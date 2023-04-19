Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

The Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

116 Main Street

Colchester, VT 05446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Puppy! Locally owned neighborhood Restaurant and Pub serving the Colchester community. Famous for our weekend brunch, Prime Rib Fridays, wings, and homemade comfort food. Come try us out, you won't regret it!

Website

Location

116 Main Street, Colchester, VT 05446

Directions

Gallery
Spanked Puppy image
Spanked Puppy image

Similar restaurants in your area

BURGER BAR & GRILL - 831 College Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
831 College Parkway Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1022 West Lakeshore Dr Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurantnext
Bluebird Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 863
317 Riverside Avenue Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,401
160 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Bliss Bee WILLISTON
orange starNo Reviews
30 Hawthorne Street, M62 Williston, VT 05495
View restaurantnext
Grazers - Williston
orange starNo Reviews
192 Boxwood Street Williston, VT 05495
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Colchester
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waterbury
review star
No reviews yet
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston