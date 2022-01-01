Main picView gallery

Spaghetti Western 50048 29 Palms Highway

50048 29 Palms Highway

Morongo Valley, CA 92256

Order Again

House Cocktails

Salvia Mezcalero

$13.00

Redwood Rattlesnake

$12.00

Lady in Bianco

$10.00

Sangrita

$10.00

Draft Beer

Downtown Brown

$8.00

Pacific Magic IPA

$8.00

Laguna Baja

$8.00

Boom Town

$8.00

Sincere Cider

$9.00

Foggy Pines Hazy

$8.00

Menabrea Blonde

$8.00Out of stock

Menabrea Amber

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BT Coors Bqt

$5.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

GL Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Half Carafe - Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Full Carafe - Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$42.00

NA Beverages

Mex Coke

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

NA Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.00

Tito’s

Square One

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$8.00

St George Spirits Terroir

$12.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Benham’s Sonoma Dry

$11.00

Rum

Well Rum

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$8.00

Gran Clasico Blanco and Reposado

$8.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Redwood Empire Bourbon

$11.00

Redwood Empire Rye

$11.00

Redwood Empire Lost Monarch

Hakushu 12 year

$14.00

Jack Daniels

Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast

$16.00

Mezcal

Well Mezcal

$11.00

La Luna

$14.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grappa

Amara Montenegro

$8.00

St. Elderflower

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$12.00

Americano

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Boulivardier

$12.00

Bronx

$12.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark and stormy

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Gibson

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Jack and Coke

$10.00

Jack Rose

$12.00

John Collins

$10.00

Kalimixto

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini (Gin or Vodka)

$10.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pimms Cup

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sangrita

$10.00

Sangria

$12.00

Shandy

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Singapore Sling

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Last Word

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Tommy’s Margarita

$12.00

Vesper

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Zombie

$12.00

Shirts

SW T Shirt

$25.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A unique experience of authentic Italian cuisine with a western flare.

50048 29 Palms Highway, Morongo Valley, CA 92256

