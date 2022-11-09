- Home
Spanglish Durham
842 Reviews
$$
104 City Hall Plz
Ste 101
Durham, NC 27701
Popular Items
Pick2
Sandwiches
Spanglish Cuban
Slow roasted pork (pernil), Black Forest ham, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed buttered sobao bread
Chicken Chimi Panini
Marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, herb mayo, pressed sobao bread
Ropa Vieja Grilled Chesse
ropa vieja (cuban-style shredded beef), cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, grilled country white
Pressed Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, herb roasted cherry tomatoes, pesto spread, baby spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, garlic aioli, pressed whole wheat
Turkey BLT Grilled Cheese
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, salad greens, tomato, chipotle aioli, griddled sourdough
Club'Wich
*choose one meat (RB, TK, Chicken), mixed greens, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli, crispy onions, whole wheat or grilled flour tortilla
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Jalapeño-pickle slaw, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, hot sauce, crispy onions, brioche bun
La Revolución - Jackfruit Cuban
jack-nil (jackfruit pernil), vegan ham, vegan cheese, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, pressed sobao bread
Tripleta
Chopped pernil, ham and roast beef with lettuce, tomato, tomato aioli, potato strings
Signature Dishes & Bowls
Southern Gentleman
white rice, pernil, sweet potato tots, purple slaw, bbq sauce
Old Havana
steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
Dirty Dancing - Castle
white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado
Dirty Dancing - Baby (Formerly Don Jacinto)
white rice, black beans, jack-nil, maduros, avocado
La Fonda - Metro (Formerly Chuleta Frita)
Seasoned fried pork chop, served with choice of sides.
La Fonda - Isla (Formerly Carne Frita)
Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides.
RDU to SJU
white rice, pink beans, pork belly confit, maduros, fresh sliced avocado, guava maple sauce
Ahí Está
white rice, black beans, seared ahi tuna, mango salsa, chipotle ranch, avocado
Buenos Aires
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
Stuffed Avocado
a whole avocado, choice of meat (ropa vieja, pernil, chicken chimi), white rice, pink beans, tostones
El Coqui - Campo
mofongo (plantain bowl), pernil, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
El Coqui - Marino (El Capitan)
mofongo (plantain bowl), shrimp in a Puerto Rican creole sauce, avocado
Empanada Platter
Your choice of two empanada flavors, paired with rice and beans, and a side salad!
Empanadas
Crafted Salads
Country Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette
Roasted Pear Salad
Field greens, spice roasted pears, Dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.
La Diáspora
salad mix, fried cheese, cherry tomatoes, maduros, savory plantain croutons, mk sauce
El Robusto
salad mix, jack-nil, maduros, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Salad
salad mix, fried chicken, queso fresco, fresh sliced avocado, roasted corn salsa, tri-color tortillas, buttermilk ranch
Fountain of Youth
salad mix, chicken chimichurri, maduros, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa, avocado, red wine vinaigrette
Shareables & Sides
Housemade Fries
w/sea salt & pepper
Sweet Potato Tots
w/sugar & cinnamon
Yucas Bravas
w/brava seasoning
Tostones
w/adobo seasoning
Bagged Chips
Queso Frito
w/guava maple sauce
Maduros
w/queso fresco
Crispy Pork Belly
w/guava maple sauce
Mofongo
fried savory plantains, smashed in chicken broth with garlic
Steamed White Rice
Steamed White Rice w/Pink Beans
Steamed White Rice w/Black Beans
Potato Tots
Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread
House-made honey cornbread with jalapeños and applewood smoked bacon baked right in
Make it a Combo
Make any meal a combo! Includes Fries or Chips + a Fountain Drink
Soups
Cuban Black Bean Soup
stewed cuban-style black beans in a tangy sofrito reduction
Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast
Special Soup (If Available)
If no special soup available, Abuela's Chicken Noodle will be provided as a substitute
Kid's Menu
Classic Grilled Cheese
buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar
Hammy Sandwich
buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar and black forest ham
Cheese Quesadilla
grilled tortilla with cheddar and swiss cheeses
Chicken Tenders
panko-breaded chicken breast tenders
Empanada Kid's Meal
One Empanada, Choice of Kid's Size Side
Little Rice Bowl
bowl of white rice topped with pink beans and grilled chicken
Specials
Taíno Wing
Jumbo seasoned bone-in chicken wings, served with buffalo sauce and buttermilk ranch.
The Ketolicious Bowl
Delicious thin-sliced crispy pork belly, queso frito, guacamole and fresh avocado slices. A Keto dream!
