Spark 35 NW 3rd Ave

35 NW 3rd Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LIQUORS

Deleon

$12.00

astral

$12.00

Well Vodka

$11.00

Absolut

$13.00

Ciroc

$14.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Well Vodka - DBL

$14.00

Absolut - DBL

$18.00

Ciroc - DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose - DBL

$18.00

Ketel One - DBL

$18.00

Titos - DBL

$18.00

Smirnoff - DBL

$18.00

Smirnoff Citrus - DBL

$18.00

Smirnoff Orange - DBL

$18.00

Smirnoff Strawberry - DBL

$18.00

Smirnoff Raspberry - DBL

$18.00

Well Gin

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Gin - DBL

$14.00

Bombay Saphire - DBL

$18.00

Tanqueray - DBL

$18.00

Well Rum

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu

$13.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Well Rum - DBL

$14.00

Bacardi - DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Silver - DBL

$18.00

Captain Morgan - DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Gold - DBL

$18.00

Malibu - DBL

$18.00

Well Tequila

$11.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Espolon

$14.00

Hornitos Plata

$13.00

Hornitos Silver

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$12.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$15.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Well Tequila - DBL

$14.00

Cuervo Silver - DBL

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo - DBL

$18.00

Patron Gran Platinum - DBL

$30.00

Patron Silver - DBL

$24.00

Hornitos Silver - DBL

$18.00

Jose Cuervo Especial - DBL

$18.00

Espolon - DBL

$18.00

Don Julio - DBL

$24.00

Well Whiskey

$11.00

Crown

$13.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Jameson

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

McCallan

$20.00

Well Whiskey - DBL

$14.00

Jameson - DBL

$18.00

Hennessey - DBL

$18.00

McCallan - DBL

$18.00

Crown - DBL

$18.00

Crown Apple - DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels - DBL

$18.00

Makers Mark - DBL

$18.00

Well Scotch

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Well Scotch - DBL

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black - DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red - DBL

$18.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Jagermeister - DBL

$16.00

Kahlua - DBL

$16.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$14.00

Appletini

$14.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Vegas Bomb

$14.00

Jaeger Bomb

$14.00

Cherry Bomb

$14.00

AMF

$15.00

BEER

Modelo Draft 16oz

$7.00

Coors Light Draft 16oz

$7.00

Heineken Draft 16oz

$7.00

10 Barrel Apocalypse Draft 16oz

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

White Claw

$7.00

Two towns Cider

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Coor's Light

$7.00

Deschutes

$7.00

Pyramid Brew

$7.00

Modelo ESP

$7.00

VIP

1 Beer

$7.00

1 Beer Bucket/ 8 bottles

$50.00

1 Mixer/ Jar

$10.00

1 RedBull

$5.00

1 Well / Shot

$11.00

1for $100 Belaire Bleu

$100.00

1for $50 Dom St Vincent Brut

$50.00

2for $100 Dom St Vincent Brut

$100.00

Absolute Vodka

$150.00

Bacardi Superior

$100.00

Bombay

$150.00

Captain Morgan

$125.00

Casamigos Blanco

$250.00

Casamigos Reposado

$250.00

Ciroc

$200.00

Crown Royal

$175.00

Crown Royal Regal Apple

$175.00

Don Julio 1942

$450.00

Don Julio 70

$350.00

Don Julio Anejo

$300.00

Don Julio Reposado

$300.00

Don Julio Silver

$250.00

Espolon

$175.00

Fireball

$100.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$200.00

Hennessy VS Cognac

$250.00

Honitos Repasado

$175.00

Hornitos Plata

$175.00

Jack Daniels

$150.00

Jameson Irish

$175.00

Johnny Walker Black

$200.00

Jose Cuervo

$125.00

Ketel One

$175.00

Macallan 12 YR

$300.00

Malibu

$125.00

Moet & Shandon

$200.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$250.00

Remy Martin 1738

$300.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$250.00

Smirnoff

$125.00

TanQueray

$150.00

Titos Handmade Vodka

$150.00

Up Grade $100.00

$100.00

Up Grade $83.33

$83.33

Well before 10:30

$5.00

Small Booth pay by Card

$300.00

Large Booth pay by Card

$600.00

Cash booth (After Deposit )

$125.00

Cash Large booth (After Deposit)

$250.00

Ketel One/ Shot

$13.00

Yeyo

$225.00

Maker’s Mark

$175.00

Buchanan's 12

$250.00

BEAVERAGES

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mixer/ Jar

$10.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Sweet and Sour

$3.00

Tonic water

$3.00

Water

$3.00

SPEED SCREEN

Well

$11.00

11.00

$11.00

12.00

$12.00

13.00

$13.00

14.00

$14.00

15.00

$15.00

16.00

$16.00

17.00

$17.00

Add $1.00

$1.00

Add $2.00

$2.00

AMF

$15.00

Beer

$7.00

Beer Bucket

$50.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Jagar Bomb

$14.00

Redbull

$5.00

Vodka Redbull

$13.00

Water

$3.00

Beaverage

$3.00

Well before 10:30

$5.00

49.00

$49.00

$90 Don Julio/Clase Azul

$75.00

30.00

$30.00

35.00

$35.00

Ketel One/Shot

$13.00

Pink Beauty

$8.00

Yeyo Tequila

$14.00

Happy Hour Beer $5

$5.00

18.00

$18.00

Food

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$16.00

Fish & Fries

$16.00

Chicken Wing

$12.00

Pot Stickers (8pc)

$12.00

Fries

$5.00

TW Quesadilla

$8.00

Potstickers (6 pc)

$8.00

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Crispy Tofu

$7.00

Golden Buns (6pc)

$7.00

Braised Pork over Rice

$10.00

Popcornchicken Bowl

$14.00

Porkchop Bowl

$14.00

Tofu Shroom Boom Bowl

$14.00

Sesame Beef Bowl

$14.00

Apple Cider

$2.50

Sarsaparilla

$2.50

Wintermelon Tea

$2.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.50

Hot Dog

$5.00

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Beaverage

$3.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Pizza

$4.00

Pizza cup

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso (small)

$2.00

Espresso (med)

$3.00

Espresso (large)

$6.95

Brewed/Americano (small)

$3.50

Brewed/Americano (med)

$3.75

Brewed/Americano (large)

$4.25

Latte (small)

$4.50

Latte (med)

$5.00

Latte (large)

$5.50

Mocha/Macchiato (small)

$4.75

Mocha/Macchiato (med)

$5.25

Mocha/Macciato (large)

$5.75

Frappe (16 oz)

$6.00

Frappe (20 oz)

$7.00

Signature coffee (small)

$5.50

Signature coffee (med)

$6.50

Signature coffee (large)

$7.50

Fruity Smoothie (16 oz)

$6.00

Fruity Smoothie (20 oz)

$7.00

Non-caffeine Matcha greentea Latte (small)

$4.50

Non-caffeine Matcha greentea latte (med)

$5.00

Non-caffeine Matcha green tea latte (large)

$5.50

Lavender Matcha (small)

$5.00

Lavender Matcha (med)

$5.50

lavender matcha (large)

$6.00

Tea/Cocoa (small)

$3.50

Tea/Cocoa (med)

$3.75

Tea/Cocoa (large)

$4.25

Apple Cider

$2.50

Sarsaparilla

$2.50

Wintermelon Tea

$2.50

Sub Milk

$1.50

Flavor/Cream cheese

$0.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Pastries

$3.50

Bagel+creamcheese

$3.75

Infused Red Bull 16oz

$6.00

Infused Red Bull 20oz

$7.00

Fruity Smoothie (24 oz)

$8.00

Frappe (24 oz)

$8.00

Add shot

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 pm - 2:00 am
35 NW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97209

