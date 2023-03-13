Main picView gallery

specialTEA Lounge

No reviews yet

10766 SW 24th ST

Miami, FL 33165

Drinks

Tea

Daily Tea

$2.00+

our iced tea of the day. served unsweetened. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.

Iced Tea

$3.00

our selection of loose leaf teas, freshly steeped to order. served unsweetened over ice. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.

Hot Tea

$2.25+

our selection loose leaf teas, freshly steeped to order. served hot and unsweetened. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.

Loose Leaf Latte

$4.50

our selection loose leaf teas, freshly steeped double strength to order. paired with your choice of milk. served unsweetened and over ice. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.

London Fog

$5.00

hot earl grey black tea sweetened with organic Madagascar vanilla + choice of milk.

Iced Arnaldo Palmer

$2.50+

specialTEA Latte

$4.00+

Japanese matcha green tea, vanilla chai, or Thai tea. sweetened. choice of milk. (NOT VEGAN)"

Frozen Tea

$4.00+

| blended tea | sweetened. contains dairy. choice of milk (NOT VEGAN)

Coffee & Espresso

Caffè Latte

$3.00+

French Pressed Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew

$3.00

Espresso

$1.75

Frozen Coffee

$4.50+Out of stock

Caffè Mocha

$4.25+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Cold Brew Palmer

$3.00+

Coke Bomb

$4.00

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Cremes

Cremes

$4.00+

Frozen Cremes

$4.00+

Cold Milk

$2.00+

Steamer

$3.00+

Spiced Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Fresh

Sweet Mint Lemonade

$2.50+

Iced Arnaldo Palmer

$2.50+

Frozen Slush

$2.00+

Organic Fruit Smoothies

$5.50+

Italian Soda

$2.00

French Soda

$2.00

Boba Drinks

Boba Tea

$2.00+

Boba Milk Tea

$2.00+

Frozen Boba

$4.00+

Boba Latte

$3.00+

Boba Slush

$2.00+

Panini

Regular Panini

Ay Chihuahua Panino

$9.50

sous vide chicken breast served with fresh tomatoes, scratch-made guacamole, organic three-bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, and spicy chipotle mayo.

Black 'n Bleu Panino

$9.50

sous vide "smoked" brisket served with bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood "smoked" bacon, tomatoes & organic greens.

Carolina Dreamin' Panino

$9.00

sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panino

$9.00

sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.

Coco-Curry Panino

$9.00

spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.

Farmer's Harvest Panino

$9.50

sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.

Hunny Brisket Panino

$9.00

sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.

Olive You Panino

$8.00

homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.

Pesto Chicken Panino

$8.50

sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes

Wild Buffalo Bill Panino

$9.00

spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella,organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw

Caribbean Mango Panino

$9.00

sous vide jerk seasoned chicken breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Vegetarian Panini

Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Panino

$9.50

marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes

Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Panino

$9.50

seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.

Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Panino

$9.00

seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.

Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Panino

$9.00

Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.

Vegetarian Coco-Curry Panino

$9.00

spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.

Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Panino

$9.50

marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.

Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Panino

$9.00

seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegetarian Pesto Chicken Panino

$8.50

marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes

Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Panino

$9.00

spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw

Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Panino

$9.00

jerk marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Vegan Panini

Vegan Ay Chihuahua Panino

$9.50

textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.

Vegan Black 'n Bleu Panino

$9.50

beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.

Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Panino

$9.00

beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce

Vegan Coco-Curry Panino

$9.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce

Vegan Farmer's Harvest Panino

$9.50

textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey

Vegan Olive You Panino

$8.00

homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes,organic spring mix & organic spinach.

Vegan Pesto Chicken Panino

$8.50

textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.

Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Panino

$9.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.

Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Panino

$9.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.

Vegan Caribbean Mango Panino

$9.00

jerk seasoned textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Wraps

Regular Wrap

Ay Chihuahua Wrap

$9.00

sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes

Black 'n Bleu Wrap

$9.00

sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.

Carolina Dreamin' Wrap

$8.50

sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.

Coco-Curry Wrap

$8.50

spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.

Farmer's Harvest Wrap

$9.00

sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.

Hunny Brisket Wrap

$8.50

sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.

Olive You Wrap

$7.50

homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.

Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap

$8.50

spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw

Caribbean Mango Wrap

$8.50

sous vide jerk seasoned chicken breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Vegetarian Wrap

Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Wrap

$9.00

marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes

Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Wrap

$9.00

seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.

Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Wrap

$8.50

seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.

Vegetarian Coco-Curry Wrap

$8.50

spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.

Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Wrap

$9.00

marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.

Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Wrap

$8.50

seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.

Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.

Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap

$8.50

spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw

Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Wrap

$8.50

jerk marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Ay Chihuahua Wrap

$9.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.

Vegan Black 'n Bleu Wrap

$9.00

beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.

Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Wrap

$8.50

beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce

Vegan Coco-Curry Wrap

$8.50

textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce

Vegan Farmer's Harvest Wrap

$9.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey

Vegan Olive You Wrap

$7.50

homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.

Vegan Pesto Chicken Wrap

$8.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.

Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.

Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap

$8.50

textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella, organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.

Vegan Caribbean Mango Wrap

$8.50

jerk seasoned textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Salads

Regular Salad

Ay Chihuahua Salad

$9.50

sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes

Black 'n Bleu Salad

$9.50

sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.

Carolina Dreamin' Salad

$9.00

sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.00

sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.

Coco-Curry Salad

$9.00

sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.

Farmer's Harvest Salad

$9.50

sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.

Olive You Salad

$8.00

homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.

Wild Buffalo Bill Salad

$9.00

spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella,organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw

Caribbean Mango Salad

$9.00

sous vide jerk seasoned chicken breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Vegetarian Salad

Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Salad

$9.50

marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes

Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Salad

$9.50

seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.

Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Salad

$9.00

seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.

Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Salad

$9.00

Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.

Vegetarian Coco-Curry Salad

$9.00

spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.

Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Salad

marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.

Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Salad

$9.00

spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw

Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Salad

$9.00

jerk marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Vegan Salad

Vegan Ay Chihuahua Salad

$9.50

textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.

Vegan Black 'n Bleu Salad

$9.50

beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.

Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Salad

$9.00

beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce

Vegan Coco-Curry Salad

$9.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce

Vegan Farmer's Harvest Salad

$9.50

textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey

Vegan Olive You Salad

$8.00

homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.

Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Salad

$9.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.

Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Salad

$9.00

textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.

Vegan Caribbean Mango Salad

$9.00

jerk seasoned textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.

Baked Goods

Single Cookies

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Vegan Matcha Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Vegan Double Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Vegan Walnut Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Vegan Choco-Mallow

$1.50

Vegan Cookies n’ Cream

$1.50

Specialty Cookie

$1.00

Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$15.00

Assorted Dozen

$15.00

Croissants

Croissant

$1.75

Specialty Bakes

Specialty Baked Good (+1)

$1.00

Specialty Baked Good (+1.5)

$1.50

Specialty Baked Good (+2)

$2.00

Specialty Baked Good (+2.5)

$2.50

Specialty Baked Good (+3)

$3.00

Specialty Baked Good (+3.5)

$3.50

Specialty Baked Good (+4)

$4.00

Specialty Baked Good (+4.5)

$4.50

Specialty Baked Good (+5)

$5.00

Specialty Baked Good (+5.5)

$5.50

Specialty Baked Good (+6)

$6.00

Specialty Baked Good (+6.5)

$6.50

Specialty Baked Good (+7)

$7.00

Specialty Baked Good (+7.5)

$7.50

Yesterday's Baked Goods

Yesterday's Croissant

$1.00

Yesterday's Baked Good ($1)

$1.00

Yesterday's Baked Good ($2)

$2.00

Yesterday's Baked Good ($3)

$3.00

Snacks & Sides

More Savory Goodness

Side Salad

$4.50+

So Cheesy

$3.50

Tapenade Toast

$4.50

Toast

$2.50

Guac & Chips

$5.00

Dirty Chips

$1.75

Side Sauces

$0.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Opened in June 2009, SpecialTEA Lounge & Café was the first of it’s kind in Miami-Dade County. We serve over 60 premium fresh loose leaf teas and tisanes. But that’s not all we’re about. SpecialTea is a community of environmentally conscious individuals that appreciate a good cup of tea, an amazing place to chill and great people to share with. Since opening our doors, we have enjoyed teaching and learning with you about sustainability, organic products and being earth-friendly. We use local and organic ingredients and materials to create delicious meals for your palate’s delight. SpecialTEA was created with the planet and you in mind. So come in and enjoy a pot of tea with friends over a game of chess, relax with a book on one of our comfy couches, or study for an exam using our free, fast wi-fi. Whatever you choose to do, make yourself at home.

10766 SW 24th ST, Miami, FL 33165

