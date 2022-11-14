Main picView gallery
Pizza

Spanky's Pizza - Telephone Rd Spanky's Telephone

review star

No reviews yet

4659 Telephone Road

Houston, TX 77087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Pepperoni Passion
8 Wings
LG Meat Lover's

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.30

20oz Bottles

$2.55

2 Liter

$3.60

Water

Appetizer

Tater Kegs

Tater Kegs

$7.50

Jumbo sized tater tots served with our homemade ranch dressing.

Smothered Tater Kegs

Smothered Tater Kegs

$9.75

Jumbo sized tater tots served with our homemade ranch dressing. Smothered in chili, jalapenos and our homemade queso

Fried Onions & Jalepenos

Fried Onions & Jalepenos

$7.50

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Chips n' Salsa

$3.95

Fried Combo

$7.50

Half fried cheese & half fried mushrooms. Served with our homemade marinara & ranch dressing

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

French fries topped with our homemade queso & chili

Fried Cheese Sticks

Fried Cheese Sticks

$6.45

Served with our homemade marinara sauce

8 Wings

8 Wings

$9.75

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

16 Wings

$19.50

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

24 Wings

$29.25

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Served with our homemade ranch dressing

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

With your choice of homemade marinara or alfredo sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Tender strips of chicken hand battered and lightly fried. Served with frenchfries and your choice of our homemade ranch or honey mustard

Momma's Meatballs

$8.50

Three homemade meatballs served with our delicious meat sauce & smothered with mozzarella cheese

Queso

Served with salsa and chips

French Fries

French Fries

$2.45

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.90

Mixed greens topped with turkey, ham, two cheeses & tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.90

Grilled marinated chicken breast served on mixed greens, topped with two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.90

Tossed greens with tomatoes, kalamata olives, green olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, banana pepper with a light greek dressing

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.75

Fresh garden greens with hand-battered, lightly fried chicken tenders, two cheeses, mushrooms, tomatoes & bacon

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

$11.75
Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$10.75

Mixed greens topped with garlic butter shrimp, two cheeses, tomatoes & black olives

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine letuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing, topped with croutons & parmesan cheese

Side Garden Salad

$3.95

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, carrots & cucumbers

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Romaine letuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing, topped with croutons & parmesan cheese

Burgers & Sandwiches

All American Burger

All American Burger

$9.25

1/2 lb burger with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.25

Thinly sliced grilled chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms, jalapenos & our homemade queso

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.25

Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with onions, mushrooms & our homemade queso

Stromboli Italian Club

Stromboli Italian Club

$9.00

Turkey, ham, salami, bacon, spinach & cheese baked to perfection in our NY style dough. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$9.25

1/2 lb burger with sauteed onions, mushrooms & mozzarella

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.50

Homemade meatballs sauce & mozzarella in a hoagie roll

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.75

Fresh backed honeywheat bread, turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Pasta Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.60

Boneless marinated chicken breast, grilled and served on a bed of fettuccini alfredo. Topped with marinara sauce and cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.25

Spaghetti noodles with our homemade meat sauce & meatballs. Topped with parmesan cheese

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.25

Fettuccini noodles tossed with our homemade, creamy garlic alfredo sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$8.25

Spaghettie noodles tossed with our zesty marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese

Original Lasagna

Original Lasagna

$8.60

Homemade layers of pasta noodles, ricotta, parmesan & mozzarella, baked in a rich meat sauce

Veggie Lasagna

Veggie Lasagna

$8.60

Homemade layers of pasta noodles, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, garlic, basil & our homemade marinara sauce

Baked Spaghetti

Baked Spaghetti

$10.50

Spaghettie noodles topped with our rich meat sauce, two meatballs, two cheeses and baked in our oven

Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

$14.25

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.95

Kids Spaghetti

$4.79

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Desserts

Strawberry Daiquiri Cheesecake

Strawberry Daiquiri Cheesecake

$6.99
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse

White & Dark Chocolate Mousse

$6.99
Churros

Churros

$6.99

White & Dark Chocolate Mousse - Whole

$49.99

Individual - 8"

Individual Super Duper

$10.30

Individual Special

$10.10

Individual Pepperoni Passion

$10.10

Individual Spinach & Garlic

$10.10

Individual Grilled Chicken

$10.30

Individual Hawaiian

$8.75

Individual Margarita

$9.90

Individual Amore Cheese

$9.90

Individual Giovanna's Meatball

$10.10

Individual Chicken Alfredo

$10.30

Individual Toscano

$10.30

Individual BBQ Chicken

$10.30

Individual Veggie

$10.10

Individual Meat Lover's

$10.30

Individual Basic Cheese

$6.55

Small - 10"

SM Super Duper

$13.30

SM Special

$12.75

SM Pepperoni Passion

$12.75

Sm Spinach & Garlic

$12.75

Sm Grilled Chicken

$13.30

SM Hawaiian

$11.25

Sm Margarita

$12.60

Sm Amore Cheese

$12.60

Sm Giovanna's Meatball

$12.75

Sm Chicken Alfredo

$13.30

Sm Toscano

$13.30

Sm BBQ Chicken

$13.30

Sm Veggie

$12.75

SM Meat Lover's

$13.30

Sm Basic Cheese

$8.65

Medium - 13"

MED Super Duper

$22.30

MED Special

$21.25

MED Pepperoni Passion

$21.25

MED Spinach & Garlic

$21.25

MED Grilled Chicken

$22.30

MED Hawaiian

$17.80

MED Margarita

$20.25

MED Amore Cheese

$20.25

MED Giovanna's Meatball

$21.25

MED Chicken Alfredo

$22.30

MED Toscano

$22.30

MED BBQ Chicken

$22.30

MED Veggie

$21.25

MED Meat Lover's

$22.30

MED Basic Cheese

$13.80

Large - 15"

LG Super Duper

$25.50

LG Special

$23.35

LG Pepperoni Passion

$23.35

LG Spinach & Garlic

$23.35

LG Grilled Chicken

$25.50

LG Hawaiian

$21.30

LG Margarita

$22.95

LG Amore Cheese

$22.95

LG Giovanna's Meatball

$22.95

LG Chicken Alfredo

$25.50

LG Toscano

$25.50

LG BBQ Chicken

$25.50

LG Veggie

$23.35

LG Meat Lover's

$25.50

LG Basic Cheese

$17.00

Individual - 8" BYO

Individual BYO

$6.55

Small - 10" BYO

SM BYO

$8.65

Medium - 13" BYO

MED BYO

$13.80

Large - 15" BYO

LG BYO

$17.00

SM BYO HALF/HALF

SM BYO HALF/HALF

$8.65

MED BYO HALF/HALF

MED BYO HALF/HALF

$13.80
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 1976!

Website

Location

4659 Telephone Road, Houston, TX 77087

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Southside Flying Pizza - Navigation
orange star4.2 • 211
2240 Navigation Ste. 800 Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
orange star4.4 • 103
712 Main ST Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Osso & Kristalla
orange star4.3 • 139
1515 Texas Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
306 Gray Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Southern Yankee - Crafthouse on W. Alabama
orange starNo Reviews
1312 W. Alabama Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Candelari's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2617 West Holcombe Suite A Houston, TX 77025
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston