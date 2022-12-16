Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

Spartan Pizza

1,480 Reviews

$

1007 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

10" Build-Your-Own Pizza
14" Build-Your-Own Pizza
16" Build-Your-Own Pizza

Appetizers & Sides

Dipping Sauces

$1.00

2 oz & 3.25 oz portions of our house-made dipping sauces. Marinara, Ranch, Jalapeno Ranch, and Roasted Garlic Oil.

Garlic Cheese Sticks

Garlic Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Our 10" pizza dough with roasted garlic oil, minced garlic, shredded mozzarella, aged parmesan, and our signature herb blend. Served with a 3.25 oz dipping sauce of your choice.

Loaded Cheese Sticks

$10.00

3 Warm Cookies

$3.50

An order of three warm chocolate chip cookies.

Salads

Side Artemis

Side Artemis

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, and house-made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Helios

Side Helios

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Hera

Side Hera

$5.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Candied Pecans, and Cranberries. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Morpheus

Side Morpheus

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, and House-made Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Large Artemis

Large Artemis

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Shredded Mozzarella, and house-made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Large Helios

Large Helios

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Large Hera

Large Hera

$9.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Candied Pecans, and Cranberries. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Large Morpheus

Large Morpheus

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, and House-made Croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Build Your Own Pizzas

10" Build-Your-Own Pizza

10" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$10.00

All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.

10" Plain Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese

14" Build-Your-Own Pizza

14" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$15.00

All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.

14" Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese

16" Build-Your-Own Pizza

16" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$18.00

All Build-Your-Own pizzas come with one free topping, your choice of sauce, and shredded mozzarella.

16" Plain Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Keep it simple: Choose your sauce and decide if you want to add extra cheese

10" Specialty Pizzas

10" Adonis

10" Adonis

$12.00

Soppressata, Provolone, Fresh Basil, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

10" Agamemnon

10" Agamemnon

$12.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

10" Apollo

10" Apollo

$12.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Spread

10" Athena

10" Athena

$12.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Whole Roasted Garlic Cloves, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

10" Calypso

10" Calypso

$12.00

Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

10" Cyclops

10" Cyclops

$12.00

Pepperoni, White Onion, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

10" Eros

10" Eros

$12.00

Provolone, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan, Shredded Mozzarella, and Italian Seasoning on Roasted Garlic Oil

10" Hades

10" Hades

$12.00

Italian Sausage, Green Olives, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

10" Helen

10" Helen

$12.00

Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

10" Hercules

10" Hercules

$12.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olives, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

10" Medusa

10" Medusa

$12.00

Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Blue Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Spread

10" Pandora

10" Pandora

$12.00

Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Basil, Shredded Parmesan, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

10" Pegasus

10" Pegasus

$12.00

Chicken, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, with Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

10" Perseus

10" Perseus

$12.00

Artichoke, Red Onion, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

10" Spartan

10" Spartan

$12.00

White Onion, Bell Pepper, Shredded Parmesan, Minced Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara.

10" Zeus

10" Zeus

$12.00

Bacon, Spinach, Roma Tomato, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Adonis

14" Adonis

$19.00

Soppressata, Provolone, Fresh Basil, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

14" Agamemnon

14" Agamemnon

$19.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

14" Apollo

14" Apollo

$19.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Spread

14" Athena

14" Athena

$19.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Whole Roasted Garlic Cloves, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

14" Calypso

14" Calypso

$19.00

Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

14" Cyclops

14" Cyclops

$19.00

Pepperoni, White Onion, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

14" Eros

14" Eros

$19.00

Provolone, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan, Shredded Mozzarella, and Italian Seasoning on Roasted Garlic Oil

14" Hades

14" Hades

$19.00

Italian Sausage, Green Olives, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

14" Helen

14" Helen

$19.00

Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

14" Hercules

14" Hercules

$19.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olives, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

14" Medusa

14" Medusa

$19.00

Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Blue Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Spread

14" Pandora

14" Pandora

$19.00

Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Basil, Shredded Parmesan, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

14" Pegasus

14" Pegasus

$19.00

Chicken, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, with Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

14" Perseus

14" Perseus

$19.00

Artichoke, Red Onion, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

14" Spartan

14" Spartan

$19.00

White Onion, Bell Pepper, Shredded Parmesan, Minced Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara.

