Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
202 Reviews
$$
485 S Jefferson St
Waterford, WI 53185
Appetizers
Pulled Pork Loaded Tots
Spanky's amazing seasoned tots loaded with one pound of homemade pulled pork, bacon, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream and beer cheese!!
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Tender smoked chicken breast mixed with a creamy, cheesy buffalo spread and served with pita chips
Garlic Bread
Buttery, classic garlic bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Four fried Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch for dipping
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch or marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders
Four all white meat premium chicken tenderloins covered in seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauces
Cork Screw Shrimp
A third pound of shrimp, lightly breaded and served with your choice of dipping sauce
Duck, Bacon & Corn Won-Tons
A decadent filled of duck bacon, charred sweet corn and cream stuffed inside a crescent-shaped wonton wrapper. Four pieces served with our own Sriracha Honey or Thai Chili dipping sauce
Onion Rings
French Fries
Season Tots
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Bavarian Soft Pretzel - 8" MKE Pretzel Company soft pretzel baked in our pizza oven, brushed with butter and sprinkled with coarse salt. Served with homemade brown mustard or beer cheese
Taquitos
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, fire-grilled artichoke hearts, banana peppers, red onions, black olives and green olives over organic harvest blended greens. Italian dressing on the side
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce, organic harvest blend greens, black olives, tomatoes and banana peppers with your choice of dressing
Soups
Bowl - Soup of the Day
Cup - Soup of the Day
Bowl - Chili
Spanky's homemade Chili!! Add onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream
Cup - Chili
Spanky's homemade Chili!! Add onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream
Cup - Clam Clowder
Creamy homemade New England style clam chowder with small clams, potatoes, bacon, corn, celery and fresh herbs. It's the best around!
Bowl - Clam Chowder
Creamy homemade New England style clam chowder with small clams, potatoes, bacon, corn, celery and fresh herbs. It's the best around!
Sandwiches
Hot Honey Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Spanky's favorite sandwich - Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning on our amazing grilled brioche bun with pepper jack cheese, bacon and our homemade Cajun remoulade
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled chicken with melted fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh spinach, basil pesto and drizzled with balsamic reduction sauces on our amazing grilled brioche bun
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or fried all white meat chicken breast on our amazing grilled brioche bun, with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Cheese
Thick cut white or wheat bread, buttered and grilled to perfection. Add one or more of your favorite cheeses
Italian Beef Sandwich
Slow roasted and thinly sliced Italian beef dipped in our Italian gravy and served on a grilled French loaf with mild or hot giardiniera. Add provolone, beer cheese or extra gravy for $.50 each
Loren's Cheddar Roast Beef Sandwich
Thin shaved, tender roast beef, served on a butter grilled brioche bun and a topped with cheddar beer cheese!
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pulled pork drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun
Shrimp Po Boy
Lightly breaded and fried gulf shrimp served on a French loaf with lettuce and tomato and drizzled with our homemade Cajun remoulade
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak
Wings
Trad Wings - 5
Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
Trad Wings - 10
Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
Trad Wings - 15
Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
Trad Wings - 25
Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
Trad Wings - 50
Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
5 Boneless Wings
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
10 Boneless Wings
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
15 Boneless Wings
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
25 Boneless Wings
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
50 Boneless Wings
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
A third pound all-beef burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion on a brioche bun
The Darla
Piled high with grilled mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese with your choice of lettuce pickle and tomato on a brioche bun
The Oh'Boy
A Wisconsin classic!! Our seared third pound burger with American cheese, thousand island, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickled on a grilled brioche bun
The Spanky Burger
Our Signature Burger - Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion rings and our homemade Cajun remoulade sauce, and your choice of lettuce, pickle and tomato, served on a brioche bun
Tacos
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos
Slow roasted with chilis in adobo and seasoning and then shredded and served on a grilled flour tortilla and topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa
3 Chili Verde Pork Tacos
Pork shoulder, seasoned to perfection and basted in chili verde salsa and slow roasted to perfection. Served on a grilled flour tortilla, and topped with queso fresco, pickled onions and cilanto!!! WOW
10" Small Pizza
10" Pizza Build Your Own
Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.
10" Gluten Free Pizza
Spanky's gluten free pizza is a crowd favorite. This cauliflower and cheese base crust is so delicious you will be hard pressed to tell the difference!!
14" Medium Pizza
16" Large Pizza
10'' Small Specialty Pizza
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone cheese
10" Luisa Pizza
The Luisa Pizza - Olive oil base (no sauce), sausage, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese...it's a must try!!!
10" Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
10" Sausage a La Vodka Pizza
Our amazing this crust topped with a creamy vodka sauce, sausage, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and gray basil! Delicious
10" Spanky's Meat Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, ham, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
10" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
10" Taco Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!
10" Tuscan Pizza
Basil pesto sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic and your choice of either chicken or sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
10" Veggie Pizza
Artichoke hearts, black olives, green olives, fresh garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheese
14" Medium Specialty Pizza
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone cheese
14" Luisa Pizza
The Luisa Pizza - Olive oil base (no sauce), sausage, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese...it's a must try!!!
14" Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
14" Sausage a La Vodka Pizza
Our amazing this crust topped with a creamy vodka sauce, sausage, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and gray basil! Delicious
14" Spanky's Meat Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, ham, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
14" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
14" Taco Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!
14" Tuscan Pizza
Basil pesto sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic and your choice of either chicken or sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
14" Veggie Pizza
Artichoke hearts, black olives, green olives, fresh garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheese
16" Large Specialty Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone cheese
16" Luisa Pizza
The Luisa Pizza - Olive oil base (no sauce), sausage, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese...it's a must try!!!
16" Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
16" Sausage a La Vodka
Our amazing this crust topped with a creamy vodka sauce, sausage, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and gray basil! Delicious
16" Spanky's Meat Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, ham, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese
16" Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese
16" Taco Pizza
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!
16" Tuscan Pizza
Basil pesto sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic and your choice of either chicken or sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese
16" Veggie Pizza
Artichoke hearts, black olives, green olives, fresh garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Gang's All Here
