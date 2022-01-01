Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

Spak Brothers Pizza

976 Reviews

$

5107 Penn Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Pizza

Pizza!

XL Pizza

$17.49

18" XL / 12-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($2.00 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

LG Pizza

$13.99

14" LG / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

SM Pizza

$9.99

10" SM / 6-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.50 ea.) 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

Gluten Free Pizza

$16.99

12" Gluten Free crust* / 8-cut / Pizza cheese, tomato sauce and your choice of toppings ($1.75 ea.)

Breadsticks

$5.99

Ten breadsticks, served with a side of marinara. 🅥 To make vegan: select "Make Vegan"

Cheesy Breadsticks

$8.99

Ten breadsticks, covered in melted pizza cheese and served with a side of marinara

Vegan Cheesy Breadsticks

$10.49

Ten breadsticks, covered in melted vegan cheese and served with a side of marinara. 🅥 Vegan.

Dough Ball

$3.50+

**LIMIT 3 PER CUSTOMER** Made with unbleached, unbromated flour. 🅥 Vegan. (Email spakhelp@gmail.com for higher quantities)

Specialty Pizza

XL Pizza Margherita

$19.99

Whole mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

XL White Pizza

$19.99

Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x3)

XL Buffalo Seitan Pizza

$21.99

Pizza cheese, seitan, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x3). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Buffalo Sauce and Vegan Ranch will be automatically included at no cost)

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.99

Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x3)

XL BBQ Seitan Pizza

$21.99

Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, seitan, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x3). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

XL Pickle Pizza

$21.99

It's back!! Featuring crunchy dill pickle slices, a special havarti cheese blend, dill and a creamy ranch sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Ranch sauce will automatically be substituted with an olive oil (white) base)

LG Pizza Margherita

$16.49

Whole mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

LG White Pizza

$16.49

Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2)

LG Buffalo Seitan Pizza

$17.99

Pizza cheese, seitan, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Buffalo Sauce and Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.)

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2)

LG BBQ Seitan Pizza

$17.99

Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, seitan, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.)

LG Pickle Pizza

$17.99

It's back!! Featuring crunchy dill pickle slices, a special havarti cheese blend, dill and a creamy ranch sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Ranch sauce will automatically be substituted with an olive oil (white) base)

SM Pizza Margherita

$12.99

Whole mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

SM White Pizza

$12.99

Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x1)

SM Buffalo Seitan Pizza

$13.99

Pizza cheese, seitan, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Buffalo Sauce and Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.)

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x1)

SM BBQ Seitan Pizza

$13.99

Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, seitan, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.)

SM Pickle Pizza

$13.99

It's back!! Featuring crunchy dill pickle slices, a special havarti cheese blend, dill and a creamy ranch sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese (Ranch sauce will automatically be substituted with an olive oil (white) base)

Gluten Free Pizza Margherita

$18.99

Whole mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, plum tomato sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese.

Gluten Free White Pizza

$18.99

Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese.

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Pizza cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2).

Gluten Free Buffalo Seitan Pizza

$20.99

Pizza cheese, seitan*, red onion, celery, buffalo sauce, side of ranch (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese (Vegan Buffalo Sauce and Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted). (*Seitan IS NOT gluten-free.)

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2).

Gluten Free BBQ Seitan Pizza

$20.99

Pizza cheese, cheddar cheese, seitan*, red onion, fresh cilantro, BBQ sauce, side of ranch (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese. (Vegan Ranch will be automatically substituted.) (*Seitan IS NOT gluten-free.)

Gluten Free Pickle Pizza

$20.99

It's back!! Featuring crunchy dill pickle slices, a special havarti cheese blend, dill and a creamy ranch sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese. Ranch sauce will automatically be substituted with an olive oil (white) base.

Calzones

Build-Your-Own Calzone

$12.99

Packed with pizza cheese, ricotta, and two toppings of your choice. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce

Italian Calzone

$12.99Out of stock

Packed with pizza cheese, ricotta, and Parma Meats. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce

Meatball Calzone

$12.99

Packed with pizza cheese, ricotta, and meatballs. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce

Veggie Lover Calzone

$12.99

Packed with pizza cheese, ricotta, and three vegetarian toppings of your choice. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce

Vegan Calzone

$14.49

🅥 Vegan. Packed with vegan cheese (soy-based), vegan ricotta*, and three vegan toppings of your choice. (Additional toppings $1.69 ea.) Served with a side of marinara sauce (*made from a tofu base)

Hoagies

All hoagies are toasted and made with fresh Italian rolls from BreadWorks (Northside, Pittsburgh)

6" Italian

$6.69

Parma meats*, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion (*hot and sweet capicola, salami and soppressata)

6" Steak & Cheese

$6.69

Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

6" Pittsburgh Steak

$7.49

Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, fried egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom

6" Philly Steak

$6.69

Steak, cheddar sauce, onion

6" Blue Steak

$6.69

Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, onion, green pepper, mushroom

6" Meatball

$6.69

Meatballs*, provolone Cheese, marinara sauce (*contains beef, pork and dairy)

6" Chicken

$6.69

Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion

6" Buffalo Chicken

$6.69

Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, buffalo sauce*, lettuce, tomato, onion (*Selecting Vegan Cheese or No Cheese will automatically substitute Vegan Buffalo Sauce)

6" BBQ Chicken

$6.69

Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

6" Chicken Parmesan

$6.69

Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce

6" Cajun Blackened Tempeh

$7.49

Tempeh blackened with house seasoning, pickled red onions, lettuce and tomato, topped with a spicy vegan remoulade. (This hoagie does not include cheese, but it can be selected as an add-on.) 🅥 This hoagie is made vegan!

6" Portobello

$6.69

Roasted portobello mushroom, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese

6" Seitan Melt

$6.69

Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and vegan sauce (all but Buffalo Sauce)

6" Seitan "Cheese Steak"

$6.69

Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing

6" Seitan Pittsburgh "Steak"

$7.49

Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, fried egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: remove Fried Egg, select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing

12" Italian

$11.99

Parma meats*, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion (*hot and sweet capicola, salami and soppressata)

12" Steak & Cheese

$11.99

Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Pittsburgh Steak

$12.99

Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, fried egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom

12" Philly Steak

$11.99

Steak, cheddar sauce, onion

12" Blue Steak

$11.99

Steak, provolone cheese, mayo, onion, green pepper, mushroom

12" Meatball

$11.99

Meatballs*, provolone Cheese, marinara sauce (*contains beef, pork and dairy)

12" Chicken

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, buffalo sauce*, lettuce, tomato, onion (*Selecting Vegan Cheese or No Cheese will automatically substitute Vegan Buffalo Sauce)

12" BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Grilled or fried chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce

12" Cajun Blackened Tempeh

$12.99

Tempeh blackened with house seasoning, pickled red onions, lettuce and tomato, topped with a spicy vegan remoulade. (This hoagie does not include cheese, but it can be selected as an add-on.) 🅥 This hoagie is made vegan!

12" Portobello

$11.99

Roasted portobello mushroom, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese

12" Seitan Melt

$11.99

Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and vegan sauce (all but Buffalo Sauce)

12" Seitan "Cheese Steak"

$11.99

Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing

12" Seitan Pittsburgh "Steak"

$12.99

Shaved seitan, provolone cheese, mayo, fried egg, french fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, banana pepper, mushroom 🅥 To make vegan: remove Fried Egg, select Vegan Cheese or No Cheese and Vegenaise or No Dressing

Wings & Sides

10 Chicken Wings

$10.99

10 naked wing dings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x1). Includes celery sticks. (Order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)

20 Chicken Wings

$19.99

20 naked wing dings fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x2). Includes celery sticks. (Order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)

Seitan Wings

$7.75

10oz. portion of seitan wings, fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of sauce and side (x1). 🅥 To make vegan: choose a vegan sauce and side of Vegan Ranch. (**NOTE** Wing order may not be split, but two sauces can be mixed together.)

French Fries

$2.99

Plateful of straight-cut potato fries. Includes ketchup packets. 🅥 Vegan.

Curly Fries

$3.49

Plateful of curly-style potato fries. Includes ketchup packets. 🅥 Vegan.

Cheese Fries

$4.99

French or curly fries, covered in your choice of melted provolone, cheddar sauce or vegan cheese. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese.

3 Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Three chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce (x1)

6 Chicken Tenders

$9.49

Six chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with your choice of dipping sauce (x2)

3 Chicken Tenders & Fries Combo

$7.99

Three chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with French or curly fries and your choice of dipping sauce (x1)

6 Chicken Tenders & Fries Combo

$10.99

Six chicken tenders, fried to perfection and served with French or curly fries and your choice of dipping sauce (x2)

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$5.99

Spring mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing. 🅥 Vegan.

Garden Salad

$9.99

Spring mix, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 Vegan.

Small Mediterranean Salad

$6.99

Spring mix, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing. 🅥 To make vegan: substitute Vegan Cheese.

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

Spring mix, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: substitute Vegan Cheese.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken, Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2)

Steak Salad

$12.99

Steak, Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2)

Portobello Salad

$12.99

Roasted portobello mushroom, Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: substitute Vegan Cheese.

