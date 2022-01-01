Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grails / Spanglish

review star

No reviews yet

2800 N Miami

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HH FOOD

RIBS

RIBS

$15.00

Baby Back Ribs slow cooked until off the bone tender. Choice of Grail BBQ Sauce or Tamarind Glaze I Crispy Garlic I Cilantro I Pickled Red Onion

SAMBA GUACAMOLE

SAMBA GUACAMOLE

$12.00

(mild spice) Guacamole made with hass avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro, lime, white onion and garnished with micro cilantro, pommegranate and toasted pumpkin seeds and served with corn tortilla chips

CHEESY FRIES

$12.00

House fries smothered in grails cheezy sauce (smoked gouda & truffle) Topped with nuskies smoked bacon

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts (Fried), tossed in a Korean Chili paste (Gouchujang) and Texas Pete, it's a Asian-American Fusion Hot Sauce and served with blue cheese dressing.

HH LIQUORS, WINE & BEERS

FOUR ROSES YELLOW

$8.00+

DON Q CRISTAL

$8.00+

DOBEL DIAMANTE

$8.00+

DEEP EDDY

$8.00+

PROPER NO. 12

$8.00+

CANTINA LAVIS PINOT NERO

$13.00+

CLOS DE LOS 7 MALBEC

$55.00+

TORRESELLA PINOT

$10.00+

CROSSINGS SAUV BLANC

$12.00+

HOUSE LAGER DRAFT (NARRAGANSET)

$6.00+

HH CRAFT COCKTAILS (GRAIL)

SHOEY

$50.00+

SHOE

$100.00

SHOE REFILL

$0.00+

SNEAKER SPECIAL

$60.00

Take home our souvenir “Grails” Jordan-inspired sneaker vessel and get 1 free “Satisfy Your Sole” cocktails included! *Special_price*

STAPLE PIGEON

$15.00

(3 OZ OF BATCH) (Color Code /Orange, Yellow&Green) 1 oz. Pineapple/Cilantro Syrup/Chinola Liquor (Color Code/ Orange, Yellow & Green) .5 oz. Lime .5 oz. Lemon 2 oz. Corazon Tequila Soda Water Garnish: Cilantro Sprig, Dehydrated Lime & Savory salt Glass: Grails Highball Ice: 1x1 Direction: Add all the ingredients (except the soda and garnish) to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake (10-12 sec.). Add the soda to the shaker and strain the mixture into a Signature glass. Add ice and garnish.

SATISFY YOUR SOLE

$15.00

(2.75 OZ OF BATCH) Brown & Green ¾ oz. Lemon Verbena-Ginger Syrup (Color Code/ Green & Brown) ¾ oz. Lime Juice ¾ oz. Watermelon Juice 2 oz. Ketel One Vodka Soda Water Garnish: Dehydrated Lime, Watermelon slice, 1 Pansy Glass: Sneaker Vessel Ice: Crushed Directions: Add all the ingredients (except the soda and garnish) to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake (10-12 sec.). Add the soda to the shaker and strain the mixture into a Signature glass. Add ice and garnish.

88 OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

(2.5 OF BATCH) (Color Code/ Blue) ½ oz. Spiced Vanilla Cordial 2 oz. Four Roses Bourbon 2 Dashes Chocolate Mole Bitters 2 Dashes Angostura Aromatic Bitters Garnish: Nice Orange Twist Glass: Double Old Fashioned Ice: 2x2 Directions: Add all the ingredients, except the garnish, to a mixing glass. Fill with ice and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into a Double Old Fashioned glass over a 2x2 ice cube. Garnish and serve.

CHAI-KWNADO

$15.00

(2.25 OZ OF BATCH) (Color Code /Purple) ¾ oz. Coconut hibiscus syrup(Color Code/Purple) 1 ½ oz. Chai infused tequila ¾ oz. Lime juice 2 oz. Soda water Garnish: Spiced Salt Rimmed / Dehydrated Lime Glass: Collins Glass Ice: 1x1 Directions: Add all the ingredients (except the soda and garnish) to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake (10-12 sec.). Add the soda to the shaker and strain the mixture into a Signature glass. Add ice and garnish.

PINA COLADA

$15.00

1 oz White Rum 3 oz Pineapple juice 1 oz Coconut cream

PASSION FRUIT APEROL SPRITZ

$15.00

64 oz. Kelvin Citrus Slush Mix 1.125 Liters of Aperol (1 ½ bottles) 1 ½ Liters of Beringer Sauvignon Blanc 250 ML Chinola Passion Fruit Liquor 2 Gallons of water Garnish: Grapefruit Slice Glass: Wine Glass Directions: Fill the vessel with the desired beverage, garnish and serve.

BIG IN JAPAN

$15.00

(2.25 OZ OF BATCH) (Color Code/Red & White) 4 dashes Verbena Tincture ¾ oz. Green Tea/Lemongrass Syrup 1 ½ oz. Toki ¾ oz. Lemon Juice Cucumber Soda Garnish: Dill / Cucumber long slice Glass: Grails Highball Ice: 1x1 Directions: Add all the ingredients (except the soda and garnish) to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake (10-12 sec.). Add the soda to the shaker and strain the mixture into a Signature glass. Add ice and garnish.

