Spargos
No reviews yet
3165 Main St
Manchester, MD 21102
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Steamed Mussels$14.00
One pound, choice of white wine sauce or Spargo's marinara sauce with garlic bread
- Half Pound Steamed Shrimps$14.00
Peel & eat, steamed with old bay, onions & served with cocktail sauce
- Full Pound Steamed Shrimps$24.00
Peel & eat, steamed with old bay, onions & served with cocktail sauce
- Spargo's Bang N' Shrimp$18.00
House breaded shrimp, drizzled with housemade bang n' sauce and green onion
- Spargo's Famous Crab Dip$16.00
Dive into Chesapeake bay with our rich and creamy crab dip. Awaits your crispy tortilla chips and fluffy pita wedges, a hint of old bay, and a warm kiss of spice. Baked to bubbly perfection
- Crabby Fries$16.00
Crab dip, Cheddar cheese, bacon, old bay, ranch dressing
- Chicken Wings$14.00
8 crispy wings made with buffalo hot or mild, old bay, barbecue, teriyaki
- Chicken Strips$11.00
Breaded chicken tender strips, deep-fried, fry sauce
- Loaded Fries$10.00
Topped with chili, bacon, Cheddar cheese
- Nachos Supreme$14.00
Fried tortillas loaded down with our own chili, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and olives, served with salsa and sour cream
- Chicken Cigar$10.00
Filled and rolled with chicken, peppers and onion, creamy buttermilk and fry sauce
- Mozzarella Moons$10.00
Breaded moons, Parmesan, and marinara
- Fried Dill Pickles$10.00
Crispy pickle and ranch
Soup
- Housemade Chili$9.00
Topped with Onion, cheddar cheese and tortilla chips
- Maryland Crab$10.00
Warm your soul with our signature maryland crab soup. Chunks of fresh crab bask in a savory tomato broth with corn, lima beans, and a touch of spicy old bay
- Crab Chowder$10.00
Our hearty crab chowder simmers tender chunks of fresh crab in a creamy blend of potatoes, corn, and onions. A Chesapeake bay classic with a kick!
- Half & Half Crab Soup$10.00
This Maryland classic marries the velvety richness of crab chowder with the vibrant, chunky goodness of Maryland crab soup
- Cup Soup of the Day$7.00
Today's secret soup simmers with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Ask your server for the daily revelation!
- Bowl Soup of the Day$9.00
Today's secret soup simmers with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Ask your server for the daily revelation!
Salads
- Spargo's Mixed Green Salad$8.00
Fresh lettuce mixed, cucumber, tomato, carrot, pickled red onions and croutons, tossed with choice of homemade dressing
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Crispy Romaine hearts, Parmesan cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, rustic croutons, and homemade Caesar dressing
- Strawberry And Spinach Salad$10.00
Strawberry, baby spinach, brussels sprouts, pickled red onion, roasted peanut, feta, tossed with croutons, citrus vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, cucumber, grape tomatoes, green bell pepper, pickled red onions, Kalamata olives, feta, oregano, croutons, choice of homemade dressing
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$12.00
Chicken or steak and provolone cheese
- Hampstead Style$14.00
Chicken or steak, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
- Westminster Style$14.00
Chicken or steak, hot pepper relish, pepper, Jack cheese, and green peppers
- Manchester Style$14.00
Chicken or steak, sautéed onions, BBQ, bacon bits, and Cheddar cheese
- College Style$14.00
Chicken or steak, wing sauce, provolone cheese, and blue cheese dressing on the side
Homemade Sides
- Fire Roasted Asparagus$6.00
- Garlicky Green Beans$6.00
- Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts$6.00
- Seasonal Veggies$6.00
Ask your server
- House Favorite Coleslaw$5.00
- Mixed Green Salad$6.00
And your choice of dressing
- Seasonal Fresh Fruit Salad*$7.00
- Soup of the Day$7.00
- Jasmine Rice$5.00
- Mashed Potato$6.00
- Potato Wedges$7.00
- French Fries$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
Hot Sandwiches
- Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$24.00
Broiled, remoulade, brioche roll, lettuce, and tomato
- New York Reuben$14.00
House corned beef or turkey, rye bread, Swiss cheese, remoulade, and sauerkraut
- Spargo's Reuben$14.00
House corned beef or turkey, rye bread, Swiss cheese, remoulade, and coleslaw
- The Bomb$20.00
6 oz NY strip topped with crab Imperial, served on a brioche roll with remoulade on the side
- Greek Gyros$14.00
Conquer your hunger with layers of our lamb and beef gyros, perfectly seasoned and cooked, wrapped in a warm pita with all the classic garnishes and tzatziki
- Pork BBQ$15.00
Pulled pork BBQ simmered in a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, piled high and overflowing on a brioche roll with coleslaw
- Spargo's Grilled Cheese$9.00
Provolone, Cheddar, and American cheese on grilled thick white, wheat or rye bread
- Chicken Chesapeake$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with crab Imperial
- BLT$9.00
Bacon lettuce and tomato, choice of your bread
Taste of India
Pizzas
- Cheese Pizza$12.00
Mozzarella cheese, oregano
- Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato, mozzarella, oregano
- Hawaiian Delight Pizza$18.00
Bacon, ham, pineapple, and extra cheese
- Meat Lover Pizza$18.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon
- White Pizza$18.00
Broccoli, mushroom, chicken, and semi-dried tomato
- Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
White sauce or pizza sauce
From the Land
- Grilled NY Strip Steak$28.00
12 oz NY strip with natural pan jus and two sides
- Chicken Chesapeake*$27.00
Stuffed jumbo lump crab with chicken breast, Imperial sauce and two sides
- Southern-Style Fried Chicken$20.00
Buttermilk marinated, fried until crispy golden, chicken gravy, served with choice of two sides
- Grilled Marinated Chicken$18.00
8 oz chicken breast with chicken gravy and two sides
- Grilled Pork Chop$20.00
12 oz pork chop with honey mustard jus and two sides
- Baby Back Ribs$20.00
Slow braised pork ribs with BBQ sauce and two sides
From the Sea
- Spargo's Famous Crab Cake$26.00
Our colossal crab cakes, bursting with sweet lump meat and kissed with old bay magic, every bite sings the Maryland anthem! Served with Imperial sauce, and two sides
- Roasted Salmon Fillet$24.00
Fresh salmon fillet, citrus vinaigrette, and two sides
- Grilled Shrimp$22.00
Garlic and herbs marinated shrimps, chimichurri and two sides
- Fried Cod Fish$20.00
Battered Atlantic cod, remoulade and two sides
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Mixed cheese grilled between two flour tortillas
- Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with mixed cheeses grilled between two flour tortillas
- Pork BBQ Macaroni Quesadilla$15.00
A perfect combination of pulled pork BBQ and our Cheddar mac and cheese grilled between two flour tortillas
- Seafood Quesadilla$20.00
Steamed shrimp, crab meat, spices, and mixed cheeses grilled between two flour tortillas
Smash Burgers
- Spargo's Smash$15.00
8 oz fire river farm beef patty topped with mushrooms, bacon, and Swiss cheese
- Crabby Smash$15.00
8 oz fire river farm beef patty topped with creamy crab dip, and Cheddar cheese
- Roadhouse Smash$15.00
8 oz fire river farm 8 oz beef patty topped with bacon, BBQ, crispy onion, and Cheddar cheese
- Blue Smash$15.00
8 oz fire river farm beef patty topped with melted blue cheese crumbles and crispy onion
- BBQ Pulled Pork$15.00
Pulled pork BBQ simmered in a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, piled high and overflowing on a brioche roll with coleslaw
Taste of Italy
- Chicken Parmigiana$16.00
A classic with our homemade marinara and fettuccine
- Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Creamy Alfredo sauce made from scratch with Parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter tossed with fettuccine and topped with sliced grilled chicken
- Shrimp Alfredo$18.00
Creamy Alfredo sauce made from scratch with Parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter tossed with fettuccine, sautéed shrimp
- Penne with Meat Sauce$16.00
Our homemade meat sauce, Parmesan cheese served over penne
- Lasagna Classico$18.00
Prepared fresh daily with layers of pasta, Parmesan, mozzarella, and our homemade meat sauce
- Ravioli Carbonara$18.00
Cheese ravioli baked in a creamy sauce with bacon, topped with a blend Italian cheese
- Grandma Mac N Cheese$14.00
A classic with our homemade cheese sauce tossed with elbow macaroni
Tex Mex
Dessert Menu
- Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
Like noting you have had before
- Chocolate Mousse Bombs$9.00
Deepest, richest, best chocolate bombs you have ever tasted
- New York Style Cheesecake$10.00
Our authentic New York style cheesecake, baked with real cream cheese and a touch of lemon, melts in your mouth with every bite. Served with berries compote
- Seasonal Deserts$9.00
Freshly made our favorite dessert
- Assorted Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla, strawberry, chocolate
- Seasonal Fresh Fruits Salad$7.00
Seasonal mixed fruits
Kids Menu
N/A Beverages
- Redbull$5.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Rasberry Tea$3.00
- Birch Beer$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Bottle Soda$3.00
- Water Bottle$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Juice Medium$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Milk Shake$5.00
- Protein Shake$8.00
- Workout Smoothies$7.00
- Protein Smoothies$10.00
- Mango Lassi$5.00
- Protein Lassi$8.00
- Water
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
3165 Main St, Manchester, MD 21102