Seitan Salad

$12.99

Seitan (Shaved), Chopped Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, French Fries, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Side of Dressing (x2). 🅥 To make vegan: substitute Vegan Cheese.

Sauces & Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

🅥 Vegan

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

🅥 Vegan. Sweet, hickory flavored.

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Medium hot "hot sauce."

Cheddar Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

🅥 Vegan. Made with margarine.

Honey Mustard

$0.75

🅥 Vegan

Italian Dressing

$0.75

🅥 Vegan

Ketchup

$0.25

🅥 Vegan

Marinara

$1.00

🅥 Vegan. Made with zero refined sugars.

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Vegan Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

🅥 Vegan. Medium hot "vegan hot sauce."

Vegan Ranch

$1.00

🅥 Vegan. Made with a tofu base.

Vegenaise

$1.00

🅥 Vegan

Drinks

Birch Beer

$2.75

Boylan's Birch Beer: distinctively minty and sharp, with strong notes of sweet birch and wintergreen oil. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)

Black Cherry Soda

$2.75

Boylan's Black Cherry: A unique blend of cherries, wild cherry bark, and extracts of bourbon vanilla. Flavorful, sweet, tart. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)

Cheerwine

$2.75

Cheerwine: the unique and fizzy wild cherry cola you know and love! Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)

Coca-Cola

$2.75

"Mexican" Coke: classic Coca-Cola, made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)

Creme Soda

$2.75

Boylan's Creme: hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic creme soda. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Jamaica's Finest Ginger Beer: balanced heat from all-natural oils and pinpoint carbonation. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)

Orange Soda

$2.75

Boylan's Orange Soda: Refreshing and less sweet than a typical orange soda, with Italian mandarin and tangerine oils. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)

Root Beer

$2.75

IBC Root Beer: a rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil. Made with real cane sugar (12 oz. glass bottle)

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi: That's What I Like (12 oz. can)

Bottled Water

$1.75

Bottled Water: 100% natural spring water (16.9 oz)

Coconut Juice

$3.00

FOCO Coconut Juice: a natural isotonic beverage that will hydrate your body as you enjoy its refreshing, pure taste (17.6 oz. can)

Frozen Treats

Doggy Ice Cream

$5.99

Dog-friendly frozen treat, produced locally by Diamond Dogs Ice Cream. Peanut butter/yogurt flavor. Digestive benefits: rich in protein and calcium. Does not contain xylitol. (8 oz. cup)

Merch

Keystone Tee (Black)

Keystone Tee (Black)

$15.00+

Black shirt with white Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Gildan 5000 shirts)

Keystone Tee (Camo)

Keystone Tee (Camo)

$15.00+

Camo shirt with yellow Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Code Five 3907 shirts)

Keystone Tee (White)

Keystone Tee (White)

$15.00+

White shirt with light red Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Gildan 5000 shirts)

Keystone Tee (Grey)

Keystone Tee (Grey)

$15.00+

Sport grey shirt with black Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Gildan 5000 shirts)

Keystone Tee (Gold)

Keystone Tee (Gold)

$15.00+

Gold shirt with black Spak Bros. keystone logo. Printed in Pittsburgh, PA by CommonWealth Press. (Gildan 5000 shirts)

Peace Tee (Black)

Peace Tee (Black)

$15.00+Out of stock

Classic Spak Bros. punk logo, printed in white and grey on a black crewneck tee (Next Level 3600)

Peace Tee (Olive)

Peace Tee (Olive)

$15.00+Out of stock

Classic Spak Bros. punk logo, printed in grey-green and white on an olive crewneck tee (Next Level 3600)

Peace Tee (Purple)

Peace Tee (Purple)

$15.00+

Classic Spak Bros. punk logo, printed in gold and white on a purple crewneck tee (Next Level 3600)

Peace Long-sleeve Tee (Black)

Peace Long-sleeve Tee (Black)

$20.00+

Classic Spak Bros. punk logo, printed in white and grey on a black long-sleeve tee (Bella + Canvas 3501)

Kooziee

Kooziee

$5.00

Classic Spak Bros. keystone logo, printed on a random selection of colored koozies

Lighter

Lighter

$2.00

Classic Spak Bros. keystone logo, printed on a random selection of colored BiC lighters

Order Notes

No Utensils

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"We Are What We Eat" Spak Brothers is committed to offering food that is local, sustainable and healthy, whenever possible. Our vegan cheese contains no caisen. We use only unbleached, unbromated flour, and there are no refined sugars in our sauce or dough.

Website

Location

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

Directions

