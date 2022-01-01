Italian
Bars & Lounges
Spazo Restaurant Bar Allen, TX
2,922 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1201 W McDermott, Suite 100, Allen, TX 75013
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Grind Burger Bar - McKinney 7500 Stacy Rd Suite 150
No Reviews
7500 Stacy Road McKinney, TX 75070
View restaurant