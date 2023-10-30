- Home
Sparky's Landing 316 N Mt Shasta Blvd
316 N Mt Shasta Blvd
Mount Shasta, CA 96067
Food
Appetizers
Sparky's Homemade Artichoke dip served with fresh bread
Battered Fries topped with BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Ranch Sauce and Jalapenos
Crispy seasoned Fried Rings and Tentacles
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Green beans hand-dipped and deep fried then topped with Parmesean Cheese
1 Pound of deep fried, breaded wings served with choice of sauce
Gluten friendly Cauliflower Crust cut into chips and served with Hummus, topped with Parmesean Cheese
Romaine heart, Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado and Pesto Mayo
3 Homemade Meatballs coverd in Marinara Sauce and Cheese, served with fresh bread
Fries smoothered in Honey, Parmesean Cheese and BACON!
Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce
A shrimp tower: Shrimp, Rice, Cucumber, Avocado and topped with Spicy Aioli, Green Onions and Seasme Seeds
Smoked pork shanks deep fried and served with your choice of sauce
Salads
Spring mix, Apples, Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts
Romain Heart topped with diced Apples, Bacon, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Brussel Sprouts, Romaine, Red Onion, Slcied Almonds, Bacon, Chicken and Pecorino Romano
Romaine, Blackened Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard boiled egg, Avocado, Mushrooms
Romaine, Parmesean Cheese, Croutons
Kale, Spinach, Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Butternut Squash, Toasted Chickpeas, Red Onion, Avocado, Goat Cheese
Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese
Burgers/Sandwiches
6oz Beef and Sausage mixed together then wrapped in Bacon and baked. Served on a Tribeca Roll with Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Homemade BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Cole Slaw served on a Pretzel Bun
Chicken Breast, Pesto Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato and a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze served on a Tribeca Roll
10oz Bacon-Stuffed Burger topped with American Cheese, 2 Strips Bacon, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and served on a Pretzel Bun
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese and Horseradish Sauce. Served on a Tribeca Roll with Au Jus
12oz Burger Patty, Bacon, Fries and smoothered in our Homemade Three Cheese Mac 'n Cheese. Stacked on a Toasted Sourdough Bread Bowl
Plant-based Burger, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and served on a Potato Bun
Homemade Meatballs stuffed into a Tribeca Roll and topped with Marinara Sauce and Mozarella Cheese
Bread Chicken Breast covered in Marinara Sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese and served on a Tribeca Roll
7oz Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and served on a Potato Bun
Chicken Breast marinated in Buttermilk and Secret Spices, dipped in Panko and fried. Topped with Pepperjack Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Lettuce and Pickles, served on a Potato Bun
Two Smash Patties, Two Slices American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles and served on a Potato Bun
Chicken
Breaded Chicken served over Angel Hair Pasta covered in Marinara Sauce and topped with Mozzarella and Parmesean Cheese
Breaded Chicken, Spinach, Sundried Tomatoes, served over Fettuccine Noodles toassed in our Tomato cream Sauce and sprinkled with Parmesean Cheese
Seafood
Pasta
Served with choice of Housemade Marinara Sauce or Bolognese Sauce
Toasted Garlic Alfredo Sauce made on the fly and tossed with Fettuccine, topped with Parmesean Cheese
Our homemade Burger and Sausage Loaf wrapped in Bacon and baked, served over Bucatini Pasta. Topped with your choice of Spicy Pork Ragu Sauce or Bolognese Sauce and topped with Parmesean Cheese
Our house-made Three Cheese Sauce tossed with Orecchiette Pasta
A Cream Sauce prepared with Parmesean, Egg Yolks, Crispy Pancetta and Black Pepper, tossed with Bucatini Pasta
Srimp, Scallops, Clams and Tomatoes tossed in a Tomato Parmesean Cheese Sauce tossed with Angel Hair
Garlic, Olive Oil, Spinach, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts tossed in Marinara Sauce served over Fettuccine
Pesot mixed with Fettuccine, Artichoke Hearts and Tomatoes, topped with Parmesean Cheese
Shrimp sauteed in a classic Scampi Sauce tossed with Angel Hair
Homemade Spicy Ragu Sauce prepared with a blend of Hot and Mild Italian Sausages, tossed with Rigatoni and topped with Parmesean Cheese
Small Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Black Olives, Jalapenos
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Roasted Red Bell Pepper
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Mild Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Basil
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Brown Sugar
BBQ Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Onion
Buffalo Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Onion, Pepperoncini
HoneyRacha Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Onion, Jalapeno
Ranch Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion
Pesto Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato
Garlic Olive Oil, Cheese Blend, Prosciutto, Caramelized Onion, Basil, Goat Cheese, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
BBQ Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Caramelized Onion
Cheese Blend, Chef Mix Mushroom, Truffle Oil, Topped with Arugula
Pesto Sauce, Cheese Blend, Tomato, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Garlic, Basil, Feta Cheese, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic
Olive Oil and Garlic baked crust, Cheese Blend, Spinach, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Parmesean Cheese, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
Large Pizza
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Hot Sausage, Black Olives, Jalapenos
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Roasted Red Bell Pepper
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Mild Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Sausage, Basil
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Brown Sugar
BBQ Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Onion
Buffalo Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Onion, Pepperoncini
HoneyRacha Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Onion, Jalapeno
Ranch Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion
Pesto Sauce, Cheese Blend, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Tomato
Garlic Olive Oil, Cheese Blend, Prosciutto, Caramelized Onion, Basil, Goat Cheese, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
BBQ Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pulled Pork, Pineapple, Caramelized Onion
Cheese Blend, Chef Mix Mushroom, Truffle Oil, Topped with Arugula
Pesto Sauce, Cheese Blend, Tomato, Onion, Kalamata Olives, Garlic, Basil, Feta Cheese, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Red Bell Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic
Olive Oil and Garlic baked crust, Cheese Blend, Spinach, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Parmesean Cheese, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend
Marinara Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
Pizza Sticks and Flatbreads
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Garlic Butter Crust, Cheese Blend, Jalapenos, Pineapple
Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes
Garlic Butter Crust, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni
Garlic Butter Crust, Cheese Blend, Bacon, Garlic, Jalapenos
Cheese Blend, Spinach, Chef Mix Mushrooms, Balsamic Glaze
Kids Menu
Choice of sauce and 3 toppings
Apples, Cheese, Salami, Carrots, Black Olive
Angus Burger and Fries
2 Chicken Strip and Fries
Popcorn Shrimp and Fries
Choice of Marinara, Bolognese, Pesto or Alfredo
Desserts
Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Topped with Whipped Cream and Caramel
Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream and Caramel or Chocolate Sauce
Topped with Skrewball Whiskey, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Sauce
Pizza crust topped with Chocolate Chips and Marshmallows
Sides
NA Beverages
Soda
Coffee & Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
316 N Mt Shasta Blvd, Mount Shasta, CA 96067