Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Lincoln
729 Reviews
$$
2005 Lincoln Road
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Pick 2 Combo
Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]
Loaded Potato
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Club
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Starters
BBQ Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions
Brisket Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel cheese, smoked brisket, horseradish aioli, white bbq sauce, jalapenos, green and red onions.
Cajun Shrimp Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.
Chips & Rotel
A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.
Mediterranean Hummus
Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives served with warm pita bread.
Salads & Soups
Big Greek Hummus Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, Greek dressing, and hummus served with warm pita bread.
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Crisp greens topped with oven-roasted chicken, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack, hard-boiled egg, tomato, black olives, cucumber, dried cranberries, and your choice of dressing.
Oven-Roasted Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar and Monterey Jack with tender oven-roasted chicken breast and homemade croutons.
Shrimp Remoulade Salad
Romaine lettuce, Cajun Shrimp, pico, bacon, egg, Parmesan cheese, green onion, cucumber and remoulade.
Small Caesar Salad
The classic Caesar salad with our homemade croutons, slivers of sun-dried tomatoes & grated Parmesan cheese.
Small Garden Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, grated cheddar & jack cheeses topped with bell pepper rings & our homemade croutons.
Taco Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, chili, tortilla chips, and cheddar and Monterey Jack topped with sour cream, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with a side of fresh salsa.
Buffalo Chic Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, blue cheese dressing, sun dried tomato, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, everything bagel seasoning and buffalo chicken.
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Sandwiches
California Club
Piles of thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, smoked cheddar, and chipotle ranch dressing served on focaccia.
Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of three cheeses, melted on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Chicken Club
Oven-roasted chicken breast, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich
Roasted chicken, marinara, melted mozzarella, garlic aioli, pepperoni, roasted peppers & onions on focaccia bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
Club
Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.
Corned Beef
Thinly sliced corned beef on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.
Hickory Smoked Ham
Thinly sliced, hickory smoked ham on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Peppers & Beef
Tender roast beef, bell peppers, onions, and provolone served with au jus.
Roast Beef
Lean sliced roast beef served with a side of our famous gravy. Served on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Roasted Veggie Pita
Roasted mushrooms, hummus, red and green bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, sliced tomato, and tomato basil vinaigrette.
Shrimp Poboy
Shrimp, remoulade dressing, shredded lettuce and tomato slices on a Milano roll.
Smoked Cheddar Melt
Piles of hickory smoked ham and crispy bacon topped with smoked cheddar.
Smoked Turkey
Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Southern Club
Turkey, ham, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on sourdough.
The Bear
Certified Angus Italian beef sandwich, sliced pepperoncini peppers, melted provolone cheese with aujus on a Milano roll.
The Blitz
Layers of roast beef, turkey, and ham topped with your choice of cheese.
White BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
Large Blitz
Layers of roast beef, turkey, and ham topped with your choice of cheese.
Large BLT
Crisp bacon, fresh iceberg lettuce and tomato slices with mayo.
Large Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of three cheeses, melted on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.
Large Chicken White BBQ Sandwich
Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.
Large Corned Beef Sandwich
Thinly sliced corned beef on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Large Ham Sandwich
Thinly sliced, hickory smoked ham on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Peppers & Beef
Tender roast beef, bell peppers, onions, and provolone served with au jus.
Large Roast Beef Sandwich
Lean sliced roast beef served with a side of our famous gravy. Served on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Salami Sandwich
Sliced salami served on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Large Smoked Cheddar Melt
Piles of hickory smoked ham and crispy bacon topped with smoked cheddar.
Large The Bear
Large Turkey Sandwich
Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.
Panini
Cuban Panini
Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.
Mediterranean Chicken Panini
Sliced oven-roasted chicken tossed in Greek dressing, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and provolone on a Milano roll.
Reuben Panini
Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island on marble rye.
Sicilian Panini
Salami, pepperoni, ham, roasted bell peppers, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncini, and Italian dressing on a Milano roll.
Smoked Brisket Panini
Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Aioli on Milano Bread.
Southwest Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla
Black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.
Flat Breads
Bayou Shrimp Flatbread
Cajun shrimp, white BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack, fresh pico, green onions — all with our own bayou spice.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Tender chicken, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack, sun-dried tomato, red onion, and sour cream.
Chic Alfredo Flat Bread
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, sliced pepperoncini peppers, roasted chicken and fresh spinach.
Meat Lovers Flatbread
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, salami, and mozzarella with tomato basil sauce.
Wraps
Cajun Shrimp Wrap
Cajun-spiced shrimp with shredded lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Club Wrap
Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.
Southwest Wrap
Oven-roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack, corn, black beans, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce.
Potatoes
Bacon Cheesy Potato
Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Cajun Shrimp Potato
Cajun-spiced shrimp topped with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, and red and green onions.
Loaded Potato
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.
Plain Potato
Served with a side of butter and sour cream.