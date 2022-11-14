Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

202 Reviews

$$

485 S Jefferson St

Waterford, WI 53185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pizza Build Your Own
14" Pizza Build Your Own
Garlic Bread

Appetizers

Pulled Pork Loaded Tots

Pulled Pork Loaded Tots

$12.00

Spanky's amazing seasoned tots loaded with one pound of homemade pulled pork, bacon, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream and beer cheese!!

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Tender smoked chicken breast mixed with a creamy, cheesy buffalo spread and served with pita chips

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Buttery, classic garlic bread

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Four fried Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch for dipping

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with ranch or marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Four all white meat premium chicken tenderloins covered in seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauces

Cork Screw Shrimp

Cork Screw Shrimp

$8.00

A third pound of shrimp, lightly breaded and served with your choice of dipping sauce

Duck, Bacon & Corn Won-Tons

Duck, Bacon & Corn Won-Tons

$8.00

A decadent filled of duck bacon, charred sweet corn and cream stuffed inside a crescent-shaped wonton wrapper. Four pieces served with our own Sriracha Honey or Thai Chili dipping sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Season Tots

Season Tots

$4.00
Bavarian Soft Pretzel

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$5.00

Bavarian Soft Pretzel - 8" MKE Pretzel Company soft pretzel baked in our pizza oven, brushed with butter and sprinkled with coarse salt. Served with homemade brown mustard or beer cheese

Taquitos

$6.00Out of stock

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, fire-grilled artichoke hearts, banana peppers, red onions, black olives and green olives over organic harvest blended greens. Italian dressing on the side

House Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, organic harvest blend greens, black olives, tomatoes and banana peppers with your choice of dressing

Soups

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$5.00

Cup - Soup of the Day

$3.00

Bowl - Chili

$5.00

Spanky's homemade Chili!! Add onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream

Cup - Chili

$4.00

Spanky's homemade Chili!! Add onions, cheddar cheese and sour cream

Cup - Clam Clowder

Cup - Clam Clowder

$4.00

Creamy homemade New England style clam chowder with small clams, potatoes, bacon, corn, celery and fresh herbs. It's the best around!

Bowl - Clam Chowder

Bowl - Clam Chowder

$5.00

Creamy homemade New England style clam chowder with small clams, potatoes, bacon, corn, celery and fresh herbs. It's the best around!

Sandwiches

Ma' Spanky's homemade ham salad served on a fresh croissant with leaf lettuce and toppings of choice! It's a winner!

Hot Honey Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00
Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Spanky's favorite sandwich - Grilled chicken breast with Cajun seasoning on our amazing grilled brioche bun with pepper jack cheese, bacon and our homemade Cajun remoulade

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken with melted fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh spinach, basil pesto and drizzled with balsamic reduction sauces on our amazing grilled brioche bun

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Your choice of grilled or fried all white meat chicken breast on our amazing grilled brioche bun, with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Thick cut white or wheat bread, buttered and grilled to perfection. Add one or more of your favorite cheeses

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted and thinly sliced Italian beef dipped in our Italian gravy and served on a grilled French loaf with mild or hot giardiniera. Add provolone, beer cheese or extra gravy for $.50 each

Loren's Cheddar Roast Beef Sandwich

Loren's Cheddar Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Thin shaved, tender roast beef, served on a butter grilled brioche bun and a topped with cheddar beer cheese!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow cooked pulled pork drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with our homemade coleslaw on a grilled brioche bun

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Lightly breaded and fried gulf shrimp served on a French loaf with lettuce and tomato and drizzled with our homemade Cajun remoulade

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Wings

Traditional Bone-In Wings or Boneless premium white meat wings served in one of our amazing sauces
Trad Wings - 5

Trad Wings - 5

$7.00

Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

Trad Wings - 10

Trad Wings - 10

$13.00

Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

Trad Wings - 15

Trad Wings - 15

$18.00

Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

Trad Wings - 25

Trad Wings - 25

$28.00

Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

Trad Wings - 50

Trad Wings - 50

$50.00

Fresh, never frozen, traditional bone-in wings deep fried, to perfection and covered with one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

5 Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$7.00

Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$13.00

Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

15 Boneless Wings

15 Boneless Wings

$18.00

Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

25 Boneless Wings

25 Boneless Wings

$28.00

Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

50 Boneless Wings

50 Boneless Wings

$50.00

Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.00
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$10.00

A third pound all-beef burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion on a brioche bun

The Darla

The Darla

$12.00

Piled high with grilled mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese with your choice of lettuce pickle and tomato on a brioche bun

The Oh'Boy

The Oh'Boy

$11.00

A Wisconsin classic!! Our seared third pound burger with American cheese, thousand island, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickled on a grilled brioche bun

The Spanky Burger

The Spanky Burger

$12.00

Our Signature Burger - Topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion rings and our homemade Cajun remoulade sauce, and your choice of lettuce, pickle and tomato, served on a brioche bun

Tacos

3 Chicken Tinga Tacos

3 Chicken Tinga Tacos

$10.00

Slow roasted with chilis in adobo and seasoning and then shredded and served on a grilled flour tortilla and topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa

3 Chili Verde Pork Tacos

3 Chili Verde Pork Tacos

$10.00

Pork shoulder, seasoned to perfection and basted in chili verde salsa and slow roasted to perfection. Served on a grilled flour tortilla, and topped with queso fresco, pickled onions and cilanto!!! WOW

10" Small Pizza

10" Pizza Build Your Own

10" Pizza Build Your Own

$8.00

Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.

10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$10.00

Spanky's gluten free pizza is a crowd favorite. This cauliflower and cheese base crust is so delicious you will be hard pressed to tell the difference!!

14" Medium Pizza

14" Pizza Build Your Own

14" Pizza Build Your Own

$11.00

Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.

16" Large Pizza

16" Pizza Build Your Own

16" Pizza Build Your Own

$14.00

Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.

10'' Small Specialty Pizza

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone cheese

10" Luisa Pizza

10" Luisa Pizza

$14.00

The Luisa Pizza - Olive oil base (no sauce), sausage, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese...it's a must try!!!

10" Margarita Pizza

10" Margarita Pizza

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

10" Sausage a La Vodka Pizza

10" Sausage a La Vodka Pizza

$15.00

Our amazing this crust topped with a creamy vodka sauce, sausage, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and gray basil! Delicious

10" Spanky's Meat Pizza

10" Spanky's Meat Pizza

$15.00

Loaded with pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, ham, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese

10" Supreme Pizza

10" Supreme Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese

10" Taco Pizza

10" Taco Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!

10" Tuscan Pizza

10" Tuscan Pizza

$14.00

Basil pesto sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic and your choice of either chicken or sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese

10" Veggie Pizza

10" Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Artichoke hearts, black olives, green olives, fresh garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheese

14" Medium Specialty Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone cheese

14" Luisa Pizza

14" Luisa Pizza

$21.00

The Luisa Pizza - Olive oil base (no sauce), sausage, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese...it's a must try!!!

14" Margarita Pizza

14" Margarita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

14" Sausage a La Vodka Pizza

14" Sausage a La Vodka Pizza

$22.00

Our amazing this crust topped with a creamy vodka sauce, sausage, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and gray basil! Delicious

14" Spanky's Meat Pizza

14" Spanky's Meat Pizza

$21.00

Loaded with pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, ham, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese

14" Supreme Pizza

14" Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese

14" Taco Pizza

14" Taco Pizza

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!

14" Tuscan Pizza

14" Tuscan Pizza

$20.00

Basil pesto sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic and your choice of either chicken or sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese

14" Veggie Pizza

14" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Artichoke hearts, black olives, green olives, fresh garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheese

16" Large Specialty Pizza

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone cheese

16" Luisa Pizza

16" Luisa Pizza

$25.00

The Luisa Pizza - Olive oil base (no sauce), sausage, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, ricotta, mozzarella and provolone cheese...it's a must try!!!

16" Margarita Pizza

16" Margarita Pizza

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, tomatoes, fresh garlic and basil, with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

16" Sausage a La Vodka

16" Sausage a La Vodka

$26.00

Our amazing this crust topped with a creamy vodka sauce, sausage, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese and gray basil! Delicious

16" Spanky's Meat Pizza

16" Spanky's Meat Pizza

$25.00

Loaded with pepperoni, ground beef, bacon, ham, sausage, grilled chicken, mozzarella and provolone cheese

16" Supreme Pizza

16" Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese

16" Taco Pizza

16" Taco Pizza

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!

16" Tuscan Pizza

16" Tuscan Pizza

$23.00

Basil pesto sauce, grilled artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic and your choice of either chicken or sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese

16" Veggie Pizza

16" Veggie Pizza

$23.00

Artichoke hearts, black olives, green olives, fresh garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes, green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Gang's All Here

Website

Location

485 S Jefferson St, Waterford, WI 53185

Directions

Gallery
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill image
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill image
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill image
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Doc's On The Fox
orange star4.2 • 688
232 N Milwaukee St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Antioch Pizza Shop - Burlington, WI
orange starNo Reviews
980 Milwaukee ave suite 200 Burlington, WI 53105
View restaurantnext
B Lazy Bar
orange starNo Reviews
7922 South Loomis Road Wind Lake, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Coach's Lake Denoon
orange starNo Reviews
W198S10857 Racine Ave Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Danny Haskell's - W171 S7260 Lannon Dr
orange starNo Reviews
W171 S7260 Lannon Dr Muskego, WI 53150
View restaurantnext
Eagle Springs Pub - W345 S10463 County Road E
orange starNo Reviews
W345 S10463 County Road E Mukwonago, WI 53149
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waterford

Doc's On The Fox
orange star4.2 • 688
232 N Milwaukee St Waterford, WI 53185
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waterford
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lake Geneva
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Racine
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston