Sparo's Deli - Montclair

review star

No reviews yet

197 Bellevue Ave

Montclair, NJ 07043

Order Again

Popular Items

Mama Cici
Joe's Iced Tea
Chicken Parm

Drinks

Joe's Iced Tea
$3.50

Joe's Iced Tea

$3.50
Boylan's Bottle Soda
$3.75

Boylan's Bottle Soda

$3.75
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.25
Water

Water

$2.00

Sides

Macaroni Salad
$4.95+

Macaroni Salad

$4.95+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.95+
Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$5.95+

Farro, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Capers, Kalamata Olives

Mama Ree's Bean Salad

Mama Ree's Bean Salad

$5.95+

Medley of beans, chickpeas, lentils, peppers, red onion, & celery

Tuna Salad (8oz Only)
$7.95

Tuna Salad (8oz Only)

$7.95
Garlic Bread with Marinara Sauce

Garlic Bread with Marinara Sauce

$7.95

9in Seeded Semolina Garlic Bread with a side of Marinara sauce

Old School Fries
$5.95

Old School Fries

$5.95
Danny Disco Fries
$9.95

Danny Disco Fries

$9.95
Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$9.95
Kettle Potato Chips

Kettle Potato Chips

$2.50

2oz

Salads

All salads are served in a 32oz bowl with the dressing on the side
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chopped romaine, Shaved Pecorino, Garlic Croutons, Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.95

Chopped Romaine, Cucumbers, Green Olives, Tomato, Red onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Dried Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Antipasti Salad

Antipasti Salad

$12.95

Romaine Lettuce, Ham/Provolone roll ups, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoncinis, Sun Dried Tomato Dressing

The Greek

The Greek

$11.95

Romaine, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Pepperoncinis, Feta Cheese, Classic Italian Dressing

Create Your Own

Custom 9 Inch Sub

Custom 9 Inch Sub

$8.95

Don't see anything you like? Ask us to Make a Custom 9 inch Sandwich

Premium Sandwiches

Choice of Seeded Semolina or Unseeded Italian.
Angry Lou

Angry Lou

$16.95+

Prosciuttini, Soppressata, Provolone, Hot Pepper Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Fat Dom

Fat Dom

$16.95+

Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Red Onions, Balsamic Vinegar, Fresh Basil Pesto

Joe Champ

Joe Champ

$16.95+

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Long Hot Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato

Mama Cici

Mama Cici

$16.95+

Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Duke's Mayo

Mama Passero

Mama Passero

$16.95+

Chicken Cutlet, Hot Soppressata, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Mozzarella, Duke's Mayo, Oil/Vinegar

Nicky Boy

Nicky Boy

$16.95+

Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo

Sparo

Sparo

$16.95+

Genoa Salami, Ham, Soppressata, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Dried Oregano, Oil and Vinegar

Signature Sandwiches

Becker Special

Becker Special

$15.50+

Turkey, Calabrian Chili Spread, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, S/P/O

Cousin Cheech

Cousin Cheech

$15.50+

Roasted Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Hot Pepper Spread, Duke’s Mayo

Kiki Girl

Kiki Girl

$15.50+

Chicken Cutlet, Fried Long Hots, Provolone, Duke's Mayo, Oil and Vinegar

Lady Di

Lady Di

$15.50+

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil

Lil Benny

Lil Benny

$15.50+

Roast Beef, Eggplant Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Salt, Pepper, Oregano

Mama Ree

Mama Ree

$15.50+

Eggplant Cutlet, Marinated Artichokes, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil

Sharky's Special

Sharky's Special

$15.50+

In collaboration with our friends at Sharky’s Wing & Raw Bar: Chicken cutlet, Sharky's buffalo hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion & blue cheese dressing.

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$15.50+

Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Marinara

Dani Girl

Dani Girl

$16.95+

Chicken and Eggplant Parmesan, Marinara, Mozzarella

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$13.95+

Eggplant Cutlet, Mozzarella, Marinara

Lil Gracie

Lil Gracie

$16.95+

Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Melted Provolone, Duke's Mayo

Lodato Special

Lodato Special

$16.95

Warm Roast Beef with Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Long Hot Peppers, and Brown Gravy on Toasted Garlic Bread

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$16.95+

Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara

Classic Sandwiches

Belle

Belle

$15.50+

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo, O/V

Ham American

Ham American

$15.50+

Ham, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo, O/V

Turkey American

Turkey American

$15.50+

Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo, O/V

Roast Beef American

Roast Beef American

$15.50+

Roast Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo, O/V

Matty Boy

Matty Boy

$15.50+

Sparo’s Tuna Salad, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Mikey Boy

Mikey Boy

$15.50+

Eggplant Cutlet, Swiss Cheese, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Duke's Mayo

Paisano

Paisano

$15.50+

Genoa Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm, 1:31 pm - 4:00 pm
We're Bringing the Old Neighborhood to Upper Montclair, Come in and enjoy!

197 Bellevue Ave, Montclair, NJ 07043

