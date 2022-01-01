Restaurant header imageView gallery

Speakeasy - 1032 West Beech Street

511 Reviews

$$

1032 West Beech Street

Long Beach, NY 11561

Small Plates

Avocado Fries

$10.00

Panko Breaded Avocado Wedges, Sweet Chili Sauce

Easy Wings

$11.00

Chicken Flautas

$14.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Shrimp & Short Rib Chili

$16.00
Tomato Bisque

$9.00
Chicken Tortilla Soup

$14.00
Thai Tuna Lettuce Wraps

$16.00
Fried Goat Cheese salad

$11.00

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Surf & Turf Mac

$13.00

Truffle, Goat Cheese, Onion Mac

$13.00

Buffalo Chix Mac

$13.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Prohibition Burger

$15.00
Chicken Burrata

$14.00

Meatloaf Tidbits

$15.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00

Florentine Sandwich

$15.00

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$16.00

For The Table

Wing Sampler

$16.00
Pretzilla

$11.00
Spinach Broccoli Cheddar Dip

$13.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Veggie Nachos

$18.00

S&T Bao Buns

$16.00

Entrees

Lemon Ginger Salmon

$26.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Steak Frites

$32.00

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Short Rib Bolognese

$26.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Slider

$9.00

Kids Mac

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Extra Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Burnt Broccoli

$5.00

Mixed Veggies

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Fried Goat Cheese

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Extra Sauce

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Pretzel Mustard

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Chilli Sauce

$1.00

Jalepenos

$0.50

Xtra Balsamic

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

