specialTEA Lounge
10766 SW 24th ST
Miami, FL 33165
Drinks
Tea
Daily Tea
our iced tea of the day. served unsweetened. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
Iced Tea
our selection of loose leaf teas, freshly steeped to order. served unsweetened over ice. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
Hot Tea
our selection loose leaf teas, freshly steeped to order. served hot and unsweetened. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
Loose Leaf Latte
our selection loose leaf teas, freshly steeped double strength to order. paired with your choice of milk. served unsweetened and over ice. some teas may contain nuts and dairy.
London Fog
hot earl grey black tea sweetened with organic Madagascar vanilla + choice of milk.
Iced Arnaldo Palmer
specialTEA Latte
Japanese matcha green tea, vanilla chai, or Thai tea. sweetened. choice of milk. (NOT VEGAN)"
Frozen Tea
| blended tea | sweetened. contains dairy. choice of milk (NOT VEGAN)
Coffee & Espresso
Fresh
Panini
Regular Panini
Ay Chihuahua Panino
sous vide chicken breast served with fresh tomatoes, scratch-made guacamole, organic three-bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, and spicy chipotle mayo.
Black 'n Bleu Panino
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood "smoked" bacon, tomatoes & organic greens.
Carolina Dreamin' Panino
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panino
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
Coco-Curry Panino
spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
Farmer's Harvest Panino
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
Hunny Brisket Panino
sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
Olive You Panino
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
Pesto Chicken Panino
sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
Wild Buffalo Bill Panino
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella,organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
Caribbean Mango Panino
sous vide jerk seasoned chicken breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Vegetarian Panini
Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Panino
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Panino
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Panino
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Panino
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
Vegetarian Coco-Curry Panino
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix,tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Panino
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Panino
seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
Vegetarian Pesto Chicken Panino
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, basil-parmesan pesto (contains cashews) & tomatoes
Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Panino
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Panino
jerk marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Vegan Panini
Vegan Ay Chihuahua Panino
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
Vegan Black 'n Bleu Panino
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Panino
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
Vegan Coco-Curry Panino
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
Vegan Farmer's Harvest Panino
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
Vegan Olive You Panino
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes,organic spring mix & organic spinach.
Vegan Pesto Chicken Panino
textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.
Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Panino
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Panino
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
Vegan Caribbean Mango Panino
jerk seasoned textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Wraps
Regular Wrap
Ay Chihuahua Wrap
sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
Black 'n Bleu Wrap
sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
Carolina Dreamin' Wrap
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
Coco-Curry Wrap
spicy masala curry sous vide chicken* breast, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
Farmer's Harvest Wrap
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
Hunny Brisket Wrap
sous vide “smoked” brisket, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
Olive You Wrap
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
Caribbean Mango Wrap
sous vide jerk seasoned chicken breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Vegetarian Wrap
Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Wrap
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Wrap
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Wrap
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
Vegetarian Coco-Curry Wrap
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Wrap
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
Vegetarian Hunny Brisket Wrap
seasoned beef-less strips, goat cheese crumbles, organic spinach & our homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette.
Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Wrap
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Wrap
jerk marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Vegan Wrap
Vegan Ay Chihuahua Wrap
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
Vegan Black 'n Bleu Wrap
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Wrap
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
Vegan Coco-Curry Wrap
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
Vegan Farmer's Harvest Wrap
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
Vegan Olive You Wrap
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
Vegan Pesto Chicken Wrap
textured vegetable protein (TVP), basil-parmesan pesto(contains cashews), vegan mozzarella & tomatoes.
Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Wrap
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Wrap
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella, organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
Vegan Caribbean Mango Wrap
jerk seasoned textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Salads
Regular Salad
Ay Chihuahua Salad
sous vide chicken* breast, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
Black 'n Bleu Salad
sous vide “smoked” brisket, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
Carolina Dreamin' Salad
sous vide "smoked" brisket served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
sous vide chicken* breast, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
Coco-Curry Salad
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
Farmer's Harvest Salad
sous vide chicken* breast, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
Olive You Salad
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
Wild Buffalo Bill Salad
spicy buffalo sous vide chicken* breast, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella,organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
Caribbean Mango Salad
sous vide jerk seasoned chicken breast, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Vegetarian Salad
Vegetarian Ay Chihuahua Salad
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, scratch-made guacamole, organic two bean & corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, homemade spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes
Vegetarian Black 'n Bleu Salad
seasoned beef-less strips, bleu cheese crumbles, peppered hardwood smoked bacon, tomatoes & organic spring mix.
Vegetarian Carolina Dreamin' Salad
seasoned beef-less strips served with, cheddar cheese, organic baby spinach, red cabbage & carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce.
Vegetarian TVP Facon Ranch Salad
Textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, homemade ranch dressing, cheddar cheese & organic spinach.
Vegetarian Coco-Curry Salad
spicy masala curry marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet coconut lassi dipping sauce.
Vegetarian Farmer's Harvest Salad
marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, homemade honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette & organic spring mix.
Vegetarian Wild Buffalo Bill Salad
spicy buffalo marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, organic spinach & a bleu cheese celery slaw
Vegetarian Caribbean Mango Salad
jerk marinated T.V.P (textured vegetable protein) chunks, mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Vegan Salad
Vegan Ay Chihuahua Salad
textured vegetable protein (TVP), scratch-made guacamole, vegan mozzarella, organic two bean & corn salsa, homemade vegan spicy chipotle mayo & tomatoes.
Vegan Black 'n Bleu Salad
beefless strips, TVP bacon, vegan mozzarella, vegan bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes and organic spinach.
Vegan Carolina Dreamin' Salad
beefless strips, vegan cheddar, organic spinach, red cabbage and carrot slaw & a tangy Carolina BBQ sauce
Vegan Coco-Curry Salad
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy masala curry, vegan mozzarella, organic spring mix, tomatoes & a side of sweet vegan coconut lassi dipping sauce
Vegan Farmer's Harvest Salad
textured vegetable protein (TVP), sweet mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, vegan mozzarella organic spring mix & honey mustard balsamic vinaigrette* *contains honey
Vegan Olive You Salad
homemade olive tapenade, sliced black olives, vegan mozzarella, tomatoes, organic spring mix & organic spinach.
Vegan TVP Facon Ranch Salad
textured vegetable protein (TVP), TVP bacon, vegan cheddar, homemade vegan ranch dressing & organic spinach.
Vegan Wild Buffalo Bill Salad
textured vegetable protein (TVP), spicy buffalo sauce, vegan mozzarella,organic spinach and a vegan bleu cheese celery slaw.
Vegan Caribbean Mango Salad
jerk seasoned textured vegetable protein (TVP), vegan mozzarella, mango salsa, organic spinach & homemade cilantro lime mayo.
Baked Goods
Single Cookies
Dozen Cookies
Croissants
Specialty Bakes
Specialty Baked Good (+1)
Specialty Baked Good (+1.5)
Specialty Baked Good (+2)
Specialty Baked Good (+2.5)
Specialty Baked Good (+3)
Specialty Baked Good (+3.5)
Specialty Baked Good (+4)
Specialty Baked Good (+4.5)
Specialty Baked Good (+5)
Specialty Baked Good (+5.5)
Specialty Baked Good (+6)
Specialty Baked Good (+6.5)
Specialty Baked Good (+7)
Specialty Baked Good (+7.5)
Yesterday's Baked Goods
Snacks & Sides
Opened in June 2009, SpecialTEA Lounge & Café was the first of it’s kind in Miami-Dade County. We serve over 60 premium fresh loose leaf teas and tisanes. But that’s not all we’re about. SpecialTea is a community of environmentally conscious individuals that appreciate a good cup of tea, an amazing place to chill and great people to share with. Since opening our doors, we have enjoyed teaching and learning with you about sustainability, organic products and being earth-friendly. We use local and organic ingredients and materials to create delicious meals for your palate’s delight. SpecialTEA was created with the planet and you in mind. So come in and enjoy a pot of tea with friends over a game of chess, relax with a book on one of our comfy couches, or study for an exam using our free, fast wi-fi. Whatever you choose to do, make yourself at home.
10766 SW 24th ST, Miami, FL 33165