Mar y Tierra
steak tips w/chimichurri, 6 garlic butter jumbo shrimp. served w/rice & pink beans, side salad, and choice of side
Can-Can Pork Chop
The Can-Can Pork Chop is a thick cut pork loin chop, with the rib and pork belly attached, made famous in the Southwestern part of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷at Restaurant La Guardarraya (@laguardarraya). Topping this beautiful cut of meat off is the attached skin, which is a crunchy treat when prepared with love (the only way we know how).
La Fonda - Isla (Formerly Carne Frita)
Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides.
La Fonda - Metro (Formerly Chuleta Frita)
Seasoned fried pork chop, served with choice of sides.
The Señor Iglesias Sandwich
panko-fried chicken, creamy jalapeño sauce, nacho chips, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar on mallorca bread
Ensalada de Pulpo (Octopus Salad)
Steamed Octopus "escabeche"-style, with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with choice of side
Cuajito Bowl
Plantain Canoe (Canoa De Platano)
whole sweet plantain topped w/ropa vieja and melted cheese served w/rice, pink beans, and sliced avocado
Sweets & Desserts
House Baked Cookies
Flan - Vanilla
Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate
Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse
Tres Leches Cake - Coquito
Delicious butter rum cake and smothered it in a creamy coquito mix, topping it off with a velvety mousse and dusted with cinnamon.
Flancocho - Chocolate
Creamy vanilla flan layered over rich chocolate cake
Sweet Carolina Beach (Playita)
Banana Cream Mousse with Vanilla Cookie Crumbles
Sweet Earth (Tierrita)
Chocolate Mousse with Chocolate Cookie Crumbles
Guava Pastry
Quesito Pastry
Guava + Cheese Pastry
Kinder Bueno
Nutella Sticks
Panky
Tronky
Apple Sauce
The Lunch Break
Family Meal Deal
Sandwiches
The Menorca
ham, fried egg, cheddar, pressed brioche, dusted with powdered sugar
The Mallorca
Black Forest ham, fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, Foundersauce, brioche bun. Pressed and dusted with powdered sugar.
Lil' Cuban
Slow-roasted pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, stone ground mustard, dill pickle, sobao bread.
Baja Bacon Cheddar
Sharp cheddar, avocado mash, bacon, egg, Texas toast
Pica Power
Fried cheese bricks, fried egg, bacon, guava maple sauce, on mallorca bread
Garden Breakfast (V)
fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomato, chimichurri, pickled onions, fried egg, pressed sourdough (vegetarian)
The Carolinian
panko-breaded fried chicken, bacon, fried egg, maple aioli, on mallorca bread
Steak & Egg'wich
Roast beef, chimichurri, fried egg, swiss, on mallorca bread
Avocado Toasts
French Toasts
Platters
Breakfast of Champions
Eggs (scrambled of fried), choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), sobao bread toast, potato tots
The Conquistador
eggs (scrambed or fried), choice if meat (ham, turkey, bacon), maduros, pressed sobao toast
Maduros Benedict-ish
toasted sobao bread, maduros, ham, over-easy eggs, hollandaise, paprika sprinkle, parsley
18-Wheeler Eggs Platter
choice of meat (steak tips w/chimichurri, crispy pork belly w/guava-maple sauce, or 2 fried pork chops), topped with two eggs any style, potato tots, sobao toast
Crafted Omeletts
Keep it Classic
eggs, choice of cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella), peppers, onions, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), tomatoes, spinash
Sol y Luna
eggs, fresh mozarella, maduros, tomatoes, spinash, roasted red peppers
The Welterweight Champion
eggs, bacon, ham, turkey, roast beef, roast pork, mozarella, cheddar
Just for Kids
Breakfast Sides
Specials
Soft Drinks
Fountain Drink
Bai Infusions
Bottled Water
IBC Cream Soda
Ironbeer
Jarritos (Any Variety)
LaCroix
Loty (Any Variety)
Materva/Jupina/Colombiana
MX, Coke 1/2 Liter
MX, Sprite 1/2 Liter
PR, Coco Rico
PR, Malta
PR, OK Kola
PR, Old Colony
Tropicana, Apple Juice
Tropicana, Orange Juice
Cheerwine
Canned Soda
Yoohoo
Arizona Iced Tea (Any Variety)
Naked Juice (Any Variety)
Water Cup
Coffee Bar
Empanadas787
Order More and Save!
Empanadas787 - 5 Count Box
If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)
Empanadas787 - 10 Count Box
If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)
Empanadas787 - 20 Count Box
If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Creative Puerto Rican Cuisine
104 City Hall Plz, Ste 101, Durham, NC 27701