THE WEATHERMAN

$15.00

(2.25 OZ OF BATCH) (Color Code/ Brown) ¾ oz. Spiced Vanilla Cordial 1 ½ oz. Havana Club Añejo 4 Dashes Vanilla Bitters ¾ oz. Lime 2 oz. DRY Vanilla Soda Garnish: Mint Sprig; Dehydrated Lime Wheel; Grated Nutmeg Glass: Double Old Fashioned Ice: 1x1 Directions: Add all the ingredients (except the soda and garnish) to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake (10-12 sec.). Add the soda to the shaker and strain the mixture into a Signature glass. Add ice and garnish.

PEACH-CO SOUR

$15.00

(2.5 OZ OF BATCH) (Color Code/White &Yellow) 1 oz. Crème de Peche Syrup (1:1 with simple syrup) ¾ oz. Barsol Pisco ¾ oz. Grai’t Grappa ¾ oz. Lemon Juice ¾ oz. Pasteurized Egg White Garnish: Dried Lavender; 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters, Lemon Twist (Press and Discard) Glass: Coupe Grails Ice: None Directions: Add all the ingredients (except garnish) to a small blender (Magic Bullet). Dry blend for 5 seconds. Transfer all the mixture to a shaker; fill with ice and shake vigorously (10-12 sec.) Strain the mixture into a Signature chilled Coupe and garnish.

NOTORIOUS

$15.00

(2.75 OZ OF BATCH) (Color Code/ Red & Yellow) 1 ½ oz. Proper 12 Irish Whiskey ¾ oz. Ancho Reyes ½ oz. Cinnamon Syrup (Color Code/ Purple) 2 Dashes Corazon Bitters ¾ oz. Lemon Juice Garnish: Half Grapefruit Wheel / 1- Ancho Chile Glass: Rocks Ice: 1x1 Directions: Add all the ingredients (except the garnish) to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake (10-12 sec.). Strain the mixture into a Rock glass. Add ice and garnish.

Peach & Orange Blossom Spritz

$15.00

1 ½ oz. Ketel Peach ½ oz. Mandarin Napoleon ½ oz. Lemon Juice 5 oz. Ginger Ale 3 Dashes Orange Bitters Ice: 1x1 Cold Draft Method: Build and Stir Glass: Gin & Tonic Garnish: Lavender Sprig & Dehydrated Orange

Grapefruit & Rose Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Grapefruit & Rose Aperol Spritz • 1 ½ oz. Ketel Grapefruit • ½ oz. Aperol • Splash (1 oz.) Yuzu Tonic • Topped with Prosecco • Ice: 1x1 Cold Draft • Method: Build and Stir • Glass: Gin & Tonic • Garnish: Grapefruit slice & Lemon peel Direction: Add all the ingredients into a Gin & Tonic glass. Add ice, quick stir and Garnish.

Haig Club Espresso Martini

$15.00

1.5 oz. Haig Club .75 oz. Cordial Mix (coffee liquer, licor 43, creme the cacao) 1.5 oz. Cold Brew 3 dashes Mole Bitters Lemon Oils (press and discard)

GOLD RUSH (FATHERS DAY SPECIAL)

GOLD RUSH (FATHERS DAY SPECIAL)

$10.00Out of stock

2 oz. Four Roses Bourbon 1 oz. Honey Syrup .75 oz. Lemon Juice Method: Shake & Strain Glassware: Rock Glass Ice: 1x1 Cold Draft Garnish: Lemon Peel & Mint Sprig

HOLY GRAIL

$150.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Spanglish and Grails Miami, are one of kind concepts. From international latin infused cuisine to Sneaker Art inspired elevated bar bites our menu has a dish for all food lovers. "Solamente Good Vibras"

Location

2800 N Miami, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery
Spanglish + Grails Miami image
Spanglish + Grails Miami image
Spanglish + Grails Miami image
Spanglish + Grails Miami image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco Stand - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
313 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
OOH RAW - Wynwood
orange starNo Reviews
50 NW 23rd St Suite #108 Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Joe's Pizza of NYC
orange starNo Reviews
234 NW 25th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
OMAKAI sushi Wynwood
orange star4.8 • 28
2107 NW 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
House of Mac - Overtown - 2055 NW 2 Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2055 NW 2 Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Coyo Taco - Wynwood - 2300 NW 2nd AVE
orange starNo Reviews
2300 NW 2nd AVE Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miami

Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza - Wynwood
orange star4.6 • 2,439
2315 N Miami Ave Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Zak the Baker
orange star4.5 • 1,654
295 NW 26th St Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Palmar - Wynwood
orange star4.3 • 1,396
180 NW 29th Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Beaker & Gray
orange star4.5 • 1,181
2637 N. Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Vesa Sur Brewing
orange star4.6 • 1,172
55 NW 25th street Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Plant Miami
orange star4.7 • 957
105 NE 24th Street Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Shorecrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
West Flagler
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 3.4 (5 restaurants)
Coconut Grove
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Shenandoah
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Belle Meade
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Omni
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston