Italian
Bars & Lounges

Spazo Restaurant Bar Allen, TX

2,922 Reviews

$$

1201 W McDermott

Suite 100

Allen, TX 75013

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese
Garden Salad
Chicken Parmigiana

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$10.00
Meatball Casserole

Meatball Casserole

$11.00
Caprese

Caprese

$9.00
Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$7.00
Calamari

Calamari

$12.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.00
Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.00+
Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00

Soup/Salad

Garden Salad

$4.00

Spazo's Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, mushrooms, olives, and mozzarella cheese.

Chef Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, olives, ham, salami, and provolone cheese.

Salad Mediterranean

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, olives, onions, and feta cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Caesar Salad Small

$5.00

Caesar Salad Large

$8.00

Side Orders

S-Grilled Chicken

$6.00

S-Salmon

$9.00

S-Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

S-Meat Sauce

$5.00

S-Meatballs

$5.00

S-Vegetables

$4.00

S-Broccoli

$4.00

S-Marinara Sauce

$2.00

S-Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

S-Aurora Sauce

$4.00

S-Italian Sausage

$3.99

S-House Dressing

$1.00

S-Ranch Dressing

$1.50

S-Olive Oil Dip

$2.00

1/2 Dz Rolls

$2.00

1 Dz Rolls

$4.00

Subs

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Egglant Parm Sub

$10.00

Sausage & Pepper Sub

$10.00

Veal Parm Sub

$13.00

Kids*

K-Lasagna

$7.00

K-Ravioli

$7.00

K-Baked Ziti

$7.00

K-Spaghetti

$7.00

K-Ziti

$7.00

K-Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.00

K-Fettuccini Alfredo w/ Chicken

$9.00

Chicken/Veal*

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Breaded chicken topped with marinara, mozzarella, over spaghetti.

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Sautéed artichokes, capers & mushrooms in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Chicken Alla Panna

$15.00

Mushrooms and shallots in a brandy cream sauce. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Chicken Scarpiello

$15.00

Sautéed with red peppers, artichokes, and mushrooms in a creamy aurora sauce. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Chicken Florentine

$15.00

Sautéed mushrooms and spinach in a creamy alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded veal topped with marinara, mozzarella, over spaghetti.

Veal Piccata

$18.00

Sautéed artichokes, capers & mushrooms in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Veal Marsala

$18.00

Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Veal Cacciatore

$18.00

Sautéed with mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives in a sherry wine, and marinara sauce over spaghetti. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Veal Alla Panna

$18.00

Mushrooms and shallots in a brandy cream sauce. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Veal Scarpiello

$18.00

Sautéed with red peppers, artichokes, and mushrooms in a creamy aurora sauce. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Veal Florentine

$18.00

Sautéed mushrooms and spinach in a creamy alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta. Served over spaghetti pasta.

House Specialties

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.00

Ziti

$11.00

Angel Hair Basilico

$11.00

Olive oil, basil, garlic, and fresh tomatoes.

Mediterranean Pasta

$13.00

Red peppers, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, feta, sautéed in garlic butter sauce. Served over linguine pasta.

Tortellini Alla Panna

$13.00

Cheese filled pasta sautéed with mushrooms and shallots.

Sausage & Peppers

$13.00

Italian sausage and bell peppers sautéed in red sauce. Served over spaghetti pasta.

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Fett Alfredo w/ Chicken

$14.00

Angel Hair

$11.00

Seafood

Tilapia Piccata

$17.00

Sautéed with garlic, artichokes, capers, and mushrooms in a white wine lemon butter sauce.

Tilapia w/ Goat Cheese

$18.00

sautéed in butter, garlic, shallots, roasted red pepper, basil, parsley in a white wine with a touch of cream

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

capers, artichoke hearts and lemon white wine sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$16.00

Lobster filled ravioli with brandy cream sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

sautéed shrimp with garlic in a white wine lemon butter sauce over linguine

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

sautéed shrimp in a creamy alfredo sauce

Seafood Special

$19.00

shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels & calamari served with a marinara base over linguine

Linguine Clam Sauce

$17.00

chopped clams sautéed with white wine, garlic and basil

Linguine Pescatore

$17.00

clams, shrimp and scallops sautéed in a bianco herb sauce

Baked Pastas

Lasagna

$12.00

meat and cheese

Cannelloni

$11.00

spinach, meat and cheese

Manicotti

$11.00

cheese only

Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Baked Ziti

$11.00

pasta with ricotta cheese and aurora sauce

Pasta Combo

$13.00

manicotti, lasagna and cannelloni

Pizza

Cheese

$12.00+

Cheese Pizza*

$12.00+

Special Pizza*

$17.00+

The Specialty Pizza comes with the following toppings: Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives.

Veggie Pizza*

$16.00+

The Veggie Pizza comes with the following toppings: Mushrooms, Green peppers, Onions and Black Olives

Grilled Chicken Pizza*

$17.00+

The Grilled Chicken Pizza comes with the following toppings: Sliced grilled chicken, Mushrooms, Onions, and Tomatoes

Ricotta Cheese Pizza*

$17.00+

The Ricotta Cheese Pizza comes with the following toppings: Tomatoes, Spinach, Basil, Garlic, and Ricotta Cheese

Goat Cheese Pizza*

$17.00+

The Goat Cheese Pizza comes with the following toppings: Roma Tomatoes, Sundried Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Garlic, Spinach, and Goat Cheese

Margherita Pizza*

$16.00+

The Margherita Pizza comes with the following toppings: Olive Oil, Fresh Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella Cheese

White Pizza*

$17.00+

The White Pizza comes with the following toppings: Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Red Peppers, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Small Gluten Free Pizza*

$15.00

Medium Pesto Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Stromboli/Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$11.00

The Clazone comes with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sausage

Stromboli

Stromboli

$12.00

The Stromboli comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Italian Cream Cake

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Caramel Cheese Cake

$8.00

Drinks

Canned Drinks

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

S. Pellegrino

$3.25

Acqua Panna

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.25
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 W McDermott, Suite 100, Allen, TX 75013

Directions

Main pic

