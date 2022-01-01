Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mediterranean

Sparkomatic Cafe & Talkhouse

review star

No reviews yet

611 Broad Street #4

Milford, PA 18337

Popular Items

Croissantwich
Breakfast Burrito
Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Featured Drinks

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.50

Maple Spice Latte

$5.50

Brown Sugar Chai Latte

$5.50

White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice

$5.50

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

A shot of straight espresso. Taste how our LaMazocco machine extracts the real roasted bean flavor.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Breve

$3.75

Breve coffee is a drink that pairs bold espresso and rich half and half. The balance makes a deliciously smooth sip!

Americano

Americano

$3.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$4.50

Double Latte

$5.50
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50

Chai tea and an espresso shot

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25

London Fog Tea Latte

$4.50

Turmeric Latte

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Hot Drinks

Chamomille Flowers

Chamomille Flowers

$2.50

Caffeine free -- An uplifting whole flower blend with a minty tang, delicate floral scent, and bright yellow tone. A wonderful herbal digestif at any time of the day. Ingredients: Chamomile Flowers, Peppermint, Sunflower Petals

Citronellla Green Tea

Citronellla Green Tea

$2.50

The perfect pairing of gently steamed green tea and fragrant lemongrass has a light and lemony taste and a sparkling champagne hue. Ingredients: Green Tea, Lemongrass, Lemon Verbena

Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$2.50

A blend of choice black teas scented with the aromatic essence of the bergamot fruit along with a hint of cornflower and lavender. A blend with a rich taste and an amber hue. Ingredients: Black Tea, Bergamot Essence, Cornflower Petals, Lavender Flowers

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$2.50

Awaken your senses with this robust tea of exquisite aroma and luminous auburn hue. The traditional English choice for the morning hours commonly served with milk and sugar. Ingredients: Assam and Ceylon Teas

Ginger Peach

Ginger Peach

$2.50

Soothing, yet zesty, this elegant blend features an attractive peachy scent, small pieces of ginger root, and a calming glow. The perfect afternoon relaxation. Ingredients: Black Tea, Peach Flavoring, Ginger Root

Indian Chai

Indian Chai

$2.50

Stimulating and enjoyable, this tea is a rich Indian blend of black tea and spices. It has a spicy flavor with a sweet scent and a deep brown hue. We recommend drinking this tea with milk and sugar. Ingredients: Black Tea, Ginger Root, Cinnamon, Cloves, Cardamom, White Pepper

Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$2.50

Delightfully reassuring, this choice green tea possesses a dominant flowery taste with fascinating pearlish hues. The blend of jasmine flowers serves as an ideal balance for green tea’s earthy tones. Ingredients: Green Tea scented with Jasmine Flowers

Lemongrass Verbena

Lemongrass Verbena

$2.50

Caffeine free -- This Middle Eastern blend of lemongrass and verbena is light and naturally sweet. This soothing drink has a gentle lemon aroma and a warm golden hue. Ingredients: Lemongrass, Lemon Verbena

Moroccan Mint

Moroccan Mint

$2.50

This traditional Mediterranean blend is made with choice gunpowder green tea and green spearmint leaves. Gunpowder green tea is a sweet green tea leaf that is rolled into a round pearl shape, which helps preserve its rich flavors. These delightful flavors create a very light and soothing drink. Ingredients: Spearmint, Gunpowder Green Tea

Orange Pecoe

$2.50
Peppermint Tea

Peppermint Tea

$2.50

Caffeine free -- This sparkling peppermint infusion delights your senses, cleanses your palate, and refreshes your soul. Caffeine-free so you can enjoy it day or night. Ingredients: Peppermint Leaves

Red Roibos

Red Roibos

$2.50

Rooibos, otherwise known as Red Tea, embodies the soothing qualities of a good cup of tea: rich aroma and a deep amber hue, coupled with a truly pleasing taste. Enjoy this South African classic any time of day.

Sencha Green Tea

Sencha Green Tea

$2.50

Japans best-loved tea, Sencha is a delicately steamed green tea, with a sweet aroma and rich flavor. Enjoy the light olive hue and full body of this classic tea, which provide the perfect drink at the start of a new day. Ingredients: Sencha Green Tea Leaves

Wild Berry

Wild Berry

$2.50

Caffeine free -- Hibiscus from Africa and wild berries from Eastern Europe create this sweet and tangy treat. It has a light scent and a bright red hue. Delicious hot or cold. Ingredients: Hibiscus, Elderberries, Berry Essence

Aztec Hot Chocolate

Aztec Hot Chocolate

$2.50

The Aztecs combined red pepper, cinamon, and chocolate before we did. We brought them

Sparky Hot Chocolate

Sparky Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Comforting hot chocolate, wonderful on a cold morning or a summer morning. Just comforting

Hawaij Hot Chocolate

Hawaij Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Sweet Hawaij combines spices you associate with the spice trade. We combined it with chocolate

12 Ounce Steamed Milk

$2.00

12 ounce

$2.50

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50

Try one of our delicious iced tea flavors in a size perfect to quench your thirst.

Poland Spring Water (23.7 Ounce)

$2.00

100% natural spring water from the Maine Woods in a recyclable (23 ounce) sports bottle

Karma Water (18 Ounce)

Karma Water (18 Ounce)

$3.50

2 BILLION PROBIOTIC CULTURES 6 ESSENTIAL VITAMINS Replenish your body with digestive and immune health support. Karma Probiotic Water delivers more than 10x the active cultures than yogurt.

Bai (18 Ounce)

Bai (18 Ounce)

$3.50

Bursting with fruit flavor, Bai antioxidant drinks satisfy your thirst without compromising on taste. NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS: 18 ounce bottles.

Aspire (12 Ounce)

$2.50
Tahina Shake

Tahina Shake

$4.50

Our delicious frozen shake, made from almond milk and tahini. Tastes like a milkshake of your choice -- just add an espresso shot or a flavoring.

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.50

Frozen blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries put the wonderful flavors of spring and summer together for a cold, refreshing drink.

Pineapple Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

Pineapple joins other frozen tropical fruits, like mango, for a refreshing island drink.

Strawberry-Banana

$4.50
Milford Espressomatic

Milford Espressomatic

$4.00

Our Signature Drink! Pour a shot of espresso over sparkling water. Add a shot of flavor, vanilla is our choice, and you have a drink greater than the sum of its parts.

Ghiggeri's Shrub

Ghiggeri's Shrub

$3.75

Early America’s favorite drink. Pour a shot of Ghiggeri’s classic balsamic vinegars over sparkling water. Refreshing and wonderful.

Sparkling water

Sparkling water

$2.50

Cold Milk

$2.00

12 ounces of cold milk. Add a flavor shot to have it your way.

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cup of Water

Lemonade

$2.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Hearty multi-grain bread thickly coated with an entire avocado. Have it your way with egg, tofu scramble, seeds, and more.

Gluten Free Avocado Toast

Gluten Free Avocado Toast

$8.00

An avocado spread over gluten-free bread and sprinkled with seasoning. Have it your way with egg, tofu scramble, petita seeds, and more.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

A warm and hearty meal of scrambled egg, cheddar, black beans, onion, garlic, mushroom, and spicy Spark Sauce, all rolled up in a tortilla.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

What a meal consisting of Tofu scramble, vegan cheese, black beans, onion, garlic, mushroom, and spicy Spark Sauce, all rolled up in a tortilla

Gluten Free Breakfast Burrito

Gluten Free Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

A warm and hearty meal of scrambled egg, cheddar, black beans, onion, garlic, mushroom, and spicy Spark Sauce, all rolled up in a GLUTEN-FREE tortilla.

Gluten Free Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

What a meal consisting of Tofu scramble, vegan cheese, black beans, onion, garlic, mushroom, and spicy Spark Sauce, all rolled up in a GLUTEN-FREE tortilla

Croissantwich

Croissantwich

$6.50

Warmed croissant filled with melted cheddar, fried egg, avocado, and spicy Spark Sauce

Yogurt Fruit Granola Parfait (GF)

$6.50

Almond Milk Yogurt topped with our own (GF) granola, fresh berries, and Fifth of a Farm Creations fruit preserves.

Eggs

$3.00

Two eggs (almost) any way you want it.

2 Slices

$1.50

Two slices of our best bread, toasted.

Lunch

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.00

Hummus, Tabbouleh, and Israeli Salad surround felafel and tahina schug in this large satisfying wrap.

Middle Eastern Plate

Middle Eastern Plate

$18.00

Start with Hummus Tahini, add four felafel, three 4-ounce Mezzo salads, carrots and toasted pita for dipping and some tahini schug to spice things up.,

Hummus Tahini

$8.00

Wipe Your Plate with our creamy hummus tahina, spiced with our own Savory Hawaij. Served with carrots and seasoned pita chips. Add a side Mezzew salad or two for a complete meal.

Felafel

$3.50+

Munch on our homemade Egyptian-style felafel dipped in our spicy Tahina Schug.

Purple Cabbage

Purple Cabbage

$6.00

Sweet, salty, and sour blend of purple cabbage and red onions

Turkish Salad

Turkish Salad

$6.00

Our savory and smoky blend of chopped red peppers, onions, tomatoes, and olives in our Turkish-inspired blend of seasonings.

Israeli Salad

Israeli Salad

$6.00

A refreshing blend of chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and peppers in a lemon dressing with Za'atar and parsley.

Babaghanoush

Babaghanoush

$6.00

Eggplant smoked over an open flame, then mixed with Middle Eastern spices, onion, and tahini.

Moroccan Carrot Salad

Moroccan Carrot Salad

$6.00

Roasted carrots simmered in a lemon-orange reduction with a Moroccan-inspired blend of seasonings.

Taboulleh

Taboulleh

$6.00

Lebanese inspired but with quinoa, not wheat. Refreshing salad of parsley, tomato, and onions, lemon, & Baharat Seasoning.

Side pita chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come for the coffee; stay for the food

