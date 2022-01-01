Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Sparky's Pizza Belmont

669 Reviews

$

839 SE Belmont St

Portland, OR 97214

Popular Items

One Topping
Six Sticks
Half & Half 18"

SPECIALS

Delivery Policy

Delivery Policy

Free delivery on $35+ orders. Automatic 18% gratuity for the kitchen (listed as service charge). Any tip will go to the driver. $7 delivery fee on orders under $35. No Alchohol. Thank you for supporting local businesses!

One Topping

$12.00

Any Large 14" one topping pizza. (Online Only)

Pizza Party Pack

Pizza Party Pack

$46.00

Two large 14" specialty pizzas, one set of breadsticks & one 2-liter of soda. (Feeds 7-8)

Double Double

Double Double

$34.00

Two large 14" two topping pizzas. (Feeds 5-6)

Mega Party Pack

Mega Party Pack

$160.00

Five giant 18" specialty pizzas, five sets of breadsticks & three 2-liters of soda. (Feeds 25) Please allow an additional 20-40 min for prep.

Pizza

New York 14" (Cheese)

New York 14" (Cheese)

$17.00

Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning

Pepperoni 14"

Pepperoni 14"

$19.00

Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning

BYO 14"

BYO 14"

$17.00

Build your own 14" whole pizza

Half & Half 14"

Half & Half 14"

Build your own 14" Half & Half pizza

BBQ Chicken 14"

BBQ Chicken 14"

$24.00

BBQ sauce base, chicken, red onions & provolone cheese

Chicago 14"

Chicago 14"

$21.00

Sausage, mushrooms & extra cheese

Dream 14"

Dream 14"

$24.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms & olives

Farm 14"

Farm 14"

$24.00

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms & artichoke hearts

Greek Veggie 14"

Greek Veggie 14"

$24.00

Garlic & olive oil base, spinach, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana peppers & feta cheese

Hawaiian 14"

Hawaiian 14"

$21.00

Ham, pineapple & extra cheese

Italian Veggie 14"

Italian Veggie 14"

$24.00

Basil, red onions, tomatoes & provolone

Manhattan 14"

Manhattan 14"

$24.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

Margherita 14"

Margherita 14"

$21.00

Spinach, basil, sliced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella cheese

Midtown 14"

Midtown 14"

$24.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion & green peppers and sausage.

Monday 14"

Monday 14"

$24.00

Pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms & spinach

Sicilian 14"

Sicilian 14"

$24.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage & ground beef

Thai Veggie 14"

Thai Veggie 14"

$24.00

Basil, red onions, pineapple & feta cheese

Village Veggie 14"

Village Veggie 14"

$21.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives & extra mozzarella

New York 18" (Cheese)

New York 18" (Cheese)

$21.00

Extra mozzarella, provolone cheese & New York seasoning

Pepperoni 18"

Pepperoni 18"

$24.00

Pepperoni, provolone cheese & New York seasoning

BYO 18"

BYO 18"

$21.00

Build your own 18" whole pizza

Half & Half 18"

Half & Half 18"

Build your own 18" Half & Half pizza

BBQ Chicken 18"

BBQ Chicken 18"

$30.00

BBQ sauce base, chicken, red onions & provolone cheese

Chicago 18"

Chicago 18"

$28.00

Sausage, mushrooms & extra cheese

Dream 18"

Dream 18"

$30.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms & olives

Farm 18"

Farm 18"

$30.00

Chicken, bacon, mushrooms & artichoke hearts

Greek Veggie 18"

Greek Veggie 18"

$30.00

Garlic & olive oil base, spinach, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana peppers & feta cheese

Hawaiian 18"

Hawaiian 18"

$28.00

Ham, pineapple & extra cheese

Italian Roma 18"

Italian Roma 18"

$30.00

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, sliced tomatoes & Roma seasoning

Italian Veggie 18"

Italian Veggie 18"

$30.00

Basil, red onions, tomatoes & provolone

Manhattan 18"

Manhattan 18"

$30.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage, ground beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & black olives

Margherita 18"

Margherita 18"

$28.00

Spinach, basil, sliced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella cheese

Midtown 18"

Midtown 18"

$30.00

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onion & green peppers and sausage.

Monday 18"

Monday 18"

$30.00

Pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms & spinach

Sicilian 18"

Sicilian 18"

$30.00

Pepperoni, ham, sausage & ground beef

Thai Veggie 18"

Thai Veggie 18"

$30.00

Basil, red onions, pineapple & feta cheese

Village Veggie 18"

Village Veggie 18"

$28.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives & extra mozzarella

Extra Parmesan Cheese

Extra Parmesan Cheese

$0.25
Extra Red Pepper Flakes

Extra Red Pepper Flakes

$0.25

Sticks

Six Sticks

Six Sticks

$4.00
Giant Stick

Giant Stick

$2.00
Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.25
Extra Marinara

Extra Marinara

$0.25

Salads

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)

Small Greek Salad

Small Greek Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 1-2)

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)

Large Greek Salad

Large Greek Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, red onions, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese (feeds 2-3)

Drink

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Orange

Orange

$2.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Fresca

Fresca

$2.00
Liquid Death - Sparkling

Liquid Death - Sparkling

$2.00
Liquid Death - Still

Liquid Death - Still

$2.00
Liquid Death - Severed Lime

Liquid Death - Severed Lime

$2.00
Liquid Death - Berry It Alive

Liquid Death - Berry It Alive

$2.00
Coke*

Coke*

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Orange

Orange

$3.00
Bluephoria

Bluephoria

$3.00
Enlighten Mint

Enlighten Mint

$3.00
Revel Berry

Revel Berry

$3.00
Lemon Elation

Lemon Elation

$3.00
Orange Exuberance

Orange Exuberance

$3.00
Sparkling Cranberry Pomegranate

Sparkling Cranberry Pomegranate

$3.00
Apple

Apple

$2.00
Pomegranate

Pomegranate

$2.00

Alcohol

Boneyard - RPM

Boneyard - RPM

$4.00
Good Life - Sweet As!

Good Life - Sweet As!

$
Montucky - Cold Snack

Montucky - Cold Snack

$3.00
Pfriem - Pilsner

Pfriem - Pilsner

$4.00
Swift - Honeycrisp

Swift - Honeycrisp

$6.00
Swift - Pomegranate

Swift - Pomegranate

$6.00
Swift - Marionberry

Swift - Marionberry

$6.00
Reverend Nats - Revival Hard Apple

Reverend Nats - Revival Hard Apple

$4.00
Reverend Nats - Saint Citron

Reverend Nats - Saint Citron

$4.00
Reverend Nats - Sacrilege Sour Cherry

Reverend Nats - Sacrilege Sour Cherry

$4.00
Underwood - Rose Bubbles

Underwood - Rose Bubbles

$6.00
Underwood - Pinot Gris

Underwood - Pinot Gris

$6.00
Underwood - Pinot Noir

Underwood - Pinot Noir

$6.00

Extras

Fresh Mint + Dark Chocolate Cookie

Fresh Mint + Dark Chocolate Cookie

$5.00
Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00
Salted Caramel + Chocolate Cookie

Salted Caramel + Chocolate Cookie

$5.00
Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.25
Extra Marinara

Extra Marinara

$0.25
Extra Parmesan Cheese

Extra Parmesan Cheese

$0.25
Extra Red Pepper Flakes

Extra Red Pepper Flakes

$2.25

Soda

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Orange

Orange

$2.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Fresca

Fresca

$2.00

Water

Liquid Death - Sparkling

Liquid Death - Sparkling

$2.00
Liquid Death - Still

Liquid Death - Still

$2.00
Liquid Death - Severed Lime

Liquid Death - Severed Lime

$2.00
Liquid Death - Berry It Alive

Liquid Death - Berry It Alive

$2.00

2 liter

Coke*

Coke*

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Orange

Orange

$3.00

Beer

Boneyard - RPM

Boneyard - RPM

$4.00
Good Life - Sweet As!

Good Life - Sweet As!

$4.00
Pfriem - Pilsner

Pfriem - Pilsner

$4.00
Montucky - Cold Snack

Montucky - Cold Snack

$3.00

Everybody's Mt Mama Pale

$4.00

Cider

Reverend Nats - Revival Hard Apple

Reverend Nats - Revival Hard Apple

$4.00
Reverend Nats - Saint Citron

Reverend Nats - Saint Citron

$4.00
Reverend Nats - Sacrilege Sour Cherry

Reverend Nats - Sacrilege Sour Cherry

$4.00
Swift - Honeycrisp

Swift - Honeycrisp

$6.00
Swift - Pomegranate

Swift - Pomegranate

$6.00
Swift - Marionberry

Swift - Marionberry

$6.00

Wine

Underwood - Rose Bubbles

Underwood - Rose Bubbles

$6.00
Underwood - Pinot Gris

Underwood - Pinot Gris

$6.00
Underwood - Pinot Noir

Underwood - Pinot Noir

$6.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vanilla + Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00
Salted Caramel + Chocolate Cookie

Salted Caramel + Chocolate Cookie

$5.00
Fresh Mint + Dark Chocolate Cookie

Fresh Mint + Dark Chocolate Cookie

$5.00

Dipping Sauce

Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.25
Extra Marinara

Extra Marinara

$0.25
Extra Parmesan Cheese

Extra Parmesan Cheese

$0.25
Extra Red Pepper Flakes

Extra Red Pepper Flakes

$2.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!

Website

Location

839 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Sparky's Pizza image
Sparky's Pizza image
Sparky's Pizza image
Sparky's Pizza image

