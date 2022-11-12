Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spah Grill Mountain View

No reviews yet

408 Sylamore Ave

Mountain View, AR 72560

Popular Items

Breakfast Bowl
Hamburger Steak MEAL
Breakfast Burrito

Spah Breakfast

Sexy hashbrown

Sexy hashbrown

$7.25

1 Egg, sausage, bacon, cheese, ham, pepper, onion, tomatoes, mushroom and 1 toast or biscuit

Spah Skillet

Spah Skillet

$10.50

2 Eggs, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, chicken or fajita beef, served with tortillas

2 Eggs,B/S, HB, B&G Meal

2 Eggs,B/S, HB, B&G Meal

$7.75

2 Eggs, bacon or sausage, hash brown, biscuit & gravy

Potato Eggs

Potato Eggs

$6.75

2 scramble eggs combined with potato cubes, served with bacon or sausage

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.75

2 Scrambled Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo , served with hash brown

Mexican Style Eggs

Mexican Style Eggs

$6.50

3 Scrambled eggs combined with peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese, served with white beans and your choice of tortillas, toast or biscuits

Lunch Specials

Open Face Roast Beef MEAL

Open Face Roast Beef MEAL

$9.25

(Roasted beef topped with brown gravy over texas toast)

Hamburger Steak MEAL

Hamburger Steak MEAL

$8.25

(Grilled hamburger patty topped with peppers, onions & mushroom covered with brown gravy)

4Oz Grilled Chicken MEAL

$7.75

(Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection)

8Oz Grilled Chicken MEAL

$10.50

(Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection)

Quesadilla Supreme

Quesadilla Supreme

$6.99

(Your choice of Cheese and Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Sausage, Ham or Bacon, served with salad)

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$16.50

(Steak T-Bone, 4 shrimp, topped with onions, peppers & mushroom)

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$9.25

Chunks of beef grilled served on a bed of rice, topped with mushroom, onions & peppers

Mexican Steak

Mexican Steak

$15.50

(Steak T-Bone topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & mushroom)

Hawaiian Steak

$15.75

(Steak T-Bone topped with grilled ham, mushroom, onions, mozzarella cheese and pineapple)

Chicken Strips LUNCH

$7.25

3 breaded chicken strips deep-fried

Chicken Fried Steak(SMALL) MEAL

$8.50

One chicken fried Steak topped with gravy

Chicken Fried Steak(LG) MEAL

$10.25

2 Chicken Fried Steak topped with gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken MEAL

$8.50

One Chicken Fried Chicken topped with gravyy

Chili Meal

Chili Meal

$4.50

Large order of Chili, served with grilled cheese

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$5.99

Frito pie, topped with chili and salad

Chicken Shrimp

$11.25

Mushroom Chicken

$9.50

Grilled Pork Chop (1)

$6.50

Grilled Pork Chop (2)

$11.50

Chicken Patron

$8.50

Lunch Sandwiches

Spah Chicken Burger

$5.99

(Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Fried onions)

Spah Chicken Meal

Spah Chicken Meal

$7.50

(Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Fried onions) served with side

Regular Burger

$5.25
Regular Burger Meal

Regular Burger Meal

$6.99

Served with a side

Regular Cheese Burger

Regular Cheese Burger

$5.99

Regular Cheese Meal

$7.50

Served with Side

BLT Sandwich

$4.25

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)

BLT Meal

BLT Meal

$5.99

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato). Served with a Side

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.25
Double Bacon Cheese Meal

Double Bacon Cheese Meal

$12.50

Served with a side

French Dip

$5.99

Roast beef & Mozarella cheese on a hoagie bun, served with Au Jus sauce)

French Dip Meal

French Dip Meal

$7.50

Roast beef & Mozarella cheese on a hoagie bun, served with Au Jus sauce) Served with a meal

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.00
Bacon Cheese Burger w/Meal

Bacon Cheese Burger w/Meal

$8.75

Served with a side

Club

$5.75

(Bacon, Fresh ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise)

Club w/Meal

Club w/Meal

$7.99

(Bacon, Fresh ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise) Served with a side

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.99

(Philly Steak meat, peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese)

Philly Cheese Steak w/Meal

Philly Cheese Steak w/Meal

$7.99

(Philly Steak meat, peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese) Served with a side

Hot Ham & Cheese

$4.50

(Ham cooked on the grill, served with American cheese on a white toast)

Hot Ham & Cheese w/Meal

Hot Ham & Cheese w/Meal

$5.99

(Ham cooked on the grill, served with American cheese on a white toast) Served with a side

Grilled Onions & Bacon Burger

$7.50

(Bacon, Angus beef patty, mozzarella cheese & grilled onions)

Grilled Onions & Bacon Burger w/Meal

Grilled Onions & Bacon Burger w/Meal

$8.99

(Bacon, Angus beef patty, mozzarella cheese & grilled onions) Served with a Side

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Grilled Cheese w/Meal

$3.95

(White toast with melted American cheese) Served with a Side

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$6.25

Rye Bread, angus patty, grilled onions & mozzarella cheese)

Patty Melt w/Meal

Patty Melt w/Meal

$7.75

Rye Bread, angus patty, grilled onions & mozzarella cheese) Served with a side

Double Burger

$8.99

Double Burger Meal

$9.75

Served with a Side

Double Cheese Burger

$9.75

Double Cheese Burger Meal

$10.75

Served with a side

Bacon Burger Reg

$6.50

Bacon Burger Meal

$8.25

Served with a side

Grill Chicken Sandwich Meal

$7.50

Served with a side

Grill Chickn Sandwich

$6.50
Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich Meal

Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich Meal

$7.50

Jalapeño Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Breakfast

2 eggs w/ Grilled ham (Half)

2 eggs w/ Grilled ham (Half)

$5.90

2 eggs, grilled ham

2 Eggs w/Grilled Ham (Full)

2 Eggs w/Grilled Ham (Full)

$7.25

2 eggs, grilled ham

2 Eggs, Bacon

$4.75

2 Eggs, Sausage

$4.75

2 Eggs, Sausage Links

$4.75
2 eggs w/ 1/2 country ham (Half)

2 eggs w/ 1/2 country ham (Half)

$7.50

2 eggs and bone in country ham

2 Eggs w/Country Ham (Full)

2 Eggs w/Country Ham (Full)

$12.95

2 eggs and bone in country ham

2 Eggs w/T-Bone steak, Hashbrown

2 Eggs w/T-Bone steak, Hashbrown

$13.75

A T-Bone Steak with 2 eggs and hash brown

2 Eggs w/Chicken Fried Steak

2 Eggs w/Chicken Fried Steak

$7.99

2 eggs, one chicken fried steak topped with gravy

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$6.50

Hash brown, 2 eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits & gravy, topped with cheese)

Huevos w/Chorizo

Huevos w/Chorizo

$6.75

3 scramble eggs cooked with Mexican sausage

Huevos w/Salsa

Huevos w/Salsa

$6.50

3 Eggs topped with mild red sauce, side of white beans.

Pan, 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage

$5.99

One large pancake, 2 eggs, bacon or sausage

French Special

$4.99

2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage and a piece of French toast

Sausage Omelet HB Special

$7.25

Sausage omelet with hash brown and toast or biscuits

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.75

1 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Cheese on 2 bread

Half Pork Chop HB

$5.75

Full Pork Chop HB

$7.25

2 PORK CHOPS, HASHBRONW, 2 EGGS, TOAST

Salads

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.15

Lettuce, tomato, onion & cheddar cheese)

Half Chef Salad

Half Chef Salad

$5.50

(Lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, cheddar cheese and 1 boiled egg)

Full Chef Salad

Full Chef Salad

$6.50

(Lettuce, tomato, onion, ham, cheddar cheese and 2 boiled egg)

Half Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.25

(Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken

Full Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.25

(Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken

Half Salad Supreme

Half Salad Supreme

$6.75

Grilled chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese served on a bed of fresh lettuce)

Full Salad Supreme

Full Salad Supreme

$7.99

Grilled chicken, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese served on a bed of fresh lettuce)

Buffalo Salad

$8.99

2 Eggs Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$4.25

(2 eggs, cheese)

Ham and Cheese Omelet

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$5.99

(2 eggs ham & cheese)

Western Omelet

$6.50

2 eggs, ham, cheese, bell peppers and onions)

Veggie Omelet

$6.25

2 eggs, cheese, mushroom, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes)

Bacon Omelet

$6.75

(2 eggs, cheese, bacon)

Sausage Omelet

$6.75

(2 eggs, cheese, sausage)

Philly Omelet

Philly Omelet

$7.25

(Philly steak meat, bell pepper, onions and mozzarella cheese)

Spah Omelet

Spah Omelet

$9.75

(Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon and sausage)

Grand Omelet

Grand Omelet

$10.25

(4 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, cheese, bell pepper, tomatoes and mushroom)

Kids Meals

Pancake Design

$2.00
Chicken Strips Kids

Chicken Strips Kids

$3.99
Grilled Cheese Kids

Grilled Cheese Kids

$3.59

Burger Kids

$3.99

Cheeseburger Kids

$4.25

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$3.50

WINGS

6 Pieces

$7.49

12 Pieces

$13.49

18 Pieces

$19.49

French Toast , Pancake & Waffles

French Toast

French Toast

$3.99
French Toast Sticks(6)

French Toast Sticks(6)

$3.99
Pancake (1)

Pancake (1)

$2.25

Chocolate Chips Pancake

$2.50

Chocolate Chips Waffle

$4.50
Waffle

Waffle

$3.99

Pancake (2)

$4.25

Small Pancake

$1.25

Small ChocoChip Pancake

$1.50

DESSERTS

Lemon Pie

$4.95

Apple Dumplings

$4.95

Pecan Cobbler

$4.95

Blackberry Cobbler

$4.95

Sides

1 piece toast

$0.75

1 shrimp

$2.00

Order Bacon Or Sausage

$2.10

1/2 Oatmeal

$1.75

4 oz Chicken

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Biscuit Sausage Or Bacon

$2.15

Biscuit&Gravy Large

$4.75

Biscuit&Gravy Small

$3.25

Biscuit(1)

$0.85
Biscuit(2)

Biscuit(2)

$1.70

CFChicken(1)

$6.25

CFSteak(1)

$6.00

Cheese

$0.75

Chicken Strip (1)

$2.00
Chilli Bowl

Chilli Bowl

$1.75

Chilli LARGE

$4.50

Chorizo

$2.50

Cinnamon Toast

$1.85

Cornbread

$0.75

Cornbread & Beans (Large)

$3.99

Country Ham(1/2)

$6.50

Country Ham(Full)

$11.25

Egg

$1.50

Extra Meat

$3.50

French Fries

$2.50

French Tst (1)

$1.75

Gravy(Large)

$2.50

Gravy(Small)

$1.50

Grilled Ham(Full)

$3.99

Grilled Ham(Half)

$2.15

Grits (Large)

$3.50

Grits (Small)

$2.10

Ham order

$1.75

Hash Browns

$2.45

Home Fries

$2.50

Jalapenos Nacho

$0.75

Lettuce order

$1.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mushrooms

$1.95

Oats(Full)

$3.99

Onion Rings

$2.50

Onions

$1.00

Roll (1)

$0.75

Salsa

$0.95

Tater Tots

$2.50

Toast Or Texas Toast

$1.09

Vegetables

$1.75

Veggie Of The Day

$1.50

Salsa Small

$3.00

Salsa Large

$6.00

Pico de Gallo 4oz

$0.95

Steak T-Bone A La Carte

$11.00

Side of Rice

$1.50

Tortillas

$0.95

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Cube Potatoes

$1.75

Beverages To go

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Coffee

$1.75

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Half & Half Tea

$1.99

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Water

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Great Food for Great People just a click away !!!

408 Sylamore Ave, Mountain View, AR 72560

