Sparkomatic Cafe & Talkhouse

No reviews yet
611 Broad Street #4
Milford, PA 18337
Featured Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Hot Coffee
Espresso
A shot of straight espresso. Taste how our LaMazocco machine extracts the real roasted bean flavor.
Macchiato
Cortado
Breve
Breve coffee is a drink that pairs bold espresso and rich half and half. The balance makes a deliciously smooth sip!
Americano
Cappuccino
Flat White
Latte
Double Latte
Chai Latte
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai tea and an espresso shot
Matcha Latte
London Fog Tea Latte
Turmeric Latte
Iced Coffee
Hot Drinks
Chamomille Flowers
Caffeine free -- An uplifting whole flower blend with a minty tang, delicate floral scent, and bright yellow tone. A wonderful herbal digestif at any time of the day. Ingredients: Chamomile Flowers, Peppermint, Sunflower Petals
Citronellla Green Tea
The perfect pairing of gently steamed green tea and fragrant lemongrass has a light and lemony taste and a sparkling champagne hue. Ingredients: Green Tea, Lemongrass, Lemon Verbena
Earl Grey
A blend of choice black teas scented with the aromatic essence of the bergamot fruit along with a hint of cornflower and lavender. A blend with a rich taste and an amber hue. Ingredients: Black Tea, Bergamot Essence, Cornflower Petals, Lavender Flowers
English Breakfast
Awaken your senses with this robust tea of exquisite aroma and luminous auburn hue. The traditional English choice for the morning hours commonly served with milk and sugar. Ingredients: Assam and Ceylon Teas
Ginger Peach
Soothing, yet zesty, this elegant blend features an attractive peachy scent, small pieces of ginger root, and a calming glow. The perfect afternoon relaxation. Ingredients: Black Tea, Peach Flavoring, Ginger Root
Indian Chai
Stimulating and enjoyable, this tea is a rich Indian blend of black tea and spices. It has a spicy flavor with a sweet scent and a deep brown hue. We recommend drinking this tea with milk and sugar. Ingredients: Black Tea, Ginger Root, Cinnamon, Cloves, Cardamom, White Pepper
Jasmine Green
Delightfully reassuring, this choice green tea possesses a dominant flowery taste with fascinating pearlish hues. The blend of jasmine flowers serves as an ideal balance for green tea’s earthy tones. Ingredients: Green Tea scented with Jasmine Flowers
Lemongrass Verbena
Caffeine free -- This Middle Eastern blend of lemongrass and verbena is light and naturally sweet. This soothing drink has a gentle lemon aroma and a warm golden hue. Ingredients: Lemongrass, Lemon Verbena
Moroccan Mint
This traditional Mediterranean blend is made with choice gunpowder green tea and green spearmint leaves. Gunpowder green tea is a sweet green tea leaf that is rolled into a round pearl shape, which helps preserve its rich flavors. These delightful flavors create a very light and soothing drink. Ingredients: Spearmint, Gunpowder Green Tea
Orange Pecoe
Peppermint Tea
Caffeine free -- This sparkling peppermint infusion delights your senses, cleanses your palate, and refreshes your soul. Caffeine-free so you can enjoy it day or night. Ingredients: Peppermint Leaves
Red Roibos
Rooibos, otherwise known as Red Tea, embodies the soothing qualities of a good cup of tea: rich aroma and a deep amber hue, coupled with a truly pleasing taste. Enjoy this South African classic any time of day.
Sencha Green Tea
Japans best-loved tea, Sencha is a delicately steamed green tea, with a sweet aroma and rich flavor. Enjoy the light olive hue and full body of this classic tea, which provide the perfect drink at the start of a new day. Ingredients: Sencha Green Tea Leaves
Wild Berry
Caffeine free -- Hibiscus from Africa and wild berries from Eastern Europe create this sweet and tangy treat. It has a light scent and a bright red hue. Delicious hot or cold. Ingredients: Hibiscus, Elderberries, Berry Essence
Aztec Hot Chocolate
The Aztecs combined red pepper, cinamon, and chocolate before we did. We brought them
Sparky Hot Chocolate
Comforting hot chocolate, wonderful on a cold morning or a summer morning. Just comforting
Hawaij Hot Chocolate
Sweet Hawaij combines spices you associate with the spice trade. We combined it with chocolate
12 Ounce Steamed Milk
12 ounce
Cold Drinks
Iced Tea
Try one of our delicious iced tea flavors in a size perfect to quench your thirst.