14" Zeus

14" Zeus

$19.00

Bacon, Spinach, Roma Tomato, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Adonis

16" Adonis

$23.00

Soppressata, Provolone, Fresh Basil, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

16" Agamemnon

16" Agamemnon

$23.00

Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

16" Apollo

16" Apollo

$23.00

Spinach, Mushroom, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Spread

16" Athena

16" Athena

$23.00

Spinach, Red Onion, Mushroom, Whole Roasted Garlic Cloves, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

16" Calypso

16" Calypso

$23.00

Bacon, Pineapple, Red Onion, Jalapeno, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

16" Cyclops

16" Cyclops

$23.00

Pepperoni, White Onion, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

16" Eros

16" Eros

$23.00

Provolone, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Shredded Parmesan, Shredded Mozzarella, and Italian Seasoning on Roasted Garlic Oil

16" Hades

16" Hades

$23.00

Italian Sausage, Green Olives, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

16" Helen

16" Helen

$23.00

Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

16" Hercules

16" Hercules

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, White Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olives, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara

16" Medusa

16" Medusa

$23.00

Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Blue Cheese, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Spread

16" Pandora

16" Pandora

$23.00

Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Basil, Shredded Parmesan, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

16" Pegasus

16" Pegasus

$23.00

Chicken, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, with Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

16" Perseus

16" Perseus

$23.00

Artichoke, Red Onion, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta Cheese, and Shredded Mozzarella on Cilantro Pesto

16" Spartan

16" Spartan

$23.00

White Onion, Bell Pepper, Shredded Parmesan, Minced Garlic, Red Pepper Flakes, and Shredded Mozzarella on Marinara.

16" Zeus

16" Zeus

$23.00

Bacon, Spinach, Roma Tomato, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Salt & Pepper, and Shredded Mozzarella on Roasted Garlic Oil

Sandwiches

Andromeda

Andromeda

$11.00

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Lettuce served warm on our house-made Focaccia Bread toasted with Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto and Mayonnaise.

Bacchus

Bacchus

$10.00

Pepperoni, Soppressata, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, and our Signature Herb Blend served warm on our house-made Focaccia Bread toasted with our Roasted Garlic Spread.

Aphrodite

Aphrodite

$9.00

Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and Salt & Pepper served warm on our house-made Focaccia Bread toasted with Roasted Garlic Oil.

Icarus

Icarus

$9.00

Provolone, Shredded Parmesan, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, and our Signature Herb Blend served warm on our house-made Focaccia Bread toasted with Roasted Garlic Oil.

Beverages

.5 Liter Sodas

.5 Liter Sodas

$2.75

.5 Liter Sodas available in the following flavors: Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Diet Dr. Pepper.

12 oz Waterloo Sparkling Water

12 oz Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.75

12 oz Waterloo Sparkling Water Cans. Available in Original, Grapefruit, Black Cherry, Strawberry, and Lemon-Lime.

Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

.5 Liter Bottle of Pure Leaf Tea. Available in Unsweetened Black Tea or Sweet Lemon.

Ozarka Water Bottle

Ozarka Water Bottle

$2.75

20 oz Bottle of Ozarka Water

2 Liter Sodas

2 Liter Sodas

$4.50

Two Liter Soda Bottles. Available in Coca Cola, Sprite, and Dr. Pepper.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Order your favorite pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and more from Spartan Pizza at 1007 E 6th Street at the corner of San Marcos and East Sixth

1007 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Spartan Pizza image
Spartan Pizza image
Spartan Pizza image

