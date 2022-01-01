Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese

Sweet Peppers Deli - Olive Branch

1,000 Reviews

$

5218 Goodman Rd

Suite 101

Olive Branch, MS 38654

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2 Combo
Club
Chef Salad

Starters

BBQ Chicken Nachos

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$9.49

Tortilla chips, chicken breast, Rotel cheese, white and traditional BBQ sauces, sliced pepperoncini, and green onions

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

Cajun Shrimp Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with Rotel® cheese sauce, Cajun shrimp, fresh pico, chipotle ranch, green onions, and jalapeños.

Chips & Rotel

Chips & Rotel

$5.99

A bowl of Rotel® cheese sauce served with tortilla chips and a side of jalapeños.

Mediterranean Hummus

Mediterranean Hummus

$7.49

Hummus, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives served with warm pita bread.

Salads & Soups

Big Greek Hummus Salad

Big Greek Hummus Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, feta cheese, black olives, tomatoes, red onion, Greek dressing, and hummus served with warm pita bread.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, cheddar and Monterey Jack, and homemade croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Oven-roasted chicken breast on fresh romaine lettuce, sun-dried tomato slivers, grated Parmesan, and homemade croutons.

Chicken Waldorf Salad

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$10.49

Mixed baby greens, oven-roasted chicken breast, seedless grapes, Granny Smith apples, candied pecans, celery, and Gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Crisp greens topped with oven-roasted chicken, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack, hard-boiled egg, tomato, black olives, cucumber, dried cranberries, and your choice of dressing.

Oven-Roasted Chicken Salad

Oven-Roasted Chicken Salad

$9.49

Fresh greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, and cheddar and Monterey Jack with tender oven-roasted chicken breast and homemade croutons.

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Cajun Shrimp, pico, bacon, egg, Parmesan cheese, green onion, cucumber and remoulade.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$3.29

The classic Caesar salad with our homemade croutons, slivers of sun-dried tomatoes & grated Parmesan cheese.

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$3.29

Fresh greens, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, grated cheddar & jack cheeses topped with bell pepper rings & our homemade croutons.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, chili, tortilla chips, and cheddar and Monterey Jack topped with sour cream, jalapeños, and black olives. Served with a side of fresh salsa.

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$7.49
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.29

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of side and a kosher pickle spear.
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.49

Smoked Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Aioli on Milano Bread.

California Club

California Club

$9.99

Piles of thinly sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, smoked cheddar, and chipotle ranch dressing served on focaccia.

Cheese Sandwich

Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Your choice of three cheeses, melted on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.49

Oven-roasted chicken breast, cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.

Club

Club

$8.99

Turkey, ham, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, mayo, and honey mustard on toasted wheat.

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$8.49

Thinly sliced corned beef on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Breast sliced and toped with Swiss cheese, mayo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a Milano roll.

Hickory Smoked Ham

Hickory Smoked Ham

$8.49

Thinly sliced, hickory smoked ham on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Italian Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Italian Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.49
Peppers & Beef

Peppers & Beef

$9.49

Tender roast beef, bell peppers, onions, and provolone served with au jus.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$8.49

Lean sliced roast beef served with a side of our famous gravy. Served on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Roasted Veggie Pita

Roasted Veggie Pita

$8.49

Roasted mushrooms, hummus, red and green bell peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, sliced tomato, and tomato basil vinaigrette.

Smoked Cheddar Melt

Smoked Cheddar Melt

$9.99

Piles of hickory smoked ham and crispy bacon topped with smoked cheddar.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$8.49

Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Southern Club

Southern Club

$9.99

Turkey, ham, pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and honey mustard on sourdough.

The Blitz

The Blitz

$9.49

Layers of roast beef, turkey, and ham topped with your choice of cheese.

White BBQ Chicken Sandwich

White BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.

Large Blitz

Large Blitz

$12.78

Layers of roast beef, turkey, and ham topped with your choice of cheese.

Large BLT

Large BLT

$10.98

Crisp bacon, fresh iceberg lettuce and tomato slices with mayo.

Large Cheese Sandwich

Large Cheese Sandwich

$7.44

Your choice of three cheeses, melted on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Chicken Salad Sandwich

Large Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.28

Chicken salad made fresh daily with all white meat chicken, seedless red grapes, celery, and chopped pecans.

Large Chicken White BBQ Sandwich

Large Chicken White BBQ Sandwich

$11.48

Oven-roasted chicken with hardwood-smoked bacon, smothered with our own white BBQ sauce and provolone cheese served on a Milano roll.

Large Corned Beef Sandwich

Large Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.78

Thinly sliced corned beef on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Ham Sandwich

Large Ham Sandwich

$11.78

Thinly sliced, hickory smoked ham on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Peppers & Beef

Large Peppers & Beef

$12.78

Tender roast beef, bell peppers, onions, and provolone served with au jus.

Large Roast Beef Sandwich

Large Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.78

Lean sliced roast beef served with a side of our famous gravy. Served on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Large Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.98
Large Salami Sandwich

Large Salami Sandwich

$11.78

Sliced salami served on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Large Smoked Cheddar Melt

Large Smoked Cheddar Melt

$13.28

Piles of hickory smoked ham and crispy bacon topped with smoked cheddar.

Large Turkey Sandwich

Large Turkey Sandwich

$11.78

Piles of delicious thinly sliced tender smoked turkey breast on your choice of bread with any toppings.

Pick 2

Choose 2 items. ONLY ONE PER CATEGORY.
Pick 2 Combo

Pick 2 Combo

$9.49

Half-size portions of our menu items. All sandwiches are served on a signature French loaf. [one per category please]

Panini

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$9.49

Sliced turkey breast, melted Swiss, ham, pickles, and Dijon mustard on a Milano roll.

Italian Beef Panini

Italian Beef Panini

$9.49

Seasoned roast beef and provolone on Milano Roll with garlic aioli and choice of side.

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

$9.49

Sliced oven-roasted chicken tossed in Greek dressing, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and provolone on a Milano roll.

Reuben Panini

Reuben Panini

$9.99

Tender corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island on marble rye.

Sicilian Panini

Sicilian Panini

$9.99

Salami, pepperoni, ham, roasted bell peppers, provolone cheese, sliced pepperoncini, and Italian dressing on a Milano roll.

Southwest Quesadilla

Southwest Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.

Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla

Vegetarian Southwest Quesadilla

$7.99

Black beans, corn, avocado, cheese, and pico de gallo in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa, sour cream, and chipotle ranch.

Flat Breads

Bayou Shrimp Flatbread

Bayou Shrimp Flatbread

$9.99

Cajun shrimp, white BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack, fresh pico, green onions — all with our own bayou spice.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Tender chicken, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey Jack, sun-dried tomato, red onion, and sour cream.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Mozzarella, bacon, red & Green onion, chicken, Frank's Red Hot Sauce and ranch dressing drizzle.

Meat Lovers Flatbread

Meat Lovers Flatbread

$9.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, salami, and mozzarella with tomato basil sauce.

Wraps

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$9.49

Cajun-spiced shrimp with shredded lettuce, cabbage, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$8.99

Thinly shaved turkey, ham, cheddar and Monterey Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard rolled in a soft flour tortilla.

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$8.99

Oven-roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and Monterey Jack, corn, black beans, ranch dressing, and BBQ sauce.

Potatoes

Bacon Cheesy Potato

Bacon Cheesy Potato

$8.49Out of stock

Crispy bacon smothered with cheddar and Monterey Jack. Served with a side of butter and sour cream.

Cajun Shrimp Potato

Cajun Shrimp Potato

$8.99Out of stock

Cajun-spiced shrimp topped with melted cheddar and Monterey Jack, and red and green onions.

Loaded Potato

Loaded Potato

$8.49Out of stock

Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack, green onions, and black olives served with a side of butter and sour cream.

Plain Potato

$6.99Out of stock

Served with a side of butter and sour cream.

