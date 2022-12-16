Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches
Spartan Pizza
1,480 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info
Order your favorite pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and more from Spartan Pizza at 1007 E 6th Street at the corner of San Marcos and East Sixth
Location
1007 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery