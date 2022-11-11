Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spartan Ale House Naperville

review star

No reviews yet

3032 English Rows Ave

Naperville, IL 60564

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Bacon Burger
Spartan Nachos
Farmhouse Burger

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

House Fried Tortilla, Salsa

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Garlic Aioli, Lemon

Greek Avocado Toast

$11.00

Grilled Sourdough, Guacamole, Olive, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Dill, Olive Oil

Spartan Cheese Bricks

$12.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Spartan Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips, Fat Tire Beer Cheese, Jalapeno, Black Bean, Roasted Corn, Tomato, Cheddar Jack, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Salsa

Trio

$14.00

Hummus, Tzatziki, Spicy Feta Dip. Grilled Pita Chips, Celery and Carrots

Warm Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Fat Tire Beer Cheese

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$9.00

Fat Tire Beer Cheese

Burgers

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion, Cheddar, Fries

Farmhouse Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Gruyere, Fried Egg, Garlic Aioli, Fries

Lamb Burger

$16.00

Feta Spread, Olive, Pickled Red Onion, Mint Leaf, Fries

Never Too Much "Cheese"Burger

$15.00

Cheese Brick, Maple Bacon, Fat Tire Beer Cheese, Fries

Smash Burger

$15.00

Spartan Sauce, Pickle, Red Onion, American, Fries

Spartan Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Garlic Aioli, Cheddar, Fries

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American, Garlic Aioli

Desserts

Cheesecake Chimichangas

$8.00

Personal Cookie Sundae

$6.00

Kids Ice Cream

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Salted Carmel Cheesecake

$8.00

Entrees

Carne Asada Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$29.00Out of stock

6oz Filet, Herb Butter, Garlic Mash, Choice of Vegetable

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Tartar, Lemon, Coleslaw, Fries

Lamb Lollipops

$32.00

Dijon, Lemon, Garlic, Garlic Mash, Choice of Vegetable

Lemon Chicken

$16.00

Garlic Mash, Choice of Vegetable

NY Strip

$24.00

12oz NY Strip, Herb Butter, Garlic Mash, Choice of Vegetable

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

Lemon Butter Sauce, Garlic, Choice of Vegetable

Spartan Kabobs

Onion, Red and Green Pepper, Rice Pilaf

RIbeye

$28.00

Feature Menu

Southwest Chicken Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Meat Loaf Dinner

$15.00

Autumn Bowl

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp, Apple Slaw, Cilantro Cream, Fries

Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Red Onion, Cheddar Jack, BBQ Sauce

Greek

$11.00

Tomato, Red Onion, Spinach, Kalamata, Feta, Tzatziki, Olive Oil

Margarita

$14.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Balsamic, Basil

Shrimp Flat Bread

$14.00Out of stock

Sparta Combo

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Grain Bowls

Garlic Ginger Shrimp

$14.00

Garlic ginger shrimp, corn, cherry tomato, avocado, red onion, quinoa, cilantro lime ranch.

Greek Quinoa

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kid Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Fries

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, American, Fries

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Choice of Sauce, Fries

Kid Flatbread

$8.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, or Sausage, Fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American, Fries

Kid Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kraft Mac and Cheese, Fries

Sandwiches

Bang Bang shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Ranch, Fries

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Fries

Chicken on a Pita

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Provolone, American, Cheddar, Avocado, Maple Bacon, Fries

Short Rib Sliders

$17.00

Onion, Provolone, Horseradish Cream, Fries

Sides

SD French Fries

$4.50

SD Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.50

SD Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.50

SD Green Beans

$5.50

SD Macaroni and Cheese

$5.50

SD Rice Pilaf

$4.50

SD Seasonal veggies

$5.50

SD Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

SD Side House Salad

$5.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Soups and Salads

Beet Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Crouton, Caesar Dressing

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Gruyere, Crouton

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Feta, Olive, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

Spartan Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken, Maple Bacon, Black Bean, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Tortilla Strip, Cheddar Jack, Cayenne Ranch

Steak Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, Tomato, Maple Bacon, Gorgonzola, Creamy Ranch, Chive

Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Traditional Bone-In Wings

$16.00

Buffalo, Honey BBQ , Sweet Asian

Pastas

Cajun Fettucine Alfredo

$14.00

Fettucine, Parmesan Cream, Garlic Bread

Entree Mac & Cheese

$12.00

NA Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Rootbeer

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Cherry Limeade

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.25

Pineapple

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy great food and drinks in an upscale sports bar atmosphere - dark wood, modern lighting with multiple high def TV screens. We serve everything from wings to burgers, salads to steaks. Three full bars ready to serve. Beautiful patio with fireplace.

Website

Location

3032 English Rows Ave, Naperville, IL 60564

Directions

Gallery
Spartan Ale House image
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Taps N Tenders
orange starNo Reviews
3320 S Route 59 Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Wild Tuna
orange starNo Reviews
3344 S. Rt. 59, Unit 104 Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Francesca’s Passaggio
orange starNo Reviews
3124 S. ROUTE 59 NAPERVILLE, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Oberweis Dairy - Naperville South - Oberweis/That Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
2879 95th Street Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
CHOP'D
orange starNo Reviews
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext
Savino's Beef & Gyros
orange starNo Reviews
12337 Illinois 59 suite 143 Plainfield, IL 60585
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Eggs Inc - Naperville
orange star4.4 • 1,718
220 S Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naperville
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston