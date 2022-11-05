Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spaulding Steak & Ale 78 Wakefield St.

review star

No reviews yet

78 Wakefield St.

Rochester, NH 03867

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Certified Angus Ribeye
Classic Fries
Baja fish tacos

Starters

Spaulding Sampler

Spaulding Sampler

$12.00

Mozzarella sticks, potato boats, chicken tenders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Hand breaded and fried. Straight up or buffalo

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Ten battered wings either crispy, buffalo or Asian glaze

Potato Skin Boats

$9.00

Crispy bacon, Cheddar jack blend, sour cream

Irish Nachos

$11.00

Waffle cut fries, angus chili, cheddar jack, mozzarella, Pico, sour cream, grilled corn, fried jalapeños

BBQ Chicken Nachos

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Corn tortilla chips, cheddar jack, mozzarella, fresh salsa, sour cream

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$14.00

Vermont maple syrup drizzle

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Sautéed shell-free mussels, white wine, garlic, lemon broth, crostini

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy pancetta, garlic butter, lemon

Spaulding Baked and Smashed

Spaulding Baked and Smashed

$5.00
Chipotle Cinnamon Sweet Potato Fries

Chipotle Cinnamon Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Served with whole grain maple honey mustard.

Soup/Salad

SOUP DU JOUR

SOUP DU JOUR

$7.00

Loaded Angus Chili

$8.00

3 cheese, sour cream

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Caramelized Vidalia, red onion, croutons, Swiss cheese, Parmesan, frizzled onions

Garden Salad

$8.00

Field greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Parmesan, garlic and herb croutons

BLT Chicken Salad

$15.00

Field greens, crispy bacon bits, grape tomato, egg, Gorgonzola crumble, red onion, grilled chicken, herbed croutons  

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine hearts. shredded Parmesan, herbed croutons, house Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil vinaigrette, field greens, sweet balsamic reduction

Spicy Thai Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Crisp mesclun greens, grilled Thai glazed shrimp, cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, char-grilled corn, spicy cashew dressing, honey-lime toasted almonds  

Not so Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Quick charred crisp heart of Romaine, spicy Caesar dressing, Parmesan, grape tomato, char-grilled corn, herbed croutons

Buffalo Bleu Salad

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken tenders, mixed greens, grape tomato, Gorgonzola crumbles, spicy banana peppers, sliced red onion, bleu cheese dressing 

Greek Salad

$12.00

Cucumber, grape tomato, red onion, Kalamata olive, herbed feta, pepperoncini, mixed field greens, oregano.

Flatbreads

Apple Harvest

$13.00

Spiced apple, cheddar, crispy bacon crumbles and sweet balsamic drizzle.

The Goddess Flatbread

$13.00

House made artichoke pesto, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, herbed feta, baby spinach, oregano infused extra virgin olive oil

‘Roni and Shroom Flatbread

‘Roni and Shroom Flatbread

$13.00

Sliced pepperoni, button mushrooms, marinara, cheddar, mozzarella, basil and red pepper flaked infused extra virgin olive oil

Margherita Chicken Flatbread

Margherita Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella with balsamic drizzle.

Burgers

The Angus Burger

The Angus Burger

$12.00

8oz. char-grilled angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion

Philly Burger

$14.00

Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion

Smokin’ Bacon Burger

$15.00

Caramelized onions, crispy bacon, smoked gouda, bacon aioli, lettuce, tomato

The Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Jack Daniels smokey bacon BBQ sauce, crispy onion rings, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Sandwich/wraps

Spaulding Steak And Cheese

Spaulding Steak And Cheese

$13.00

Angus rib-eye, Swiss cheese, toasted hoagie. Loaded: sautéed peppers, onions and mushrooms

Eggplant Parm Bomb

$12.00

Fried sliced eggplant, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, marinara, Parmesan, toasted ciabatta roll 

The Fraddock

The Fraddock

$14.00

Fried haddock fillet, cheddar, cole slaw, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made lemon tartar sauce, Swiss, toast ciabatta

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

8oz. grilled chick breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, basil pesto aioli, toasted ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar, Swiss, smoked gouda and gorgonzola, grilled sourdough, sundried tomato mayo

Honey BBQ chicken wrap

Honey BBQ chicken wrap

$14.00

breaded chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, honey BBQ sauce

Buffalo chicken wrap

$14.00

breaded chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, gorgonzola crumbles, buffalo sauce

Veggie Wrap

$13.00

grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, green and red peppers, tomato, baby spinach, balsamic vinaigrette, melted Swiss  

Sides

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Whipped Potato

$4.00

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$6.00

Classic Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Vegetable du jour

$4.00

Entrée

Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Garlic infused Alfredo sauce, panko crumbs, three cheese blend, garlic bread

Seafood Gratine

$26.00

Sea scallops, shrimp, haddock, lobster cream sauce, panko crumbs, Parmesan, linguine, garlic bread 

Eggplant Parmesan Florentine

$16.00

Crumbed breaded and fried, sautéed baby spinach, marinara sauce, Parmesan, linguine, garlic bread

New England Baked Haddock

$19.00

Herbed cracker crumbs, white wine, lemon butter 

Tips and Scallops Johnny Walker

$28.00

pan seared steak tips, sea scallops, button mushrooms, garlic, deglazed with scotch and demi-glace 

Madeira chicken

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, button mushrooms, baby spinach, Madeira wine sauce

Chicken parmesan

Chicken parmesan

$18.00

lightly fried, house tomato sauce, linguini

Baja fish tacos

Baja fish tacos

$15.00

 fried haddock, three cheese blend, citrus pickled cabbage, garlic- lime crema, served with chili lime roasted corn 

Angus Sirloin Tips

$21.00

Hand cut, char-grilled, demi-glace

Certified Angus Ribeye

$28.00

16oz

New York Strip Sirloin

New York Strip Sirloin

$22.00

10oz

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$28.00

demi-glace   8oz.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

8oz. grilled Fillet

Monterey Chicken

$18.00

Surf and Turf

$32.00

16 oz. Ribeye, Montreal rub, grilled shrimp and roasted garlic butter. (GF,KF)

Southern Fried Chicken n Waffles

$17.00

Honey butter, chipotle maple, candied walnuts

Blackened chicken alfredo

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Pull up to our front door and your take-out will be available. If you decide to stay, we have Happy hour 4-6pm Wed-Fri. and live music Wed-Sat. 7-10pm

Website

Location

78 Wakefield St., Rochester, NH 03867

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mitchell Hill BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
50 N. Main Street Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Fallen Leaf Bistro
orange star4.7 • 164
44 North Main St Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Revolution Taproom & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,115
61 N Main St ROCHESTER, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Rochester)
orange starNo Reviews
43 North Main Street Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0312 - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 561
10 Lilac Mall Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
MrSippy BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
184 South Main Street Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Revolution Taproom & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,115
61 N Main St ROCHESTER, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0312 - Rochester
orange star4.4 • 561
10 Lilac Mall Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Fallen Leaf Bistro
orange star4.7 • 164
44 North Main St Rochester, NH 03867
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ogunquit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wells
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston