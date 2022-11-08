Restaurant header imageView gallery

SPEAK CHEEZY !

review star

No reviews yet

3950 4th street

Long Beach, CA 90802

Sourdough Pizza - 14 Inches

RED ROSSA (DAIRY FREE)

$19.00

Crushed tomatoes / Roasted Garlic / olive oil / sicilian oregano / sea salt (VEGAN)

CHEEZE PLEASE

$20.00

crushed tomatoes / fresh and shredded mozzarella / maldon sea salt

MARGHERITA

$23.00

crushed tomatoes / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / Parmesan / farmers market basil / olive oil / maldon sea salt *We Love to add Burrata*

THE TIE DYE PIE

$25.00

crushed tomatoes / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / Vidalvia Sungold Tomatoes / Alla Vodka and Pesto Swirl / Farmers Market Basil / Finished with Burrata Cheese

VODKA RITA

$25.00Out of stock

Creamy Vodka Sauce / Fiore Di Latte / Farmers Market Basil / Sliced Garlic / Pecorino / Chili Oil

THE BLACK GARLIC

$23.00Out of stock

Hand Stretched Mozzarella / Parmesan / Mushrooms / Thyme / Caramelized Cippolinis / Truffle Crema

BLOOMSDALE

$22.50

Garlicky Spinach / Gaeta Olives / mozzarella / pecorino / Ricotta / Finished with Za’atar and Feta Salsa Verde

FUN GUY

$23.00

Fiore Di Latte / Mozzarella / Parmesan / Mushrooms / Thyme / Caramelized Cippolinis / Truffle Crema

$25.00

Crushed tomatoes / Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese / Green Origin Vegan "Pepperoni" / Sicilian Oregano

PEPPERONI

$23.00

Borough cut pepperoni / crushed tomatoes / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / grana padano *Add Alla Vodka Sauce to make it a Vodka Pepperoni*

BROOKLYN BEE

$25.00

spicy calabrese salami / crushed tomatoes / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / grana padano / post oven of fermented red fresno Hot honey

THE ELBEE C

$24.00

Crushed Tomato / Mozzarella / Ezzo Pepperoni / House Fennel Sausage / Fennel / Ricotta / Sliced Garlic / Sicilian Oregano / Parmesan

HAWAII PIE OH !

$24.00

Crushed Tomatoes / Spicy Capicola / Charred Pineapple / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / Jalapeno / Red Onion

MEATBALL PIE

$23.00

Meatballs / Red Sauce / Fresh and Shredded Mozzarella / Pecorino / Hungarian Goat Horn Peppers / Ricotta / Sicilian Oregano

SHISHITO SUPREME

$27.00

Crushed Tomatoes / Fennel Sausage / Summer Peppers / Mozzarella / Red onion / garlic / Pecorino

MEATZA

$24.00

crushed tomatoes / Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella / ezzo pepperoni / Hobbs sausage and Bacon

FALL IN LOVE - SPECIAL

$26.00Out of stock

Delicata Squash, Honey Nut Ricotta, Spicy Marinara, Hand Stretched Mozzarella, topped with Crispy Kale Chips, Ricotta Salata, & pepitas

Pasta & Sandwiches

$15.00

House Made Meatballs, Mamas Red Hots, Aged Provolone, & Burrata on a 10 inch Sesame Seed Hoagie - Served with a side of Marinara

$16.00Out of stock

House Made Mozzarella, Garlic, Sungold Tomatoes, Basil, Parmesan

Appetizers & Salad

MEATBALLS (3 Each)

$9.50Out of stock

Our Hand Mixed Meatballs in Red Sunday Gravy with Dollops of Ricotta & Parmesan Cheese

MEATBALLS (6 Each)

$16.00Out of stock

Our Hand Mixed Meatballs in Red Sunday Gravy with Dollops of Ricotta & Parmesan Cheese

LITTLE GEM CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

little gems / kewpie caesar dressing / crouton / Shaved Parmesan / soft cooked egg / Black Pepper "dressing made with anchovies"

$14.00

Reigier Family Farm Pears / Black Fgrapes / Shaved fennel / Sherry Lemon Dressing / slutty walnuts / Shaved Ricotta Salatta Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Iceberg / Radicchio / Calabrese Salami / Aged Provolone / Chickpeas / Gaeta Olives / tomatoes / cukes / Mamas lil Hot Peppers / Red Onion / Fresh Mozzarella / Sicilian Oregano Dressing

Chicken Wings - Black Garlic Parmesan

$12.00+Out of stock
Chicken Wings - Calabrian Buffalo

$12.00+
Chicken Wings - Sweet Chili Sirracha

$12.00+Out of stock

Desserts

Choco Chip Cookie

$4.25

Made with organic whole grain flowers, grass fed butter, dark chocolate, topped with maldon sea salt

$4.25Out of stock

$13.00Out of stock

$13.00

Drinks

BOTTLE - WATER

$2.50
SAN PELLEGRINO - 500ML

$3.75Out of stock
SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING - 750 ML

$5.00
MEXICAN COKE 355 ML

$3.75Out of stock
MEXICAN COKE 500 ML

$4.75Out of stock
CANS - COKE

$2.75Out of stock
CANS - DIET COKE

$2.75

$2.75Out of stock
CANS - LA CROIX

$2.50

$2.00

A LA CARTE ITEMS

$1.50

$2.50

$1.50

$1.50

$1.50

$2.00

$2.00

$1.50

$1.50

$2.00Out of stock

$1.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Sourdough pizza is made using Artisan flours from Washington, Utah, California and Vermont and is "Naturally Fermented" for 3 to 5 days. We are committed to using the best quality ingredients and have relationships with a veritable of local farms.

Website

Location

3950 4th street, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

