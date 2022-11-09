Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Food Trucks

Spanglish Durham

842 Reviews

$$

104 City Hall Plz

Ste 101

Durham, NC 27701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Empanadas
Spanglish Cuban
Old Havana

Pick2

Pick2

$11.99

Sandwiches

All sandwiches include chips

Spanglish Cuban

$10.99

Slow roasted pork (pernil), Black Forest ham, crunchy pickle, ground mustard, Swiss cheese, pressed buttered sobao bread

Chicken Chimi Panini

$11.49

Marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, herb mayo, pressed sobao bread

Ropa Vieja Grilled Chesse

$11.49

ropa vieja (cuban-style shredded beef), cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, grilled country white

Pressed Caprese

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, herb roasted cherry tomatoes, pesto spread, baby spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, garlic aioli, pressed whole wheat

Turkey BLT Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, salad greens, tomato, chipotle aioli, griddled sourdough

Club'Wich

$12.19

*choose one meat (RB, TK, Chicken), mixed greens, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, garlic aioli, crispy onions, whole wheat or grilled flour tortilla

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Jalapeño-pickle slaw, sharp cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, hot sauce, crispy onions, brioche bun

La Revolución - Jackfruit Cuban

$12.99

jack-nil (jackfruit pernil), vegan ham, vegan cheese, crunchy pickle,  ground mustard, pressed sobao bread

Tripleta

$12.99

Chopped pernil, ham and roast beef with lettuce, tomato, tomato aioli, potato strings

Signature Dishes & Bowls

Southern Gentleman

$11.99

white rice, pernil, sweet potato tots, purple slaw, bbq sauce

Old Havana

$12.99

steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado

Dirty Dancing - Castle

$12.99

white rice, pink beans, fried eggplant, chimichurri, maduros, roasted corn salsa, fresh sliced avocado

Dirty Dancing - Baby (Formerly Don Jacinto)

$13.99

white rice, black beans, jack-nil, maduros, avocado

La Fonda - Metro (Formerly Chuleta Frita)

$14.99

Seasoned fried pork chop, served with choice of sides.

La Fonda - Isla (Formerly Carne Frita)

$14.99

Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides.

RDU to SJU

$14.99

white rice, pink beans, pork belly confit, maduros, fresh sliced avocado, guava maple sauce

Ahí Está

$16.49

white rice, black beans, seared ahi tuna, mango salsa, chipotle ranch, avocado

Buenos Aires

$17.49

white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce

Stuffed Avocado

$17.99

a whole avocado, choice of meat (ropa vieja, pernil, chicken chimi), white rice, pink beans, tostones

El Coqui - Campo

$19.49

mofongo (plantain bowl), pernil, maduros, fresh sliced avocado

El Coqui - Marino (El Capitan)

$22.49

mofongo (plantain bowl), shrimp in a Puerto Rican creole sauce, avocado

Empanada Platter

$11.49

Your choice of two empanada flavors, paired with rice and beans, and a side salad!

Empanadas

Your choice of beef & maduros, abuela's chicken, buffalo chicken, pork-u-pineapple, cheese pizza (vegetarian), pinky and the bean (vegan) or smore's empanada. Mix and match!

One Empanada

$3.99

Two Empanadas

$7.49

Three Empanadas

$10.99

Empanada Platter

$11.49

Your choice of two empanada flavors, paired with rice and beans, and a side salad!

Crafted Salads

Country Cobb Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette

Roasted Pear Salad

$11.99

Field greens, spice roasted pears, Dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, raspberry vinaigrette.

La Diáspora

$12.49

salad mix, fried cheese, cherry tomatoes, maduros, savory plantain croutons,  mk sauce

El Robusto

$12.99

salad mix, jack-nil, maduros, cherry tomatoes, fresh avocado, balsamic vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

salad mix, fried chicken, queso fresco, fresh sliced avocado,  roasted corn salsa, tri-color tortillas, buttermilk ranch

Fountain of Youth

$12.99

salad mix, chicken chimichurri, maduros, queso fresco,  roasted corn salsa, avocado, red wine vinaigrette

Shareables & Sides

Housemade Fries

$3.79

w/sea salt & pepper

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.69

w/sugar & cinnamon

Yucas Bravas

$4.99

w/brava seasoning

Tostones

$4.99

w/adobo seasoning

Bagged Chips

$1.99

Queso Frito

$5.99

w/guava maple sauce

Maduros

$4.99

w/queso fresco

Crispy Pork Belly

$7.99

w/guava maple sauce

Mofongo

$7.99

fried savory plantains, smashed in chicken broth with garlic

Steamed White Rice

$2.99

Steamed White Rice w/Pink Beans

$4.19

Steamed White Rice w/Black Beans

$4.19

Potato Tots

$3.49
Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread

Honey Jalapeño Bacon Cornbread

$2.99

House-made honey cornbread with jalapeños and applewood smoked bacon baked right in

Make it a Combo

$4.49

Make any meal a combo! Includes Fries or Chips + a Fountain Drink

Soups

Cuban Black Bean Soup

$5.49

stewed cuban-style black beans in a tangy sofrito reduction

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.49

chicken soup with potatoes and carrots, with noodles and served w/buttered toast

Special Soup (If Available)

$5.49

If no special soup available, Abuela's Chicken Noodle will be provided as a substitute

Kid's Menu

Includes a kid's size side of chips, fries, or sweet potato tots

Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.99

buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar

Hammy Sandwich

$6.99

buttered sourdough bread with melted cheddar and black forest ham

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

grilled tortilla with cheddar and swiss cheeses

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

panko-breaded chicken breast tenders

Empanada Kid's Meal

$6.99

One Empanada, Choice of Kid's Size Side

Little Rice Bowl

$6.99

bowl of white rice topped with pink beans and grilled chicken

Specials

Taíno Wing

$9.29+Out of stock

Jumbo seasoned bone-in chicken wings, served with buffalo sauce and buttermilk ranch.

The Ketolicious Bowl

$14.99

Delicious thin-sliced crispy pork belly, queso frito, guacamole and fresh avocado slices. A Keto dream!

Mar y Tierra

$21.99

steak tips w/chimichurri, 6 garlic butter jumbo shrimp. served w/rice & pink beans, side salad, and choice of side

Can-Can Pork Chop

Can-Can Pork Chop

$24.99

The Can-Can Pork Chop is a thick cut pork loin chop, with the rib and pork belly attached, made famous in the Southwestern part of Puerto Rico 🇵🇷at Restaurant La Guardarraya (@laguardarraya). Topping this beautiful cut of meat off is the attached skin, which is a crunchy treat when prepared with love (the only way we know how).

La Fonda - Isla (Formerly Carne Frita)

$14.99

Seasoned fried pork chunks, served with choice of sides.

La Fonda - Metro (Formerly Chuleta Frita)

$14.99

Seasoned fried pork chop, served with choice of sides.

The Señor Iglesias Sandwich

The Señor Iglesias Sandwich

$11.29Out of stock

panko-fried chicken, creamy jalapeño sauce, nacho chips, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar on mallorca bread

Ensalada de Pulpo (Octopus Salad)

$18.99

Steamed Octopus "escabeche"-style, with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with choice of side

Cuajito Bowl

$11.99

Plantain Canoe (Canoa De Platano)

$11.99

whole sweet plantain topped w/ropa vieja and melted cheese served w/rice, pink beans, and sliced avocado

Sweets & Desserts

House Baked Cookies

$1.69+

Flan - Vanilla

$3.99

Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate

$3.99

Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse

Tres Leches Cake - Coquito

$3.99

Delicious butter rum cake and smothered it in a creamy coquito mix, topping it off with a velvety mousse and dusted with cinnamon.

Flancocho - Chocolate

Flancocho - Chocolate

$4.99

Creamy vanilla flan layered over rich chocolate cake

Sweet Carolina Beach (Playita)

$3.49Out of stock

Banana Cream Mousse with Vanilla Cookie Crumbles

Sweet Earth (Tierrita)

$3.49Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse with Chocolate Cookie Crumbles

Guava Pastry

$2.49

Quesito Pastry

$2.29

Guava + Cheese Pastry

$3.29

Kinder Bueno

$2.00Out of stock

Nutella Sticks

$2.29Out of stock

Panky

$1.50Out of stock

Tronky

$1.00Out of stock

Apple Sauce

$1.59Out of stock

The Lunch Break

See our daily specials on Instagram for details! https://www.instagram.com/eatspanglish/ Note: if you select an Item from outside the day you ordered it (i.e. ordering a Tuesday special on a Friday), a $3 upcharge will be assessed to the item being ordered

MONDAY - Empanada Lunchbox

$8.99

TUESDAY - El Yukiyú

$8.99

WEDNESDAY - Caribbean Warrior Sandwich

$8.99

FRIDAY - Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$34.99

Includes a choice of protein, choice of side and rice & beans. Serves 4-5.

Sauces

Sauce Selections

Housemade Hot Sauces

Salad Dressings

Sandwiches

The Menorca

$5.99

ham, fried egg, cheddar, pressed brioche, dusted with powdered sugar

The Mallorca

$7.39

Black Forest ham, fried egg, bacon, sharp cheddar, Foundersauce, brioche bun. Pressed and dusted with powdered sugar.

Lil' Cuban

$7.89

Slow-roasted pork, black forest ham, swiss cheese, stone ground mustard, dill pickle, sobao bread.

Baja Bacon Cheddar

$8.59

Sharp cheddar, avocado mash, bacon, egg, Texas toast

Pica Power

$8.59

Fried cheese bricks, fried egg, bacon, guava maple sauce, on mallorca bread

Garden Breakfast (V)

$8.79

fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomato, chimichurri, pickled onions, fried egg, pressed sourdough (vegetarian)

The Carolinian

$8.99

panko-breaded fried chicken, bacon, fried egg, maple aioli, on mallorca bread

Steak & Egg'wich

$9.29

Roast beef, chimichurri, fried egg, swiss, on mallorca bread

Avocado Toasts

Rocky Mountain Avocado Toast

$9.69

texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, over-easy egg, roasted corn salsa, goat cheese

Machete Avocado Toast

$10.99

texas toast, avocado mash, fresh sliced avocados, pernil, bacon, over-easy egg, roasted red peppers, hot sauce

French Toasts

Island Bakery French Toast

$9.29

sobao bread, honey crema drizzle, guava maple sauce, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)

Roasted Pear French Toast

$9.99

sobao bread, maple syrup, dried cranberries, roasted pears, candied walnuts, honey crema drizzle, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)

Platters

Breakfast of Champions

$9.39

Eggs (scrambled of fried), choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), sobao bread toast, potato tots

The Conquistador

$9.99

eggs (scrambed or fried), choice if meat (ham, turkey, bacon), maduros, pressed sobao toast

Maduros Benedict-ish

$12.99

toasted sobao bread, maduros, ham, over-easy eggs, hollandaise, paprika sprinkle, parsley

18-Wheeler Eggs Platter

$13.99

choice of meat (steak tips w/chimichurri, crispy pork belly w/guava-maple sauce, or 2 fried pork chops), topped with two eggs any style, potato tots, sobao toast

Crafted Omeletts

Keep it Classic

$10.49

eggs, choice of cheese (cheddar, swiss, mozzarella), peppers, onions, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon), tomatoes, spinash

Sol y Luna

$10.99

eggs, fresh mozarella, maduros, tomatoes, spinash, roasted red peppers

The Welterweight Champion

$11.79

eggs, bacon, ham, turkey, roast beef, roast pork, mozarella, cheddar

Just for Kids

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Melted Cheddar Cheese on buttered Texas Toast

Cheesy Jr. Omellette

$6.29

egg, cheddar, mozzarella, buttered toast

Lil' Sailor

$6.99

scrambled eggs, bacon, buttered toast

Lil Champion

$6.99

Breakfast Sides

Buttered Toast

$1.69

Eggs Any Style

$1.39+

Slices of Ham (Grilled)

$2.79+

Strips of Bacon

$2.29+

Queso Frito

$5.99

w/guava maple sauce

Maduros

$4.99

w/queso fresco

Add Potato Tots & Coffee

$4.29

Specials

Caprese Avocado Toast

$9.49

Toasted sourdough bread, avocado mash, fresh avocado slices, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, hard-boiled egg, balsamic reduction

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Bai Infusions

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.79

IBC Cream Soda

$2.79

Ironbeer

$2.19

Jarritos (Any Variety)

$2.99

LaCroix

$1.69

Loty (Any Variety)

$3.00

Materva/Jupina/Colombiana

$2.19

MX, Coke 1/2 Liter

$3.99

MX, Sprite 1/2 Liter

$3.99

PR, Coco Rico

$2.49

PR, Malta

$2.99

PR, OK Kola

$2.99

PR, Old Colony

$2.99

Tropicana, Apple Juice

$1.59Out of stock

Tropicana, Orange Juice

$1.59Out of stock

Cheerwine

$1.69

Canned Soda

$1.69

Yoohoo

$1.49

Arizona Iced Tea (Any Variety)

$2.09

Naked Juice (Any Variety)

$3.99Out of stock

Water Cup

$0.10

Coffee Bar

Drip Coffee

$1.50

Drip Coffee - Refill

$1.25

Espresso

$2.50

2oz espresso

Cortado

$3.00

2oz espresso, 2oz steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50

2oz espresso, 4oz steamed milk

Latte

$4.00

2oz milk, 10oz steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Americano

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot tea

$2.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

BREAD

Pan Sobao (2pk)

$2.49

Mallorcas (4pk)

$3.29

Pasteles (1dz)

$30.00

PARTNERS

Offline Member

Offline ID Required. Please enter ID into Special Instructions field.

PARTNER ITEMS

Offline Member

Offline ID Required. Please enter ID into Special Instructions field.

Empanadas787

Empanadas787 - Signature

$4.00

Empanadas787 - Chef's Creations

$4.00

Empanadas787 - Sweet Treats

$4.00

Empanadas787 - Empanada Platter

$11.49

Your choice of two (2) empanadas, rice and beans, and a side salad!

Order More and Save!

Empanadas787 - 5 Count Box

$19.00

If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)

Empanadas787 - 10 Count Box

$36.00

If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)

Empanadas787 - 20 Count Box

$68.00

If you would like multiple of a certain flavor and/or combination, please indicate the quantity of each in the Special Instructions. (Additional charge will apply to multiples of selections that incur extra charge)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Creative Puerto Rican Cuisine

Website

Location

104 City Hall Plz, Ste 101, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Blue Corn Cafe
orange star4.1 • 548
716 9th St Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Makus Empanadas
orange starNo Reviews
1125 W Nc Hwy 54 Durham, NC 27707
View restaurantnext
Vittles at the PARK
orange starNo Reviews
2223 North Carolina Highway 54 Durham, NC 27713
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston