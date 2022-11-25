Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spain Rincón

review star

No reviews yet

41 Richard Mine Road

Wharton, NJ 07885

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Paella Valenciana
Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Mariscada in Green Sauce

Meat Entrees

Tornedos al Rincon

$36.95

Sliced Filet with Mushrooms & Wine

Salomillo a la Parilla

$36.95

Broiled Filet Mignon

Salomillo al Rincon

$38.95

Broiled Filet Mignon with Bacon Cheese, and Mushroom Sauce

Ternera al Rincon

$27.95

Veal with Mushrooms & Sherry Wine

Ternera Extremena

$27.95

Veal Sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Sausage in Light Tomato Sauce

Ternera a la Francais

$27.95

Veal Francais Sauteed in Eggs, Flour, Butter & Finished with Lemon and Capers

Ternera Marsala

$27.95

Veal Marsala with Mushrooms & Wine

Ternera Parmagiana

$29.95

Veal Parmagiana

Chuletas de Cordero a la Parrilla

$35.95

Broiled Lamb Chops

Chuletas de Cerdo a la Parrilla

$26.95

Broiled Pork Chops

Chuletas de Cerdo al Rincon

$26.95

Pork Chops with Mushroom Sauce

Chuletas de Cerdo con Ajo

$26.95

Pork Chops Sauteed in Garlic

Chuletas de Cerdo Riojana

$26.95

Pork Chops with Onions & Peppers in Light Tomato Sauce

Today Specials

Salmon in Green Sauce with Clams & Shrimp

$30.95

Salmon in Green Sauce with Clams & Shrimp

Filet Mignon Tips in Garlic Sauce with Shrimp

$38.95

Filet Mignon Tips in Garlic Sauce with Shrimp

T-Bone Steak

$32.95

T-Bone Steak

Chicken Francais with Shrimp

$27.95

Chicken Francais with Shrimp

Pork Chops with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$27.95

Pork Chops with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Poultry

Pollo al Ajillo

$24.95

Chicken Breast in Garlic Sauce

Pechuga de Pollo Riojana

$24.95

Chicken Breast with Onions & Peppers in Tomato Sauce

Arroz con Pollo sin Hueso

$24.95

Boneless Chicken Rice

Pechuga de Pollo a la Francais

$24.95

Chicken Breast Francais

Pechuga de Pollo Parmigiana

$26.95

Chicken Breast Parmigiana

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Appetizers

Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$11.95

Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.95

Stuffed Mushrooms

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.95

Shrimp Cocktail

Clams Casino with Bacon

$11.95

Clams Casino with Bacon

Clams on Half Shell

$7.95+

Clams on Half Shell

Broiled Spanish Sausage

$11.95

Broiled Spanish Sausage

Clams

$14.95

Clams Marinara or Green Sauce

Mussels

$11.95

Mussels Marinara or Green Sauce

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fried Calamari

Espanola Salad for Two

$8.50

Espanola Salad for Two

Toss Salad

$4.25

Toss Salad

Stuffed Scallop

$11.95+

Stuffed Scallop

Today's Soup

$4.25+

Portuguese Clams

$14.95

Specialties of The House

Paella Valenciana

$35.95

Shellfish Combination with Rice, Chicken & Sausage

Paella Marinara

$33.95

Shellfish Combination with Rice

Zarzuela

$33.95

Shellfish Combination with Onions, Saffron, Sherry & Brandy

Mariscada in Green Sauce

$33.95

Mariscada in Green Sauce with Garlic, Onions, Parsley & Wine

Mariscada al Ajillo

$33.95

Shellfish in Garlic Sauce

Mariscada Criolla

$33.95

Mariscada with Onions & Peppers in Tomato Sauce

Mariscada Diablo

$33.95

Mariscada with Onions & Peppers in Hot Tomato Sauce

Parrillada de Mariscos

$37.95

Grilled Shellfish with Brandy & Sherry Wine

Camarones en Salsa Verde

$28.95

Shrimp with Parsley, Onions, & Sherry WIne

Camarones en Salsa de Vino

