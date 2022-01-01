  • Home
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Spatchcock - 5000 Beltline Road, Suite 850
A map showing the location of Spatchcock 5000 Beltline Road, Suite 850View gallery

Spatchcock 5000 Beltline Road, Suite 850

review star

No reviews yet

5000 Beltline Road, Suite 850

Dallas, TX 75254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$8.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Tupps IPA

$7.00

Cocktails

Blue Jay

$15.00

Cloud 9

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Add 100ml vodka, 50ml coffee, 50ml Kahlua, 1Tbsp of sugar syrup, and a handful of ice into a cocktail shaker and shake well. When the outer surface of the shaker feels ice-cold, that is when you know it’s done.

Green Tea Flamingo

$15.00

In an ice-filled shaker, add 2 ounces of green tea, 1-ounce vodka, 1/2 ounce orange liqueur, 1/2 ounce lime juice, and 1/2 ounce of cranberry juice cocktail. Shake and then strain into a cold martini glass. Garnish with a lime peel.

Hennessey Peach Tree

$18.00

Jack Peach Teee

$15.00

Lemondrop Martini

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Something sweet

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Strawberry Martini

$13.00

Summer Spritzer

$13.00

TOP SHELF SELECTION

$3.00

Cognac/Brandy

Hennessy

$13.00

Hennessy Privliage

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Dusse'

$15.00

St. Remy Brandy

$15.00

McAllen

$20.00

Cordials

Black Raspberry Liquor

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$14.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Creme deCacao

$6.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Extra Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Liquor

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Heering Cherry

$12.00

Hpnotiq

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Melon Pucker

$6.00

Pama

$12.00

Peach Schanapps

$6.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$6.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Drumshambo

$14.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Well

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Leblon

$10.00

Malibu

$8.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

White Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Royal F.

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Tequila

1800

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigo Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azule

$35.00

1942

$35.00

Teremana

$12.00

Soccoro Blanco

$12.00

Soccoro Reposado

$14.00

Well

$8.00

Concoro

$35.00

Azul

$35.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

GG Watermelon Basil

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Stoli

$12.00

Tito's

$9.00

Well

$8.00

Deep Eddie's

$8.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Bulliet

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

High West

$15.00

Jack Daniel

$9.00

Jack Daniel Single Barrel

$18.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

TX

$12.00

Well

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Wine & Champagne

MERLOT

$8.00

CABERNET

$8.00

Prosecco (GL)

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Savighnon Blanc

$8.00

House Prosecco Rose

$8.00

ED Cabernet

$15.00

Scotch

Buchanans

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Brunch Bottles

Vevue

$125.00

Vevue Rose

$150.00

Moet Rose

$175.00

Mocktail

$7.00

House Champaign Bottle

$35.00

House Champaign Rose

$45.00

Giant House Champaign Bottle

$75.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Entrees

16oz Ribeye

$46.00

8oz Filet

$45.00

New Zealand Lamb

$46.00

Bone in Pork chop

$28.00

Red snapper

$31.00

Classic burger

$17.00

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Southern shrimp and grits

$26.00

St Louis BBQ ribs

$26.00

Seafood Combo

$32.00

Pacific Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00

Spatch catfish

$25.00

Cajun pasta

$26.00

Atlantic Salmon

$29.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Raspberry Salad

$13.00

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Wings

$13.00

Calamari

$12.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Fries

$6.00

Florentino Chicken/spinach/tomatoes

$13.00

Pepperoni flatbread

$13.00

Herb and cheese flatbread

$13.00

Vegetable Flatbread

$13.00

Sides

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Seasonal veggies

$7.00

Brussel sprouts

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Spinach & Artichoke

$7.00

3 Cheese Mac

$7.00

Dirty Rice

$7.00

T Of Mexico Bacon

$14.00

French Toast Sau

$18.00

Gumbo Bowl

$18.00

Gumbo Cup

$9.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Ginger ale

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Water

Ozarka

$4.00

Fiji

$6.00

Sparkling

$7.00

Juice

Orange juice

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Wings

Garlic mashed potatoes

$7.00

Seasonal veggies

$7.00

Truffle fries

$7.00

Sweet BBQ

$13.00

Quesadillas/Chips

Chicken Quesadillas

$13.00

Beef Quesadillas

$13.00

Shrimp

$13.00

Flatbreads

Mushrooms

$13.00

Pepperoni

$13.00

Sausage

$13.00

Three Cheese & Herb

$10.00

Bacon

$13.00

Main Dishes

Spatch All American

$14.99

Gritts & Shrimp

$19.99

Hangeover Burger

$15.99

Steak & Eggs

$24.99

Lamb Chop & Eggs

$28.99

Pork & Eggs

$22.99

Breakfast Catfish

$19.99

Chicken & Waffles

$22.99

French Toast

$18.99

Touch of Mexico

$13.99

Western omelet

$18.00

Vegetarian Omelet

$18.00

Pancakes and Benefits

$16.00

All American

$14.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$7.00

Side Sausage

$7.00

Toast

$4.00

Side Jalapeno Grits

$7.00

Breakfast Potatos

$6.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Velvet Waffles

$7.00

Eggs

$6.00

Extra Chicken

$8.00

A La Carte

Pancaks

$14.99

Endless Mimosa

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5000 Beltline Road, Suite 850, Dallas, TX 75254

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Burning Rice - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
5000 Beltline Rd #310, Dallas, TX 75254 Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
TK's
orange starNo Reviews
14854 Montfort Dr Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Meso Maya - MM - Addison - 905
orange starNo Reviews
5280 Beltline Rd Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Gather Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
14675 Dallas Parkway Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Prestonwood Place
orange starNo Reviews
5290 Belt Line Road Addison, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
5100 Beltline Rd Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston