Spanglish Kitchen
2,719 Reviews
$
526 N Atlantic Blvd
Alhambra, CA 91801
Popular Items
Salads
Tacos
Asada Taco
Steak, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Pastor Taco
Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Carnitas Taco
Slow cooked pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Chicken Taco
Marinated chicken, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Chorizo Taco
Pork sausage, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla
Veggie Taco
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, refried black beans, cilantro, red cabbage, corn tortilla
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Tempera shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime tartar sauce, corn tortilla
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp, onion, tomato, cabbage, aioli, avocado, corn tortilla
Crispy Fish Taco
Tempera tilapia, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime tartar sauce, corn tortilla
Grilled Fish Taco
Grilled tilapia, cabbage, aioli, avocado, corn tortilla
Potato Taco
chipotle potato, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, crunchy corn tortilla
Burritos
Asada Burrito
Steak, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
Pastor Burrito
Marinated pork, lime rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
Carnitas Burrito
Slow cooked pork, lime rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito
Marinated chicken, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
Chorizo Burrito
Pork sausage, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla
Veggie Burrito
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, mexican rice, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
Fish Burrito
Grilled tilapia, lime rice, refried black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, flour tortilla
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, tomato, zucchini, corn, lime rice, refried black beans, mexican cheese blend, cilantro, flour tortilla
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Pinto beans, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
BRC
Pinto beans, mexican rice, cheese blend, flour tortilla
Bean And Rice Burrito
Pinto beans, Mexican rice, flour tortilla
Tortas
Asada Torta
Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
Pastor Torta
Marinated pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
Carnitas Torta
Slow cooked pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
Chicken Torta
Marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
Chorizo Torta
Pork sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
Veggie Torta
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
Milanesa Torta
Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
Grilled Steak Torta
Tri tip steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips
BBQ Chicken
Enchiladas
Asada Enchiladas (2)
Steak, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce
Chicken Enchiladas (2)
Shredded chicken, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce
Veggie Enchiladas (2)
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce
Shrimp Enchiladas (2)
Grilled shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce
Cheese Enchiladas (2)
Jack cheese, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce
Mole Enchiladas (2)
Mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, sweet mole
Sopes
Asada Sope
Steak, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla
Pastor Sope
Marinated pork, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla
Carnitas Sope
Slow cooked pork, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla
Chicken Sope
Marinated chicken, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla
Chorizo Sope
Pork sausage, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla
Veggie Sope
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla
Shrimp Sope
Grilled shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla
No Meat Sope
Pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla
Huaraches
Asada Huarache
Steak, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla
Pastor Huarache
Marinated pork, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla
Carnitas Huarache
Slow cooked pork, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla
Chicken Huarache
Marinated chicken, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla
Chorizo Huarache
Pork sausage, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla
Veggie Huarache
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla
Shrimp Huarache
Grilled shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla
Nachos
Asada Nachos
Steak, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Pastor Nachos
Marinated pork, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Carnitas Nachos
Slow cooked pork, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Chicken Nachos
Marinated chicken, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Chorizo Nachos
Pork sausage, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Veggie Nachos
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, pinto bean, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp, zucinni, tomato, corn, pinto bean, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
No Meat Nachos
Pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Fries
Asada Fries
Steak, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries
Pastor Fries
Marinated pork, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries
Carnitas Fries
Slow cooked pork, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries
Chicken Fries
Marinated chicken, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries
Chorizo Fries
Pork sausage, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries
Veggie Fries
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries
Shrimp Fries
Grilled shrimp, zucinni, tomato, corn, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries
No Meat Fries
Pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries
Breakfast Burritos
Asada Breakfast Burrito
Steak, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
Pastor Breakfast Burrito
Marinated pork, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
Slow cooked pork, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
Chicken Breakfast Burrito
Marinated chicken, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Pork sausage, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, eggs, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, eggs, onions, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
No Meat Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla
Chilaquiles
Asada Chilaquiles
Steak, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Pastor Chilaquiles
Marinated pork, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Carnitas Chilaquiles
Slow cooked pork, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Chicken Chilaquiles
Marinated chicken, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Chorizo Chilaquiles
Pork sausage, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Veggie Chilaquiles
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, eggs, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
No Meat Chilaquiles
Eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips
Plates
Burgers
Quesadillas
Asada Quesadilla
Steak, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Pastor Quesadilla
Marinated pork, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Slow cooked pork, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated chicken, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Chorizo Quesadilla
Pork sausage, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla
Soups
Sides
French Fries
Potato fries litely salted
Guacomole and Chips
Fresh guacomole, homemade corn tortilla chips
Lime Rice
lime rice
Mexican Rice
traditional mexican rice
Pinto Beans
Whole pinto beans
Black Beans
Refried black beans
Pico De Gallo Salsa and Chips
Homemade mild salsa
Chicken Taquitos
(3) chicken taquitos, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, luttuce
Tortilla Chips
Potato Chips
Jalapeño
Side Of Veggies
Side Taquito Salsa
Mole on Side
Side of Tortillas
Rice & Beans
Drinks
Horchata
Fresh Rice Milk
Sandia
Watermelon
Pineapple
Cold Brew Chata
Organic Cold Brew coffee mixed with Horchata
Cafe De Olla
Mexican Coffee
Pepsi
Fountain Drinks
Diet Pepsi
Fountain Drinks
Sierra Mist
Fountain Drinks
Orange Crush
Fountain Drinks
Orange Juice
Bottle
Unsweetened Iced Tea (Pure Leaf)
Bottle
Manzanita Sol (Apple Soda)
Canned
Bubly (Sparkling Water Lime)
Canned
Bottle Water
Bottle
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801