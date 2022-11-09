Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe Shepherd Drive

review star

No reviews yet

1608 Shepherd Drive

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Breaded. Ranch, or blue cheese, celery.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Crostini, pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Squid rings, marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Fried mozzarella sticks served with our marinara sauce.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Cheese ravioli, tangy marinara.

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Cheese Garlic Bread

$4.00

Italian Nachos

$10.00

Won Ton chips topped with alfredo sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers & banana peppers.

Mussels

$11.00

Capellini sauce or garlic butter.

Potato Skins

$10.00

Chicken, bacon, green onions, jalapenos, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese, sour cream.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushroom caps, seafood stuffing, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella.

Appetizer Platter

$30.00

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, feta, black olives, red onions, feta vinaigrette.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing.

Small House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, feta, black olives, red onions, feta vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, feta, black olives, red onions, feta vinaigrette.

Calzones

Classic Calzone

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, pizza sauce and five cheese blend.

Chicken and Spinach Calzone

$14.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, mushroom, five cheese blend, marinara.

Pizzas

(10) Cheese

$10.00

(10) The Good

$12.00

Mozzarella, Zucchini, squash, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes, portabella mushrooms, feta cheese and basil.

(10) The Bad

$14.00

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced meatballs, and pepperoni.

(10) The Ugly

$12.00

Mozzarella, Grilled chicken, red onions, Roma tomatoes and our spicy chipotle tomatillo sauce.

(10) The Blondie

$12.00

Mozzarella, chipotle alfredo, chicken.

(10) The Classic

$12.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, more pepperoni.

(10) Margherita

$11.00

Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and basil.

(10) Shrimp and Pesto

$14.00

Mozzarella, Pesto sauce, shrimp, feta cheese, basil.

(10) Hawaiian

$12.00

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple.

(10) BBQ Chicken

$12.00

(16) Cheese

$17.00

(16) The Good

$20.00

Mozzarella, Zucchini, squash, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes, portabella mushrooms, feta cheese and basil.

(16) The Bad

$22.00

Mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced meatballs, and pepperoni.

(16) The Ugly

$20.00

Mozzarella, Grilled chicken, red onions, Roma tomatoes and our spicy chipotle tomatillo sauce.

(16) The Blondie

$19.00

Mozzarella, chipotle alfredo, chicken.

(16) The Classic

$19.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, more pepperoni.

(16) Margherita

$17.00

Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and basil.

(16) Shrimp and Pesto

$22.00

Mozzarella, Pesto sauce, shrimp, feta cheese, basil.

(16) Hawaiian

$19.00

Mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple.

(16) BBQ Chicken

$19.00

Cheese Combo

$12.00

The Good Combo

$12.00

The Bad Combo

$12.00

The Ugly Combo

$12.00

The Blondie Combo

$12.00

The Classic Combo

$12.00

Margherita Combo

$12.00

Shrimp and Pesto Combo

$12.00

Hawaiian Combo

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Combo

$12.00

Cheese Slice

$9.00

The Good Slice

$9.00

The Bad Slice

$9.00

The Ugly Slice

$9.00

The Blondie Slice

$9.00

The Classic Slice

$9.00

Margherita Slice

$9.00

Shrimp and Pesto Slice

$9.00

Hawaiian Slice

$9.00

BBQ Chicken Slice

$9.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Pan fried, chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, toasted hoagie roll.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato, toasted onion roll.

Italian Hoagie

$12.00

Mortadella, salami, ham, black olives, lettuce, mozzarella, tomatoes, hoagie roll, feta vinaigrette.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.00
Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Four meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, toasted hoagie roll.

Cheesesteak Sandwich

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$12.00

Thin sliced beef, onions, mozzarella, toasted hoagie roll.

Po-Boy Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice: Shrimp, catfish, or crawfish. Lettuce, tomato, toasted hoagie roll.

Western Burger

$12.00

1/2 lb. beef burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles.

Pasta

Beef Ravioli

$13.00

Beef ravioli, meat sauce, and mushrooms.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Fettuccine, mushrooms, blackened chicken, alfredo sauce.

Cheese Tortellini

$13.00

Cheese tortellini, alfredo sauce, ham, mushrooms, spinach.

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine, grilled chicken, alfredo sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.00

Formal Wear

$13.00

Bowtie, chicken, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic cream sauce.

Grilled Chicken Chipotle

$12.00

Fettuccine, grilled chicken, chipotle alfredo sauce.

Italian Enchiladas

$14.00

Two cannelloni, chicken, spinach, sundried tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, orzo, chipotle alfredo.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.00

Pasta, bolognese sauce, five cheese blend.

Pomodoro Pasta

$14.00

Angel hair, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, spinach, artichoke hearts, spicy capellini sauce.

Sausage and Peppers

$14.00

Rigatoni, sausage, peppers, onions, marinara, feta.

Seafood Pasta

$20.00

Angel hair, shrimp, tilapia, mussels, artichokes, spinach, capellini sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine, grilled shrimp, alfredo sauce.

Shrimp and Crawfish

$14.00

Shrimp & crawfish tails, fettuccine, alfredo sauce.

Shrimp and Chicken

$14.00

Penne, chicken, shrimp, bacon, red peppers, roasted garlic cream sauce.

Shrimp and Pesto

$15.00

Penne, shrimp, pesto.

Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, lemon butter, angel hair, marinara.

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Shrimp, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic butter, angel hair.

Spaghetti with Marinara

$8.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.00

Spaghetti, best meat sauce in town.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.00

Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$13.00

Spaghetti With Meatball And Sausage

$16.00

Veggie Pasta

$12.00

Penne, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil.

Half Beef Ravioli

$8.00

Half Blacken Chicken Pasta

$9.00

Half Cheese Tortellini

$8.00

Half Chicken Alfredo

$8.00

Half Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Half Formal Wear

$9.00

Half Four Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Half Grilled Chicken Chipotle

$8.00

Half Italian Enchiladas

$10.00

Half Pomodoro Pasta

$10.00

Half Sausage and Peppers

$11.00

Half Shrimp and Chicken

$10.00

Half Shrimp and Crawfish

$10.00

Half Shrimp and Pesto

$10.00

Half Shrimp Pasta

$10.00

Half Shrimp Scampi

$10.00

Half Spaghetti with Italian Sausage

$9.00

Half Spaghetti with Marinara

$7.00

Half Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$8.00

Half Spaghetti with Meatballs

$9.00

Half Veggie Pasta

$10.00

Half Seafood Pasta

$15.00

Specialties

Blacken Tilapia

$19.00

Shrimp & crawfish tails, garlic butter, angel hair.

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, side of fettuccine alfredo.

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

Light breading, pan fried.

Chicken Scallopine

$15.00

Capers, mushrooms, artichokes & smoked bacon, lemon butter, side of fettuccine alfredo.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fettuccine alfredo.

Fried Catfish

$11.00

Fries or pasta salad.

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Fries or pasta salad.

Grilled Pork Chop

$18.00

A ten ounce chop, jalapeno, kiwi glaze, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus.

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Artichoke hearts, capers, mushrooms, lemon butter, angel hair pasta.

Lunch Special

$11.00

Steak Night

$18.00

Low Carb Plate

$15.00

Grilled chicken, garlic butter, sauteed vegetables or sauteed spinach.

Meatloaf

$14.00

Brown gravy, mashed potatoes and spinach.

Pasta Man Special

$18.00

Orzo, crabcake, chicken breast, crawfish, garlic cream sauce.

Pecan Crusted Catfish

$17.00

Portabella Chicken

$16.00

Chicken breast, portabella mushrooms, marsala sauce, mozzarella, spinach, fettuccine alfredo.

Portabella Crabcake

$17.00

Portabella mushrooms, crab cake, grilled shrimp, roasted garlic cream sauce, orzo.

Southwestern Lasagna

$14.00

Chicken, sour cream, five cheeses, tomatillo sauce.

Tombstone Chicken

$14.00

Veal Marsala

$18.00

Mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, side of fettuccine alfredo.

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Light breading, pan fried.

Veal Scallopine

$18.00

Capers, mushrooms, artichokes & smoked bacon, lemon butter, side of fettuccine alfredo.

Small Chicken and Veggie Soup

$6.00

Large Chicken and Veggie Soup

$12.00

Half Chicken Scallopine

$12.00

Half Chicken Marsala

$11.00

Half Meatloaf

$11.00

Sides

Extra Breadstick

$0.50

Side of Alfredo

$1.00

Side of Aspargus

$5.00

Side Baked Potato

$6.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of French Fries

$3.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Meatballs

$3.00

Side of Mushrooms

$2.00

Side of Orzo

$5.00

Side of Pasta

$6.00

Side of Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Spinach

$3.00

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Side Of Garlic Butter

$3.00

Seasoned Olive Oil

$1.00

Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$11.00

Small Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$8.00

Side Of Salmon

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.00

with one topping

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti with Marinara

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$7.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

with french fries

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Drizzled with raspberry sauce.

Cannoli

$8.00

Two crispy sweet Italian pastries filled with a blend of Mascarpone and cream cheese, powdered sugar, and chocolate chips.

Tira Misu

Tira Misu

$8.00

Lady Fingers soaked in rum liqueur layered with sweet cream cheese and topped with cocoa.

Key Lime Cheesecake

$8.00

The classic key lime pie blended with cheesecake for added richness and smoothness with a sweet graham cracker crust.

Chocolate Eruption

$8.00

Delicious Chocolate Mousse cake with pieces of New York style cheesecake and a caramel center. Topped with chocolate shavings, almonds, and chocolate chips. It's piled high.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1608 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

