Sparo's Deli - Montclair
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're Bringing the Old Neighborhood to Upper Montclair, Come in and enjoy!
Location
197 Bellevue Ave, Montclair, NJ 07043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Upper Montclair
No Reviews
252 Bellevue Avenue Montclair, NJ 07043
View restaurant
DelMonico - 505 Pompton Ave - Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
4.4 • 1,265
505 Pompton Ave Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montclair
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurant