Restaurant info

Welcome to Speakeasy Miso, Troy's latest dining sensation brought to you by the minds behind Speakeasy Ramen. Dive into our trendy downtown locale where traditional Japanese flavors meet modern flair. Experience ramen, sushi, and seasonal specials redefining culinary excellence. From rich, aromatic broths to sushi rolls that push boundaries, each dish is a culinary masterpiece. With ever-changing specials like succulent pork belly and crispy Korean fried chicken, every visit offers a fresh adventure. Join us at Speakeasy Miso for a culinary journey like no other.