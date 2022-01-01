Pizza
Sparky's Pizza Belmont
669 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!
Location
839 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
Gallery