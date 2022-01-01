- Home
Spak Brothers Pizza
976 Reviews
$
5107 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Pizza
XL Pizza
18" XL / 12-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($2.00 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
LG Pizza
14" LG / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
SM Pizza
10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
Gluten Free Pizza
12" Gluten Free crust* / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.)
Breadsticks
Ten breadsticks, served with a side of marinara. 🅥 To make vegan: select "Make Vegan"
Cheesy Breadsticks
Ten breadsticks, covered in melted pizza cheese and served with a side of marinara
Vegan Cheesy Breadsticks
Ten breadsticks, covered in melted vegan cheese and served with a side of marinara. 🅥 Vegan.
Dough Ball
**LIMIT 3 PER CUSTOMER** Made with unbleached, unbromated flour. 🅥 Vegan. (Email spakhelp@gmail.com for higher quantities)
Specialty Pizza
XL Pizza Margherita
Whole mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
XL White Pizza
Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x3)
XL Buffalo Seitan Pizza
Pizza cheese, seitan, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x3). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Buffalo Sauce and Vegan Ranch will be automatically included at no cost)
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x3)
XL BBQ Seitan Pizza
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, seitan, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x3). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
XL Pickle Pizza
It's back!! Featuring crunchy dill pickle slices, a special havarti cheese blend, dill and a creamy ranch sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Ranch sauce will automatically be substituted with an olive oil (white) base)
LG Pizza Margherita
Whole mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
LG White Pizza
Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2)
LG Buffalo Seitan Pizza
Pizza cheese, seitan, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Buffalo Sauce and Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.)
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2)
LG BBQ Seitan Pizza
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, seitan, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.)
LG Pickle Pizza
It's back!! Featuring crunchy dill pickle slices, a special havarti cheese blend, dill and a creamy ranch sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Ranch sauce will automatically be substituted with an olive oil (white) base)
SM Pizza Margherita
Whole mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
SM White Pizza
Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x1)
SM Buffalo Seitan Pizza
Pizza cheese, seitan, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Buffalo Sauce and Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.)
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x1)
SM BBQ Seitan Pizza
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, seitan, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.)
SM Pickle Pizza
It's back!! Featuring crunchy dill pickle slices, a special havarti cheese blend, dill and a creamy ranch sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Ranch sauce will automatically be substituted with an olive oil (white) base)
Gluten Free Pizza Margherita
Whole mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese.
Gluten Free White Pizza
Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese.
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2).
Gluten Free Buffalo Seitan Pizza
Pizza cheese, seitan*, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese (Vegan Buffalo Sauce and Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted). (*Seitan IS NOT gluten-free.)
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2).
Gluten Free BBQ Seitan Pizza
Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, seitan*, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese. (Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.) (*Seitan IS NOT gluten-free.)
Gluten Free Pickle Pizza
It's back!! Featuring crunchy dill pickle slices, a special havarti cheese blend, dill and a creamy ranch sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese. Ranch sauce will automatically be substituted with an olive oil (white) base.
Calzones
Build-Your-Own Calzone
Packed with pizza cheese, ricotta, and two toppings of your choice. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce
Italian Calzone
Packed with pizza cheese, ricotta, and Parma Meats. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce
Meatball Calzone
Packed with pizza cheese, ricotta, and meatballs. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce
Veggie Lover Calzone
Packed with pizza cheese, ricotta, and three vegetarian toppings of your choice. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce
Vegan Calzone
🅥 Vegan. Packed with vegan cheese (soy-based), vegan ricotta*, and three vegan toppings of your choice. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce (*made from a tofu base)
Hoagies
6" Italian
Parma meats*, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion (*hot and sweet capicola, salami and soppressata)
6" Steak & Cheese
Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
6" Pittsburgh Steak
Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, fried egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom
6" Philly Steak
Steak, cheddar sauce, onion
6" Blue Steak
Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, onion, green pepper, mushroom
6" Meatball
Meatballs*, provolone Cheese, marinara sauce (*contains beef, pork and dairy)
6" Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion
6" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, buffalo sauce*, lettuce, tomato, onion (*Selecting Vegan Cheese or No Cheese will automatically substitute Vegan Buffalo Sauce)
6" BBQ Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
6" Chicken Parmesan
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce
6" Cajun Blackened Tempeh
Tempeh blackened with house seasoning, pickled red onions, lettuce and tomato, topped with a spicy vegan remoulade. (This hoagie does not include cheese, but it can be selected as an add-on.) 🅥 This hoagie is made vegan!
6" Portobello
Roasted portobello mushroom, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese
6" Seitan Melt
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and vegan sauce (all but Buffalo Sauce)
6" Seitan "Cheese Steak"
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
6" Seitan Pittsburgh "Steak"
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, fried egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: remove Fried Egg, select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
12" Italian
Parma meats*, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion (*hot and sweet capicola, salami and soppressata)
12" Steak & Cheese
Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Pittsburgh Steak
Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, fried egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom
12" Philly Steak
Steak, cheddar sauce, onion
12" Blue Steak
Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, onion, green pepper, mushroom
12" Meatball
Meatballs*, provolone Cheese, marinara sauce (*contains beef, pork and dairy)
12" Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Buffalo Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, buffalo sauce*, lettuce, tomato, onion (*Selecting Vegan Cheese or No Cheese will automatically substitute Vegan Buffalo Sauce)
12" BBQ Chicken
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion
12" Chicken Parmesan
Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce
12" Cajun Blackened Tempeh
Tempeh blackened with house seasoning, pickled red onions, lettuce and tomato, topped with a spicy vegan remoulade. (This hoagie does not include cheese, but it can be selected as an add-on.) 🅥 This hoagie is made vegan!
12" Portobello
Roasted portobello mushroom, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese
12" Seitan Melt
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and vegan sauce (all but Buffalo Sauce)
12" Seitan "Cheese Steak"
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
12" Seitan Pittsburgh "Steak"
Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, fried egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: remove Fried Egg, select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing
Wings & Sides
10 Chicken Wings
10 naked wing dings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x1). Includes celery sticks. (Order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)
20 Chicken Wings
20 naked wing dings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x2). Includes celery sticks. (Order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)
Seitan Wings
10oz. portion of seitan wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: choose a vegan sauce and side of Vegan Ranch. (**NOTE** Wing order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)
French Fries
Plateful of straight-cut potato fries. Includes ketchup packets. 🅥 Vegan.
Curly Fries
Plateful of curly-style potato fries. Includes ketchup packets. 🅥 Vegan.
Cheese Fries
French or curly fries, covered in your choice of melted provolone, cheddar sauce or vegan cheese. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese.
3 Chicken Tenders
Three chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce (x1)
6 Chicken Tenders
Six chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce (x2)
3 Chicken Tenders & Fries Combo
Three chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with French or curly fries and your choice of dipping sauce (x1)
6 Chicken Tenders & Fries Combo
Six chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with French or curly fries and your choice of dipping sauce (x2)
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Spring mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing. 🅥 Vegan.
Garden Salad
Spring mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 Vegan.
Small Mediterranean Salad
Spring mix, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing. 🅥 To make vegan: substitute Vegan Cheese.
Mediterranean Salad
Spring mix, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: substitute Vegan Cheese.
Chicken Salad
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2)
Steak Salad
Steak, Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2)
Portobello Salad
Roasted portobello mushroom, Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: substitute Vegan Cheese.
Seitan Salad
Seitan (Shaved), Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: substitute Vegan Cheese.
Sauces & Dressings
Balsamic Vinaigrette
🅥 Vegan
BBQ Sauce
🅥 Vegan. Sweet, hickory flavored.
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Sauce
Medium hot "hot sauce."
Cheddar Sauce
Garlic Sauce
🅥 Vegan. Made with margarine.
Honey Mustard
🅥 Vegan
Italian Dressing
🅥 Vegan
Ketchup
🅥 Vegan
Marinara
🅥 Vegan. Made with zero refined sugars.
Mayo
Ranch
Vegan Buffalo Sauce
🅥 Vegan. Medium hot "vegan hot sauce."
Vegan Ranch
🅥 Vegan. Made with a tofu base.
Vegenaise
🅥 Vegan
Drinks
Birch Beer
Boylan's Birch Beer: distinctively minty and sharp, with strong notes of sweet birch and wintergreen oil. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)
Black Cherry Soda
Boylan's Black Cherry: A unique blend of cherries, wild cherry bark, and extracts of bourbon vanilla. Flavorful, sweet, tart. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)
Cheerwine
Cheerwine: the unique and fizzy wild cherry cola you know and love! Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)
Coca-Cola
"Mexican" Coke: classic Coca-Cola, made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)
Creme Soda
Boylan's Creme: hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic creme soda. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)
Ginger Beer
Jamaica's Finest Ginger Beer: balanced heat from all-natural oils and pinpoint carbonation. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)
Orange Soda
Boylan's Orange Soda: Refreshing and less sweet than a typical orange soda, with Italian mandarin and tangerine oils. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)
Root Beer
IBC Root Beer: a rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)
Diet Pepsi
Diet Pepsi: That's What I Like (12 oz. can)
Bottled Water
Bottled Water: 100% natural spring water (16.9 oz)
Coconut Juice
FOCO Coconut Juice: a natural isotonic beverage that will hydrate your body as you enjoy its refreshing, pure taste (17.6 oz. can)
Frozen Treats
Merch
Keystone Tee (Black)
Black shirt with white Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Gildan 5000 shirts)
Keystone Tee (Camo)
Camo shirt with yellow Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Code Five 3907 shirts)
Keystone Tee (White)
White shirt with light red Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Gildan 5000 shirts)
Keystone Tee (Grey)
Sport grey shirt with black Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Gildan 5000 shirts)
Keystone Tee (Gold)
Gold shirt with black Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Gildan 5000 shirts)
Peace Tee (Black)
Classic Spak Bros. punk logo, printed in white and grey on a black crewneck tee (Next Level 3600)
Peace Tee (Olive)
Classic Spak Bros. punk logo, printed in grey-green and white on an olive crewneck tee (Next Level 3600)
Peace Tee (Purple)
Classic Spak Bros. punk logo, printed in gold and white on a purple crewneck tee (Next Level 3600)
Peace Long-sleeve Tee (Black)
Classic Spak Bros. punk logo, printed in white and grey on a black long-sleeve tee (Bella + Canvas 3501)
Kooziee
Classic Spak Bros. keystone logo, printed on a random selection of colored koozies
Lighter
Classic Spak Bros. keystone logo, printed on a random selection of colored BiC lighters
Order Notes
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
"We Are What We Eat" Spak Brothers is committed to offering food that is local, sustainable and healthy, whenever possible. Our vegan cheese contains no caisen. We use only unbleached, unbromated flour, and there are no refined sugars in our sauce or dough.
5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224