Sparks Restaurant and Bar
994 market st
Meadville, PA 16335
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
Drinks
Soft Drink
Beer - Bottles
Beer - Draft
Wine - White
Milkshakes
Beer - Pitcher
Kids entree drink
Cocktails (Copy)
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Blue Handle$4.00
- Blue Hawaiian$6.00
- Boozy Mint Milkshake$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$5.00
- Covid Shot$4.00
- Cucumber Melon Dream$7.00
- Daiquri$5.00
- Expresso Martini$10.00
- Flirty Fizz$7.00
- Gin Ricky$7.00
- Green Apple Martini$7.50
- Green Apple Spritzer$6.00
- Honey Lemonade$5.00
- Irish Coffee$9.00
- Irish Mule$5.00
- Jack Daniels Hard Tea$5.50
- Jager Bomb$4.00
- Lavender Drop$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- Mai Tai$5.00
- Malibu Sun$7.00
- Manhattan$5.00
- Margarita$5.50
- Martini$7.00
- Milk Man$4.00
- Mint Julep$6.00
- Mint Mojito$4.00
- Mojito$7.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Old Fashioned$6.00
- Peachy$9.00
- Piña Colada$4.50
- Press Seltzer$3.00
- Raspberry Spirits$2.00
- Rosey Manhattan$6.00
- Sour Apple Martini$7.50
- Sour Appletini$10.00
- Tequilla Sunrise$6.00
- The Fordge$4.00
- Tool City$4.00
- Truly$4.25
- Twisted Tea$4.00
- Watermelon Mojito$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$4.25
- White Claw$3.00
- White Russian$4.50
- Peach Martini$6.00
- Bellini$7.00
- Naughty Strawberry$5.00
- Strawberry Sunrise$7.00
- Cucumber Fresco$4.00
- Watermelon Whiskey Sour$7.00
- Blueberry Smash$8.00
- Blue Inferno$9.00
- Bee Sting$6.00
- summer Mule$9.00
Brandy (Copy)
Liqueurs (Copy)
Rum (Copy)
Vermouth (Copy)
Vodka (Copy)
Whiskey (Copy)
BOURBON (Copy)
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Cheese Planks
Six mozzarella cheese planks hand-breaded in our Sparks fry powder. Served with a side of house-made marinara or ranch$9.00
- Fried Sparks Tomatoes
Fresh green tomatoes hand-breaded and fried to perfection. With a choice of protein on top. Also, your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Garnished with balsamic vinaigrette$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Sparks sauce with shredded chicken. Served with tortilla chips$8.00
- Meatballs & Toast
Six house-made meatballs infused with sweet chili garlic sauce. Served with a side of crispy, buttery garlic toast$9.00
- Deep-Fried Boneless Chicken
Deep-fried boneless chicken handbread in our signature sparks fry powder. Tossed in your favorite sauce!$10.00
Burgers
- Blue Collar
1/2 pound patty marinated in our secret sauce. Topped with bacon, caramelized onions, and our blue collar sauce. (Yes it's actually blue!)$15.00
- The Karen
1/2 pound burger marinated in our secret sauce. Your choice of cheese$13.00
- Mushroom & Swiss
1/2 pound burger marinated in our secret sauce. Piled high with sautéed mushrooms smothered with Swiss cheese$15.00
- Sparks Burger
1/2 pound burger marinated in our secret sauce. Topped with fried onions, bacon, BBQ sauce, and choice of cheese$16.00
Comfort Foods
- Steak & Pierogies
Five pierogies fried and sautéed with freshly cooked onions covered with thinly sliced sirloin cooked to your temp$16.00
- Twin Chops Fried
Two perfectly cooked boneless pork chops. Seasoned to perfection with our woodsman's house rub!$13.00
- Twin Chops Grilled
Two perfectly cooked boneless pork chops. Seasoned to perfection with our woodsman's house rub!$13.00
- Stuffed Peppers
Three pepper boats stuffed with our Sparks house stuffing. Topped with cheese and side of house-made marinara$13.00
- Lasagna
Homemade lasagna with mom's passed down recipes!$15.00
- Meatloaf
Three generous slices of savory meatloaf covered in our homemade brown gravy$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken parm
A 5oz chicken breast deep fried with provolone cheese melted on top and placed over a bed of spaghetti noodles with a home made spaghetti sauce.$16.00
Dessert
Fish
Handhelds
- Chicken Melt
Freshly toasted sourdough bread stuffed with thinly sliced 5 oz chicken and your choice of cheese. (Buffalo sauce optional)$13.00
- Club Sandwich
Freshly toasted sourdough bread filled with ham, turkey, bacon, and your choice of cheese. Fresh sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and onions$15.00
- Fairground
Freshly toasted long bun with fair style sausage. Piled high with sautéed onions and peppers$11.00
- Meatloaf Melt
Freshly toasted sourdough bread with house-made meatloaf, sautéed onions, and your choice of cheese$12.00
- Open-Faced Sandwich
Slices of sourdough bread topped with your choice of protein. Covered with homemade Sparks gravy$11.00
- Philly Chicken
On a freshly toasted long bun with chicken. Covered with sautéed bell peppers and choice of cheese$14.00
- Rachel
Freshly toasted rye bread. Topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made Thousand Islands$14.00
- Reuben
Freshly toasted rye bread. Topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and house-made Thousand Islands$15.00
- Steak Philly Sandwich
On a freshly toasted long bun with thinly sliced sirloin. Covered with sautéed bell peppers and choice of cheese. Cooked to your temp$16.00
- Steel City Hero
Freshly toasted long bun filled with thin slices of. Sirloin cooked to your temp. Stacked with coleslaw and tater tots. With your choice of cheese$16.00
Pasta
- Alfredo
Bowtie noodles mixed with sautéed cabbage and thinly sliced sausage and bacon with buttery garlic base. Topped with three pierogies$15.00
- Shannons pasta
Spaghetti noodles covered in red sauce. With four house made meatballs and a side of sparks garlic toast$15.00
- Haluski
Bowtie noodles covered in house alfredo with your choice of protein. Served with sparks garlic toast$15.00
- Spaghetti
Spaghetti noodles with alfredo with Shannon's red sauce with a kick! With your choice of protein. Garnished with red pepper flakes. Served with spark's garlic bread$15.00
Poultry
Salads
- Sparks Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with your choice of protein, tomatoes, corn, black beans, jalapeños, tortilla chips, cheese, and spicy Sparks sauce$14.00
- Mandarin Peach Dream
Feta cheese, fresh salad mix, and topped with peaches$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Classic fresh salad mix with croutons, cheese, Caesar dressing, and bacon bits$10.00
- Blue Collar Salad
Fresh salad mix topped with onions, red and green bell peppers, cucumbers, cheese, and tater tots. Topped with choice of protein and dressing$14.00
Side
- Yams$2.50
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$2.50
- Tater Tots$2.50
- Sautéed Cabbage$2.50
- Broccoli$2.50
- Mixed Vegetable$2.50
- Fried Pierogies$2.50
- Coleslaw$2.50
- Baked Potato$2.50
- Soup - Chicken Pot Pie$2.50
- Soup - Soup of the Day$2.50
- Cottage Cheese$2.50
- Side winders$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Yams$2.50
- Baked potatoe$2.50
- Bbq add$0.50
- Dressing Side$0.50
- Sautéed perogies$2.50
- Side salad$3.75
- Crinkle fries$3.00
- White Mac cheese$3.00
- Chips$3.00