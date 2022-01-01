Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Spanglish Kitchen

2,719 Reviews

$

526 N Atlantic Blvd

Alhambra, CA 91801

Order Again

Popular Items

Asada Burrito
Guacomole and Chips
Grilled Shrimp Taco

Salads

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, avocado, lime dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$13.00

Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, avocado, lime dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, corn, avocado, lime dressing

Tacos

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$2.60

Steak, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla

Pastor Taco

Pastor Taco

$2.35

Marinated pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$2.35

Slow cooked pork, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$2.35

Marinated chicken, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$2.35

Pork sausage, onion, cilantro, corn tortilla

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$2.60

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, refried black beans, cilantro, red cabbage, corn tortilla

Crispy Shrimp Taco

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$2.85

Tempera shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime tartar sauce, corn tortilla

Grilled Shrimp Taco

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$3.35

Grilled shrimp, onion, tomato, cabbage, aioli, avocado, corn tortilla

Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$2.60

Tempera tilapia, cabbage, pico de gallo, lime tartar sauce, corn tortilla

Grilled Fish Taco

Grilled Fish Taco

$2.85

Grilled tilapia, cabbage, aioli, avocado, corn tortilla

Potato Taco

Potato Taco

$2.60

chipotle potato, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, crunchy corn tortilla

Burritos

Asada Burrito

Asada Burrito

$9.90

Steak, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla

Pastor Burrito

Pastor Burrito

$8.90

Marinated pork, lime rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$8.90

Slow cooked pork, lime rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$8.90

Marinated chicken, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$8.90

Pork sausage, mexican rice, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, flour tortilla

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$9.40

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, mexican rice, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$9.90

Grilled tilapia, lime rice, refried black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, flour tortilla

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$11.65

Grilled shrimp, tomato, zucchini, corn, lime rice, refried black beans, mexican cheese blend, cilantro, flour tortilla

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.90

Pinto beans, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

BRC

BRC

$5.90

Pinto beans, mexican rice, cheese blend, flour tortilla

Bean And Rice Burrito

$5.40

Pinto beans, Mexican rice, flour tortilla

Tortas

Asada Torta

Asada Torta

$10.50

Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips

Pastor Torta

Pastor Torta

$9.50

Marinated pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$9.50

Slow cooked pork, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$9.50

Marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips

Chorizo Torta

Chorizo Torta

$9.50

Pork sausage, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips

Veggie Torta

Veggie Torta

$10.25

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips

Milanesa Torta

Milanesa Torta

$10.50

Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips

Grilled Steak Torta

Grilled Steak Torta

$10.75

Tri tip steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, queso fresco, aioli, toasted telera bun, jalapeño, homemade potato chips

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken Plate

BBQ Chicken Plate

$10.75

Homemade BBQ sauce on 1/4 chicken served with lime rice and signature house salad.

Enchiladas

Asada Enchiladas (2)

Asada Enchiladas (2)

$10.75

Steak, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce

Chicken Enchiladas (2)

Chicken Enchiladas (2)

$9.75

Shredded chicken, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce

Veggie Enchiladas (2)

Veggie Enchiladas (2)

$10.50

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce

Shrimp Enchiladas (2)

Shrimp Enchiladas (2)

$12.00

Grilled shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce

Cheese Enchiladas (2)

$8.50

Jack cheese, lime rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, green sauce

Mole Enchiladas (2)

Mole Enchiladas (2)

$11.25

Mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, corn tortilla, sweet mole

Sopes

Asada Sope

Asada Sope

$5.25

Steak, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla

Pastor Sope

Pastor Sope

$4.75

Marinated pork, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla

Carnitas Sope

Carnitas Sope

$4.75

Slow cooked pork, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla

Chicken Sope

Chicken Sope

$4.75

Marinated chicken, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla

Chorizo Sope

Chorizo Sope

$4.75

Pork sausage, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla

Veggie Sope

Veggie Sope

$5.00

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla

Shrimp Sope

Shrimp Sope

$6.00

Grilled shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla

No Meat Sope

$4.50

Pinto beans, cabbage, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn fried tortilla

Huaraches

Asada Huarache

Asada Huarache

$9.90

Steak, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla

Pastor Huarache

Pastor Huarache

$8.90

Marinated pork, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla

Carnitas Huarache

Carnitas Huarache

$8.90

Slow cooked pork, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla

Chicken Huarache

Chicken Huarache

$8.90

Marinated chicken, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla

Chorizo Huarache

Chorizo Huarache

$8.90

Pork sausage, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla

Veggie Huarache

Veggie Huarache

$9.65

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla

Shrimp Huarache

Shrimp Huarache

$11.15

Grilled shrimp, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, jack cheese, refried black beans, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeño, corn fried tortilla

Nachos

Asada Nachos

Asada Nachos

$9.90

Steak, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Pastor Nachos

Pastor Nachos

$9.40

Marinated pork, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Carnitas Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$9.40

Slow cooked pork, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.40

Marinated chicken, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Chorizo Nachos

Chorizo Nachos

$9.40

Pork sausage, mexican blend cheese, pinto beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Veggie Nachos

Veggie Nachos

$9.40

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, pinto bean, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Shrimp Nachos

Shrimp Nachos

$10.90

Grilled shrimp, zucinni, tomato, corn, pinto bean, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

No Meat Nachos

$6.90

Pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Fries

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$9.90

Steak, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries

Pastor Fries

Pastor Fries

$9.40

Marinated pork, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries

Carnitas Fries

Carnitas Fries

$9.40

Slow cooked pork, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries

Chicken Fries

Chicken Fries

$9.40

Marinated chicken, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries

Chorizo Fries

Chorizo Fries

$9.40

Pork sausage, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries

Veggie Fries

Veggie Fries

$9.40

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries

Shrimp Fries

Shrimp Fries

$10.90

Grilled shrimp, zucinni, tomato, corn, pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries

No Meat Fries

$6.90

Pinto beans, mexican blend cheese, sour cream, queso fresco, potato fries

Breakfast Burritos

Asada Breakfast Burrito

Asada Breakfast Burrito

$9.90

Steak, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

Pastor Breakfast Burrito

Pastor Breakfast Burrito

$8.90

Marinated pork, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$8.90

Slow cooked pork, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$8.90

Marinated chicken, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$8.90

Pork sausage, eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$9.40

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, eggs, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.40

Bacon, eggs, onions, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

No Meat Breakfast Burrito

$7.40

Eggs, onion, tomato, mexican cheese blend, potato, pinto beans, cilantro, flour tortilla

Chilaquiles

Asada Chilaquiles

Asada Chilaquiles

$11.00

Steak, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Pastor Chilaquiles

Pastor Chilaquiles

$9.75

Marinated pork, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Carnitas Chilaquiles

Carnitas Chilaquiles

$9.75

Slow cooked pork, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Chicken Chilaquiles

Chicken Chilaquiles

$9.75

Marinated chicken, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Chorizo Chilaquiles

Chorizo Chilaquiles

$9.75

Pork sausage, eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Veggie Chilaquiles

Veggie Chilaquiles

$9.75

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, eggs, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

No Meat Chilaquiles

No Meat Chilaquiles

$8.50

Eggs, tomato, onion, mexican rice, refried black beans, sour cream, queso fresco, homemade corn tortilla chips

Plates

Huevos Rancheros Plate

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$9.50

Eggs, corn tortilla, refried black beans, mexican rice, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, green sauce

Chorizo and Eggs Plate

Chorizo and Eggs Plate

$10.00

Pork sausage, eggs, tomato, onion, refried black beans, mexican rice, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, corn tortillas

Burgers

Spanglish Burger

Spanglish Burger

$12.00

100% Angus beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, egg, avocado, aioli, brioche bun, homemade potato chips

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$7.25

Steak, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

Pastor Quesadilla

Pastor Quesadilla

$7.00

Marinated pork, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$7.00

Slow cooked pork, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Marinated chicken, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

Chorizo Quesadilla

$7.00

Pork sausage, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.25

Zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.50

Mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Mexican cheese blend, flour tortilla

Soups

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$10.75Out of stock

Boneless chicken, carrots, chayote, corn, potato, zuchinni, mexican rice, onion, cilantro, limes, corn tortillas

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

Potato fries litely salted

Guacomole and Chips

Guacomole and Chips

$4.75

Fresh guacomole, homemade corn tortilla chips

Lime Rice

Lime Rice

$3.00

lime rice

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$3.00

traditional mexican rice

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Whole pinto beans

Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.00

Refried black beans

Pico De Gallo Salsa and Chips

Pico De Gallo Salsa and Chips

$2.00

Homemade mild salsa

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$7.50Out of stock

(3) chicken taquitos, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, luttuce

Tortilla Chips

$0.25

Potato Chips

$0.50

Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Of Veggies

$4.00

Side Taquito Salsa

$1.00Out of stock

Mole on Side

$1.00

Side of Tortillas

$0.50

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$3.75

Custard filling baked pastery

Drinks

Horchata

Horchata

$3.00

Fresh Rice Milk

Sandia

Sandia

$3.00

Watermelon

Pineapple

$3.00

Cold Brew Chata

$5.00

Organic Cold Brew coffee mixed with Horchata

Cafe De Olla

Cafe De Olla

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coffee

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.50

Fountain Drinks

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Bottle

Unsweetened Iced Tea (Pure Leaf)

Unsweetened Iced Tea (Pure Leaf)

$2.25

Bottle

Manzanita Sol (Apple Soda)

Manzanita Sol (Apple Soda)

$2.25

Canned

Bubly (Sparkling Water Lime)

Bubly (Sparkling Water Lime)

$1.25

Canned

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Bottle

SALSA / EXTRAS

Red Salsa

Green Salsa

Habenero Salsa

No Salsa

Aioli

$0.25

Pico De Gallo

Limes

Sour Cream

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

526 N Atlantic Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801

Directions

Gallery
Spanglish Kitchen image
Spanglish Kitchen image

Map
