Spahr's Seafood - Downtown
601 W 4th St,
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boudin Egg Rolls
Cajun Cornbread
Creamy cornbread, battered and fried and topped with crab, shrimp, and crawfish cream sauce.
Cajun Pizza
Crawfish Pies
Fried Crab Fingers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Honey Sriracha Crawfish
Fried Louisiana crawfish tails tossed with our honey sriracha sauce over a bed of coleslaw
Honey Sriracha Shrimp
Fried Louisiana crawfish tails tossed with our honey sriracha sauce over a bed of coleslaw
Hush Puppies
Minis, Crabcake
Onion Sticks App
Sauteed Crab Fingers
Spinach, Artichoke, & Crab Dip
Steak Quesadilla
Breakfast
Barilla Benedict
Barilla Shrimp & Grits
American Cheese
Bacon (3)
Biscuit
Breakfast Potatoes
Cubed red potatoes, fried until crispy on the outside and tossed in a lite Cajun seasoning.
Cheddar
Croissant
Egg
Fresh Fruit
Grits
Ham
Local Sausage Link
4 oz of locally made fresh breakfast sausage
Oatmeal
Pepper Jack
Sausage Patty (2)
Side of Bacon Jam
Side of White Gravy
Toast
Beignets
5 fried dough, topped with powdered sugar.
Pain Perdu
French bread dipped in our custard mix, grilled and topped with powdered sugar and served with seasonal fruit.
Bourgeois Omelet
Fresh local sausage, onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese.
Crawfish Omelet
2 egg omelet with sauteed Louisiana crawfish tails, onions, and peppers
Loaded Omelet
Meat Lover's Omelet
2 egg omelet with bacon, ham, sausage, onions, peppers, and pepper jack cheese
Omelet
2 egg with just cheese
Seafood Omelet
Shrimp, crabmeat, onions, peppers, and Cheddar cheese. Topped with crawfish sauce and served with biscuit or toast.
Shrimp Omelet
3 egg whites, grilled shrimp, tomato, peppers with whole wheat biscuit or whole wheat toast.
Western Omelet
2 egg omelet with ham, tomatoes, onions, peppers, jalapenos, and Cheddar
Veggie Omelet
2 egg omelet with Broccoli, Mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers
2nd Shift
Bayou Benedict
Split biscuit topped with choice of meat, eggs, and crawfish sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Biscuit & Gravy
Split biscuit topped with crumbled local sausage and peppered cream sauce.
Breakfast Biscuit
Breakfast Potato Bowl
Our breakfast potatoes with onions, peppers, cheese, choice of meat and topped with a fried egg.
Cajun Grits
Large bowl of grits made with crumbled bacon, green onions, lightly seasoned, garnished with Cheddar and topped with a fried sunny side up egg
Chicken Biscuit w/ Maple Bacon Jam
Fried chicken breast topped with bacon maple jam and served on a toasted biscuit, served with a cup of grits
Colonel Breakfast
2 eggs cooked your way, choice of meat, toast or biscuit, and grits.
Crabcake Benedict
Split biscuit, topped with fried crab cakes, egg, and topped with lemon crab sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
Crawfish Beignets
Downtown Burger
EatFit Sandwich
Healthy Choice
4 egg whites, whole wheat toast, a slice of bacon, and seasonal fruit.
Little Sunshine
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed shrimp in our signature cream sauce over grits served with a slice of bacon and a biscuit.
Steak & Eggs
8 ounce ribeye served with 2 eyes cooked your way, grils and a biscuit.
Desserts
Kids
Salads
Boiled Shrimp Remoulade Salad
Heritage salad mix, fried green tomatoes, boiled jumbo shrimp, boiled egg, grape tomato, topped with remoulade
Crawfish Remoulade
Fried Louisiana Crawfish tails a top a bed of heritage mix and 2 fried green tomato wheels, garnished with green onions.
House Salad
Seafood Salad
Sandwiches
Bayou Chicken Melt
Blackened chicken breast topped with grilled onions, peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, bacon and spicy Cajun mayo.
Bayou Chicken Melt Boy
Catchip on Bun
Catchip Poboy
Combo Poboy
Crab Cake on Bun
Crab Cake Poboy
Crawfish on Bun
Crawfish Poboy
Hamburger on Bun
Hamburger Poboy
Oyster Poboy
Popcorn on Bun
Popcorn Poboy
Shrimp on Bun
Shrimp Poboy
Soup & 1/2 Boy
Seafood
Bill's Seafood Platter
Two cups of gumbo with a collection of Bill’s favorites; catfish chips, popcorn shrimp, fried Louisiana crawfish tails, two crabcake minis, and softshell delight. Served with our famous onion sticks, hush puppies and toast. Please no substitutions.
Blackened Red Drum
Red Fish fillet, seasoned and blackened. Topped with crawfish cream sauce and served with broccoli
Blackened Trout
Red Fish fillet, seasoned and blackened. Topped with crawfish cream sauce and served with broccoli
Blackened Tuna
8 oz Yellow fin tuna steak blackened to your temp and served with lemon crab sauce and broccoli
Catfish Chips
Crabcake Platter
Crawfish Platter
Crawfish Stew w/ Chips
Eat Lite Red Drum
Red fish fillet grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Topped with crawfish etouffee sauce and served with side salad or broccoli. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.
Eat Lite Trout
Red fish fillet grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Topped with crawfish etouffee sauce and served with side salad or broccoli. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.
Eat Lite Tuna
8 oz of Yellow Fin Tuna steak cooked to your temp with light seasoning and olive oil. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.
EatLite Shrimp
12 Jumbo Shrimp grilled with light seasoning and olive oil. Eat Lite items are dishes that meet criteria for the eatfitnola program developed with Oschner Health.
Half Chip
Half Shrimp
Oyster Platter
Red Snapper
Seafood Platter w/ Chips
Shrimp Platter
Sides
Soups
N/A Beverages
Apple Juice
Barq's Bottled Rootbeer
Bottled Water
Bottomless Coffee
Bottomless Coke
Bottomless Coke Zero
Bottomless Diet Coke
Bottomless Dr. Pepper
Bottomless Iced Tea
Bottomless Lemonade
Bottomless Sprite
Bottomless Sweet Tea
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Gallon Tea
Gallon Tea
Ginger Ale
Glass Water
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Green Tea
Hot Tea
Milk
Orange Juice
Paradise Cooler
Pineapple Juice
Ponchatoula Lemonade
Red Bull
Satsuma Fizz
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Tonic
V8
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Pina Colada
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
601 W 4th St,, Thibodaux, LA 70301