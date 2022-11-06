Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spasso Restaurant 769 Laurel st.

769 Laurel st.

San Carlos, CA 94070

Order Again

Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Pellegrino BTL

$8.00

Aqua Panna BTL

$7.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

White Wine by the Glass

Chardonnay Sycamore Lane GLS

$11.00+

Sycamore Lane, California

Chardonnay Baldacci GLS

$14.00+

Groth, Napa Valley, 2019

Chardonnay Rombauer GLS

$16.00+

Rombauer, Carneros, 2019

Sauvignon Blanc Justin GLS

$12.00+

Napa Cellars, Napa Valley, 2019

Pinot Grigio Torresella GLS

$12.00+

Santa Margherita, Italy, 2020

Rose Whispering Angel GLS

$13.00+

Santa Margherita, Italy, 2020

Riesling Firesteed GLS

$11.00+

Firesteed, Willamette Valley, 2016

Viognier Sobon Estate GLS

$11.00+

Sobon Estate, Amador County, 2019

Moscato Ruffino GLS

$11.00+

Sip, California, 2018

White Zinfandel Beringer GLS

$11.00+

Raywood, Central Coast, 2019

Red Wine by the Glass

Cab Sauvgn Sycamore Lane GLS

$11.00+

Sycamore Lane, California

Cab Sauvgn Justin GLS

$14.00+

Justin, Paso Robles, 2019

Cab Sauvgn Quilt GLS

$18.00+

Girard, Napa Valley, 2018

Merlot Kunde GLS

$12.00+

Kunde, Sonoma Valley, 2016

Pinot Nr Angels Ink GLS

$12.00+

Lyric, Santa Barbara, 2019

Pinot Nr Belle Glos GLS

$18.00+

Belle Glos ‘Dairyman’, Russian River Valley, 2019

Zinfandel Saldo GLS

$14.00+

Sbragia ‘Gino’s’, Sonoma County, 2017

Alexander Valley Syrah GLS

$14.00+

Flying Suitcase, Amador County, 2014

Chianti Di Lorenzo GLS

$11.00+

Di Lorenzo, Italy, 2018

Sangiovese Rocca GLS

$11.00+

Rocca, Italy, 2018

Malbec Uno GLS

$12.00+

Altos, Argentina, 2018

Barolo Gemma GLS

$18.00+

Specialty Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Russian vodka, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, ginger beer served with lime.

Spasso's Sidecar Martini

$14.00

Bulleit Rye bourbon, Cointreau, orange bitter, lemon juice, sugar rimmed with lemon twist

Pomegranate Martini

$13.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Pomegranate juice, sweet-sour & sugar rim.

Spasso's Pink Lemonade

$14.00

Hanson Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka, fresh squeezed lemon mix & cranberry juice

French Lemon Drop

$13.00

Grey Goose Vodka, Sweet and Sour, Triple Sec, Chambord and rimmed with sugar.

Margarita Martini

$13.00

Patron Silver, Rose’s Lime Juice, fresh squeezed lime, Cointreau, Sweet and Sour

Spasso's Espresso Martini

$14.00

KetelOne Vodka, Chocolate Liquor, Baileys & Coffee Beans.

Classic Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Prosecco, Aperol, Splash of Soda water, orange wedge.

Blueberry Mint Cosmo

$13.00

Stoli Blueberry, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice

Draft Beer

Trumer Draft

$8.00

Pilsner, California

805 Draft

$8.00

American Blonde Ale, California

Racer 5 Draft

$8.00

IPA, California

Bottled Beer

Peroni

$6.00

Lager Style, Italy

Guinness

$6.00

Draught, Ireland

Coors Light

$6.00

USA

Corona

$6.00

Pale Lager, Mexico

N/A Clausthaler

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic, Germany

Champagne & Sparkling by the Glass

Prosecco GLS

$11.00

Bosco, Italy

Courtage le Grande Brut Rose GLS

$13.00

Brut Rosé, France

Courtage le Grande Brut GLS

$13.00

Brut, France

Dessert

Grand Marnier Orange Creme Brulee

$12.00

Homemade, rich custard base topped with a contrasting layer of hard caramel

Classic Italian Tiramisu

$12.00

Homemade, lady finger cookies soaked in brandy & espresso with mascarpone cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$13.00

Served with Vanilla Bean Gelato

Warm Apple Peach Crisp

$15.00

With vanilla gelato, pecans, caramel drizzle.

