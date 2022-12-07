LBV: Italian Kitchen imageView gallery
Italian

LBV: Italian Kitchen 347 Cotton Ave

review star

No reviews yet

$$

347 Cotton Ave

Macon, GA 31201

Order Again

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Lighted toasted cheese ravioli served with our fire roasted tomato-basil cream sauce.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.99

Trio of house made meatballs, marinara and shaved Parmesan cheese

Arancini

Arancini

$12.99

Crispy deep fried wild mushroom risotto balls served with our house made marinara.

Calamari

Calamari

$14.99

Lightly battered fried to a golden brown served with a lemon aioli

Bruschetta

$8.99

Salads

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Classic wedge Caesar topped with fire roasted tomato, crumbled bacon, Parmesan finished with a balsamic glaze reduction.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.99

Baby Arugula blended with mixed greens, seasonal fruit, toasted pecans and Gorgonzola. Served with our creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$3.99

Crisp Hearts of Romaine Tossed in Robust Caesar Dressing. Topped with Herbed Croutons & Parmesan Cheese

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$9.99

Classic wedge Caesar topped with fire roasted tomato, crumbled bacon, Parmesan finished with a balsamic glaze reduction.

Side Italian

$3.99

Grilled Caesar with Chicken

$10.99

Arugula with Chicken

$12.99

Mixed Greens with Chicken

$12.99

Italian with Chicken

$11.99

Side Italian with Chicken

$5.99

Side Caesar with Chicken

$5.99

Arugula with Shrimp

$14.99

Grilled Caesar with Shrimp

$12.99

Italian with Shrimp

$13.99

Mixed Greens with Shrimp

$14.99

Side Italian with Shrimp

$7.99

Side Caesar with Shrimp

$7.99

Pasta

1/2 Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

1/2 Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

1/2 Chicken Piccata

$11.99

1/2 Eggplant Parmesan

$11.99

1/2 Lobster Ravioli

$18.99

1/2 Mushroom Ravioli

$10.99

1/2 Pasta Bolognese

$10.99

1/2 Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

1/2 Spaghetti

$9.99

1/2 Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$11.99

1/2 Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$13.99

Lasagna

$13.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$11.99
Eggplant Parm Sandwich

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich

$11.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.99

Limoncello Cake

$7.99

Choc Flourless Cake

$7.99

Choc Bomb

$7.99

Cappuccino/Cheesecake Combo

$10.99

Lemon Stellina

$7.99

Pumkin Tartlets

$7.99
Tiramisu (Copy)

Tiramisu (Copy)

$7.99

Kids Menu Lunch

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$5.99

Kids Linguine

$5.99

Kids Pasta with Butter

$5.99

SPECIALS

Bowl Gnocchi and Salad combo

$10.99

Cup Gnocchi and Salad Combo

$8.99

Cup Gnocchi Soup

$5.99

Bowl Gnocchi Soup

$7.99

Entrees

Chicken Olivia

$24.99

Toasted chicken breast stuffed with creamed-spinach and mushrooms. Served with potato medallions.

Filet

$35.99

Hand-cut 8 oz filet served with tender potato medallions

Ribeye

$27.49

10 oz Ribeye served with creamy risotto.

Bella Sliders W side

$13.99

Bella Slider no side

$10.00

Pecan Roasted Duck

$31.99

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Perioni

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Guinness D. Stout

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Wine Glasses

Brownstone Cabernet

$10.00

Showdown Cabernet

$12.00

HOUSE CAB

$8.00

ROBERT MONDAVI

$12.00

GNARLY HEAD

$9.00

FETZER

$9.00

RARE RED BARREL

$11.00

ROBERT MONDAVI Char

$8.00

HOUSE CHARD

$8.00

TALL SAGE

$9.00

THE LOST CHAPTERS

$15.00

Poggio Chianti

$13.00

Due Amici Montepulciano

$12.00

when we dance

$12.00

DELLATORI

$13.00

DAVINIC

$12.00

Tunnel of Elms Merlot

$11.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$12.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$8.00

CORTE ALLA FLORA

$12.00

STONECAP

$9.00

3 Thieves Pino Nior

$9.00

Fresh Vine Pinot Noir

$13.00

HOUSE PINO NIOR

$8.00

WOODBRIDGE

$9.00

Scarpetta Rose Blend

$13.00

Benvoio Prosecco

$15.00

Gio Pino Grigio ROSE

$10.00

Rosatello Still Rose

$12.00

House Rose

$8.00

Frico Rosatello

$12.00

Joel Gott Sav. Blanc

$12.00

Starborough Sav Blanc

$10.00

LA PRESNA

$8.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle

$9.00

LOBSTER REEF

$10.00

Scarpetta Frico Bianco

$10.00

Monte Tondo Soave Classico

$13.00

Scarpetta Frico Friulano

$8.00

Marchetti Castelli di Jesi

$10.00

LA PRESNA

$8.00

Gio - PINO GRIGIO

$10.00

HOUSE PINO GRIGIO

$8.00

Scarpetta PINO GRIGIO

$10.00

La Presna Pino Grigio

$9.00

Art of the Earth Pino Grigio

$10.00

BERINGER

$9.00

PAPI PINO G

$10.00

CORTE ALLA FLORA PINO G.

Scaretta RED BLEND

$8.00

Perazzet Sara Rosso Toscana

$9.00

Gio - Vino Rosso

$8.00

Due Amici Montepulciano

$12.00

Showdown MALBEC

$13.00

LBV Sangria

$9.00

Vinalba Malbec Touriga Nacional

$13.00

Chateau Bourdieu

$12.00

Cooper & Thief Red Blend 2019

$13.00

Regions 1

$9.00

ALAMOS MALBEC

$10.00

PAPI MALBEC

$8.00

DAVINCI CHIANTI

$12.00

WINEMAKERS MALBEC

$10.00

La Perlina Glass

$10.00

House Moscato

$8.00

Castello Moscato Glass

$11.00

Wine Bottles

Alamo Malbec

$30.00

Art of Earth Pino G.

$30.00

BELLA MOSCATO

$21.00

Brownstone (Bottle)

$30.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$30.00

Castello del Poggio Moscato

$33.00

Cooper & Thief Red Wine Blend (Bottle)

$39.00

Corte alla Flora Merlot

$27.00

Davinic DOCG Chianti

$39.00

Dellatori Chianti

$45.00

Due Amici

$35.00

Fresh Vine (Bottle)

$39.00

Frico Bianco (Bottle)

$35.00

Frico Bosato

$39.00

Frico Scarpetta Rosso IGT

$27.00

GABBIANO CHIANTI BT

$31.00

Gio Rossa (Bottle)

$39.00

House Wine (Bottle)

$24.00

La Presna Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$30.00

Papi Malbec

$24.00

Papi Red Blend

$24.00

Poggio Chianti

$39.00

Rare Red Barrel

$33.00

Regions 1 (Bottle)

$27.00

Rosatello Still Rose (Bottle)

$35.00

Salvestrin Cab Bttl

$48.00

Scarpetta Timdo Rose (Bottle)

$39.00

Showdown Cab

$33.00

Stonecap Merlot

$27.00

Sycamore Lane Pino G

$21.00

Tenuta Novare Amarone

$122.00

Three Thieves

$27.00

Vinalba Malbec Touring Nacional (Bottle)

$39.00

When We Dance Chianti

$39.00

Winemakers Select

$39.00

Liquor

Blue Label Scotch

$45.00

Digestivo

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Dewers

$12.00

1792

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Tin Cup

$12.00

Jose Silver

$12.00

Red Label Scotch

$30.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Well Rum

$6.00

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling's

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay