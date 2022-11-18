Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Spahr's Seafood - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

601 W 4th St,

Thibodaux, LA 70301

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish Chips
Bowl of Gumbo
Crab Cake on Bun

Appetizers

Boudin Egg Rolls

$10.00
Cajun Cornbread

Cajun Cornbread

$13.00

Creamy cornbread, battered and fried and topped with crab, shrimp, and crawfish cream sauce.

Cajun Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Crawfish Pies

$9.25

Fried Crab Fingers

$20.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Honey Sriracha Crawfish

$13.00

Fried Louisiana crawfish tails tossed with our honey sriracha sauce over a bed of coleslaw

Honey Sriracha Shrimp

$13.00

Fried Louisiana crawfish tails tossed with our honey sriracha sauce over a bed of coleslaw

Hush Puppies

$7.00

Minis, Crabcake

$13.00

Onion Sticks App

$9.00

Sauteed Crab Fingers

$20.00

Spinach, Artichoke, & Crab Dip

$13.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Breakfast

Barilla Benedict

$10.00

Barilla Shrimp & Grits

$10.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Bacon (3)

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Cubed red potatoes, fried until crispy on the outside and tossed in a lite Cajun seasoning.

Cheddar

$1.00

Croissant

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Grits

$2.00

Ham

$4.00

Local Sausage Link

$4.00

4 oz of locally made fresh breakfast sausage

Oatmeal

$3.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Sausage Patty (2)

$4.00

Side of Bacon Jam

$4.00

Side of White Gravy

$4.00

Toast

$2.00
Beignets

Beignets

$4.00

5 fried dough, topped with powdered sugar.

Pain Perdu

Pain Perdu

$8.00

French bread dipped in our custard mix, grilled and topped with powdered sugar and served with seasonal fruit.

Bourgeois Omelet

Bourgeois Omelet

$12.00

Fresh local sausage, onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese.

Crawfish Omelet

$14.00

2 egg omelet with sauteed Louisiana crawfish tails, onions, and peppers

Loaded Omelet

$10.00

Meat Lover's Omelet

$12.00

2 egg omelet with bacon, ham, sausage, onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese

Omelet

$8.00

2 egg with just cheese

Seafood Omelet

Seafood Omelet

$17.00

Shrimp, crabmeat, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with crawfish sauce and served with biscuit or toast.

Shrimp Omelet

Shrimp Omelet

$14.00

3 egg whites, grilled shrimp, tomato, peppers with whole wheat biscuit or whole wheat toast.

Western Omelet

$12.00

2 egg omelet with ham, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapenos, and Cheddar

Veggie Omelet

$12.00

2 egg omelet with Broccoli, Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers

2nd Shift

$12.00
Bayou Benedict

Bayou Benedict

$14.00

Split biscuit topped with choice of meat, eggs, and crawfish sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$7.00

Split biscuit topped with crumbled local sausage and peppered cream sauce.

Breakfast Biscuit

$7.00

Breakfast Potato Bowl

$8.00

Our breakfast potatoes with onions, peppers, cheese, choice of meat and topped with a fried egg.

Cajun Grits

$9.00

Large bowl of grits made with crumbled bacon, green onions, lightly seasoned, garnished with Cheddar and topped with a fried sunny side up egg

Chicken Biscuit w/ Maple Bacon Jam

$10.00

Fried chicken breast topped with bacon maple jam and served on a toasted biscuit, served with a cup of grits

Colonel Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs cooked your way, choice of meat, toast or biscuit, and grits.

Crabcake Benedict

$17.00

Split biscuit, topped with fried crab cakes, egg, and topped with lemon crab sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

Crawfish Beignets

$10.00

Downtown Burger

$14.00

EatFit Sandwich

$9.00
Healthy Choice

Healthy Choice

$10.00

4 egg whites, whole wheat toast, a slice of bacon, and seasonal fruit.

Little Sunshine

$5.00
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp in our signature cream sauce over grits served with a slice of bacon and a biscuit.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

8 ounce ribeye served with 2 eyes cooked your way, grils and a biscuit.

Desserts

Beignets

Beignets

$4.00

5 fried dough, topped with powdered sugar.

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cheesecake with Chocolate

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00
Praline Cheesecake

Praline Cheesecake

$8.00

A slice of New York Style cheesecake with pecans and praline sauce.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Kids

Cheesy Pasta

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Popcorn

$8.00

Kid's Ice Cream

$1.00

Little Chipper

$8.00

Other Platters

Cajun Chicken

$17.00

EatLite Chicken

$17.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Steak & Shrimp

$27.00

Pasta

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Crawfish Pepper Jack Fettuccine

$19.00

Voodoo Pasta

$19.00

Salads

Boiled Shrimp Remoulade Salad

Boiled Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$13.00

Heritage salad mix, fried green tomatoes, boiled jumbo shrimp, boiled egg, grape tomato, topped with remoulade

Crawfish Remoulade

$15.00

Fried Louisiana Crawfish tails a top a bed of heritage mix and 2 fried green tomato wheels, garnished with green onions.

House Salad

$8.00

Seafood Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

Bayou Chicken Melt

$12.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with grilled onions, peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, bacon and spicy Cajun mayo.

Bayou Chicken Melt Boy

$19.00

Catchip on Bun

$9.00

Catchip Poboy

$15.00

Combo Poboy

$19.00

Crab Cake on Bun

$12.00

Crab Cake Poboy

$19.00

Crawfish on Bun

$10.00

Crawfish Poboy

$16.00

Hamburger on Bun

$9.00

Hamburger Poboy

$15.00

Oyster Poboy

$22.00

Popcorn on Bun

$9.00

Popcorn Poboy

$14.00

Shrimp on Bun

$9.00

Shrimp Poboy

$14.00

Soup & 1/2 Boy

$13.00

Seafood

Bill's Seafood Platter

$40.00

Two cups of gumbo with a collection of Bill’s favorites; catfish chips, popcorn shrimp, fried Louisiana crawfish tails, two crabcake minis, and softshell delight. Served with our famous onion sticks, hush puppies and toast. Please no substitutions.

Blackened Red Drum

$20.00

Red Fish fillet, seasoned and blackened. Topped with crawfish cream sauce and served with broccoli

Blackened Trout

$20.00

Red Fish fillet, seasoned and blackened. Topped with crawfish cream sauce and served with broccoli

Blackened Tuna

$20.00

8 oz Yellow fin tuna steak blackened to your temp and served with lemon crab sauce and broccoli

Catfish Chips

$17.00

Crabcake Platter

$19.00

Crawfish Platter

$18.00

Crawfish Stew w/ Chips

$15.00

Eat Lite Red Drum

$20.00

Red fish fillet grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Topped with crawfish etouffee sauce and served with side salad or broccoli. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.

Eat Lite Trout

$20.00

Red fish fillet grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Topped with crawfish etouffee sauce and served with side salad or broccoli. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.

Eat Lite Tuna

$20.00

8 oz of Yellow Fin Tuna steak cooked to your temp with light seasoning and olive oil. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.

EatLite Shrimp

$16.00

12 Jumbo Shrimp grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.

Half Chip

$12.00

Half Shrimp

$11.00

Oyster Platter

$24.00

Red Snapper

$20.00

Seafood Platter w/ Chips

$29.00

Shrimp Platter

$16.00

Sides

add 3 French Bread

$1.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.00

Herbed Potatoes

$3.00

Plain Pasta

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Onion Sticks

$3.00

Side Rice

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Roasted Corn Grits

$3.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00

Soups

Bowl of Crawfish Pepperjack

$10.00

Bowl of Gumbo

$10.00

Cup of Crawfish Pepperjack

$6.00

Cup of Gumbo

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.45

Barq's Bottled Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottomless Coffee

$2.25

Bottomless Coke

$2.79

Bottomless Coke Zero

$2.79

Bottomless Diet Coke

$2.79

Bottomless Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Bottomless Iced Tea

$2.79

Bottomless Lemonade

$2.79

Bottomless Sprite

$2.79

Bottomless Sweet Tea

$2.79

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Gallon Tea

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Glass Water

Grapefruit Juice

$2.45

Hot Chocolate

$0.99

Hot Green Tea

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Milk

$2.45

Orange Juice

$2.45

Paradise Cooler

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.45

Ponchatoula Lemonade

$7.00

Red Bull

$3.50
Satsuma Fizz

Satsuma Fizz

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic

$1.50

V8

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

601 W 4th St,, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Directions

Gallery
Spahr's Seafood image
Spahr's Seafood image
Spahr's Seafood image
Spahr's Seafood image

Map
