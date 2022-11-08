Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spartan Ale House Aurora

review star

No reviews yet

1032 Prairie Street

Aurora, IL 60506

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Bone-In Wings
Spartan Nachos

LUNCH DUO

LC 1/2 GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

LC 2 BLT

$12.00

LC 1/2 TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

LC 1/2 CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

LC 1/2 HAM & CHEESE

$12.00

LC 1/2 CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

1/2 Waldorf Salad

$12.00

LC House Sal

$12.00

1/2 Greek Salad

$12.00

French onion soup

$12.00

Soup of day

$12.00

LC Chili

$12.00

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hummus, Tzatziki, Spicy Feta Dip. Grilled Pita Chips, Celery and Carrots

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Garlic Aioli, Lemon

Spartan Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips, Fat Tire Beer Cheese, Jalapeno, Black Bean, Roasted Corn, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Salsa

Spartan Cheese Bricks

$11.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Warm Pretzel Logs

$11.00Out of stock

Fat Tire Beer Cheese

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$9.00

Fat Tire Beer Cheese

Greek Avocado Toast

$11.00

Grilled Sourdough, Guacamole, Olive, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Dill, Olive Oil

Chips And Salsa

$8.00

Soups / Salads / Wraps

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Gruyere, Crouton

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Crouton, Caesar Dressing

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Feta, Olive, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Wrap

$11.00

Spartan Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken, Maple Bacon, Black Bean, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Tortilla Strip, Cheddar Jack, Cayenne Ranch

Steak Salad

$15.00

Steak Wrap

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, Tomato, Maple Bacon, Gorgonzola, Creamy Ranch, Chive

Spartan Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00

Bowl Homemade Chili

$6.00

Sandwiches

Reuben

$13.00

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Fries

Spartan Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Provolone, American, Cheddar, Avocado, Maple Bacon, Fries

Italian Beef

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Ranch, Fries

Short Rib Sliders

$17.00

Onion, Provolone, Horseradish Cream, Fries

Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Traditional Bone-In Wings

$12.00

Buffalo, Honey BBQ , Sweet Asian

Entrees

Spartan Kabobs

Onion, Red and Green Pepper, Rice Pilaf

Seared Salmon

$17.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Garlic, Choice of Vegetable

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Tartar, Lemon, Coleslaw, Fries

Ribeye

$25.00

12oz NY Strip, Herb Butter, Garlic Mash, Choice of Vegetable

Lemon Chicken

$16.00

Garlic Mash, Choice of Vegetable

Pastas

Spartan Alfredo

$14.00

Fettucine, Parmesan Cream, Garlic Bread

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Red Onion, Cheddar Jack, BBQ Sauce

Greek Pizza

$21.00

Tomato, Red Onion, Spinach, Kalamata, Feta, Tzatziki, Olive Oil

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Balsamic, Basil

Spartan Combo Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion

14” Cheese Pizza

$16.00

12” GF Cheese Pizza

$18.00

14” Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

12” GF Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

Feature Menu

Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.00

Southwest Chicken Rolls

$12.00

Autumn Bowl

$13.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kid Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Fries

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, American, Fries

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Choice of Sauce, Fries

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, or Sausage, Fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American, Fries

Kid Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kraft Mac and Cheese, Fries

Kids Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichangas

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00+

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Lava Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Brunch

Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Challah French Toast

$12.00

Sweet Cream Pancake Stack

$12.00

Crab Avocado Toast

$17.00

Ale House Egg Sammich

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Extras

Side 1000 Island

$0.50+

Side Avocado

$2.00+

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.50+

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50+

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50+

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50+

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50+

Side Cayenne Ranch

$0.50+

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50+

Side Cilantro Lime Ranch

$0.50+

Side Creamy Horseradish

$0.50+

Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50+

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Side Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.50+

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50+

Side Marinara

$1.50+

Side Mayo

$0.50+

Side Memphis BBQ Dry Rub

$0.50+

Side Pickle Slices

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.50+

Side Red Onion

$0.75

Side Salsa

$1.50+

Side Sliced Jalapeños

$0.75+

Side Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50+

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50+

Side Toum Garlic Aioli

$0.50+

Side Tzatziki

$0.50+

Side White Onion

$0.75

Side Whole Jalapeño

$1.00+

Sides

SD French Fries

$4.50+

SD Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.50

SD Macaroni and Cheese

$5.50

SD Seasoned Rice

$4.50

SD Seasonal veggies

$5.50

SD Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

SD Side House Salad

$5.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Side Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00+

Side Toum Garlic Aioli Fries

$5.00+

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00+

Side Feta Lemon Fries

$5.00+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Side Tater Tots

$5.00+

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Veggie Spears

$2.50

Spartan Bloody's

$9.00

SD Guacamole

$3.00

SD 1000 Dressing

$0.50+

Grain Bowls

Garlic Ginger Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Garlic ginger shrimp, corn, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, quinoa, cilantro lime ranch.

Greek Quinoa

$12.00Out of stock

NA Beverage

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemondae

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Mule"s

Irish Mule

$5.00

Mediterranean Mule

$5.00

London Mule

$5.00

Angry Mule

$5.00

Kentucky Mule

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1032 Prairie Street, Aurora, IL 60506

