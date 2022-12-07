LBV: Italian Kitchen 347 Cotton Ave
$$
347 Cotton Ave
Macon, GA 31201
Appetizers
Toasted Ravioli
Lighted toasted cheese ravioli served with our fire roasted tomato-basil cream sauce.
Meatballs
Trio of house made meatballs, marinara and shaved Parmesan cheese
Arancini
Crispy deep fried wild mushroom risotto balls served with our house made marinara.
Calamari
Lightly battered fried to a golden brown served with a lemon aioli
Bruschetta
Salads
Chicken Caesar
Classic wedge Caesar topped with fire roasted tomato, crumbled bacon, Parmesan finished with a balsamic glaze reduction.
Arugula Salad
Baby Arugula blended with mixed greens, seasonal fruit, toasted pecans and Gorgonzola. Served with our creamy Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Side Caesar
Crisp Hearts of Romaine Tossed in Robust Caesar Dressing. Topped with Herbed Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Italian Salad
Classic wedge Caesar topped with fire roasted tomato, crumbled bacon, Parmesan finished with a balsamic glaze reduction.
Side Italian
Grilled Caesar with Chicken
Arugula with Chicken
Mixed Greens with Chicken
Italian with Chicken
Side Italian with Chicken
Side Caesar with Chicken
Arugula with Shrimp
Grilled Caesar with Shrimp
Italian with Shrimp
Mixed Greens with Shrimp
Side Italian with Shrimp
Side Caesar with Shrimp
Pasta
Sandwiches
Desserts
Kids Menu Lunch
SPECIALS
Crabcake Special
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Bolognese
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Piccata
Eggplant Parmesan
Mushroom Ravioli
Shrimp Scampi
Lobster Ravioli
Shrimp Alfredo
Spaghetti
Tuscan Chicken Pasta
Shrimp Cacio E Pepe
Lobster Mac n Cheese
Scallops Fincher
Lasagna (Copy)
Mac N Cheese
Entrees
Chicken Olivia
Toasted chicken breast stuffed with creamed-spinach and mushrooms. Served with potato medallions.
Filet
Hand-cut 8 oz filet served with tender potato medallions
Ribeye
10 oz Ribeye served with creamy risotto.