Speakeasy Ramen
365 Ludlow Avenue
Springfield, OH 45505
Food
Foods
- Rangoon
Hand wrapped wontons filled with shrimp, hot sauce, scallions & cream cheese served with house-made chili sauce$9.50
- Takoyaki
Octopus & ginger dumplings drizzled with okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, bonito flakes, & scallions.$7.00
- Ribs
Slow braised baby back pork ribs fried crispy tossed in a sweet Asian glaze$16.00
- Moto Taco
Your choice of panko fried shrimp or our house-made, fall apart pork belly with shredded cabbage, local pickled daikon & pickled jalapeño with sriracha aioli topped with fresh cilantro$9.00
- JFC Taco
Ginger soy sauce marinated fried chicken, Arcadian lettuce, tomato, blistered jalapeño pepper and local pickled daikon with black sesame aioli and mint-cilantro sauce$9.00
- Tonkotsu Ramen
Three night and day prepared bone marrow broth topped with local pork belly, a brined soft boiled egg, narutomaki, beech mushrooms, bamboo, nori, corn, bok choy, & scallion. Like it spicy? Ask for our house made szechuan oil on the side$16.00
- Thai Curry Ramen
Silky broth with coconut milk and Thai spices topped with grilled shrimp, a brined soft boiled egg, narutomaki, beech mushrooms, bamboo, nori, com, bok choy, scallion & lime slices. Also, can be made gluten free, vegetarian or vegan!$16.00
- Spicy Cheese Ramen
Creamy cheddar cheese mixed with our Tonkotsu broth and house made chili oil topped with fried chicken, tea brined egg, corn, scallions, bok choy, bamboo, nori, and mayu. Not a spice fan? Ask for the spice on the side or not at all!$17.00
- Szechuan Ramen
Tonkostu ramen broth with a large ladle of house-made szechuan oil, a brined soft boiled egg, scallion, & nori. Add pork belly, fried chicken, or sweet potato & more for a small upcharge!$14.00
- Plain Noodles
Fresh noodles in our tonkotsu broth. Add shrimp, pork belly, tea egg, grilled sweet potato, or veggies & more for a small upcharge. You can also sub the Thai broth!$8.00
Liquor
Seasonal Cocktails
- Lychee Margarita
A spin on the classic margarita. Lychee sake, tequila with St. Germain, Cointreau and lime finished with a tajin rim$10.00
- Ripe Cherry Mule
Cherry vodka with lime juice and ginger beer$10.00
- Rubicon Creek Old Fashioned
Dayton Barrel Work's Rubicon Creek bourbon, a 21% rye blend, and Old Fashioned$12.00
- Lemon Lavender Martini
Tito's, house infused local lavender simple syrup, and lemon$10.00
- Hibiscus South Side
A twist from the classic South Side with gin, hibiscus, lemon & mint$10.00
- Blueberry Mojito
Rum, house-made blueberry syrup, muddled mint and topped with soda$9.00
- Cuban Sunrise
Basic mojito with house-made lavender syrup and orange juice$9.00
- Four Peel Gin Ricky
Featuring four peel gin from Watershed distillery in Columbus! Served with just lime juice & soda to really pull those natural flavors from this fantastic gin$10.00
- Luxardo Cherry Limeade
Tito's vodka, St. Germain elderflower liquor, luxardo cherry juice & lime juice topped with soda$11.00
- Blueberry Lemonade
Tito's, house infused blueberry syrup & lemonade$8.00
- Island Mule
House infused pineapple rum, lime juice and topped with ginger beer$8.00
- Whiskey Smash
Whiskey, lemon, agave, & mint$8.00
- Speakeasy Margarita
Tequila, agave, & lime. Add some flavors like blackberry, pineapple, or jalapeño$8.00
- Sake Slinger$10.00
- Wellness Martini
Hendricks, fresh cucumber juice, St Germain, & lime$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
- Jack Daniels$5.50
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Jameson$6.00
- Ancient Age (WELL)$4.00
- Buffalo Trace$8.50
- Bench Mark 8$4.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Weller Reserve$7.50
- Rubicon Creek$8.00
- Woodford Rye$9.00
- George Dickle$6.00
- Taliskers$18.00
- Elijah Craig$8.50
- Blanton's$12.00
- Eagle Rare$16.00
- George Dickel
Liqueurs
Boba
Poppin' Boba Menu
- Tropical Hibiscus Boba
Fresh hibiscus lemonade with a scoop of kiwi boba and a scoop of mango boba$8.00
- Green Tea Boba
Japanese green tea with your choice of one poppin boba. We suggest the dragon fruit boba! Add more boba for a small upcharge$7.00
- Herby Kiwi Boba
Black tea with fresh mint & our house-made lavender syrup with a scoop of kiwi boba$7.00
- Boba Chai
Chai tea with your choice of one scoop poppin' boba$7.00
- Dragon Fruit Lemonade
A scoop of dragon fruit poppin boba with lemonade! Add more scoops or more flavors for $3 a scoop!$7.00
- Blueberry Boba Lemonade
Lemonade with some of our house-made blueberry syrup and a scoop of blueberry boba$7.00
- Mango Boba Lemonade
Lemonade with a scoop of mango boba. Ask for a "Sunset" lemonade and we will add a little hibiscus tea to the top!$7.00
- Mint & Mango Boba
Black tea with fresh mint & our house-made lavender syrup with a scoop of mango boba$7.00
- Thai Tea Boba
Thaiwala brand Thai tea with a scoop of mango poppin' boba. Sub the mango for any other flavors if you like!$7.00
- Custom Boba
Price includes one scoop of a boba flavor, tea, any sweetener or cream$7.00
Non Alcoholic Bevs
Tea & Juice
Beer
Beer
- Grainworks Scottish Mist DRAFT$7.50
- Yellow Springs Zoetic
American pale ale @ 5.2% from Yellow Springs, OH$6.00
- Rhinegeist Truth
American IPA @7.2% from Cincinnati, OH$6.00
- Kitty Paw Seltzer
Cherry passion fruit hard seltzer at 4.2% from Columbus$6.50
- Blake's Hard Cider
Triple jam @6.5% from Armada, ML$6.00
- Rhinegeist Bubbles
Sparkling fruit beer @ 6.2% from Cincinnati, OH$5.00
- Moeller Blackberry Prairie
American wheat @ 5.8% from TRoy, OH$5.50
- Warped Wing Flyer Red
American lager @4.5%$5.50
- Trotwood
Warped wing's lager @4% from Dayton, OH$5.50
- Moeller Honeywagon
American IPA @6.6% from Maria Stein, OH$5.50
- North High New Course
Pilsner @4.8% from Columbus, OH$5.50
- North High Stick
Amber ale @6.2% from Columbus, OH$5.50
- Sonder Voss
Kolsch @4.8% from Mason, OH$6.00
- Warped Wing Ermal's
Belgian cream ale @5.4% from Dayton, OH$5.50
- Saucy Juicy ASAP
American IPA @6.5% from Cleveland, OH$6.25
- Sapporo
22 oz Tokyo pale lager$8.00
- Kirin Ichiban
12 oz Tokyo pale lager$4.50
- Budweiser$2.75
- Bud Light$2.75
- Bud Light Lime
You know budlight with a hint of lime$3.50
- Miller Lite$2.75
- Stroh's$3.00
- Coors Light$2.75
- Coors Stubby
Coors banquet beer$3.00
- PBR$3.50
- Yuengling$2.75
- Michelob Ultra$2.75
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$3.75
- Nutri Cranberry Vodka
Vodka seltzer made with real juice. 100 calories. No added sugars, gluten free! Choice of classic cranberry, cranberry orange, cranberry grapefruit, or cranberry apple$6.50
- White Claws$4.75
- Stella Artois$3.25
- Corona Extra$3.25
- Heineken NA
Like Heineken with 0% alcohol$4.00
- Goralimi Pilnser$8.25
- Stella NA$3.50
- Triple Jam$6.50
- Trees of Tahoe$5.50
- Pretentious Truculent$11.00
- Warped Wing Radio Vision IPA$5.50
- Raspberry Beret$11.50
- Disco Dancer$6.00
- Rhinegeist Juicy Truth$6.00
- YS Just Be Nice$6.00
- Salon Noir Rasp Porter$10.00
Draft Beer
- Mother Stewart's DRAFT
Witbier 5.2% from Springfield, OH$7.50
- Yellow Springs DRAFT
Boat show IPA @7%$7.50
- Rhinegeist DRAFT
Cincy-light American lager @4.2% from Cincinnati$7.50
- Streetside Brewery DRAFT
Earnest Hefeweizen @ 5.5% Cincinnati, OH$7.50
- Restoration DRAFT
Eclipse black ale 5% from Delaware, OH$7.50
- Guinness DRAFT
20 oz stout @ 4.2%$8.00
- Dayton Beer DRAFT$7.50
Wine/Sake
Sake
- Sake Flight
Bartender's choice of a variety of four different sake options$15.00
- Nigori Silky Mild Sake
Coarsely filtered, sweet and complex flavors. 375 ml bottle$11.00
- Nigori Creme Sake
Unfiltered traditional milk white sake. 300 ml bottle$11.00
- Yuki Lychee Sake
Unfiltered sake flavored with lychee. 375 ml$12.00
- Shirakabegura Kimoto Junami Sake
Smooth sake with hints of cremme, rice, apple, & melon. 300 ml bottle$15.00
- Soon Hari Apple Mango$12.00
Wine
- Canyon Road Moscato
Light bodied and sweet with aromas of orange blossom and peach$4.00
- Wente Chardonnay
Flavors of crisp green apples, tropical fruit, vanilla and a touch of toasty oak$5.00
- Starborough Sauv Blanc
A layered textured and long, crisp finish from New Zealand's South Island$5.00
- Chloe Pinot Grigio
White peach, honeysuckle and subtle lemon$5.50
- Lamarca Prosecco
187 ml bottle ripe lemon and apple$9.00
- Umeshu Japanese Plum Wine$10.00
- Franciscan Estate Cabernet
Rich & full-bodied with ripe dark fruit like blackberry & plum$6.00
- Underwood Pinot Noir
Light cherry, herbal and bitter flavors with a smoke finish$6.00
- Campo Viejo Tempranillo
Red fruits with hints of vanilla and spices$5.00
- Tuck N' Red's Dandelion Wine
100 year old recipe featuring local and hand picked dandelions. Slightly sweet and refreshing. Yellow Springs, OH$10.50
BTL Wine
Merch
Send Noods Short Sleeve
Send Noods Tank
Red Speakeasy Ramen Hat
Market Chili Oil
Sushi (3PO)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
5-Star Dive Bar: Springfield's Best Kept Secret!
365 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, OH 45505