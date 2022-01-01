Grails / Spanglish
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Spanglish and Grails Miami, are one of kind concepts. From international latin infused cuisine to Sneaker Art inspired elevated bar bites our menu has a dish for all food lovers. "Solamente Good Vibras"
Location
2800 N Miami, Miami, FL 33127
Gallery