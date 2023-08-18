Spare Birdie Public House
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
An upscale gaming event center with modern twists on classic favorites from snacks to entrees. Spare Birdie features virtual golf/gaming, bowling, pool, darts, bocce, and boasts a full restaurant and bar along with beautiful patio seating. Come try something different.
Location
1400 Discovery Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613
