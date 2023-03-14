  • Home
Spanish Peaks Bar and Grill 22590 CR 41.6

No reviews yet

22590 CR 41.6

Aguilar, CO 81020

Appetizers

Sampler Basket

$14.50

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapeno

$1.00

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Fried pickles

$7.50

Burgers/Sandwiches

Hamburger

$9.75

Bacon Hamburger

$10.75

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

French Dip Sandwich

$10.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Patty Melt

$10.75

Peaks Burger

$11.75

Hamburger topped with our cream cheese stuffed jalapeno

Philly Steak Sandwich

$10.75

The Rancher

$11.75

Cheeseburger with an onion ring

Whole Chili Burger

$13.00

Burger (two hamburger patties) and Fries Smothered with Green Chili

1/2 Chili Burger

$11.00

Burger with one patty and fries smothered with green chili

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

BLT

$8.50

Bacon Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich on White, Wheat or Rye bread

Entrees

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.25

Fish Basket

$10.75

Chicken Salad (grilled or fried)

$10.75

Green Salad topped with chicken

Fish Salad

$11.00

Green Salad topped with Fried or grilled fish

Quesadilla

$8.25

Pizza

$11.25

Special

$10.00

Side Items

Chips Bag

$1.00

French Fries

$7.50

Fried Green Beans

$7.50

Fried Okra

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Fried Zucchini

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Tater Tots

$7.50

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.00

Pie

$4.00

Tiramisu

$4.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Funnel Fries

$4.00

Beer/Wine

Budweiser

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Coors Banquet

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.25

Shiner Light

$3.25

Sol

$3.25

Guinness

$3.75

Blue Moon

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Modelo Negro

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$3.75

Fat Tire

$3.25

Moscato

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Edge

$3.25

Heinekin 00

$3.25

Corona

$3.75

Bud Chelada

$3.75

Angry orchard

$3.75

Moscow Mule

$4.25

Stella Artois

$3.75

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Black berry merlot

$5.00

Zinfandel

$5.00

Raspberry Wine

$5.00

Bucket Domestic

$14.00

Bucket Premium

$17.00

Mixed Drinks

Well Shot

$4.00

Premium shot

$5.00

Well Mix

$5.00

Premium Mix

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Mimosa

$4.50

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Ice tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Breakfast Items

1 Egg Plate

$6.50

2 Egg Plate

$7.50

3 Egg plate

$8.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$6.50

Breakfast BLT

$8.75

Breakfast Bowl

$8.75

Breakfast Quesadilla

$7.75

Burrito

$10.00

French Toast (2 slices)

$5.50

Huevos Rancheros

$9.25

Omelette

$10.00

Pancakes - Short Stack

$5.50

Smothered Burrito

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$12.75

Breakfast Ala Carte Items

Hashbrowns

$2.50

2 Slices of Toast

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.00

Pancake (1)

$2.50

Extra Bacon (2 slices)

$3.50

Extra Sausage (2 links)

$3.00

Gravy Cup

$1.75

Tortilla

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.25

Salsa

$1.00

1 Egg

$2.00

Retail

RV Spot

$40.00

Per night price

Ice

$2.00

Cnady Bar

$1.25

A la Carte Items

Green Chili - Cup

$5.50

Chili Fries

$9.00

French Fries smothered in green chili

Green Chili - Bowl

$7.50

Green Salad

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Restaurant and Bar

Location

22590 CR 41.6, Aguilar, CO 81020

Directions

