Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA 1347 Richmond Road

review star

No reviews yet

1347 Richmond Road

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Gyro
Chicken Gyro
Chicken Greek Salad

Starters

Double Dipper

$7.25

Tzaztiki & Hummus served with cut bread.

Mozarella Sticks

$6.95

Fried Mozzarella sticks (6) served with Buttermilk Ranch

Falafel Appetizer

$5.95

Five Falafel Fritters (balls) served with Tzatziki

Hummus With Pita

$3.95

Our Homemade Hummus served with Pita Bread cut in 4

Tzatziki with Pita

$3.95

Our Homemade Tzatziki served with Pita Bread cut in 4

Greek Fries

$5.25

Our Battered French Fries topped with Feta Cheese Oregano and Greek Dressing.

Pita Combo

$5.25

Pita Bread cut in 4 served with Kalamata Olives and Feta Cheese, Sprinkled with Oregano and Olive oil.

Dolmades (6) Appetizer

Dolmades (6) Appetizer

$6.95

(6) Stuffed Grape Leaves with Seasoned Rice served with Tzatziki.

Greek Gyro Nachos

$10.50

Fried Pita triangles topped with lamb and beef Gyro Meat, lettuce, tomato, red onions,Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Jalapenos and serviced with choice of sauce served on the side(Tzatziki or Ranch).

Chicken Greek Nachos

Chicken Greek Nachos

$10.50

Fried Pita triangles topped with marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Jalapenos and serviced with choice of sauce served on the side(Tzatziki or Ranch).

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$8.75

Hand breaded fried zucchini sticks served with your choice of ranch or tzatziki.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

5oz (quarter pound) Angus beef burger topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & pickles on a brioche bun.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.25

5 oz (quarter pound) Angus beef burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, & pickles on a Brioche Bun

Greek Burger

$7.75

4.5 oz Angus Beef Burger topped with Feta Cheese, Tzatziki sauce with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Gyro Cheeseburger

Gyro Cheeseburger

$7.75

5oz Angus beef burger patty seasoned in house served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles topped with American cheese & 1 oz of Gyro meat (lamb & beef) on a toasted brioche bun.

Hamburger

$5.95

4.5 Oz Angus Beef Burger with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pickles on a Brioche Bun.

Lamb Cheeseburger

Lamb Cheeseburger

$7.50

4 oz Ground Lamb Seasoned and Pattied on Site topped with White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles w. Tzatziki on a Brioche Bun.

Salads

Chicken Greek Salad

Chicken Greek Salad

$11.75

Greek Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese) Topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki, served with your choice of Dressing.

Gyro Greek Salad

$11.75

Greek Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese) Topped with our Gyro Meat (Lamb & Beef) served with your choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese served with your choice of Dressing.

House Salad (No Feta/ No Olives)

$7.05

Lettuce , Tomatos, Cucumbers & Onions served with your choice of dressing.

Side Greek Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese served with your choice of Dressing.

Side House Salad

$3.65

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers & Onions served with your choice of dressing.

Falafel Greek Salad

$11.75

Greek Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese) Topped with our Falafel Fritters, served with your choice of Dressing.

Dolmades Greek Salad

$11.75

Greek Salad (Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese) Topped with our Dolmades (Grape Leaves), served with your choice of Dressing.

Chopped Chicken Salad

Chopped Chicken Salad

$12.95

Chopped Greek Salad- Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Diced Dolmades(Grape Leaves),Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki and your choice of Dressing.

Chopped Gyro Salad

$12.95

Chopped Greek Salad- Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Diced Dolmades(Grape Leaves), Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives topped with our Gyro Meat (Lamb & Beef) and your choice of Dressing.

Chopped Greek Salad

$11.25

Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Diced Cucumbers, Diced Onions, Crumbled Feta, & Kalamata Olives & Diced Dolmades (Grape Leaves) and your choice of Dressing.

Rice Bowls

King Leonidas Gyro Bowl

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, ON a bed of Rice topped with Gyro Meat(Lamb and Beef) and Feta with your choice of sauce.

King Leonidas Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, ON a bed of Rice topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki and Feta with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, ON a bed of Rice topped with our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki and with your choice of sauce.

Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$10.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, ON a bed of Rice topped with Gyro Meat with your choice of sauce.

Veggie Bowl

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Paprika with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Grilled Green Peppers, ON a bed of Rice with your choice of sauce.

Falafel Bowl

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, ON a bed of Rice topped with our Falafel Fritters and your choice of sauce.

Lamb Bowl

$10.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, ON a bed of Rice topped with Ground Seasoned Lamb with your choice of sauce.

Gyros(Lamb and Beef)

You can designate changes such as No Tomatoes under the Common Mods page.
Spartan Gyro

Spartan Gyro

$9.95

Gyro Meat(Lamb & Beef) Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, topped with Fries inside sandwich (how it is made in Greece) with Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread

Traditional Gyro

$8.95

Gyro Meat(Lamb & Beef) Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Paprika with Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread

Prometheus Gyro

$9.50

Gyro Meat(Lamb & Beef) Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, Jalapeños, Hot sauce & Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread.

Gyro Bacon Ranch

$9.75

Gyro Meat(Lamb & Beef) Lettuce, Tomato, Onion topped with Bacon & Ranch on Pita Bread.

Veggie Gyro

$8.95

Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers on a pita topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Paprika and Tzatziki sauce.

Falafel Gyro

$8.95

Our Falafel fritters on pita bread topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce with a dash of paprika.

Pita BLT

$9.45

Pita, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on pita(Our version of the BLT).

Chicken Souvlaki Gyros

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.75

Chicken Souvlaki (Grilled Marinated Chicken) Lettuce, Tomato, Onion topped with Bacon & Ranch on Pita Bread.

Chicken Gyro

$8.95

Chicken Souvlaki (Grilled Marinated Chicken )Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Paprika with Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread

Prometheus Chicken

$9.50

Chicken Souvlaki (Grilled Marinated Chicken) Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, Jalapeños, Hot sauce & Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread.

Spartan Chicken

$9.95

Chicken Souvlaki (Grilled Marinated Chicken) Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Paprika, topped with Fries inside sandwich (how it is made in Greece) with Tzatziki sauce on Pita Bread.

Philly Pitas

Philly Gyro

$9.85

Gyro Meat (Lamb & Beef) with sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers topped with American Cheese on Pita Bread (No sauce included)

Chicken Philly

$9.85

Chicken Souvlaki (Grilled Marinated Chicken) with sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers topped with American Cheese on Pita Bread (No sauce included)

Veggie Gyros/ Vegetarian Options

Falafel Cheeseburger

Falafel Cheeseburger

$8.25

Falafel fritters on a brioche Bun with, Tomato, Onions, & pickles and melted American Cheese.

Falafel Gyro

$8.95

Our Falafel fritters on pita bread topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce with a dash of paprika.

Veggie Gyro

Veggie Gyro

$8.50

Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms, & Green Peppers on a pita topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Paprika and Tzatziki sauce.

Spartan Falafel Gyro

$9.45

Prometheus Falafel Gyro

$9.25

Side Items/Extras

Side French Fries

$3.25
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.85

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Tzatziki

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Olives

$1.50

Side Feta

$1.50

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Rice 16oz

$3.95

Pita Bread

$1.25

Jalapenos

$0.65

Side Crumbled Feta

$1.50

Side Greek Dressing

$0.75

Side of Gyro Meat (4oz)

$5.50

4 ounces of our Traditional Gyro meat cut off rotisserie (Lamb & Beef)

Side Grilled Chicken (6oz)

$5.65

Our Grilled Chicken Souvlaki

Slice Of White Cheese

$0.35
Side Greek Potatoes

Side Greek Potatoes

$5.50Out of stock

Soup

Cup Of Chicken Soup

Cup Of Chicken Soup

$3.95

Our Homemade Greek Style Lemon Chicken Rice Soup 8oz

Bowl Of Chicken Soup

Bowl Of Chicken Soup

$5.50

Our Homemade Greek Style Lemon Chicken Rice Soup 16oz

Kids

Kids Cheese Pita

$6.95

Our Version of a Kids Grilled Cheese on Pita Bread cut in half and served with choice of Fries or Rice with a Kids Drink.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.85

Our Grilled Seasoned Chicken Souvlaki with choice of Kids Fries or Rice with a Kids Drink.

Dessert

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.25

Our Homemade Baklava Cheesecake, Cheesecake topped Baklava Style over Honey syrup.

YiaYia Marias Chocolate Cake

YiaYia Marias Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Our Homemade Chocolate cake, double layersof icing cut in a square.

Baklava

Baklava

$4.50

Homemade Baklava- Honey, Walnuts, Wrapped in a phyllo roll.

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$6.25

Ekmek Kataifi

$6.95Out of stock

Delicious layers of kataifi pastry, vanilla custard, and whipped cream topped with almonds.

Greek Koulourakia (cookies)

$3.95Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.55

Diet Coke

$2.55

Sprite

$2.55

Coke Zero

$2.55

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$2.55

Sweet Tea

$2.55

Unsweet Tea

$2.55

Dr. Pepper

$2.55

Spartan Splash

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.55

Juice Box

$1.60

Bottled Water

$1.75

Root Beer

$2.55

Half and Half Tea

$2.55

Arnold Palmer

$2.55

Water Cup

$0.35

Greek Specials

Yemista (stuffed pepper and tomato)

$14.95Out of stock

Greek comfort food 1 stuffed green pepper and 1 stuffed tomato, stuffed with seasoned rice and beef and a side Greek salad.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fast Casual Greek Food!

1347 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA image
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA image
Spartan Gyros - Williamsburg VA image

