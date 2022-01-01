Spatch Kitchen and Cocktails 5000 Beltline Road Suite 850

  • Home
Order Again

Signature Cocktails

Spatch Bird

$13.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$14.00

New Fashion

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Martini Service

$12.00

MIMOSA

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Long island

$16.00

Paloma

$13.00

Bloody good morning

$14.00

Aperol spritz

$12.00

Bear passion

$8.00

Peach hive

$13.00

Mojito

$11.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

Wine

GLS fiol

$11.00

GlS Piper Sonoma Brut

$18.00

GLS Nicholas Feuillate

$27.00

GLS Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose

$14.00

GLS Ciello Moscato

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Max Richter Riesling

$13.00

GLS GIO

$13.00

GLS sidebar

$14.00

GLS Foris Vineyard Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Thread Feather Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Louis Jadot Beaujalos

$12.00

GLS Santa Barbra

$15.00

GLS Cartlidge and Browne Pinot Nior

$14.00

GLS Cartlidge and Browne Merlot

$13.00

GLS H111

$20.00

GLS Chateau Mongravey Margeaux Cru Bourgeois

$20.00

GLS Decoy

$14.00

GLS Argiano Brunello di Montalano

$29.00

GLS Peju

$20.00Out of stock

Bordeaux

$23.00

BTL Belstar

$44.00

B Piper Sonoma Brut

$64.00

B Domaine Ste Michelle Brut Rose

$56.00

B Paul Chevalier Brut

$22.00

B Ciello Sparkling

$44.00

B Max Ritcher Riesling

$42.00

BTL Scarpetta

$42.00

Btl GIO

$56.00

B Foris Vineyard Chardonnay

$48.00

B Murphy Goode Chardonnay

$56.00

B Gavalas Santorini

$64.00

B Le' Cole 41 Semillion

$51.00

B Chateau Carbonnieux Pessac Blanc

$96.00

B King Estate Pinot Gris

$96.00

B Louis Jadot Beaujalos

$48.00

BTL Santa Barbra

$60.00

B Cartlidge and Browne Merlot

$52.00Out of stock

B Chateau Mongravey Margeaux Cru Bourgeois

$68.00

B Decoy

$56.00

B Argiano Brunello di Montalano

$96.00

B Prunotto Barolo

$120.00

B Austin Hope Cab

$100.00

B Faust Cabernet

$135.00

B Chateau Lassegue Saint Emillion

$115.00

B HG111

$80.00

B Peju

$100.00Out of stock

Btl broad side

$80.00

Liquor

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Absolut 80

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Hanson of Somona Manderin

$9.00

Hanson of Sonoma Myer Lemon

$9.00

Ketel One Citron

$9.00

Ketal One

$9.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$9.00

Drumshambo Irish Gunpowder

$10.00

Empress Gin

$13.00

Plymonth Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Bluecoat Gin

$10.00

Zephyr Gin

$11.00

Bar Hill Gin

$15.00

The Botonist Gin

$13.00

Cruzan White

$8.00

El Dorado 15 Yr

$8.00

Angostura Rum 1824

$19.00

Havana Club

$8.00

Diplomatico Anejo

$34.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$8.00

Brugal Extra Dry Rum

$11.00

Kirk and Sweeny 12yr

$9.00

Goslings Black

$8.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$8.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$8.00

Leblon

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Altos Tequila

$9.00

Herradura Legend

$24.00

Herradura Seleccion Supreme

$36.00

Clas Azul Anejo

$38.00

Cimarron

$8.00

Mejente

$13.00

Class Azul Reposado

$40.00

illegal Reposado

$17.00

Vida Mezcal

$11.00

Banhez

$8.00

Marker's Mark 46

$13.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$10.00

Red Breast 12yr

$21.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

Whistle Pig 18yr

$44.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Michters's Straight Rye

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$36.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Amador 10yr Pebble Barrel

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$17.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Jefferson Reserve

$17.00

Elijah Craig 18yr

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Nine Band Wheated Bourbon

$14.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$18.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

TX Bourbon

$17.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$16.00

McCallan 12

$25.00

Genlivit Caribbean Cask 18

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$12.00

D'usse

$17.00

Remy VSOP

$16.00

Aperol

$8.00

Drambuie Orange Liqueur

$12.00

Giffard Banane de Brasil

$7.00

Giffard abricot du Russoline

$7.00

Creme De Violete

$7.00

Barrow's Intense Ginger Liquor

$11.00

Grind Expresso Liquor

$5.00

Mathlide Peche Liquor

$7.00

Lucano

Draft Beer

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Tupps Juice pack

$7.00

Deep ellum blonde

$8.00

Yuengling Lager

$7.00Out of stock

Karbach Love Street Citrus

$8.00

Bottled/Canned

Stella Artois

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Dog Fish Head IPA

$7.00

Dos Equis Special

$7.00

Corona Ultra

$8.00

Yuengling Lager

$7.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Nomadica Sparkling Wine

$15.00

Nomadica Red Blend

$15.00

Hoppadillo

$7.00

Love street

$6.00

Bottle service

Casamigos blanco

$220.00

Casamigos reposado

$300.00

Mijenta blanco

$150.00

Mijenta reposado

$200.00

Titos vodka

$180.00

Grey goose

$240.00

Jack Daniels

$160.00

Crown royal

$200.00

300.00

$300.00

Beefeater gin

$140.00

Zepher gin

$180.00

Starters

Cast Iron Cornbread

$9.00

Crab Fritters

$14.00

Grilled Oysters

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$6.00

Tuna Poke Tostada

$14.00

Calamari

$13.00

Street Tacos

$10.00

Salads

Winter Chopped Salad

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

The Wedge

$13.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Greek salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Angus Cheeseburger

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pork Belly BLT

$15.00

Mains

Blackened Redfish

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Half Bird Fried

$23.00

Steak Frites

$30.00

Lamb Chop

$30.00

Pesto Rigatoni

$19.00

Adobo Tuna

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Tandoori Salmon Bowl

$26.00

Shrimp rissotto

$25.00Out of stock

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$10.00

Brocolini

$4.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Chicken breast

$10.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Desserts

Birthday

Chocolate pot creme

$9.00

Jelly roll

$9.00

Empanadas

$9.00

Beverages

Aqua Panna 1L

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

San Pellegrino 1L

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Peach Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Shareables

Crab Fritters

$14.00

Cast Iron Cornbread

$9.00

Grilled Oysters

$16.00

Tuna Poke Tostada

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Wings

$6.00

Calimari Fritto

$10.00

Salads

Winter Chopped Salad

$12.00

Caesar

$12.00

The Wedge

$13.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Angus Cheeseburger

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pork Belly BLT

$15.00

Breakfast Quesadillas

$14.00

Entrees

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

Half Bird Fried

$23.00

Avocado Toast Benedict

$14.00

Egg White Omelet

$15.00

Stuffed French Toast

$13.00

Belgium Waffle

$13.00

Spatch Breakfast

$10.00

Chicken and Waffles

$19.00

Sides

Macaroni and Cheese

$10.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Extra Egg (1 pc)

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Side of Potato Hash

$5.00

Walffle

$6.00

Sausage

$5.00

Dessert

Pot de Creme

$9.00

Jelly Roll

$9.00

Empanadas

$9.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Bottle

$30.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Beverages

Aqua Panna 1L

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

San Pellegrino 1L

$4.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

American Seasonal with local and Southern Influence.

Location

5000 Beltline Road Suite 500, Addison, TX 75254

Directions

Gallery
Spatch Kitchen and Cocktails image

