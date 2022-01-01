Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sparo's Deli - CloudKitchen 500 Cortlandt St.

review star

No reviews yet

500 Cortlandt St

Bellville, NJ 07109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Lil Gracie
Chicken Parm
Mama Ree

Drinks

Joe's Iced Tea

Joe's Iced Tea

$3.00

18oz

Soda

Soda

$1.75

12oz

Water

Water

$2.00

16oz

Sides

Macaroni Salad 8oz

Macaroni Salad 8oz

$4.95

8oz size

Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Farro, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Olives, Capers, O/V

Mama Ree's Bean Salad

Mama Ree's Bean Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Medley of beans, chickpeas, lentils, peppers, red onion, & celery

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.95

8oz size

Old School Fries

Old School Fries

$5.95Out of stock
Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$7.95Out of stock
Danny Disco Fries

Danny Disco Fries

$9.95Out of stock
Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$9.95Out of stock
Kettle Potato Chips

Kettle Potato Chips

$2.50

2oz

Salads

All salads are served in a 32oz bowl with the dressing on the side
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped romaine, Shaved Pecorino, Garlic Croutons, Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.95

Chopped Iceberg, Cucumbers, Green Olives, Tomato, Red onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Dried Cranberries, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$11.95

Iceberg Lettuce, Ham/Provolone roll ups, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Sun Dried Tomato Dressing

The Greek

The Greek

$10.95

Romaine, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese, Lemon and Oregano vinaigrette

Premium Sandwiches

Choice of Seeded Semolina or Unseeded Italian. Half $8.50 - Whole $14.95
Angry Lou

Angry Lou

$14.95+

Prosciuttini, Soppressata, Provolone, Hot Pepper Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Fat Dom

Fat Dom

$14.95+

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Red Onions, Balsamic Vinegar, Fresh Basil Pesto

Joe Champ

Joe Champ

$14.95+

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato

Mama Cici

Mama Cici

$14.95+

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Duke's Mayo

Nicky Boy

Nicky Boy

$14.95+

Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo

Mama Passero

Mama Passero

$14.95+

Chicken Cutlet, Hot Soppressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Mozzarella, Duke's Mayo, Oil/Vinegar

Lil Benny

Lil Benny

$14.95+

Roast Beef, Eggplant Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt, Pepper, Oregano

Signature Sandwiches

Becker Special

Becker Special

$12.95+

Turkey, Calabrian Chili Spread, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, S/P/O

Cousin Cheech

Cousin Cheech

$12.95+

Roasted Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Pepper Spread, Duke’s Dijon Mayo

Kiki Girl

Kiki Girl

$12.95+Out of stock

Chicken Cutlet, Fried Long Hots, Provolone, Duke's Mayo, Oil and Vinegar

Lady Di

Lady Di

$12.95+

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil

Mama Ree

Mama Ree

$12.95+

Eggplant Cutlet, Marinated Artichokes, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil

Matty Boy

Matty Boy

$12.95+

Sparo’s Tuna Salad, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Mikey Boy

Mikey Boy

$12.95+

Eggplant Cutlet, Swiss Cheese, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo

Paisano

Paisano

$12.95+

Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Hot Sandwiches

Lil Gracie

Lil Gracie

$14.95+

Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Melted Provolone, Duke's Mayo

Dani Girl

Dani Girl

$14.95+

Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan, Marinara, Mozzarella

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$12.95+

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Marinara

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$12.95+

Eggplant Cutlet, Mozzarella, Marinara

Classic Sandwiches

Belle

Belle

$12.95+

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo

Ham American

Ham American

$12.95+

Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo, O/V

Roast Beef American

Roast Beef American

$12.95+

Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo, O/V

Turkey American

Turkey American

$12.95+

Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo, O/V

Create Your Own

Whole Sandwich

Whole Sandwich

$8.95

Don't see anything you like? Ask us to Make a Custom 12 inch Sandwich

Half Sandwich

Half Sandwich

$5.50

Don't see anything you like? Ask us to Make a Custom 6 inch Sandwich

Whole Salad (one size)

Whole Salad (one size)

$8.95

Don't see anything you like? Ask us to Make a Custom Salad (one size)

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

ORDER ONLINE and enjoy!

Location

500 Cortlandt St, Bellville, NJ 07109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

500 Cortlandt Street - NJ, Belleville [49]
orange starNo Reviews
500 Cortlandt Street Belleville, NJ 07109
View restaurantnext
Moor Fresh - 165 Garden Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
165 Garden Avenue Belleville, NJ 07109
View restaurantnext
Ochado USA
orange starNo Reviews
255 Franklin Avenue Unit 5 Nutley, NJ 07110
View restaurantnext
FUSION LATINA RESTAURANT & BAKERY
orange starNo Reviews
866 Kearny Ave. Suite 1 Kearny, NJ 07032
View restaurantnext
Shawn's Crazy Saloon - 350 Belleville turnpike
orange starNo Reviews
350 Belleville turnpike North Arlington, NJ 07103
View restaurantnext
Tropical Juice Bar - 879 Franklin Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
879 Franklin Avenue Newark, NJ 07107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellville

Sweets & Cortaditos - Belleville
orange star4.6 • 1,558
138 Washington Ave Belleville, NJ 07109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellville
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston