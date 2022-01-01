Spaziano's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
64 Washington St.
Haverhill, MA 01832
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
The Meat Head Pizza
Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, White Onions, Ricotta Cheese and Meatball
Miss Piggy Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing
Sweet Tennessee Barbecue Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Red Onions, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese
Margherita Pizza
Traditional Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The Flag of Italy Pizza
No Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta Cheese, and basil,
Quattro Formaggio Pizza
Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
The Dicapri Pizza
No Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil and Oregano
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Broccoli, and Grilled Chicken,
Buffchic Pizza
Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Buffalo Chicken and Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Cutlet Pizza
Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Cutlet or grill Chicken and Cheddar Cheese
Meat Lover
Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Beef Crumbled
Veggie Pizza
Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom, Onions, Broccoli, and Black Olive
Hawaiian pizza
Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and Pineapple
The works
Neapolitan sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, beef, green peppers and onions
Subs
Lg Homemade Chicken Cutlet Sub
Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Provolone Cheese
Lg Chicken Spaziano Sub
Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese , Tomatoes. Fresh Mozzarella Cheese seasoned with Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lg Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lettuce, Buffalo Chicken, American Cheese, and Red Onions
Lg chicken finger parm
Chicken Fingers, Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce Seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lg chicken fingers cutlet
Mayo, Lettuce, Chicken Fingers, Tomatoes, and American Cheese
Lg chicken parm
Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lg Meatballs Sub
Provolone Cheese, Meatballs, Pomodora Sauce seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lg super steak
Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese
LG steak and cheese
Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese
Lg steak plus 1 topping
Your Topping, Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese
Lg sausage pepper & onion
Sausage, Salt and Pepper, Peppers and Onions
hamburger
Hamburger and salt and pepper
hamburger & fries
Hamburger, salt and pepper and salt on the Fries
cheeseburger
Hamburger, American cheese and salt & pepper
cheeseburger & fries
Hamburger, American Cheese, salt & pepper and salt on the Fries
LG Hamburger sub
Hamburger, salt & pepper
Lg cheeseburger sub large
Hamburger, American Cheese and salt & pepper
Lg Eggplant parm
Eggplant,Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce Seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Turkey Pocket
turkey & american cheese
Lg Turkey & Cheese sub
turkey & american cheese
Lg BLT
Bacon bits ,spring-mix lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese
Lg Ham & Cheese
ham & american cheese
Lg Italian sub
mortadella, capicola, salami,american cheese,basil and extra virgin olive oil
Lg Buffalo chicken finger sub
Small Subs
Small Homemade Chicken Cutlet Sub
Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Provolone Cheese
Small Chicken Spaziano Sub
Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese , Tomatoes. Fresh Mozzarella Cheese seasoned with Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Small Buffalo Chicken Sub
Lettuce, Buffalo Chicken, American Cheese, and Red Onions
Small chicken finger parm
Chicken Fingers, Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce Seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Small chicken fingers cutlet
Mayo, Lettuce, Chicken Fingers, Tomatoes, and American Cheese
Small chicken parm
Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Small Meatballs Sub
Provolone Cheese, Meatballs, Pomodora Sauce seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Small super steak
Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese
Small steak and cheese
Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese
Small steak plus 1 topping
Your Topping, Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese
Small sausage pepper & onion
Sausage, Salt and Pepper, Peppers and Onions
Small Ham & cheese
Ham and American Cheese
Small Turkey & cheese
Turkey and American Cheese
Small Hamburger sub small
Hamburger,salt & pepper
Small cheeseburger sub small
Hamburger, American Cheese and slat & pepper
Small Eggplant parm
Eggplant,Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce Seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
small BLT
bacon bits, spring-mix, lettuce,tomatoes and american cheese
small Italian sub
mortadella, capicola, salami american cheese, basil and extra virgin olive oil
small buffalo chicken finger sub
Appetizers
Salad
Mixed Greens Salad
Spring -mix, tomatoes , red onions, and cucumbers
Greek Salad
Spring-mix lettuce, banana peppers, black olive, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and crotons
Caprese Salad
Spring-mix lettuce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, red roasted peppers and crotons seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and basil
Add Chicken
grill chicken
chicken fingers
chicken Fritters
Side Salad
Mixed Greens Side Salad
Spring-mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,and cucumbers
Greek Side Salad
Spring-mix lettuce, banana peppers, black olive, red onions, roasted red peppers and feta cheese
Caesar Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and crotons
Caprese Side Salad
Spring-mix lettuce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese red roasted peppers, crotons and seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and basi
Add Chicken
grill chicken
chicken fingers
chicken Fritters
CATERING
Chicken Cutlet Pan
Salad Bowl
Greek Salad Bowl
chicken broccoli alfredo
Turkey wrap
Ham wrap
chicken salad wrap
chicken wings 50
French fries 6lb
mozzarella stick 40
onion rings 6lb
jalapeño poppers
Tray of ziti
meatball pan
turkey club
Ham & cheese
sub roll
1 quart pomodoro sauce
Gluten free
Wraps
chicken caesar wrap!
Romaine lettuce, croton, parmesan cheese and breaded chicken
grill chicken caesar wrap
Romaine lettuce, croton, parmesan cheese and grill chicken
turkey & cheese wrap
Spring-mix lettuce, turkey & cheese
ham & cheese wrap
spring-mix lettuce, ham & cheese
mix green wrap
spring-mix lettuce, red onions & tomatoes
Build your Wrap
Pizza roll
Pepperoni pizza roll
Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic butter
Ham pizza roll
Ham & Mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic butter
Beef pizza roll
Beef & mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic butter
Sausage pizza roll
Sausage & mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic butter
cheese pizza roll
mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese seasoned with garlic butter
build your pizza roll
SLICE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Pick up & Delivery!
64 Washington St., Haverhill, MA 01832