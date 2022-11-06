- Home
Spasso Restaurant 769 Laurel st.
769 Laurel st.
San Carlos, CA 94070
Sodas
White Wine by the Glass
Chardonnay Sycamore Lane GLS
Sycamore Lane, California
Chardonnay Baldacci GLS
Groth, Napa Valley, 2019
Chardonnay Rombauer GLS
Rombauer, Carneros, 2019
Sauvignon Blanc Justin GLS
Napa Cellars, Napa Valley, 2019
Pinot Grigio Torresella GLS
Santa Margherita, Italy, 2020
Rose Whispering Angel GLS
Santa Margherita, Italy, 2020
Riesling Firesteed GLS
Firesteed, Willamette Valley, 2016
Viognier Sobon Estate GLS
Sobon Estate, Amador County, 2019
Moscato Ruffino GLS
Sip, California, 2018
White Zinfandel Beringer GLS
Raywood, Central Coast, 2019
Red Wine by the Glass
Cab Sauvgn Sycamore Lane GLS
Sycamore Lane, California
Cab Sauvgn Justin GLS
Justin, Paso Robles, 2019
Cab Sauvgn Quilt GLS
Girard, Napa Valley, 2018
Merlot Kunde GLS
Kunde, Sonoma Valley, 2016
Pinot Nr Angels Ink GLS
Lyric, Santa Barbara, 2019
Pinot Nr Belle Glos GLS
Belle Glos ‘Dairyman’, Russian River Valley, 2019
Zinfandel Saldo GLS
Sbragia ‘Gino’s’, Sonoma County, 2017
Alexander Valley Syrah GLS
Flying Suitcase, Amador County, 2014
Chianti Di Lorenzo GLS
Di Lorenzo, Italy, 2018
Sangiovese Rocca GLS
Rocca, Italy, 2018
Malbec Uno GLS
Altos, Argentina, 2018
Barolo Gemma GLS
Specialty Cocktails
Moscow Mule
Russian vodka, fresh lime juice, sugar syrup, ginger beer served with lime.
Spasso's Sidecar Martini
Bulleit Rye bourbon, Cointreau, orange bitter, lemon juice, sugar rimmed with lemon twist
Pomegranate Martini
Grey Goose Vodka, Pomegranate juice, sweet-sour & sugar rim.
Spasso's Pink Lemonade
Hanson Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka, fresh squeezed lemon mix & cranberry juice
French Lemon Drop
Grey Goose Vodka, Sweet and Sour, Triple Sec, Chambord and rimmed with sugar.
Margarita Martini
Patron Silver, Rose’s Lime Juice, fresh squeezed lime, Cointreau, Sweet and Sour
Spasso's Espresso Martini
KetelOne Vodka, Chocolate Liquor, Baileys & Coffee Beans.
Classic Aperol Spritz
Prosecco, Aperol, Splash of Soda water, orange wedge.
Blueberry Mint Cosmo
Stoli Blueberry, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime juice
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Champagne & Sparkling by the Glass
Dessert
Grand Marnier Orange Creme Brulee
Homemade, rich custard base topped with a contrasting layer of hard caramel
Classic Italian Tiramisu
Homemade, lady finger cookies soaked in brandy & espresso with mascarpone cream
Chocolate Lava Cake
Served with Vanilla Bean Gelato
Warm Apple Peach Crisp
With vanilla gelato, pecans, caramel drizzle.
New York Cheesecake
Drizzled with caramel sauce
Bread Pudding
Homemade, maple Brandy Sauce with crème anglaise
Gelato or Sorbet
Vanilla, Chocolate, Sea Salt Caramel, Spumoni or Pear, Blood Orange Sorbet
Coffee & Tea
Specialty Coffee
Mexican Coffee
Cuervo Traditional Tequila, Kahlua, coffee & whipped cream
Irish Coffee
Irish whiskey Jameson, coffee whipped cream
Italian Coffee
Amaretto, coffee & whipped cream
Keoke Coffee
Brandy, Kahlua, Crème de Cacao coffee & whipped cream
Nutty Irishman
Bailey’s Irish Cream, Frangelico, & coffee & whipped cream
Chip Shot
Tuaca, Bailey’s Irish Cream, coffee & whipped cream
Port & Sherry
Cordials
Single Malt Whiskey
Champagne & Sparkling by the Bottle
Prosecco Villa Carlotti BTL
Prosecco, Italy
Mumm BTL
Napa Valley
Brut Mirabelle BTL
Schramsberg, Brut, North Coast
Brut Rose J Vineyards BTL
Brut Rose, Russian River Valley
Champagne Louis Roederer Collection 242 BTL
Champagne, France
Brut Veuve Clicquot BTL
Brut, France
Brut Vintage Dom Perignon BTL
Brut Vintage, 2009
Champagne Brut Cristal by Louis Roederer BTL
Champagne Brut, 2009
Half Bottle Wines
Pinot Grigio 1/2 BTL
Santa Margherita, Italy, 2018
Sauvignon Blanc 1/2 BTL