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Drizzled with caramel sauce

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Homemade, maple Brandy Sauce with crème anglaise

Gelato or Sorbet

$10.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, Sea Salt Caramel, Spumoni or Pear, Blood Orange Sorbet

Coffee & Tea

Caffe Americano

$3.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Caffe Mocha

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.50

Caffe Latte

$4.50

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Decaf Tea

$3.00

Specialty Coffee

Mexican Coffee

$14.00

Cuervo Traditional Tequila, Kahlua, coffee & whipped cream

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Irish whiskey Jameson, coffee whipped cream

Italian Coffee

$13.00

Amaretto, coffee & whipped cream

Keoke Coffee

$14.00

Brandy, Kahlua, Crème de Cacao coffee & whipped cream

Nutty Irishman

$14.00

Bailey’s Irish Cream, Frangelico, & coffee & whipped cream

Chip Shot

$14.00

Tuaca, Bailey’s Irish Cream, coffee & whipped cream

Port & Sherry

Dow's 10 Tawny

$13.00

Dow's 30 Tawny

$20.00

Cockburn's Special Reserve

$10.00

Sandeman 20yr Tawny

$16.00

Sandeman 30 Tawny

$20.00

Sandeman Founders Ruby Reserve

$11.00

Dessert Wines

Moscato

$8.00

Limoncello

$10.00

InnisKillin Vidal Ice Wine

$20.00

Chocolate Wine

$8.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Grappa Bianca

$12.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Pernod

$10.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Lillet Red

$8.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Single Malt Whiskey

Glenmorangie

$13.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Balverine 12

$16.00

Oban 14

$18.00

Lagavulin 16

$17.00

Cognac

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Skewers w/ Fries

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries

$8.95

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Kids Drink

$2.00

Champagne & Sparkling by the Bottle

Prosecco Villa Carlotti BTL

$44.00

Prosecco, Italy

Mumm BTL

$56.00

Napa Valley

Brut Mirabelle BTL

$68.00

Schramsberg, Brut, North Coast

Brut Rose J Vineyards BTL

$70.00

Brut Rose, Russian River Valley

Champagne Louis Roederer Collection 242 BTL

$80.00

Champagne, France

Brut Veuve Clicquot BTL

$120.00

Brut, France

Brut Vintage Dom Perignon BTL

$400.00

Brut Vintage, 2009

Champagne Brut Cristal by Louis Roederer BTL

$600.00

Champagne Brut, 2009

Half Bottle Wines

Pinot Grigio 1/2 BTL

$28.00

Santa Margherita, Italy, 2018

Sauvignon Blanc 1/2 BTL

$24.00

Silverado, Napa Valley, 2018

Chardonnay Wente 1/2 BTL

$24.00

Wente, Monterey, 2018

Chardonnay Daou 1/2 BTL

$26.00

Daou, Paso Robles,2019

Pinot Noir 1/2 BTL

$25.00

Meiomi, M.S.S., 2019

Cabernet Sauvignon Wente 1/2 BTL

$28.00

Wente, Livermore Valley, 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon Prisoner 1/2 BTL

$40.00

The Prisoner, Napa Valley, 2018

Cabernet Sauvignon Pride 1/2 BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay by the Bottle

Chardonnay Sonoma Cutrer BTL

$54.00

Sonoma Coast, 2018

Chard Martin Ray BTL

$58.00

Chardonnay Weather BTL

$60.00

Chard Bernardus BTL

$64.00

Chardonnay Groth BTL

$70.00

Chardonnay Jordan BTL

$74.00

Russian River Valley, 2018

Chardonnay Frank Family BTL

$80.00

Napa Valley, 2020

Chard Flowers BTL

$85.00

Sauvignon Blanc by the Bottle

Sauv. Blanc Oyster Bay BTL

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc Stoneleigh BTL

$44.00

Napa Cellars, Napa Valley, 2019

Sauvignon Blanc Brassfield BTL

$48.00

High Valley, 2019

Sauvignon Blanc Trinchero BTL

$56.00

Napa Valley, 2020

Sauvignon Blanc Two2 BTL

$58.00

Sauvignon Blanc Rombauer BTL

$60.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Sauvignon Blanc Twomey BTL

$62.00

Napa & Sonoma, 2020

Pinot Grigio & Rose & Misc. by the Bottle

Pinot Grigio Livio Felluga BTL

$52.00

Santa Margherita, Italy, 2020

Rose Barrone Fini BTL

$48.00

Santa Margherita, Italy, 2020

Barrone Fini BTL

$48.00

Italy, 2018

Merlot by the Bottle

Merlot Markham BTL

$52.00

Kunde, Sonoma Valley, 2016

Merlot Frank Family BTL

$64.00

Washington, 2018

Merlot Peju BTL

$74.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Merlot Rombauer BTL

$80.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Merlot Darioush BTL

$120.00

Napa Valley, 2013

Merlot Pride BTL

$100.00

Cabernet Sauvignon by the Bottle

Cabernet Bonanza BTL

$44.00

Sycamore Lane, California

Cabernet Treana BTL

$56.00

North Coast, 2018

Cabernet Daou BTL

$60.00

Justin, Paso Robles, 2019

Cabernet Brendel BTL

$70.00

Napa Valley, 2019

Cab Sauv My Favorite Neighbor BTL

$72.00

Cabernet Boete Reserve BTL

$74.00

Carmel valley, 2017

Cab Sauv. Lion Tamer BTL

$75.00

Girard, Napa Valley, 2018

Boete Reserve Cab Franc BTL

$76.00

Carmel Valley, 2018 7

Cab Sauv Faust BTL

$76.00

Cabernet Judge Palmer BTL

$78.00

Sonoma Coast, 2017

Cab Sauvgn Turnbull BTL

$80.00

Cab Sauvgn The Prisoner BTL

$80.00

Cab Sauv. Hess Iron Corral

$90.00

Cabernet Lancaster BTL

$95.00

Winemakers Cuvee’, Alexander Valley, 2018

Cab Sauv. Hess Mount Veeder BTL

$100.00

Cabernet Jordan BTL

$110.00

Alexander Valley, 2016

Cabernet Rombauer BTL

$120.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Cabernet Heitz Cellar BTL

$130.00

Napa Valley, 2016

Cabernet Sauvignon Paradigm BTL

$140.00

Cabernet Silver Oak BTL

$150.00

Alexander Valley, 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus BTL

$180.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Chimney Rock BTL

$180.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Cabernet Sauvignon Nickel & Nickel BTL

$240.00

Napa Valley, 2014

Pinot Noir by the Bottle

P.Noir Domaine Anderson BTL

$80.00

Belle Glos ‘Dairyman’, Russian River Valley, 2019

P.Noir Wheather BTL

$64.00

Napa Valley-Carneros, 2017

P.Noir Merryvale BTL

$78.00

Sonoma Coast, 2018

P.Noir Panthera by Hess BTL

$84.00

Sonoma Coast, 2019

P.Noir Talley BTL

$76.00

P.Noir The Calling BTL

$62.00

P.Noir Benton-Lane BTL

$60.00

P.Noir Migration BTL

$72.00

P.Noir Belle Glos BTL

$74.00

ZInfandel by the Bottle

Zinfandel Girard BTL

$60.00

Paso Robles, 2018

Zinfandel Armida Winery BTL

$56.00

Dry Creek Valley, 2018

Zinfandel Rombauer BTL

$78.00

Napa Valley, 2019

Zinfandel Frank's Family BTL

$80.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Zinfandel Three Valley Ridge BTL

$64.00

Zinfandel Ridge BTL

$68.00

Meritage & Blend by the Bottle

Meritage Prisoner BTL

$74.00

Napa Valley, 2019

Meritage Chalk Hill BTL

$85.00

Napa Valley, 2018

Meritage Boete Cheval BTL

$80.00

‘Cheval Rouge’ Reserve, Carmel Valley, 2018

Syrah by the Bottle

Syrah Flying Suitcase BTL

$52.00

Flying Suitcase, Amador County, 2014

Syrah Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL

$44.00

Columbia Valley, 2017

Syrah Morgan G17 BTL

$56.00

Santa Lucia Highlands, 2018

Syrah Marietta Gibson Block BTL

$64.00

McDowell Valley, 2015

Syrah Tolosa BTL

$72.00

‘Edna Ranch Vineyard’, Edna Valley, 2017

Syrah Stags Leap BTL

$78.00

Napa Valley, 2017

Italian Wines & More by the Bottle

Gergenti BTL

$44.00

Di Lorenzo, Italy, 2018

Primitivo Rocca BTL

$46.00

Rocca, Italy, 2018

Nero Avola, Tenuta Regaleali BTL

$50.00

Altos, Argentina, 2018

Giome BTL

$52.00

Benaco Bresciano, Italy, 2017

Bolgheri, Tenuta Colonne BTL

$54.00

Tenuta la Colonne, Italy, 2016

Chianti Classico, Santa Margherita BTL

$56.00

Lamole di Lamole, Italy, 2017

Bolgheri Tegoleto BTL

$58.00

Italy, 2017

Super Tuscan, Lornano BTL

$60.00

Nebbiolo, Pertinance BTL

$64.00

Pertinace, Langhe – Italy, 2018

Montefalco Rosso BTL

$66.00

Le Cimate, Italy, 2012

Sangiovese, Pian Vigne BTL

$68.00

Chianti Reserva, Terre Bruno BTL

$70.00

Italy, 2016

Amarone Valpolicella, Villa Carlotti BTL

$72.00

Villa Carlotti, Italy, 2016

Dolcetto's, Bargetto's

$76.00

Barolo Gemma BTL

$80.00

Gemma, 2011

Barbaresco, Gemma BTL

$80.00

Barbaresco, Meruzano BTL

$85.00

Gemma, 2013

FIbbio Lanari BTL

$95.00

2006, Italy

Amarone Classico, Masi BTL

$100.00

Masi ‘Costasera’, Italy, 2015

Brunello Montalcino, Notte di Note BTL

$110.00

Barolo, Pertinance BTL

$120.00

460 Casina Bric, Italy, 2013

Brunello di Montalcino, Antinori BTL

$150.00

Quercecchio, Italy, 2012

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic Italian food with a touch of the Mediterranean.

Location

769 Laurel st., San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

