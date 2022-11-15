  • Home
View gallery

Spanky's Riptide 505 Front St, Suite 129/130

review star

No reviews yet

505 Front St, Suite 129/130

Lahaina, HI 96761

phone icon

clock icon

waypoint sign icon

gift icon

Cocktails

$6 Titos

$6.00

Citron My Face

$6.00

Tic Tac

$6.00

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Purple Drank

$6.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Mule

$8.00

PB&J

$10.00

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Martini

$13.00

AMF

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Bottle Beer

B-Angry Orchard

$6.00

B-Big Swell

$7.00

B-Blue Moon

$6.00

B-Bud Light

$5.00

B-Budweiser

$5.00

B-Coconut Hiwa

$7.00

B-Coors Light

$5.00

B-Corona

$4.00

B-Corona Light

$4.00

B - Estrella

$5.00

B- FireRock

$7.00

Guava Crush

$7.00

B-Guinness Can

$8.00

B-Heineken

$6.00

B-Heineken Light

$6.00

B-High Noon

$7.00

B-Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

B-Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$8.00

B-Maui Seltzer

$7.00

B-Michelob Ultra

$5.00

B-Miller High Life

$5.00

B-Miller Lite

$5.00

B-Modello

$7.00

B-Negra Modello

$7.00

B-Pacifico

$4.00

B-Pau Hana

$7.00

B-PBR Tall Boy

$5.00

B-Pineapple Mana

$7.00

B - Stella Artois

$6.00

B - Strongbow Cider

$6.00

B-Tecate Can

$5.00

B-White Claw

$6.00

B-Bud N/A

$6.00

B-Heineken N/A

$6.00

B- Lagunitas NA

$6.00

B- Hazy Ipa

$8.00

B-Sam Smith Apple Cider

$7.00

B-Sam Smith Nut Brown Ale

$14.00

B-Sam Smith Raspberry Ale

$14.00

Draft Beer

D-Bud Light

$5.00+

D-Stella

$5.00+

D-Big Wave

$7.00+

D-PBR

$5.00+

D-Modelo

$7.00+

D-Space Dust

$8.00+

D-Longboard

$7.00+

D-Bikini Blonde

$7.00+

D-Kua Bay

$8.00+

D-Kohola

$8.00+

D-Coors Lite

$5.00+

D-Pineapple Cider

$7.00+

D- Mich Ultra

$5.00+

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50

Titos

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Flavor

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettleone

$9.00

Kettleone Flavor

$9.00

Ocean

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Four Roses Reserve

$10.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Red Breast

$12.00

Screwball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

12 yo Dalmore

$10.00

Redemption

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.50

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Anjeo

$11.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$32.00

Clase Azul Repo

$36.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Sauza Blue

$6.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Casamigos Repasado

$11.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

7 Leguas

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$8.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

DON FULANO REPO

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.50

Well Dark Rum

$5.50

Bacardi 151

$10.00

Bacardi 8

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Sailor Jerrys

$8.00

Rum Haven

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.50

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray 10

$9.00

Cordials

Jager

$7.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Chamboard

$7.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Galliano

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Sambuca Black

$7.00

Fernet branca

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Amaro

$8.00

Wine

Box Chardonnay

$10.00+

Box Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Prosecco

$7.00

Matua Rose 8.5oz

$10.00

Non-Alc

Soda

$3.00

OJ/PJ

$5.00

Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Tonic

$3.00

Bottled water

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.50

Dewars 12

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenmorange

$11.00

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Johnny Walker Gold

$11.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Brandy

Remy Martin

$8.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$9.00

Hennessy VS

$9.00

Whiskey Wednesday

Canadian Club

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Wild Turkey 80

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Burgers, Dogs, and Wraps

Classic Spanky Burger

$13.00+

American cheese, cabbage, Spanky sauce

Spanky Deluxe

$14.00+

American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, Spanky sauce

Road House

$15.00+

BBQ sauce, American cheese, bacon, and an onion ring

Magnum P.I.

$15.00+

Bacon, American cheese, guacamole

Spanky Dog

$9.00

Lunch Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Tenders, Beans, Pico, Jalapenos, and Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with Avocado Italian Dressing.

Today's Special

$12.00

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$19.00+

Crispy, award-winning wings in your choice of original buffalo, bourbon BBQ, lemon pepper, or Korean BBQ

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Comes with fries. Choose from BBQ, ranch, or buffalo sauces

Tater Tots

$8.00

Mr. Smiley Fries

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

My Girlfriend's Not Hungry

$4.00

We double your fries, onion rings, or tots

Side Salad

$5.00

The Triumphant Return of...

Nachos

$12.00

Beans, cheese, pico de gallo, & jalapenos

Taco Corner

Carnitas Street Taco

$9.95

Carnitas with lime, cotija, and cilantro

Carne Asada Street Taco

$13.95

Fresh lime, cotija cheese, onion, and cilantro

Ground beef Tacos

$10.95

Spanky's Fish Market

Fish-N-Chips

$15.00

Beer battered fresh catch

Peel-N-Eat 0.5 lb

$16.00

1/2 LB. Served naked or cajun

Peel-N-Eat 1 lb

$24.00

1 LB. Served naked or cajun

Killer Fish Tacos

$14.00

Fresh catch grilled to perfection. Get them Baja-style or Cajun for an extra $1

Garlic Butter Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Sauteed in garlic, butter, tomato and onion

Baja Bowl

$17.00

Choice of fish, shrimp or chicken strips on a bed of lettuce, tomato, avocado, and black bean salsa. Choice of Italian avocado or ranch dressing.

Veggie Baja Bowl (Salad)

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, and black bean salsa. Choice of Italian avocado or ranch dressing.

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Spam, Bacon or Ham with scrambled eggs, tomato, oinion, cheese, and jalapeno

Extras

Buffalo Dip

$0.50

BBQ Dip

$0.50

Ranch Dip

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dip

$0.50

Avocado Dressing

$0.50

2 Piece Bacon

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Celery and Carrots

$3.00

Tartar

$0.50

Add egg

$2.00

Add Japs

$0.50

Add Grilled Onions

$1.00

Add carnitas

$4.00

Add Carne Asada

$4.00

Add Ground Beef

$3.00

To Go Box

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

No Need

Side Of Pickles

$3.00

Spanky Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Avocado

$2.00

Retail

Men's Shirt

$25.00

Women's Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$30.00

Sticker

$1.00

$2 Sticker

$2.00

Happy Hour

HH D-Budlight

$4.00

HH D-Coors Light

$4.00

HH D-PBR

$4.00

HH D-Kua Bay

$7.00

HH D-Longboard

$6.00

HH Vodka

$4.50

HH Whiskey

$4.50

HH Tequila

$4.50

HH Rum

$4.50

HH Gin

$4.50

HH Wine

$8.00+
Sunday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:59 am
Spanky's in Lahaina is somewhat of a local legend on the island of Maui... Urban legends surround this iconic bar and restaurant. The mix of Tiki and Key West welcomes everyone. But you're not getting a pina colada here. Tequila and whiskey are at the forefront. The upscale bar food is no standard fare. Service with a smirky smile and a bit of sass will keep you in your seat for the ride. Day or night, this is the place to sit back, enjoy cool drinks, chat with new and old friends, and enjoy the funky Lahaina vibe. Spanky's has been a favorite of both locals and visitors alike. It has been so many things, to so many people, for so many years. And that spirit will never change.

505 Front St, Suite 129/130, Lahaina, HI 96761

