000.00

House Champagne

$100.00

$1800 package

$1,500.00

BTL SVC Patron

$250.00

BTL SVC 1800

$200.00

BTL SVC Don Julio

$250.00

BTL SVC Espolon

$200.00

BTL SVC Jose Cuervo

$150.00

BTL SVC Case Azul

$800.00

BTL SVC Casamigos Blanco

$300.00

BTL SVC Casamigos Reposado

$350.00

BTL SVC Casamigos Anejo

$400.00

BTL SVC Bombay

$175.00

BTL SVC Blue Coat

$175.00

BTL SVC Hendricks

$175.00

BTL SVC Beefeater

$175.00

BTL SVC Jameson

$200.00

BTL SVC Jack Daniels

$200.00

BTL SVC Crown Royal

$200.00

BTL SVC Moet Imperial

$225.00

BTL SVC Moet Rose

$250.00

BTL SVC Belaire Rose

$200.00

BTL SVC Dom Perignon

$800.00

BTL SVC Ace of Spades

$1,000.00

BTL SVC Grey Goose

$225.00

BTL SVC Ciroc

$250.00

BTL SVC Belvedere

$250.00

BTL SVC Ketel One

$200.00

BTL SVC Titos

$250.00

BTL SVC Hennessy

$350.00

BTL SVC Hennessy VSOP

$325.00

BTL SVC Dusse

$325.00

BTL SVC Remy Martin 1738

$325.00

BTL SVC Captain Morgan

$150.00

BTL SVC Bacardi

$150.00

Hookah

Hookah Refill

$25.00

Candy hookah tip

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4022 lancaster ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

