Grails / Spanglish

SATISFY YOUR SOLE

$15.00

(2.75 OZ OF BATCH) Brown & Green ¾ oz. Lemon Verbena-Ginger Syrup (Color Code/ Green & Brown) ¾ oz. Lime Juice ¾ oz. Watermelon Juice 2 oz. Ketel One Vodka Soda Water Garnish: Dehydrated Lime, Watermelon slice, 1 Pansy Glass: Sneaker Vessel Ice: Crushed Directions: Add all the ingredients (except the soda and garnish) to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake (10-12 sec.). Add the soda to the shaker and strain the mixture into a Signature glass. Add ice and garnish.