Beverages

*Tea Half / Half

*Tea Half / Half

$2.69
*Tea Sweet

*Tea Sweet

$2.69
*Tea Unsweetened

*Tea Unsweetened

$2.69

*Water - Tap

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Bottled Drink

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.09

Coffee

$1.99

Coffee Decaf

$1.99
Coke

Coke

$2.69
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.69
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.09Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.69
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.69
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$2.99
Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$2.69
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Pink Lemonade - Gallon

$6.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.69
Sprite

Sprite

$2.69
Tea Gallon Sweet

Tea Gallon Sweet

$6.50
Tea Gallon Unsweetened

Tea Gallon Unsweetened

$6.50

Kids

Kids Cheesy Potato

Kids Cheesy Potato

$4.99

A small baked potato with cheddar and Monterey Jack.

Kids Ham Sandwich

Kids Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Ham and cheddar on toasted wheat served with sliced apples or grapes.

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Elbow pasta and Kraft’s Cheesiest® cheese.

Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$4.99

A junior size Peppers’ Chips and Rotel®.

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Mozzarella and Pepperoni with tomato sauce on pita.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

A cheese-filled, grilled tortilla served with sliced apples or grapes.

Kids Turkey Sandwich

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Turkey and cheddar on toasted wheat served with sliced apples or grapes.

Kids Toasted Cheese

$4.99

Sides

Broccoli Salad

$1.99
Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$1.59
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$1.49
Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.49
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.49
Sliced Apples

Sliced Apples

$1.49
Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$1.49

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.69

Smooth cream cheese icing sandwiched between layers of moist carrot cake and topped with pecans and fresh shredded coconut.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.49
Chocolate Eruption

Chocolate Eruption

$5.69Out of stock

A pyramid of rich chocolate cream covered with nuts, chocolate chips, and turtle cheesecake, with chocolate curls and caramel erupting from the center.

Heath Bar Crunch Cookie

Heath Bar Crunch Cookie

$1.49
Mile High Cheesecake

Mile High Cheesecake

$5.69

Cream cheese, pure vanilla, and butter baked on a pecan and graham cracker crust.

Royal Cookie

Royal Cookie

$1.49
Strawberry Wave Cheesecake

Strawberry Wave Cheesecake

$5.69

New York-style cheesecake swirled with puréed fresh strawberries and a hint of lime juice on a graham cracker crust.

Sugar Cookie

$1.49
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.69

Chocolate fudge and cheesecake topped with caramel and pecans on a graham cracker crust.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$1.49

Grab N Go

Chicken Salad GNG Cup

$3.99

Chicken Salad GNG Pint

$7.95

Chipotle Ranch GNG Cup

$1.49

Chipotle Ranch GNG Pint

$2.95

Fresh Mixed Fruit GNG Cup

$3.49

Fresh Mixed Fruit GNG Pint

$6.95

A Pint of Peppers Cut by Hand Fresh Fruit To Go.

Honey Mustard Dressing GNG Cup

$2.49

Honey Mustard Dressing GNG Pint

$4.95

Hummus GNG Cup

$3.49

Hummus GNG Pint

$6.95

Pasta Salad GNG Cup

$2.29

Pasta Salad GNG Pint

$4.59

A Pint of Peppers Made Fresh Pasta Salad To Go

Pimento Cheese GNG Cup

$3.99

Pimento Cheese GNG Pint

$7.95

Potato Salad GNG Cup

$2.49

Potato Salad GNG Pint

$4.95

A Pint of Peppers Potato Salad To Go

Ranch Dressing GNG Cup

$1.49

Ranch Dressing GNG Pint

$2.95

Salsa GNG Cup

$1.99

Salsa GNG Pint

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving updated takes on classic deli fare with a Southern twist. Try our sandwiches, wraps, huge salads, & baked potatoes made fresh to order. . . . Try using our Pick-Up Window for extra convenience!

Website

Location

5218 Goodman Rd, Suite 101, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Directions