$28.95

Shrimp in Wine Sauce

Camarones a la Criolla

$28.95

Shrimp with Onions & Peppers in Tomato Sauce

Camarones al Ajillo

$28.95

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

Arroz con Camarones

$28.95

Shrimp with Rice

Stuffed Lobster Tails

$55.95

Stuffed Lobster Tails

Vegetarian Paella

$24.95

Paella Valenciana for Two

$71.95

Paella Marinara for Two

$69.95

Fresh Fish

Linguado a la Parilla

$26.95

Broiled Filet of Sole

Linguado a la Francais

$26.95

Filet of Sole Francais

Linguado con Ajo

$26.95

Filet of Sole with Garlic

Broiled Filet of Red Snapper

$28.95

Broiled Filet of Red Snapper

Red Snapper Francais

$28.95

Red Snapper Francais

Deserts

Lemon Sorbet

$6.75

Lemon Sorbet

Orange Sorbet

$6.75

Orange Sorbet

Cantaloupe Sorbet

$6.95Out of stock

Cantaloupe Sorbet

Ice Cream

$3.50

Ice Cream

Tartufo Gelato

$6.75

Tartufo Gelato

Tiramisu

$6.75

Tiramisu

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.75

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Cheesecake

$4.50

Cheesecake

Flan

$4.25

Flan

Rice Pudding

$3.75

Rice Pudding

Chocolate Mousse

$4.25

Chocolate Mousse

Coconut Sorbet

$6.95

Pineapple Sorbet

$7.25

Extras

Chips

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce

$7.95

Spaghetti with Garlic Sauce

$7.95

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$4.50

Weekly Specials

Raw Oysters

$11.95+

Octopus Spanish Style

$16.95+

Octopus Spanish Style

Salmon with Shrimp & Clams in Mustard Sauce

$30.95

Picanha

$34.95

T-Bone al Rincon

$35.95

Off-Menu Items

Porterhouse Steak

$35.95

Porterhouse Steak

Bacalao

$31.95Out of stock

Scallops & Shrimp in Champagne Sauce

$35.95Out of stock

Chicken Castellana

$26.95Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$25.95Out of stock

Stuffed Shrimp

$26.95

Shrimp a la Plancha

$28.95Out of stock

Salmon with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$30.95

Porterhouse with Shiitake Mushrooms

$34.95Out of stock

Pork Chops with Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Chorizo

$26.95Out of stock

Chicken with Shrimp in Mushroom Sauce

$26.95Out of stock

Porterhouse with Stuffed Portobello

$37.95Out of stock

Pork Chops with Shiitake & Scallops

$30.95Out of stock

Chicken with Ham & Cheese in Madeira Wine

$25.95Out of stock

Cubed Salmon with Shrimp in Francaise

$30.95Out of stock

Ribeye with Black Pepper Sauce

$34.95Out of stock

Broiled Seafood Combo

$35.95Out of stock

Chicken with Scallops in Garlic Sauce

$31.95Out of stock

Salmon with Shrimp

$32.95Out of stock

Pork Chops with Portobello Mushrooms

$29.95Out of stock

Chicken with Artichoke

$24.95

Chicken with Artichoke

Chicken Picatta

$24.95Out of stock

Salmon with Shrimp & Clams in Tomato Sauce

$30.95Out of stock

Salmon in Tomato Sauce with Shrimp

Pork Chops with Scallops in Brandy Sauce

$32.95Out of stock

Porterhouse in Portobello Sauce

$38.95Out of stock

Chicken with Mushrooms & Shrimp

$26.95Out of stock

Stuffed Tilapia

$28.95

Porterhouse with Shrimp & Portobello in Garlic Sauce

$38.95Out of stock

Salmon with Scallops in Mustard Sauce

$32.95Out of stock

Ribeye in Shiitake Mushroom Sauce

$38.95Out of stock

Pork Chops with Sauteed Shrimp & Mushrooms

$28.95Out of stock

Ribeye in Portobello Sauce

$38.95Out of stock

Tilapia in Francaise Sauce

$26.95Out of stock

Pork Chops in Dijon Mustard Sauce

$28.95Out of stock

Ribeye with Shrimp & Diced Chorizo

$38.95Out of stock

Salmon with Shellfish in Seafood Sauce

$35.95Out of stock

Porterhouse with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$38.95Out of stock

Tilapia with Shellfish in Seafood Sauce

$35.95Out of stock

Ribeye with Jumbo Shrimp

$38.95Out of stock

Ribeye with Shiitake & Shrimp

$38.95Out of stock

Picadinho

$27.95

Pork, Potato, Shrimp, Chorizo

Porterhouse with Jumbo Shrimp

$38.95Out of stock

Ribeye with Sauteed Mushrooms & Shrimp

$38.95Out of stock

Pork and Clams

$27.95

Pork and Clams

Salmon with Clams & Shrimp in Wine Sauce

$30.95Out of stock

Soft Shell Crabs

$27.95

Porterhouse with Mushrooms & Shallots

$38.95Out of stock

Pork Chops Encebollado

$28.95Out of stock

Ribeye with Shrimp & Portobello Mushrooms

$38.95Out of stock

Red Snapper with Capers in Piccata Sauce

$28.95Out of stock

Oysters Casino

$14.95Out of stock

T-Bone Steak with 3 Oz Lobster Tail

$39.95

Tilapia with Clams & Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$28.95Out of stock

Fried Soft Shell Crab with Russian Salad

$27.95Out of stock

Salmon Wrapped Shrimp

$37.95Out of stock

Ribeye with 2 Oysters Casino

$38.95Out of stock

T-Bone with Jumbo Shrimp

$38.95Out of stock

Spanish Sampler

$32.95Out of stock

Red Snapper Lebanese

$29.95Out of stock

Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

$34.95Out of stock

Porterhouse with Shrimp & Pepper Skewers

$38.95Out of stock

Bacalao a la Brasa

$30.95Out of stock

Tilapia with Scallops & Mussels in Tomato Sauce

$34.95Out of stock

NY Strip al Rincon

$34.95Out of stock

Stuffed Salmon

$30.95

Stuffed Salmon

Pork Chops with Cherry Peppers & Onions

$27.95Out of stock

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon Slices with Portobello

$39.95Out of stock

Salmon with Clams & Shrimp in Francaise Sauce

$30.95Out of stock

Skirt Steak with Salsa Criolla

$34.95Out of stock

Porterhouse with Fried Soft-Shell Crab

$38.95Out of stock

Fried Seafood Combo

$26.95Out of stock

Cheese Ravioli with Pink Sauce

$24.95Out of stock

Parillada de Pescados

$31.95Out of stock

T-Bone with Shrimp & Mushrooms

$35.95Out of stock

NY Strip with Stuffed 3 Oz Lobster Tail

$39.95Out of stock

Stuffed Sole

$28.95

Lamb Chops in Rosemary Sauce

$38.95Out of stock

Tropical Filet Mignon with Jumbo Shrimp

$39.95Out of stock

Red Snapper with Plantain & Raisins

$30.95Out of stock

Mixed Ceviche

$29.95Out of stock

Skirt Steak with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$36.95Out of stock

Porterhouse in Black Pepper Sauce

$38.95Out of stock

Parillada de Carne

$38.95Out of stock

Salmon with Cajun Shrimp & Clams

$30.95Out of stock

Red Snapper in Marinara Sauce with Scallops & Mussels

$34.95Out of stock

NY Strip with Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$34.95Out of stock

Soda

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Water

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Non-Alcoholic

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$2.75

American Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Double Espresso

$4.75

Cafe Con Leche

$4.50

Alcoholic

Cafe Al Rincon

$7.75

Irish Coffee

$7.75

Mexican Coffee

$7.75

Jamaican Coffee

$7.75

Sangria

Gallon of Sangria

$53.00

Gallon of Sangria to go

1/2 Gallon of Sangria

$29.95

1/2 Gallon of Sangria to go

1/4 Gallon of Sangria

$23.00

1/4 Gallon of Sangria to go

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41 Richard Mine Road, Wharton, NJ 07885

Directions

Gallery
Spain Rincón image
Spain Rincón image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DO NOT USE - Acai Express Superfood Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
395 Mt. Hope Ave Rockaway, NJ 07866
View restaurantnext
Acai Express - Acai Express - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
395 Mt. Hope Ave Rockaway, NJ 07866
View restaurantnext
Muldoon's Steakhouse & Pub - Rockaway
orange starNo Reviews
303 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway, NJ 07866
View restaurantnext
Tavern On The Rocks - 9 Wall Street
orange starNo Reviews
9 wall street Rockaway, NJ 07866
View restaurantnext
Riverside Shoppe - 26 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
26 E Main St Rockaway, NJ 07866
View restaurantnext
Milo Cafe and Bistro - 20 wall street
orange starNo Reviews
20 wall street Rockaway, NJ 07866
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wharton
Rockaway
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Hopatcong
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Parsippany
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Montville
review star
No reviews yet
Hackettstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston