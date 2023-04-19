Burgers
Chicken
The Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Puppy! Locally owned neighborhood Restaurant and Pub serving the Colchester community. Famous for our weekend brunch, Prime Rib Fridays, wings, and homemade comfort food. Come try us out, you won't regret it!
Location
116 Main Street, Colchester, VT 05446
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BURGER BAR & GRILL - 831 College Parkway
No Reviews
831 College Parkway Colchester, VT 05446
View restaurant