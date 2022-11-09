Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sparrow

9736 Northeast 120th Pl

Kirkland, WA 98034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Herb Chicken Sandwich
Seafood Chowder
Birria Tacos

Soup & Salad

Seafood Chowder

Seafood Chowder

$8.00+
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00
Chopped Romaine Salad

Chopped Romaine Salad

$16.00

Shareables

House Bread

$6.00
Burrata Avocado

Burrata Avocado

$16.00
Sliders

Sliders

$19.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$12.00
Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$19.00
Hummus

Hummus

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00
Spicy Tuna Tartare

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$21.00
Roasted Bone Marrow

Roasted Bone Marrow

$22.00
Sausage Mussels

Sausage Mussels

$18.00
Chicken Tacos Al Pastor

Chicken Tacos Al Pastor

$14.00

Entree

Herb Chicken Sandwich

Herb Chicken Sandwich

$22.00
Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$20.00
Penne Pasta

Penne Pasta

$21.00
Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$23.00
Sausage Rigatoni

Sausage Rigatoni

$21.00
Xtra Creamy Mac & Cheese

Xtra Creamy Mac & Cheese

$12.00
Alaskan Halibut

Alaskan Halibut

$42.00

Scallops & Pork Belly

$42.00
Classic New York Steak

Classic New York Steak

$46.00

Smoked Guajillo Chicken

$32.00
Prime Bavette Steak

Prime Bavette Steak

$46.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Sparrow.

Website

Location

9736 Northeast 120th Pl, Kirkland, WA 98034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