Poland Spring Water (23.7 Ounce)
100% natural spring water from the Maine Woods in a recyclable (23 ounce) sports bottle
Karma Water (18 Ounce)
2 BILLION PROBIOTIC CULTURES 6 ESSENTIAL VITAMINS Replenish your body with digestive and immune health support. Karma Probiotic Water delivers more than 10x the active cultures than yogurt.
Bai (18 Ounce)
Bursting with fruit flavor, Bai antioxidant drinks satisfy your thirst without compromising on taste. NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS: 18 ounce bottles.
Aspire (12 Ounce)
Tahina Shake
Our delicious frozen shake, made from almond milk and tahini. Tastes like a milkshake of your choice -- just add an espresso shot or a flavoring.
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Frozen blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries put the wonderful flavors of spring and summer together for a cold, refreshing drink.
Pineapple Fruit Smoothie
Pineapple joins other frozen tropical fruits, like mango, for a refreshing island drink.
Strawberry-Banana
Milford Espressomatic
Our Signature Drink! Pour a shot of espresso over sparkling water. Add a shot of flavor, vanilla is our choice, and you have a drink greater than the sum of its parts.
Ghiggeri's Shrub
Early America’s favorite drink. Pour a shot of Ghiggeri’s classic balsamic vinegars over sparkling water. Refreshing and wonderful.
Sparkling water
Cold Milk
12 ounces of cold milk. Add a flavor shot to have it your way.
Orange Juice
Cup of Water
Lemonade
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Hearty multi-grain bread thickly coated with an entire avocado. Have it your way with egg, tofu scramble, seeds, and more.
Gluten Free Avocado Toast
An avocado spread over gluten-free bread and sprinkled with seasoning. Have it your way with egg, tofu scramble, petita seeds, and more.
Breakfast Burrito
A warm and hearty meal of scrambled egg, cheddar, black beans, onion, garlic, mushroom, and spicy Spark Sauce, all rolled up in a tortilla.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
What a meal consisting of Tofu scramble, vegan cheese, black beans, onion, garlic, mushroom, and spicy Spark Sauce, all rolled up in a tortilla
Gluten Free Breakfast Burrito
A warm and hearty meal of scrambled egg, cheddar, black beans, onion, garlic, mushroom, and spicy Spark Sauce, all rolled up in a GLUTEN-FREE tortilla.
Gluten Free Vegan Breakfast Burrito
What a meal consisting of Tofu scramble, vegan cheese, black beans, onion, garlic, mushroom, and spicy Spark Sauce, all rolled up in a GLUTEN-FREE tortilla
Croissantwich
Warmed croissant filled with melted cheddar, fried egg, avocado, and spicy Spark Sauce
Yogurt Fruit Granola Parfait (GF)
Almond Milk Yogurt topped with our own (GF) granola, fresh berries, and Fifth of a Farm Creations fruit preserves.
Eggs
Two eggs (almost) any way you want it.
2 Slices
Two slices of our best bread, toasted.
Lunch
Mediterranean Wrap
Hummus, Tabbouleh, and Israeli Salad surround felafel and tahina schug in this large satisfying wrap.
Middle Eastern Plate
Start with Hummus Tahini, add four felafel, three 4-ounce Mezzo salads, carrots and toasted pita for dipping and some tahini schug to spice things up.,
Hummus Tahini
Wipe Your Plate with our creamy hummus tahina, spiced with our own Savory Hawaij. Served with carrots and seasoned pita chips. Add a side Mezzew salad or two for a complete meal.
Felafel
Munch on our homemade Egyptian-style felafel dipped in our spicy Tahina Schug.
Purple Cabbage
Sweet, salty, and sour blend of purple cabbage and red onions
Turkish Salad
Our savory and smoky blend of chopped red peppers, onions, tomatoes, and olives in our Turkish-inspired blend of seasonings.
Israeli Salad
A refreshing blend of chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and peppers in a lemon dressing with Za'atar and parsley.
Babaghanoush
Eggplant smoked over an open flame, then mixed with Middle Eastern spices, onion, and tahini.
Moroccan Carrot Salad
Roasted carrots simmered in a lemon-orange reduction with a Moroccan-inspired blend of seasonings.
Taboulleh
Lebanese inspired but with quinoa, not wheat. Refreshing salad of parsley, tomato, and onions, lemon, & Baharat Seasoning.
Side pita chips
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come for the coffee; stay for the food
Come for the coffee; stay for the food