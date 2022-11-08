Spartan Ale House Aurora
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1032 Prairie Street, Aurora, IL 60506
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant - Aurora
3.6 • 1,123
28 W New York St Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurant
Gray's Mill Estate - 211 North River Street
No Reviews
211 North River Street Montgomery, IL 60538
View restaurant