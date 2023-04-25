Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Peppers Deli - Peppers Lincoln

729 Reviews

$$

2005 Lincoln Road

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Pick 2 Combo

Pick 2 Combo

$9.49

Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$8.99

Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.

Club

Club

$9.29

Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.


Starters

BBQ Chicken Nachos

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions

Brisket Nachos

Brisket Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with Rotel cheese, smoked brisket, horseradish aioli, white bbq sauce, jalapenos, green and red onions.

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.

Chips & Rotel

Chips & Rotel

$5.99

A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.

Mediterranean Hummus

Mediterranean Hummus

$7.99

Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives served with warm pita bread.

Salads & Soups

Big Greek Hummus Salad

Big Greek Hummus Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, Greek dressing, and hummus served with warm pita bread.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.

Chicken Waldorf Salad

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$10.99

Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Crisp greens topped with oven-roasted chicken, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack, hard-boiled egg, tomato, black olives, cucumber, dried cranberries, and your choice of dressing.

Oven-Roasted Chicken Salad

Oven-Roasted Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar and Monterey Jack with tender oven-roasted chicken breast and homemade croutons.

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Cajun Shrimp, pico, bacon, egg, Parmesan cheese, green onion, cucumber and remoulade.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$3.29

The classic Caesar salad with our homemade croutons, slivers of sun-dried tomatoes & grated Parmesan cheese.

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$3.29

Fresh greens, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, grated cheddar & jack cheeses topped with bell pepper rings & our homemade croutons.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, chili, tortilla chips, and cheddar and Monterey Jack topped with sour cream, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with a side of fresh salsa.

Buffalo Chic Wedge Salad

Buffalo Chic Wedge Salad

$9.99

Iceberg wedge, blue cheese dressing, sun dried tomato, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbles, everything bagel seasoning and buffalo chicken.

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$7.99
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of side and a kosher pickle spear.
California Club

California Club

$9.99

Piles of thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, smoked cheddar, and chipotle ranch dressing served on focaccia.

Cheese Sandwich

Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Your choice of three cheeses, melted on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.99

Oven-roasted chicken breast, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

$9.99

Roasted chicken, marinara, melted mozzarella, garlic aioli, pepperoni, roasted peppers & onions on focaccia bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.

Club

Club

$9.29

Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$8.99

Thinly sliced corned beef on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.

Hickory Smoked Ham

Hickory Smoked Ham

$8.99

Thinly sliced, hickory smoked ham on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Peppers & Beef

Peppers & Beef

$10.99

Tender roast beef, bell peppers, onions, and provolone served with au jus.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$8.99

Lean sliced roast beef served with a side of our famous gravy. Served on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Roasted Veggie Pita

Roasted Veggie Pita

$8.49

Roasted mushrooms, hummus, red and green bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, sliced tomato, and tomato basil vinaigrette.

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$10.99

Shrimp, remoulade dressing, shredded lettuce and tomato slices on a Milano roll.

Smoked Cheddar Melt

Smoked Cheddar Melt

$9.99

Piles of hickory smoked ham and crispy bacon topped with smoked cheddar.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$8.99

Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Southern Club

Southern Club

$9.99

Turkey, ham, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on sourdough.

The Bear

The Bear

$10.99

Certified Angus Italian beef sandwich, sliced pepperoncini peppers, melted provolone cheese with aujus on a Milano roll.

The Blitz

The Blitz

$9.99

Layers of roast beef, turkey, and ham topped with your choice of cheese.

White BBQ Chicken Sandwich

White BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.

Large Blitz

Large Blitz

$13.28

Layers of roast beef, turkey, and ham topped with your choice of cheese.

Large BLT

Large BLT

$10.98

Crisp bacon, fresh iceberg lettuce and tomato slices with mayo.

Large Cheese Sandwich

Large Cheese Sandwich

$7.44

Your choice of three cheeses, melted on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Chicken Salad Sandwich

Large Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.28

Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.

Large Chicken White BBQ Sandwich

Large Chicken White BBQ Sandwich

$11.48

Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.

Large Corned Beef Sandwich

Large Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.28

Thinly sliced corned beef on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.28
Large Ham Sandwich

Large Ham Sandwich

$12.28

Thinly sliced, hickory smoked ham on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Peppers & Beef

Large Peppers & Beef

$14.28

Tender roast beef, bell peppers, onions, and provolone served with au jus.

Large Roast Beef Sandwich

Large Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.28

Lean sliced roast beef served with a side of our famous gravy. Served on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Salami Sandwich

Large Salami Sandwich

$12.28

Sliced salami served on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Smoked Cheddar Melt

Large Smoked Cheddar Melt

$13.28

Piles of hickory smoked ham and crispy bacon topped with smoked cheddar.

Large The Bear

$14.28
Large Turkey Sandwich

Large Turkey Sandwich

$11.78

Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Pick 2

Choose 2 items. ONLY ONE PER CATEGORY.
Pick 2 Combo

Pick 2 Combo

$9.49

Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]

Panini

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$9.99

Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

$9.99

Sliced oven-roasted chicken tossed in Greek dressing, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and provolone on a Milano roll.

Reuben Panini

Reuben Panini

$9.99

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island on marble rye.

Sicilian Panini

Sicilian Panini

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, roasted bell peppers, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncini, and Italian dressing on a Milano roll.

Smoked Brisket Panini

Smoked Brisket Panini

$10.99

Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Aioli on Milano Bread.

Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.

Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla

Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla

$8.99

Black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.

Flat Breads

Bayou Shrimp Flatbread

Bayou Shrimp Flatbread

$9.99

Cajun shrimp, white BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack, fresh pico, green onions — all with our own bayou spice.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Tender chicken, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack, sun-dried tomato, red onion, and sour cream.

Chic Alfredo Flat Bread

Chic Alfredo Flat Bread

$9.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, sliced pepperoncini peppers, roasted chicken and fresh spinach.

Meat Lovers Flatbread

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$9.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, salami, and mozzarella with tomato basil sauce.

Wraps

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Cajun-spiced shrimp with shredded lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$9.99

Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$9.99

Oven-roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack, corn, black beans, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce.

Potatoes

Bacon Cheesy Potato

Bacon Cheesy Potato

$8.99

Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.

Cajun Shrimp Potato

Cajun Shrimp Potato

$9.49

Cajun-spiced shrimp topped with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, and red and green onions.

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$8.99

Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.

Plain Potato

$6.99

Served with a side of butter and sour cream.

Beverages

*Tea Half / Half

*Tea Half / Half

$2.69
*Tea Sweet

*Tea Sweet

$2.69
*Tea Unsweetened

*Tea Unsweetened

$2.69

*Water - Tap

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Bottled Drink

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.09

Coffee

$1.99

Coffee Decaf

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$2.69
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.69
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.09Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.69
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$2.99
Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$2.69
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Pink Lemonade - Gallon

$6.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.69
Sprite

Sprite

$2.69
Tea Gallon Sweet

Tea Gallon Sweet

$6.50