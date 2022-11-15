Spanky's Riptide 505 Front St, Suite 129/130

Restaurant info

Spanky’s in Lahaina is somewhat of a local legend on the island of Maui... Urban legends surround this iconic bar and restaurant. The mix of Tiki and Key West welcomes everyone. But you're not getting a pina colada here. Tequila and whiskey are at the forefront. The upscale bar food is no standard fare. Service with a smirky smile and a bit of sass will keep you in your seat for the ride. Day or night, this is the place to sit back, enjoy cool drinks, chat with new and old friends, and enjoy the funky Lahaina vibe. Spanky’s has been a favorite of both locals and visitors alike. It has been so many things, to so many people, for so many years. And that spirit will never change.