Spaghetty Western

2,572 Reviews

$$

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103

Las Vegas, NV 89141

Order Again

Appetizers

Antipasto Misto

$18.95

Bruschetta

$13.95

Calabrese Style Calamari

$18.95

Charbroiled Octopus

$17.95

Clams Fra'Diavolo App

$15.95

Clams White Wine App

$15.95

Fried Mozzarella

$10.95

Fettunta

$4.95

Fried Calamari & Shrimp

$17.95

Garlic Bread & Marinara

$4.95

House Mushrooms

$13.95

Meatball App

$13.95

Mussels Fra'Diavolo App

$15.95

Mussels White Wine App

$15.95

Pros. & Mozzarella App

$17.95

Sausage, Pepper & Onion App

$14.95

Sauteed Calamari & Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$16.95

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

Salads

Alex Chopped

$15.95

Arugula Salad

$13.95

Beet Salad

$15.95

Caprese salad

$13.95

Small Caesar

$7.75

Large Caesar Salad

$11.95

Small House Salad

$7.75

Large House Salad

$12.95

Soups

Cup Chicken Soup

$5.95

Bowl Chicken Soup

$10.95

Cup Pasta E Fagioli

$5.95

Bowl Pasta E Fagioli

$10.95

Cup Spinach Tortellini

$5.95

Bowl Spinach Tortellini

$10.95

Cup Vegetarian Soup

$5.95

Bowl Vegetarian Soup

$10.95

Sides

16oz. Sauce

32oz. Sauce

Side Arrabbiata Sauce

$2.00

Bruschetta Fries

$12.95

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.95

Grilled Asparagus

$6.95

Regular Fries

$6.95

Roasted Potatoes

$6.95

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.95

Sauteed Spinach

$6.95

Sauteed Vegetables

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Side Balsamic Glaze

$4.00

Side Buratta Cheese

$6.00

Side Creamy Pesto

$2.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$15.95

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$13.95

Pizza San Daniele

$16.95

Pizza Pepperoni

$14.95

Pizza Four Cheese

$15.95

Pizza Alfredo

$16.95

Pizza Arrabbiata

$14.95

Cheese Pizza

$13.95

Capricciosa Pizza

$16.95

Pizza Special

Classic Pasta

Adult Butter Pasta

$14.95

Pasta Alfredo

$17.95

Pasta Arrabbiata

$15.95

Pasta Bolognese

$19.95

Pasta Cacio E Pepe

$15.95

Pasta Carbonara

$18.95

Pasta Creamy Pesto

$18.95

Pasta Garlic & Oil

$15.95

Pasta Meatballs

$17.95

Pasta Pesto NO CREAM

$18.95

Pasta Pink Vodka

$17.95

Pasta Marinara

$13.95

Pasta Sausage Onion Peppers

$18.95

Pasta Bobbi

$18.95

Pasta Speck

$18.95

Pasta Diavola

$18.95

Pasta Putanesca

$18.95

Pasta Specials

Adult Mac'n'Cheese

$18.95

House Alfredo Cheese Sauce baked with breadcrumbs, mozzarella, and parmesan. *Recommended with Penne pasta*

Baked Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.95

Baked Mostaccioli

$21.95

Bolognese and Besciamella baked with shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and breadcrumbs. *Recommended with Penne pasta*

Cavatelli Rustici

$20.95

Chilli Lasagna

$22.95

Eggplant Parmigana

$20.95

Lasagna

$21.95

Sage Butternut Squash Ravioli

$15.95

Drama's Pasta

$23.95

Seafood

Cioppino

$33.95

Lobster Ravioli

$23.95

Pasta Calamari Fra'Diavolo

$23.95

Pasta Clams Fra'Diavolo

$23.95

Pasta Mussels Fra'Diavolo

$23.95

Pasta Pescatore Fra'Diavolo

$33.95

Pasta Clams White Wine

$23.95

Pasta Mussels White Wine

$23.95

Pasta Pescatore White Wine

$33.95

Pasta Shrimp Scampi

$23.95

Sole

$26.95

Salmon

$26.95

Chicken

Chicken Cacciatore

$25.95

Chicken Francese

$25.95

Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Chicken Milanese

$25.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$25.95

Chicken Piccata

$25.95

Chicken Saltimbocca

$25.95

Grilled Chicken Entree

$16.95

Chicken Caprese

$25.95

David' Half Roasted Chicken

$26.95

Veal

Veal Francese

$31.95

Veal Marsala

$31.95

Veal Milanese

$31.95

Veal Parmigiana

$31.95

Veal Piccata

$31.95

Veal Saltimbocca

$31.95

Veal Caprese

$31.95

Veal Cacciatore

$31.95

Sandwiches

Caprese Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Paillard Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$19.95

Italian Calabrese Sandwich

$15.95

Meatball Sandwich

$16.95

Prosciutto And Fresh Mozzarella Sandwich

$15.95

Sausage, Onions And Peppers Sandwich

$15.95

Vegetarian Sandwich

$14.95

Steak Philly

$17.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Milanese

$14.95

Kids Mac'n'Cheese

$9.95

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$9.95

Kids Pasta Arrabbiata

$9.95

Kids Pasta Bolognese

$9.95

Kids Pasta Butter

$8.95

Kids Pasta Meatballs

$9.95

Kids Pasta Pink Vodka

$9.95

Kids Pasta Pomodoro

$8.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$7.95

Chocolate cannoli

$7.95

Cannoli Mixed

$7.95

Lemon Grandma Cake

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.95

Snickers Cheesecake

$7.95

Lemon Riepieno

$8.95

Pineapple Riepieno

$8.95

Specials

Sacchetti Pasta

$21.95

Greek Salad

$16.95

Cajun Pasta

$26.95

rolled chicken

$24.95
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:50 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89141

Directions

