Pizza
Italian

Spaziano's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

64 Washington St.

Haverhill, MA 01832

Popular Items

jalapeño poppers
Chicken Fingers
Small Cheese Pizza!

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza!

$8.75

Medium Cheese Pizza!

$12.75
Large Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.75

cheesy garlic sticks

$8.74

Calzone

$10.75

Cheese Calzone

$10.75

Mozzarella cheese,ricotta cheese and cheddar cheese

Meat Calzone

$10.75

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and beef

Chocolate chip cookie

$7.75

Fried Dough

$5.75

Breadstick

$10.75

Specialty Pizza

The Meat Head Pizza

$12.75

Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, White Onions, Ricotta Cheese and Meatball

Miss Piggy Pizza

$12.75

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, and Ranch Dressing

Sweet Tennessee Barbecue Pizza

$12.75

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella cheese, Red Onions, Chicken, Cheddar Cheese

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.75

Traditional Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Flag of Italy Pizza

$12.75

No Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Ricotta Cheese, and basil,

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$12.75

Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

The Dicapri Pizza

The Dicapri Pizza

$12.75

No Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil and Oregano

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$12.75

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Broccoli, and Grilled Chicken,

Buffchic Pizza

$12.75

Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Buffalo Chicken and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Cutlet Pizza

$12.75

Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Cutlet or grill Chicken and Cheddar Cheese

Meat Lover

$12.75

Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Beef Crumbled

Veggie Pizza

$12.75

Traditional Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Mushroom, Onions, Broccoli, and Black Olive

Hawaiian pizza

$12.75

Sweet Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and Pineapple

The works

$12.75

Neapolitan sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, beef, green peppers and onions

Subs

Lg Homemade Chicken Cutlet Sub

$11.73

Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Provolone Cheese

Lg Chicken Spaziano Sub

Lg Chicken Spaziano Sub

$14.74

Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese , Tomatoes. Fresh Mozzarella Cheese seasoned with Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lg Buffalo Chicken Sub

Lg Buffalo Chicken Sub

$12.74

Lettuce, Buffalo Chicken, American Cheese, and Red Onions

Lg chicken finger parm

$11.73

Chicken Fingers, Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce Seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lg chicken fingers cutlet

$11.73

Mayo, Lettuce, Chicken Fingers, Tomatoes, and American Cheese

Lg chicken parm

$11.73

Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lg Meatballs Sub

$11.73

Provolone Cheese, Meatballs, Pomodora Sauce seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lg super steak

$14.74

Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese

LG steak and cheese

$12.74

Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese

Lg steak plus 1 topping

$13.25

Your Topping, Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese

Lg sausage pepper & onion

$13.25

Sausage, Salt and Pepper, Peppers and Onions

hamburger

$4.75

Hamburger and salt and pepper

hamburger & fries

$6.70

Hamburger, salt and pepper and salt on the Fries

cheeseburger

$5.00

Hamburger, American cheese and salt & pepper

cheeseburger & fries

$6.95

Hamburger, American Cheese, salt & pepper and salt on the Fries

LG Hamburger sub

$10.75

Hamburger, salt & pepper

Lg cheeseburger sub large

$11.20

Hamburger, American Cheese and salt & pepper

Lg Eggplant parm

$11.73

Eggplant,Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce Seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Turkey Pocket

$11.73

turkey & american cheese

Lg Turkey & Cheese sub

$11.73

turkey & american cheese

Lg BLT

$11.73

Bacon bits ,spring-mix lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese

Lg Ham & Cheese

$11.73

ham & american cheese

Lg Italian sub

$11.73

mortadella, capicola, salami,american cheese,basil and extra virgin olive oil

Lg Buffalo chicken finger sub

$12.74

Small Subs

Small Homemade Chicken Cutlet Sub

$5.75

Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Provolone Cheese

Small Chicken Spaziano Sub

Small Chicken Spaziano Sub

$7.25

Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese , Tomatoes. Fresh Mozzarella Cheese seasoned with Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Small Buffalo Chicken Sub

Small Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.25

Lettuce, Buffalo Chicken, American Cheese, and Red Onions

Small chicken finger parm

$5.75

Chicken Fingers, Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce Seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Small chicken fingers cutlet

$5.75

Mayo, Lettuce, Chicken Fingers, Tomatoes, and American Cheese

Small chicken parm

$5.75

Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Small Meatballs Sub

$5.75

Provolone Cheese, Meatballs, Pomodora Sauce seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Small super steak

$7.25

Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese

Small steak and cheese

$6.25

Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese

Small steak plus 1 topping

$6.50

Your Topping, Shaved Steak, Salt and Pepper and American Cheese

Small sausage pepper & onion

$6.50

Sausage, Salt and Pepper, Peppers and Onions

Small Ham & cheese

$5.25

Ham and American Cheese

Small Turkey & cheese

$5.25

Turkey and American Cheese

Small Hamburger sub small

$5.25

Hamburger,salt & pepper

Small cheeseburger sub small

$5.50

Hamburger, American Cheese and slat & pepper

Small Eggplant parm

$5.75

Eggplant,Provolone Cheese, Pomodora Sauce Seasoned with Parmesan Cheese, parsley and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

small BLT

$5.75

bacon bits, spring-mix, lettuce,tomatoes and american cheese

small Italian sub

$5.25

mortadella, capicola, salami american cheese, basil and extra virgin olive oil

small buffalo chicken finger sub

$6.25

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$7.24

Chicken Wings 10 pc

$8.25

Chicken Wings 20 pc

$15.25

French Fries

$5.24

Season French Fries

$6.24

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

onion rings

$3.04

jalapeño poppers

$4.50

chicken fritters

$6.55

unbreaded wings 10 pc

$8.25

unbreaded wings 20 pc

$15.25

Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.25

Spring -mix, tomatoes , red onions, and cucumbers

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.25

Spring-mix lettuce, banana peppers, black olive, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and crotons

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.25

Spring-mix lettuce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, red roasted peppers and crotons seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and basil

Pocket

$1.75

Add Chicken

$3.75

grill chicken

$3.25

chicken fingers

$3.75

chicken Fritters

$3.25

Side Salad

Mixed Greens Side Salad

$3.25

Spring-mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,and cucumbers

Greek Side Salad

Greek Side Salad

$3.25

Spring-mix lettuce, banana peppers, black olive, red onions, roasted red peppers and feta cheese

Caesar Side Salad

$3.25

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and crotons

Caprese Side Salad

Caprese Side Salad

$4.25

Spring-mix lettuce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese red roasted peppers, crotons and seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and basi

Pocket

$3.25

Add Chicken

$3.25

grill chicken

$3.25

chicken fingers

$3.25

chicken Fritters

$3.25

CATERING

Chicken Cutlet Pan

$44.99

Salad Bowl

$24.99

Greek Salad Bowl

$34.99

chicken broccoli alfredo

$65.99

Turkey wrap

$28.50

Ham wrap

$28.50

chicken salad wrap

$28.50

chicken wings 50

$40.00

French fries 6lb

$30.00

mozzarella stick 40

$40.00

onion rings 6lb

$30.00

jalapeño poppers

$30.00

Tray of ziti

$55.99

meatball pan

$30.00

turkey club

$25.00

Ham & cheese

$25.00

sub roll

$3.00

1 quart pomodoro sauce

$10.98

Gluten free

gluten free sweet sauce

$10.25

gluten free traditional sauce

$10.25

gluten free pomodoro

$10.25

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$0.25

Wraps

chicken caesar wrap!

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, croton, parmesan cheese and breaded chicken

grill chicken caesar wrap

$6.50

Romaine lettuce, croton, parmesan cheese and grill chicken

turkey & cheese wrap

$6.50

Spring-mix lettuce, turkey & cheese

ham & cheese wrap

$6.50

spring-mix lettuce, ham & cheese

mix green wrap

$6.50

spring-mix lettuce, red onions & tomatoes

Build your Wrap

$6.50

Pizza roll

Pepperoni pizza roll

$8.25

Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic butter

Ham pizza roll

$8.25

Ham & Mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic butter

Beef pizza roll

$8.25

Beef & mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic butter

Sausage pizza roll

$8.25

Sausage & mozzarella cheese seasoned with garlic butter

cheese pizza roll

$8.25

mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese seasoned with garlic butter

build your pizza roll

$8.25

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$1.35
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.35
Sprite

Sprite

$1.35
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$1.35
Sunkist

Sunkist

$1.35
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.10

2 liter coke

$2.25

2 liter sprite

$2.25

2 liter sunkist

$2.25

2 liter diet coke

$2.25

2 liter ginger ale

$2.25

arizona

$1.10

Specials

2 medium cheese pizza

$20.00

2 medium 1 topping pizza

$25.00

1 Large Cheese & 2 Liter Drink

$14.99

1 Large 1 Topping Pizza & 2 Liter Drink

$16.99

2 Large Cheese & 2 Liter Drink

$29.00

2 Large 1 Topping Pizzas & 2 Liter Drink

$34.00

2 Large 1 Topping pizzas

$34.00

PIZZA

Cash cheese pizza

$17.00

Cash pepperoni pizza

$20.00

Card cheese pizza

$20.00

Card pepperoni

$23.00

SLICE

Cash Slice of cheese

$4.00

Cash Slice of Pepperoni

$5.00

CARD Slice of cheese

$5.00

CARD Slice of Pepperoni

$6.00

Appetizer

Cash Wins

$9.00

Cash Frenh Fires

$6.00

Cash Mozzarella Stick

$8.00

cash Onion Rings

$4.00

Cash Season Fires

$7.00

cash Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Card Wings

$11.00

Card French Fires

$7.00

Card Mozzarella Sick

$10.00

Card Onion Rings

$5.00

Card Season Fires

$8.00

Card Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pick up & Delivery!

Location

64 Washington St., Haverhill, MA 01832

Directions

Gallery
Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering image
Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering image
Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering image
Spaziano's Pizzeria Catering image