Silverado, Napa Valley, 2018
Chardonnay Wente 1/2 BTL
Wente, Monterey, 2018
Chardonnay Daou 1/2 BTL
Daou, Paso Robles,2019
Pinot Noir 1/2 BTL
Meiomi, M.S.S., 2019
Cabernet Sauvignon Wente 1/2 BTL
Wente, Livermore Valley, 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon Prisoner 1/2 BTL
The Prisoner, Napa Valley, 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon Pride 1/2 BTL
Chardonnay by the Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc by the Bottle
Sauv. Blanc Oyster Bay BTL
Sauvignon Blanc Stoneleigh BTL
Napa Cellars, Napa Valley, 2019
Sauvignon Blanc Brassfield BTL
High Valley, 2019
Sauvignon Blanc Trinchero BTL
Napa Valley, 2020
Sauvignon Blanc Two2 BTL
Sauvignon Blanc Rombauer BTL
Napa Valley, 2018
Sauvignon Blanc Twomey BTL
Napa & Sonoma, 2020
Pinot Grigio & Rose & Misc. by the Bottle
Merlot by the Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon by the Bottle
Cabernet Bonanza BTL
Sycamore Lane, California
Cabernet Treana BTL
North Coast, 2018
Cabernet Daou BTL
Justin, Paso Robles, 2019
Cabernet Brendel BTL
Napa Valley, 2019
Cab Sauv My Favorite Neighbor BTL
Cabernet Boete Reserve BTL
Carmel valley, 2017
Cab Sauv. Lion Tamer BTL
Girard, Napa Valley, 2018
Boete Reserve Cab Franc BTL
Carmel Valley, 2018 7
Cab Sauv Faust BTL
Cabernet Judge Palmer BTL
Sonoma Coast, 2017
Cab Sauvgn Turnbull BTL
Cab Sauvgn The Prisoner BTL
Cab Sauv. Hess Iron Corral
Cabernet Lancaster BTL
Winemakers Cuvee’, Alexander Valley, 2018
Cab Sauv. Hess Mount Veeder BTL
Cabernet Jordan BTL
Alexander Valley, 2016
Cabernet Rombauer BTL
Napa Valley, 2018
Cabernet Heitz Cellar BTL
Napa Valley, 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon Paradigm BTL
Cabernet Silver Oak BTL
Alexander Valley, 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus BTL
Cabernet Sauvignon Chimney Rock BTL
Napa Valley, 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon Nickel & Nickel BTL
Napa Valley, 2014
Pinot Noir by the Bottle
P.Noir Domaine Anderson BTL
Belle Glos ‘Dairyman’, Russian River Valley, 2019
P.Noir Wheather BTL
Napa Valley-Carneros, 2017
P.Noir Merryvale BTL
Sonoma Coast, 2018
P.Noir Panthera by Hess BTL
Sonoma Coast, 2019
P.Noir Talley BTL
P.Noir The Calling BTL
P.Noir Benton-Lane BTL
P.Noir Migration BTL
P.Noir Belle Glos BTL
ZInfandel by the Bottle
Meritage & Blend by the Bottle
Syrah by the Bottle
Syrah Flying Suitcase BTL
Flying Suitcase, Amador County, 2014
Syrah Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL
Columbia Valley, 2017
Syrah Morgan G17 BTL
Santa Lucia Highlands, 2018
Syrah Marietta Gibson Block BTL
McDowell Valley, 2015
Syrah Tolosa BTL
‘Edna Ranch Vineyard’, Edna Valley, 2017
Syrah Stags Leap BTL
Napa Valley, 2017
Italian Wines & More by the Bottle
Gergenti BTL
Di Lorenzo, Italy, 2018
Primitivo Rocca BTL
Rocca, Italy, 2018
Nero Avola, Tenuta Regaleali BTL
Altos, Argentina, 2018
Giome BTL
Benaco Bresciano, Italy, 2017
Bolgheri, Tenuta Colonne BTL
Tenuta la Colonne, Italy, 2016
Chianti Classico, Santa Margherita BTL
Lamole di Lamole, Italy, 2017
Bolgheri Tegoleto BTL
Italy, 2017
Super Tuscan, Lornano BTL
Nebbiolo, Pertinance BTL
Pertinace, Langhe – Italy, 2018
Montefalco Rosso BTL
Le Cimate, Italy, 2012
Sangiovese, Pian Vigne BTL
Chianti Reserva, Terre Bruno BTL
Italy, 2016
Amarone Valpolicella, Villa Carlotti BTL
Villa Carlotti, Italy, 2016
Dolcetto's, Bargetto's
Barolo Gemma BTL
Gemma, 2011
Barbaresco, Gemma BTL
Barbaresco, Meruzano BTL
Gemma, 2013
FIbbio Lanari BTL
2006, Italy
Amarone Classico, Masi BTL
Masi ‘Costasera’, Italy, 2015
Brunello Montalcino, Notte di Note BTL
Barolo, Pertinance BTL
460 Casina Bric, Italy, 2013
Brunello di Montalcino, Antinori BTL
Quercecchio, Italy, 2012
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Classic Italian food with a touch of the Mediterranean.
769 Laurel st., San Carlos, CA 94070