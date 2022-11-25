Spain Rincón
41 Richard Mine Road
Wharton, NJ 07885
Meat Entrees
Tornedos al Rincon
Sliced Filet with Mushrooms & Wine
Salomillo a la Parilla
Broiled Filet Mignon
Salomillo al Rincon
Broiled Filet Mignon with Bacon Cheese, and Mushroom Sauce
Ternera al Rincon
Veal with Mushrooms & Sherry Wine
Ternera Extremena
Veal Sautéed with Onions, Peppers & Sausage in Light Tomato Sauce
Ternera a la Francais
Veal Francais Sauteed in Eggs, Flour, Butter & Finished with Lemon and Capers
Ternera Marsala
Veal Marsala with Mushrooms & Wine
Ternera Parmagiana
Veal Parmagiana
Chuletas de Cordero a la Parrilla
Broiled Lamb Chops
Chuletas de Cerdo a la Parrilla
Broiled Pork Chops
Chuletas de Cerdo al Rincon
Pork Chops with Mushroom Sauce
Chuletas de Cerdo con Ajo
Pork Chops Sauteed in Garlic
Chuletas de Cerdo Riojana
Pork Chops with Onions & Peppers in Light Tomato Sauce
Today Specials
Salmon in Green Sauce with Clams & Shrimp
Filet Mignon Tips in Garlic Sauce with Shrimp
T-Bone Steak
Chicken Francais with Shrimp
Pork Chops with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Poultry
Pollo al Ajillo
Chicken Breast in Garlic Sauce
Pechuga de Pollo Riojana
Chicken Breast with Onions & Peppers in Tomato Sauce
Arroz con Pollo sin Hueso
Boneless Chicken Rice
Pechuga de Pollo a la Francais
Chicken Breast Francais
Pechuga de Pollo Parmigiana
Chicken Breast Parmigiana
Chicken Fingers
Appetizers
Sauteed Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Shrimp Cocktail
Clams Casino with Bacon
Clams on Half Shell
Broiled Spanish Sausage
Clams
Mussels
Fried Calamari
Espanola Salad for Two
Toss Salad
Stuffed Scallop
Today's Soup
Portuguese Clams
Specialties of The House
Paella Valenciana
Shellfish Combination with Rice, Chicken & Sausage
Paella Marinara
Shellfish Combination with Rice
Zarzuela
Shellfish Combination with Onions, Saffron, Sherry & Brandy
Mariscada in Green Sauce
Mariscada in Green Sauce with Garlic, Onions, Parsley & Wine
Mariscada al Ajillo
Shellfish in Garlic Sauce
Mariscada Criolla
Mariscada with Onions & Peppers in Tomato Sauce
Mariscada Diablo
Mariscada with Onions & Peppers in Hot Tomato Sauce
Parrillada de Mariscos
Grilled Shellfish with Brandy & Sherry Wine
Camarones en Salsa Verde
Shrimp with Parsley, Onions, & Sherry WIne
Camarones en Salsa de Vino
Shrimp in Wine Sauce
Camarones a la Criolla
Shrimp with Onions & Peppers in Tomato Sauce
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Arroz con Camarones
Shrimp with Rice
Stuffed Lobster Tails
Vegetarian Paella
Paella Valenciana for Two
Paella Marinara for Two
Fresh Fish
Deserts
Lemon Sorbet
Orange Sorbet
Cantaloupe Sorbet
Ice Cream
Tartufo Gelato
Tiramisu
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Cheesecake
Flan
Rice Pudding
Chocolate Mousse
Coconut Sorbet
Pineapple Sorbet
Extras
Weekly Specials
Off-Menu Items
Porterhouse Steak
Bacalao
Scallops & Shrimp in Champagne Sauce
Chicken Castellana
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp a la Plancha
Salmon with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Porterhouse with Shiitake Mushrooms
Pork Chops with Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Chorizo
Chicken with Shrimp in Mushroom Sauce
Porterhouse with Stuffed Portobello
Pork Chops with Shiitake & Scallops
Chicken with Ham & Cheese in Madeira Wine
Cubed Salmon with Shrimp in Francaise
Ribeye with Black Pepper Sauce
Broiled Seafood Combo
Chicken with Scallops in Garlic Sauce
Salmon with Shrimp
Pork Chops with Portobello Mushrooms
Chicken with Artichoke
Chicken Picatta
Salmon with Shrimp & Clams in Tomato Sauce
Salmon in Tomato Sauce with Shrimp
Pork Chops with Scallops in Brandy Sauce
Porterhouse in Portobello Sauce
Chicken with Mushrooms & Shrimp
Stuffed Tilapia
Porterhouse with Shrimp & Portobello in Garlic Sauce
Salmon with Scallops in Mustard Sauce
Ribeye in Shiitake Mushroom Sauce
Pork Chops with Sauteed Shrimp & Mushrooms
Ribeye in Portobello Sauce
Tilapia in Francaise Sauce
Pork Chops in Dijon Mustard Sauce
Ribeye with Shrimp & Diced Chorizo
Salmon with Shellfish in Seafood Sauce
Porterhouse with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Tilapia with Shellfish in Seafood Sauce
Ribeye with Jumbo Shrimp
Ribeye with Shiitake & Shrimp
Picadinho
Pork, Potato, Shrimp, Chorizo
Porterhouse with Jumbo Shrimp
Ribeye with Sauteed Mushrooms & Shrimp
Pork and Clams
Salmon with Clams & Shrimp in Wine Sauce
Soft Shell Crabs
Porterhouse with Mushrooms & Shallots
Pork Chops Encebollado
Ribeye with Shrimp & Portobello Mushrooms
Red Snapper with Capers in Piccata Sauce
Oysters Casino
T-Bone Steak with 3 Oz Lobster Tail
Tilapia with Clams & Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Fried Soft Shell Crab with Russian Salad
Salmon Wrapped Shrimp
Ribeye with 2 Oysters Casino
T-Bone with Jumbo Shrimp
Spanish Sampler
Red Snapper Lebanese
Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Porterhouse with Shrimp & Pepper Skewers
Bacalao a la Brasa
Tilapia with Scallops & Mussels in Tomato Sauce
NY Strip al Rincon
Stuffed Salmon
Pork Chops with Cherry Peppers & Onions
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon Slices with Portobello
Salmon with Clams & Shrimp in Francaise Sauce
Skirt Steak with Salsa Criolla
Porterhouse with Fried Soft-Shell Crab
Fried Seafood Combo
Cheese Ravioli with Pink Sauce
Parillada de Pescados
T-Bone with Shrimp & Mushrooms
NY Strip with Stuffed 3 Oz Lobster Tail
Stuffed Sole
Lamb Chops in Rosemary Sauce
Tropical Filet Mignon with Jumbo Shrimp
Red Snapper with Plantain & Raisins
Mixed Ceviche
Skirt Steak with Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
Porterhouse in Black Pepper Sauce
Parillada de Carne
Salmon with Cajun Shrimp & Clams
Red Snapper in Marinara Sauce with Scallops & Mussels
NY Strip with Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
41 Richard Mine Road, Wharton, NJ 07885